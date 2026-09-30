“Unintended consequences.” Cartoon by H.W., 2018.

In 2016, one California billionaire, Broadcom co-founder Henry Nicholas, put about $2.1 million into getting Marsy’s Law added to South Dakota’s constitution. He supplied essentially all of the Yes campaign’s money. It passed with 59.61% of the vote.

The problems showed up fast. Within 19 months, the Legislature had to send voters a fix. Amendment Y made many of the new rights opt-in, allowed information sharing again, and barred lawsuits against officials. Voters approved it in June 2018 with 79.51%. This cartoon from that year shows the sheriff, the state’s attorney and the police officer tied up by an amendment most voters never read closely.

Why it matters today: in 2018, opponents of a 55% threshold for constitutional amendments pointed out that it “would not have stopped Marsy’s Law.” Amendment L, on the Nov. 3 ballot, sets the bar at 60%. Marsy’s Law would have fallen short by less than half a point. That is the case for L in one example: if a change to our founding document can’t win 60% of South Dakotans, it shouldn’t go in, no matter who’s paying for it.

Vote Yes on L.

Sources: Ballotpedia on Amendment S (2016) and Amendment Y (2018); the 2018 SD Secretary of State Ballot Question Pamphlet; Ballotpedia on Amendment L (2026).