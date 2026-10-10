Closing the Loophole: Sen. Taffy Howard Explains Amendment J (and Why She's Yes on K and I)

Sen. Taffy Howard of District 34, the prime sponsor of Amendment J, joins me to explain why South Dakota needs to say plainly in its Constitution that only U.S. citizens can vote. Right now our Constitution guarantees the vote to citizens, but it never says non-citizens can’t vote. J closes that loophole by adding non-citizens to the list of people disqualified from voting.

This isn’t theoretical. About 20 local jurisdictions in three states plus D.C. already let non-citizens vote in local elections. New York City tried to open its municipal elections to roughly 800,000 non-citizens until the courts struck it down under the New York Constitution. And on Oct. 1, a federal judge in Florida threw out a non-citizen voting charge, ruling that the 1996 federal law couldn’t be applied in that case because voter qualifications are for the states to set. That’s exactly why this belongs in our state Constitution.

We also cover Amendment K, Taffy’s unclaimed property trust fund, which passed the Legislature unanimously. Unclaimed property is your money, not tax money, and the state has already spent about $1.2 billion of it that it still owes back to rightful owners. K puts those dollars in a permanent trust, like our other state trust funds, so they earn more for South Dakota instead of being spent. And Taffy makes the case for Amendment I: if Washington ever drops its 90% share of Medicaid expansion, I ends the expansion coverage so South Dakota taxpayers aren’t stuck covering the difference out of the general fund.

Yes on J, yes on K, yes on I.

Topics: Amendment J, SJR 503, citizen-only voting, non-citizen voting, New York City, federal court ruling, Amendment K, unclaimed property trust fund, Amendment I, Medicaid expansion, South Dakota Constitution, 2026 ballot

“Do we have to be reactive to everything? Can we not be proactive and try to take care of an issue before it becomes an issue?” — Sen. Taffy Howard “An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure in this case.” — Dave Roetman

Amendment J: the Attorney General’s explanation

Here is the Attorney General’s official ballot explanation for Amendment J, word for word as filed with the Secretary of State:

Title: An Amendment to the South Dakota Constitution Clarifying that an Individual Must Be a Citizen of the United States to be Eligible to Vote. Explanation: Article VII, § 2 of the South Dakota Constitution defines who is qualified to vote in state elections. Among these qualifications are age, residency, and United States citizenship requirements. Article VII, § 2 also establishes that individuals may be disqualified from voting because of mental incompetence or a felony conviction. This constitutional amendment adds people who are not United States citizens to the list of individuals disqualified from voting, clarifying the existing requirement that only citizens may vote in state elections. “Vote ‘Yes’ to adopt the amendment.” “Vote ‘No’ to leave the Constitution as it is.”

Source: Final Attorney General’s Statement for SJR 503 (Amendment J), filed with the SD Secretary of State on May 14, 2026 (PDF)

Official ballot information (SD Secretary of State)

Show notes

0:00 Intro

0:07 Welcome, Sen. Taffy Howard

0:28 Amendment J: the loophole in our Constitution

1:13 Other states, D.C., and the federal court ruling

2:48 A high-trust society, and an ounce of prevention

3:19 Proactive, not reactive: New York City and L.A.

4:25 How simple is J? The AG’s explanation

5:49 Amendment K: the unclaimed property trust fund

9:50 Amendment I: Medicaid expansion and the 90% match

12:16 Wrap-up: yes on I, J and K

Music: “Tales from the West” by Luis Humanoide (Pixabay).

Transcript

Lightly edited for readability. Timestamps match the episode audio.

[0:07] Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Senator Taffy Howard. Welcome, Taffy.

[0:14] Sen. Taffy Howard: Thank you. It’s great to be here.

[0:17] Dave Roetman: Thanks for being on. And we’re here to talk about Amendment J. Since you were prime sponsor on Amendment J, could you tell us a little bit about the background, why Amendment J is necessary, what it is?

[0:28] Sen. Taffy Howard: Sure. So currently in our Constitution, it’s very clear that all U.S. citizens must be allowed to vote, unless they’re otherwise ineligible for, you know, some reason where we don’t allow them to vote. But all U.S. citizens must be allowed to vote. It does not say that you could not include other groups of people. It does not say you cannot include non-citizens and allow them to vote. So there is no prohibition in our Constitution currently to say you must be a U.S. citizen; no non-citizens are allowed to vote in our elections.

[1:01] Dave Roetman: So I’ve heard from other places, states where they do allow non-citizens to vote. I thought that was madness, but apparently it’s constitutional.

