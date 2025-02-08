Age Verification, Baby Boxes, and Culture Wars. Oh, my!

South Dakota Rep. Bethany Soye (R, District 9), the House majority whip, joins Dave Roetman from the Capitol in early February 2025, the day after the bill-filing deadline, to walk through three of her bills. HB 1053 brings back her age verification requirement for pornography websites. Last year’s version died in the Senate at the end of session, and this one drops the private cause of action and leaves enforcement to the attorney general. HB 1044, the Baby Gabriel bill, named for the infant found dead in Sioux Falls, lets parents surrender a newborn anonymously in a baby box at a place that’s staffed around the clock with emergency services. It’s an option, not a mandate, with local right-to-life and service groups raising the money. Her brand-new HB 1239 answers the fight over sexually explicit books in Sioux Falls libraries by removing the affirmative defense that lets schools and libraries skip the literary, artistic or scientific value test that applies to everyone else. She closes with a request for a little grace as the session heads into crossover.

Topics: Bethany Soye, HB 1053, age verification, pornography websites, material harmful to minors, HB 1044, Baby Gabriel bill, baby boxes, safe haven law, Right to Life, HB 1239, library books, affirmative defense, Mayor Paul TenHaken, Sioux Falls, Senate Judiciary, 2025 South Dakota legislative session

“I can’t buy that argument when there are so many other things that we do age verification on, you know, whether it’s cigarettes or alcohol or cough syrup.” - Rep. Bethany Soye, on HB 1053

Show notes

Recorded around Feb. 6, 2025, during the 100th South Dakota legislative session, the day after the deadline to file bills. At the time HB 1053 and HB 1044 had passed the House and were waiting for Senate hearings, and HB 1239 had just been filed.

Guest

Rep. Bethany Soye (R), South Dakota House of Representatives, District 9, House majority whip (2025-2026)

State Representative Bethany Soye

Update (October 2026)

All three bills became law, and all three took effect July 1, 2025.

HB 1053 (age verification): It passed the House 61-5 and the Senate 34-0, and Gov. Larry Rhoden signed it on Feb. 27, 2025. Sites with material harmful to minors must use reasonable age verification and can’t keep or sell the ID data. The attorney general enforces it, with no private lawsuits. On June 27, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Texas’s similar law 6-3 in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton, and Attorney General Marty Jackley said the ruling backs South Dakota’s law. Pornhub’s parent company cut off South Dakota rather than comply.

HB 1044 (Baby Gabriel bill): It passed the House 68-0 and the Senate 35-0, and was signed March 6, 2025. South Dakota’s first Safe Haven Baby Box opened in February 2026 at Rapid City Fire Station 1, after work with South Dakota Right to Life. It’s the privately funded, locally driven model Soye described.

HB 1239 (library books): It passed the House 38-32. In the Senate, Sen. David Wheeler’s amendment (18-16) kept the affirmative defense for schools and libraries. In its place it requires every public school and library policy to let anyone appeal to the school board or library board on whether material is obscene, with that decision open to review in court. The House agreed to the Senate version 36-34, with Soye voting no, and it was signed in March 2025.

In 2026, an app-store age verification bill, HB 1275 (prime sponsor Rep. John Hughes, cosponsored by Soye), passed the House but was deferred to the 41st day in Senate State Affairs on March 2, 2026.

Rep. Soye withdrew her 2026 reelection petition and was not on the June 2, 2026 primary ballot. Her term runs through January 2027.

Links

HB 1053 (2025), age verification for websites with material harmful to minors, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25525

HB 1044 (2025), newborn safety devices (Baby Gabriel bill), South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25473

HB 1239 (2025), obscene materials in public and school libraries, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25730

Rep. Bethany Soye, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4931/Detail

“Attorney General Jackley Applauds U.S. Supreme Court Decision On Online Pornography Restrictions in South Dakota,” SD Attorney General (July 1, 2025): https://atg.sd.gov/OurOffice/Media/pressreleasesdetail.aspx?id=2869

Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton, U.S. Supreme Court opinion (June 27, 2025): https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/24pdf/23-1122_3e04.pdf

