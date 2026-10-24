Making Waves with Dave Roetman

Making Waves with Dave Roetman

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Close the Door on Outside Amendments
At 50% plus one, South Dakota's Constitution is a barn door left wide open. Amendment L puts a lock on it.
  Dave Roetman
Inside the Protest Business: The Man Behind Crowds on Demand
Crowds on Demand founder Adam Swart on paid protests, who funds the violence, a two-tier justice system and outrage-driven media
  Dave Roetman
1:02:32
Stop the Tide of Outside Money Influencing SD Politics
Out-of-state money keeps crashing against our constitution. Amendment L builds the wall to 60%.
  Dave Roetman
Washington's Trigger, Not Ours
Amendment I ends nothing. It puts an end date on a constitutional mandate that rests on a federal promise. Vote YES on Amendment I.
  Dave Roetman
From the Battlefield to the Ballot Box: Kerry Loudenslager for District 12
A retired Army colonel on property taxes, education, veterans and why he's voting yes on Amendments I, J, K and L
  Dave Roetman
21:42
Only Citizens Should Vote
Why South Dakota is voting YES on Amendment J
  Dave Roetman
It's Your Money: Melissa Hull on the Treasurer's Office and Amendment K
The Republican nominee for State Treasurer, seven years inside the office, explains what the Treasurer does and why the unclaimed property South Dakota…
  Dave Roetman
9:46
Closing the Loophole: Sen. Taffy Howard Explains Amendment J (and Why She's Yes on K and I)
The prime sponsor of Amendment J on why South Dakota's Constitution should say plainly that non-citizens can't vote, plus the unclaimed property trust…
  Dave Roetman
12:39
No Billionaires Here: The Real Money Question on Amendment L
Right now, 50% plus one vote can rewrite South Dakota's founding document. Amendment L raises that to 60%. Here's why I'm for it, and why you should ask…
  Dave Roetman
Only Citizens Vote, and Hands Off Your Money: Sen. Kevin Jensen on Amendments J and K
Yes on J, yes on K: citizen-only voting and protecting your unclaimed money.
  Dave Roetman
13:53
Amendment I Explained: Sen. Kevin Jensen on Medicaid Expansion and the 90% Federal Match
Sen.
  Dave Roetman
13:30

September 2026

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