[1:13] Sen. Taffy Howard: Yep. There’s roughly, I think there’s 20 other jurisdictions around the country. There’s three other states plus D.C. that do have jurisdictions that allow non-citizens to vote, whether that’s in municipal elections or school board elections. So it’s not a theoretical issue. Thankfully we haven’t faced that here yet, and I hope we never will. But that’s one of the reasons we want to put this into our Constitution, which is the foundation of all our law. Our laws should flow from our Constitution. So the hope is we get this in our Constitution, and we will be good in this respect. And I don’t know if you saw what just came out from the federal judge regarding the federal, at the federal level. So we do not have a federal constitutional amendment that prohibits non-citizens from voting. At the federal level, again, it’s just a law, just like we have here; we do have it in law and state statute. At the federal level, they put that into law in 1996, but a federal judge basically overturned that and didn’t convict, I think it was a Jamaican non-citizen that they were charging. So she was not convicted because the federal judge said, you can’t do this, the law has no standing from the Constitution, so you can’t basically enforce this law. Which, to me, is insane. It’s insane. So not only do we need to ensure this is in our state constitution, but now we need to be pushing for a federal constitutional amendment.

[2:48] Dave Roetman: It’s crazy. Well, it seems to me two things. One is that we had a high-trust society, and that is the reason why we didn’t have this, you know, in the law, in the Constitution from before. Never occurred to anybody that this was necessary or even possible, for non-citizens to vote. But second point I’d like to make is that an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure in this case. So this is something that will possibly head off issues that will come in the future.

[3:19] Sen. Taffy Howard: And I know that’s one of the arguments, is, well, we don’t have that problem here, this is repetitive, we have it in state law. It’s like, okay, well, do we have to be reactive to everything? Can we not be proactive and try to take care of an issue before it becomes an issue? New York just had, so New York City wanted to allow non-citizens to vote in their municipal elections. It was only the New York Constitution that stopped it. And that would have, we’re talking about upwards of 800,000 non-citizens.

[3:50] Dave Roetman: Wow.

[3:50] Sen. Taffy Howard: That’s a huge impact on any election. So, you know, a constitution saved that. I know L.A., there’s a council member there that would like non-citizens to vote. It’s interesting. So he was pushing for it, and then he got a lot of pushback from his constituents. So he said, okay, well, I’m not going to bring it, we’re not going to push for it right now. But in essence, what he said is he just needs time to convince people that this is okay. You know, so he’s not giving up on it. It’s just going to become a bigger issue.

[4:25] Dave Roetman: Right. So could you tell us a little bit about the amendment itself? How short is it? Is it pretty straightforward? Is it a one issue?

[4:32] Sen. Taffy Howard: It is very straightforward, and I think the AG did a really good explanation on the ballot. So the Constitution says all U.S. citizens must be allowed to vote, and the amendment will make it clear non-citizens are not allowed to vote. So it just takes care of both sides of the coin.

[4:50] Dave Roetman: So I just want to bring that up because sometimes people say, like, they’re suspicious of things, because it seems like something that’s on the ballot has the opposite effect of what it seems to be on the face of it. So this is very straightforward about an issue, or a constitutional amendment, which simply prevents non-citizens from voting.

[5:13] Sen. Taffy Howard: Exactly. Okay. And yeah, we have it in state law, but there’s nothing to say we couldn’t have a judge do the same thing that the federal judge did at the federal level.

[5:24] Dave Roetman: Right. Exactly. Judicial activism. We don’t want that. Well, that was a very straightforward amendment. So, yes on J. So do you want to talk a little bit about a different constitutional amendment, another one that we sponsored?

[5:35] Sen. Taffy Howard: Well, I love them all, and I will put in a plug: vote yes on all of them. They’re all great. I know it’s the first time since, what, 2012 or earlier, that everything on the ballot is a yes.

[5:48] Dave Roetman: That’s amazing.

[5:49] Sen. Taffy Howard: Exactly. Yep. But the other one that I had a hand in was proposed Constitutional Amendment K.

[5:55] Dave Roetman: Okay.

[5:56] Sen. Taffy Howard: So we did create an unclaimed property trust fund in 2025. I will say it took seven years, three governors, two treasurers, and a whole lot of legislators to get to the point where we finally got it passed. It passed unanimously. It took too long, but, you know, it’s done. And it’s in statute, but we do need it in the Constitution, because we have three other trust funds. We have the education, the health care and the Dakota Cement trust funds. The reason they’re in the Constitution is so the Investment Council can invest in higher-yielding securities. If we don’t put it into our Constitution, we’re missing out, because, and I know you know this, and probably most of the listeners do too, while we are always liable to return the principal to any rightful owner or heir, we do not pay them interest. So we could have their money for 50 years, and somebody comes and proves that they’re the rightful heir to that money, we have to pay them back, but we don’t pay interest. And all that time, we can be earning interest that can be used to benefit our citizens. Our Investment Council, I will say they’re probably the best in the nation, and this will be the difference, probably, between two, three, four percent in interest. So I think it’s common sense. I’m shocked that there are people out there actually saying, I’m going to vote no. Well, they’re voting no on everything. And I do think it’s a knee-jerk, you know, oh my goodness.