“Age verification for porn sites starts in South Dakota,” The Dakota Scout via KBHB (July 2, 2025): https://kbhbradio.com/age-verification-for-porn-sites-starts-in-south-dakota/

“Rhoden signs library-smut, bathroom-access bills,” KELOLAND News (March 2025): https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/rhoden-signs-library-smut-bathroom-access-bills/

“South Dakota’s first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Rapid City,” SDPB (Feb. 23, 2026): https://www.sdpb.org/healthcare/2026-02-23/south-dakotas-first-safe-haven-baby-box-installed-in-rapid-city

Help Not Harm South Dakota: https://helpnotharmsd.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’re here with Bethany Soye, District 9 legislator in the House of Representatives. And I believe you’re a majority whip also, aren’t you, Bethany?

Bethany Soye: Yes, I am this year.

Dave Roetman: Well, thank you for being with us this morning. You are at legislative session. I can hear some people in the background. You’re taking a little break here after a morning conference meeting [?].

Bethany Soye: Yep, just trying to find a place to hide.

Dave Roetman: Understood. Well, it’s been an exciting session so far, and you have three bills that you have in the hopper here. And wasn’t the last day to put in bills yesterday or today?

Bethany Soye: Yes, it was yesterday at noon, so kind of a lot of a big mad rush at the beginning of this week, but now it’s over. We have the bills that we’re going to deal with and move forward.

Dave Roetman: Yes, this happens of course every year, and now things are kind of gelling and you kind of know what you’re dealing with. Talk a little bit about your bills. What’s your first one that you want to talk about?

Bethany Soye: So I actually have two bills that I ran right away at the beginning of the session. So they’re done on the House side and they’re just waiting on the Senate. So the first one was 1053, which essentially is a redo of the bill from last year to do age verification for pornography sites.

Dave Roetman: Ah, very good one. Now where’s that at? Is that passed through the House then?

Bethany Soye: Yes, it’s been through the House committee, the House floor, and it is waiting for a hearing in Senate Judiciary. So I would encourage people to reach out to members of that committee and ask for a hearing.

Dave Roetman: That’s a good idea. Just so everybody understands, it goes through a conference committee in the House, then it goes to the floor of the House, and then once it’s passed from the floor of the House, it goes to the Senate committee, and then from the Senate committee to the floor of the Senate. So right now it’s sitting in the Senate conference committee. Which committee is that again?

Bethany Soye: In Senate Judiciary.

Dave Roetman: Senate Judiciary, okay. And we can encourage all of our listeners here to connect or contact their constituents to the Senate Judiciary Committee to get that passed. Could you tell us a little bit about the bill itself?

Bethany Soye: Yeah, so it’s very similar to the bill from last year that ultimately died in the Senate at the very end of session. Except the only change would be enforcement is just with the Attorney General’s office, and there’s no private cause of action.

Dave Roetman: Okay. Do you think that’s going to make it easier for it to pass?

Bethany Soye: Yeah, so that was the compromise that I offered last year, and unfortunately they didn’t take me up on it, but I’m keeping my word and bringing it back. And it sailed through the House pretty easily, and I would hope to see the same in the Senate.

Dave Roetman: And this is a bill that’s been passed in other states, something similar in other states.

Bethany Soye: Yep, I think we’re up to about 19. There’s a lot of national momentum, and the idea is, yeah, it’s not going to stop everything, but the more states who pass it, the more effective it will be, so that ultimately, in the end, we’ll have a nationwide law.

Dave Roetman: And this seems like a no-brainer. It’s quite straightforward: it requires porn sites to verify the age of the people who go to their site.

Bethany Soye: The arguments against it are, you know, free speech, we shouldn’t have to give up our information. But I just can’t buy that argument when there are so many other things that we do age verification on, whether it’s cigarettes or alcohol or cough syrup. But for some reason pornography, which is already defined as material harmful to minors under our state statute, for some reason that’s the one exception.

Dave Roetman: Sounds like a great bill. What else do you bring?

