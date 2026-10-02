Amendment I Explained: Sen. Kevin Jensen on Medicaid Expansion and the 90% Federal Match

Sen. Kevin Jensen of District 16, who has chaired Health and Human Services in the South Dakota House and Senate for eight years, joins Dave Roetman to explain Amendment I. The Legislature placed it on the ballot, and it would end expanded Medicaid coverage if the federal share of funding drops below 90%. Jensen explains the FMAP federal match: about 51% federal for traditional Medicaid and 90% for expansion under the Affordable Care Act. He says the state’s share has grown from $18 million to about $34 million, and that losing the higher match would cost South Dakota well over $100 million a year. He argues nothing changes while Washington keeps its promise and urges a yes vote on I.

Topics: Amendment I, Medicaid expansion, FMAP, Affordable Care Act, 90% federal match, state budget, federal funding, teacher pay, Attorney General interpretation, 2026 midterms

Sen. Kevin Jensen of District 16 has chaired Health and Human Services in both the South Dakota House and Senate for a total of eight years. He joins Dave to make the case for Amendment I, the constitutional amendment the Legislature put on the ballot. It would end expanded Medicaid coverage if the federal government drops its share of funding below 90%.

Jensen explains the federal match: traditional Medicaid splits roughly 51% federal and 49% state, while expansion under the Affordable Care Act is 90% federal and 10% state. South Dakota’s share has doubled in two years, from $18 million in the first budget to about $34 million now, with total spending near $340 million. He says Congress debated cutting the expansion match back to the traditional rate in 2025. If that happened, the state would have to find well over $100 million a year, in a Legislature that fights over $5 and $10 million items at the end of every session. That money would come from teacher pay, state employees and other priorities.

Jensen’s bottom line is that nothing changes as long as Washington keeps its 90% promise. Amendment I only kicks in if the federal government backs out, and it protects South Dakota taxpayers from hundreds of millions of dollars in exposure. He’s a firm yes on I.

“If the federal government doesn’t change, nothing happens. It stays the same. You can sleep at night knowing that as long as the federal government holds their 90 percent, nothing’s going to happen.”

“This amendment only kicks in if the federal government backs out. So you can blame the federal government, not your state.”

Read the official text of Amendment I (HJR 5001) and the Attorney General's explanation on the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate. This episode’s audio defeated our in-house speech recognition, so the text and timings are based on Substack’s own automatic transcript of the episode, checked and edited by us.

[00:00]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Kevin Jensen, Senator from District 16. Welcome, Kevin.

Kevin Jensen: Yeah, thank you, Dave. Thank you for doing this.

Dave Roetman: Oh, thank you for talking about the amendments. Let’s talk about Amendment I. Could you tell us a little bit about it and who sponsored it? And this came from the legislature, correct?

Kevin Jensen: Yeah, the legislature brought all four of the amendments. We feel that it’s important that the people have the opportunity to weigh in on these amendments. And because there are amendments to the Constitution, we want the people to weigh in. Because we respect the people’s vote.

Dave Roetman: We do.

Kevin Jensen: Amendment I is an amendment to the Constitution that repeals expanded Medicaid coverage if federal funding for the program drops below 90%. I’ve been Chair of Health and Human Services, both in the House and Senate now, a total for eight years, for four terms. There’s a term that a lot of people aren’t familiar with. It’s called FMAP. It’s FMAP. And that stands for the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage. So basically what that is, we’ve had traditional Medicaid for a long time, which traditional Medicaid is for low-income children, pregnant women, elderly and disabled.

And the FMAP, the federal matching on that, Traditionally, it’s 51% federal and 49% states. So the state is responsible for 49% of all of the funds for Medicaid.

Dave Roetman: And that percentage of the state funding, I mean, as far as the budget of the state government, that has increased considerably over the years.

Kevin Jensen: Yeah. I hear numbers anywhere from 45% to 48% that our entire budget It’s dependent on federal money. And, that plays right into the 49% with the FMAP. But with the ACA, the Affordable Care Act, the expansion of Medicaid, which the people voted for. But, sometimes people vote for things because they sound great without knowing the detail. It depends on who’s got the most convincing advertising, I guess, is what it comes down to.