[7:30] Dave Roetman: Yeah. Well, not in this case, if you educate yourself.

[7:34] Sen. Taffy Howard: Exactly.

[7:34] Dave Roetman: And this passed unanimously out of both chambers. Even the Democrats supported it.

[7:38] Sen. Taffy Howard: Exactly. This is one proposed ballot or constitutional amendment that did have unanimous support, and it crossed party lines. It’s, to me, a no-brainer.

[7:49] Dave Roetman: I mean, it seemed to me, some of the testimony and some of the questions from the Legislature, I was listening to the committee testimony on this, some of the Democrats were even kind of shocked, like, we spend all the money? Yeah, you voted to spend the money already. So they realize that we have liabilities of $1.2 billion because we spent the money in the past, so we don’t want to have that in the future.

[8:13] Sen. Taffy Howard: Exactly. And when I first brought the bill seven years ago, was it eight years ago now? Whatever. We were only bringing in maybe 60 million a year through that unclaimed property, and people were, you know, they were happy to spend it all. It just went straight into the general fund and we spent it all. Then we started getting 200, 300 million every year, and I think, thankfully, that woke up enough people to go, oh, wait a minute.

[8:40] Dave Roetman: Yeah, this is getting to be a huge unfunded liability on our books, so we do need to do something. Imagine 300 million dollars a year being spent for 10 years, that’d be three billion dollars that we owe as a liability.

[8:55] Sen. Taffy Howard: It does make me sad as to what we could have already been collecting as interest. Yes. But we can’t go back.

[9:04] Dave Roetman: Well, yes. We’d have a huge, we would have more than a billion-dollar trust fund, and that would earn interest in and of itself. That’d be awesome. So it’s long-term planning.

[9:15] Sen. Taffy Howard: Exactly. Sadly, we are not like Wyoming. They have their oil and gas trust fund that kicks out hundreds of millions every year for their taxpayer. I mean, it is a massive trust fund. We don’t have that in our state, but let’s work towards that.

[9:34] Dave Roetman: It would be nice to have our government funded entirely by trust fund and then tax our people...

[9:40] Sen. Taffy Howard: That’d be great.

[9:41] Dave Roetman: Yeah. If we have a small government and a large trust fund, wow. All right, well, thank you for being on. Yes on J and yes on K. Oh, you have something else you want to discuss?

[9:50] Sen. Taffy Howard: Well, can I make a point about I?

[9:52] Dave Roetman: Absolutely.

[9:54] Sen. Taffy Howard: Okay. So I is the one that says if the feds no longer match the Medicaid expansion group, the Legislature would have the option to not fund the Medicaid expansion group. Don’t know if who you’ve been talking to has put the numbers out there, so I do want to put the numbers out. We are currently spending over, roughly, 1.3 billion in Medicaid spending. Roughly 25% of that is from the expansion population. So when we added the expansion group, we added roughly 30,000, currently, out of 140,000, spending roughly $400 million on that group. And I want to remind people, so regular Medicaid, which is pregnant women, elderly, disabled, poor children, the feds match that currently with our state. They’re paying 50.56 percent, so just over 50%. We’re paying 49-some percent. We’re $40 trillion in debt at the federal level. To me, it’s not unrealistic to expect the feds to eventually say, you know what, the expansion group, we’re going to match at the same rate as everybody else. So that would put us in the spot of picking up roughly 40%, and we would have to pay for that out of our general fund. Currently, if we had to do that right now, we’re talking 160 million, roughly. So it’s not chump change. It’s a huge, huge amount of money that we’re talking about. So I think, personally, I don’t believe this should have ever been in the Constitution. It should have been in law, you know, ordinary law, not our foundational law. But it is what it is. So now I just hope people will see that we need to have some flexibility in case the feds do change that.

[11:46] Dave Roetman: And there’s no guarantee that the feds will. It’s not in the federal constitution, and they can change that any time Congress is in session. And it would not surprise me if it was just, you know, intended as a bait and switch by the people who proposed it in the first place. Was it proposed under the Biden administration? Okay, well, yes, it would not surprise me at all. This is a bait and switch: here, expand your Medicaid; oh, now we’re going to stick you with it.

[12:12] Sen. Taffy Howard: Exactly, exactly. So, yeah.

[12:16] Dave Roetman: All right, well, vote yes on all of them. Yes on all of them, but yes on K, yes on J and yes on I. Thank you so much for being with us. This has been the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, with Senator Taffy Howard. Thanks, Taffy.

[12:29] Sen. Taffy Howard: Yeah, thank you.