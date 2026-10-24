Who keeps leaving the door open? Under today's rules, a simple majority can amend South Dakota's Constitution. Amendment L would require 60% of the votes cast on the question (HJR 5003, https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25663).

An open door invites company. In 2024, Think Big America, the Chicago group backed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, walked $500,000 into a South Dakota amendment campaign (SDPB, https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2024-10-25/illinois-gov-donates-500-000-to-south-dakota-abortion-rights-ballot-question). An amendment of the week shouldn't be a business model.

L leaves ordinary laws at a simple majority. It only locks the door to the Constitution. Lawmakers backed it 61-5 in the House and 29-4 in the Senate. Vote YES on Amendment L and close the door.

More on L: https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/stop-the-tide-of-outside-money-influencing