Dave Roetman: Fair point.

Kevin Jensen: Instead of actually knowing what we’re actually doing. But with FMAP on the Affordable Care Act is 90-10. So the federal government pays 90%. The state picks up 10%.

Dave Roetman: And that’s the current law now.

Kevin Jensen: That’s current law. When the people voted for this, I think it was in 23 or 24. It must have been 24. So the very first year we budgeted, our 10% was $18 million. And people have to remember that there are some able-bodied people of working age that are on Medicaid right now just because of the way of the requirements.

Dave Roetman: I remember when this was in the news and it was going to be voted on. They were talking about bringing people on. Medicaid expansion was to bring people who were above the poverty line into Medicaid. And these were working class Americans, these people who had jobs.

Kevin Jensen: Yeah. Yeah. So that’s what happened. Yeah. We didn’t know how many people would come on board. So $18 million was budgeted for the South Dakota budget, which in total would have been $180 million, including the federal match. So we budgeted $180 million. Now in 2025, or I’ll say 26, what we did was we budgeted for $34 million because it’s doubled in two years. There’s an assumption maybe that almost everybody that’s on now that’s eligible is already on.

So we’re not going to pick up a lot more. But when Sioux Falls is growing like 5,000 people a year, I mean, still, there’s going to be more and more people coming on board. So realistically, between the federal and state funding, we’re looking at about $340 million this year. In 2025 in Congress in D.C., there was a very, very serious argument about turning the ACA percentage back to traditional Medicaid, which would be a 51-49.

Dave Roetman: Match.

Kevin Jensen: If that were the case for this, if that happened this year, we would have to come up with another $136 million. South Dakota would be responsible for the $170 million of that. Because it’s basically a 50-50. I mean, it’s close enough. And I don’t know where we get that money.

[05:00]

We fight for 10 million here and 5 million there right to the end of session. Sometimes something for a million dollars gets thrown out the window because we just don’t have that million dollars. Now we’re talking about, 100 million dollars. It’s really frustrating. Because if I’m not a guy that says, and I’ll be honest, this is the expression in Pierre that frustrates me the most. This is how much money we have.

How are we going to spend it?

Dave Roetman: As opposed to, yeah. I get it. They spend all the money that they get. It trips my trigger. It really does. It should be how much do we need, and then we’ll spend. It’s interesting that it’s double. As I recall, one of the arguments against the Medicaid expansion in the first place is that people will lose their private health insurance. They’re on their employer’s health insurance, and if they’re below a certain level they get kicked off and go on to Medicaid.

And Medicaid, honestly, is not as good as private health insurance.

Kevin Jensen: No. I think Medicaid itself is Good for the original intent. The ACA made it questionable as to why we are paying for some people. And basically what I think the intent was years ago was universal health care. And they would get people used to it. And then, of course, then they’d slowly pull the FMAP down. Even if we go to an 80-20, then instead of 34 million, we’d be looking at 70 million.

If I look at another, if we threw another $35 million at teacher pay at education, that’d make a lot of people very happy. But if we have to throw that into ACA, then, of course, we don’t have that money for state employees, what we call the big three, state employees, health care.

Dave Roetman: Something would have to give. And so, I mean, the teachers willing to give up their budget?

Kevin Jensen: That’s exactly right. And... Let’s say South Dakota has never really been a big proponent on cutting spending.

Dave Roetman: It doesn’t happen often.

Kevin Jensen: It doesn’t happen very often.

Dave Roetman: It’s gone from $4.5 billion to $7 billion in the past five years.

Kevin Jensen: Sometimes we look at some of the federal money, and we talk about reversion. If we set a budget and we don’t spend it all, we revert it back to the federal government. So basically we have leftover funds, which... Doesn’t happen that often, but once in a while people will hear about that.

Dave Roetman: Now, there’s some controversy about Amendment I, about interpretation. Marty Jackley has one interpretation, and then Will Mortenson and Tony Venhuizen have another interpretation about what happens if the government or the federal government does not do their 90% commitment. So, could you explain that? I mean, what’s going on there?