Bethany Soye: So another one that’s already been through the House side is 1044, and that is the Baby Gabriel bill, which is named after the deceased infant that was found in Sioux Falls. And it’s to allow baby boxes to be used for surrendering a child anonymously. We already have safe haven laws where there’s certain places like a fire station, a hospital, emergency services where you can go face to face and surrender a newborn, and it’s no questions asked. This would just provide one option where you don’t have to physically hand it to a person. So if you’re in just such a desperate situation, you know, there’s abuse or something’s going on like that, and you just can’t go to a person face to face, we want there to be an option, a safe place to put the child as a last resort.

Dave Roetman: Historically, they’ve had these little baby boxes at monasteries and convents, and this would be something similar then.

[05:00]

Bethany Soye: Yeah, it’s not a new idea. I mean, I remember seeing a documentary about a pastor in China that had one to collect children. The modern baby boxes, they’re in several other different states, and they’re working very well. And there’s certain regulations where it has to be someplace that’s manned 24-7, has emergency services, they have to be alarmed. But ultimately, then it’s up to the places to decide to put them in. There’s no mandate that says every fire department has to put them in; it’s just an option. Kind of the vision with this bill, and it’s something that the statewide Right to Life is going to take up, is to have the local right to life groups or other service organizations be the ones who fundraise and promote these in their own community. It’s essentially the government allowing private organizations to take action. So I think it’s a great conservative bill, too.

Dave Roetman: That makes a lot of sense to me. And I like the idea that the private fundraising makes this happen. That’s the way it should be.

Bethany Soye: Yep, that’s been through the House side, and then that is just waiting for a hearing on the Senate side as well.

Dave Roetman: Okay. What committee is that in the Senate, do you happen to know?

Bethany Soye: That’ll be in Health and Human Services.

Dave Roetman: Okay. And I’ll put contact information for these committees on our post when we do this, so people can contact each committee. So you have a third bill now. What’s that?

Bethany Soye: Yeah, I have one more brand new one that I just dropped. I believe the number is 1239, so it hasn’t been assigned to a committee yet or anything. But for those listeners that are in Sioux Falls, you might remember a few weeks back, or I don’t know, maybe it’s been a few months, Mayor TenHaken made some comments about the legislature staying out of culture war issues, and specifically the dirty books in libraries. And I took great offense to that and wrote a response. And then we also had members of the community who showed up at the city council meeting and read excerpts from these books that are available to children, and it was very clearly pornographic. And when they posted that video online, they even had to put a warning that said this content is not suitable for minors, which is so ironic, but it’s okay to hand it out to the kids in the library. So I have a bill that’s meant to deal with that. That’s what 1239 is.

Dave Roetman: What does it do?

Bethany Soye: It’s pretty simple and straightforward. So we already have definitions in the law for what’s obscenity, what’s material harmful to minors. Those have been on there for decades. You know, if people have problems with those, it’s not a problem with my bill. So it’s already pretty clearly laid out. Those definitions include exceptions that say if it has literary value, if it has artistic or scientific value, those things are already covered, which you would think would cover the school and library problem, right? Because if you’re studying anatomy or you’re studying the statue of David, clearly those don’t count as pornography. What people don’t know is that there’s also a list of affirmative defenses in the statute, and one of them essentially says if you are a school or a library, you have a full defense to distributing material harmful to minors, which I think is pretty crazy. So you don’t even have to show that it had literary or scientific value. You just have to say, we’re a school, the law doesn’t apply to us. So what I would like to see is that defense removed. Yeah, I’d like to see that defense removed, so they have to actually show, like, this has scientific or literary value, like everyone else would have to.

Dave Roetman: Final thoughts? What’s going on in the legislature? Do you have anything to add?

Bethany Soye: We’re getting into the tough game time. You know, all the bills are in, and now we have to get all the House stuff passed before our crossover day, so it’s going to be coming at us fast and furious. So I just ask for a little bit of grace if you reach out to your legislators and don’t hear back right away. We’re not ignoring you.

Dave Roetman: Yes, you guys are super busy, and I really appreciate you spending your time and talking with us, because I know you’re so busy.

Bethany Soye: Yeah, and I appreciate you giving us a chance to speak.

Dave Roetman: Thank you, Bethany. Bethany Soye, District 9 House, and also a majority whip. Thank you very much for being with us on the Making Waves Podcast.