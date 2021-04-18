South Dakota politics, straight from the people making the decisions.

I’m Dave Roetman, a conservative civic and campaign activist in Sioux Falls. On Making Waves I sit down with South Dakota legislators, statewide officials and candidates to talk about public policy, legislation, issues advocacy and the questions on South Dakota’s ballot.

Guests have included Attorney General Marty Jackley, State Treasurer Josh Haeder, Commissioner of School and Public Lands Brock Greenfield, Sen. Chris Karr, Rep. Scott Odenbach, Sen. Mykala Voita, Sen. Taffy Howard and Don Haggar. The archive goes back to 2023 and holds more than 75 episodes.

Why subscribe? You hear the people who write and vote on South Dakota’s laws explain themselves in their own words, at full length, without a newsroom filter. I ask direct questions, and I don’t pretend to be neutral.

Making Waves is free. Subscribe and every new episode comes straight to your inbox.

Listen wherever you get podcasts:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1812683128

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6vdjfVIZw02gpqRo3lMIEp

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@davidroetman3168

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