Kevin Jensen: Well, yeah, so... The confusion that I see is if ACA stands that we have to keep these same people on, and with this amendment, the amendment would say if the federal government backs out, we’re going to go back to the original intent of not covering everybody.

Dave Roetman: So it just drops.

Kevin Jensen: Right, because we can’t afford that $130 or $140 million hit, probably closer to $150 or $170 million next year. The state just can’t afford, we don’t have that money. So basically we revert back to low income children, pregnant women. Right.

Dave Roetman: Some employers would have to pick it up. Right.

Kevin Jensen: So private insurance, somebody has to pick that up. And, yeah, so it isn’t insurance, it’s aid. Right. And if that goes away, then of course some people will lose some benefits. But that’s not the state’s fault. And that’s really the rub with me. The federal government started this problem. And as a state, we had to comply with it. And we do. But if they don’t match, if they go back to a 51-49, then we have to pick up all of that extra.

Dave Roetman: It seems to me that if it does revert, and I suspect it was deliberately designed to do this, that it’s a bait and switch. Get you hooked on this money, and then they take it away.

Kevin Jensen: It is. And, take this the way you want to. If you’re a MAGA, 100% Trump supporter, this was one of his ideas is to roll that back and get rid of the expansion. And the easiest way to get rid of it is to roll it back to what it was originally intended to be by removing the 90%. And, I don’t always agree with everything Trump does.

[10:00]

I mean...

Dave Roetman: No, reasonable, intelligent people can disagree about that.

Kevin Jensen: Yeah, but, I go back to the old Reagan 80-20 thing. If I agree 80% of the time, we’re friends, right?

Dave Roetman: Fair enough. Exactly. You would advocate for a yes on Amendment I.

Kevin Jensen: Yeah, absolutely. I believe, we can revert back, and if it’s something that people really want, we can figure out how to pay for it. But we can’t keep paying for it on the fly without some kind of a plan that.

Dave Roetman: And what would amendment I do? Would they clarify what’s in the Constitution already? Because isn’t it already part of the deal that was supposed to not happen? Explain to me what the law is now. There’s confusion about whether it reverts or not.

Kevin Jensen: Okay. It would revert. So even if they went to 89%, it would revert.

Dave Roetman: So if the law is now that the feds don’t come up with their 90%, that it reverts to the previous... Deal, basically. So what would be the difference now with the Constitution Amendment that we would pass?

Kevin Jensen: If we pass it would revert back to...

Dave Roetman: Not covering those people. Medicaid expansion.

Kevin Jensen: Yeah, it would revert back to, again, the four categories it covered before. And there is some question, I mean, there is some question about what happened, if they go to 80-20 and this goes back, there is some question about do we still get all that money? Right. But if we revert back, I don’t think we will. I mean, that’s my opinion. I’m not a lawyer. I don’t know. But I really believe that we hang ourselves out there with hundreds of millions of dollars of exposure on any change from the federal government.

But here’s the bottom line. If the federal government doesn’t change, nothing happens. It stays the same. You can sleep at night knowing that as long as the federal government holds their 90%, Nothing’s going to happen. This amendment only kicks in if the federal government backs out. So you can blame the federal government, not your state.

Dave Roetman: Fair enough. And this takes away the sword of Damocles over our head that they’re going to suddenly change their mind. Which they’ve already talked about doing.

Kevin Jensen: Yeah. When I was in D.C. A while back, we talked about MAHA a lot, the health act [?], the health care situations like with the pop and candy on SNAP and all those things. So, there is a move. And, the midterms are going to be a huge thing. I think in South Dakota, we’re going to be, we’re going to pretty much keep our Republican people in D.C. But across the country, there’s some states that, if we lose one house, then we go into stalemate for two years.

And so... I really believe that the rest of the country is going to kind of come together in the next four or five weeks and we will keep a majority of Republicans. And I know to the chagrin of the Democrats.

Dave Roetman: I’m optimistic.

Kevin Jensen: But me too. Yeah.

Dave Roetman: So yes on I.

Kevin Jensen: Yes on I for sure.

Dave Roetman: Well, this has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’ve been here with Kevin Jensen, Senator District 16. Thanks, Kevin.

Kevin Jensen: Thank you.