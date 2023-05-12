Nathan Shackelford of First Liberty Institute explains how the nation’s largest legal nonprofit devoted solely to religious liberty represents people of faith for free, partnering with volunteer attorneys at major law firms, a model he credits with a win rate of over 90 percent every year for more than 25 years. He walks through First Liberty’s Supreme Court victories in Carson v. Makin (Maine school choice) and Kennedy v. Bremerton (the praying football coach), how the Kennedy ruling ended the Lemon test, and the then-pending Groff v. DeJoy case on Sabbath observance in the workplace.

Topics: First Liberty Institute, religious liberty, First Amendment, Kennedy v. Bremerton, Carson v. Makin, Lemon v. Kurtzman, Bladensburg Peace Cross, Groff v. DeJoy, school choice, faith in the workplace, volunteer attorneys

“You have more religious freedom today than you would have 60 years ago because of that case.” - Nathan Shackelford

Show notes

Nathan Shackelford of First Liberty Institute joins Dave Roetman to talk about defending religious freedom in America: First Liberty’s volunteer-attorney model, its Supreme Court wins for school choice in Maine and for Coach Joe Kennedy, the end of the Lemon test, and the Groff v. DeJoy Sabbath case.

Recorded in May 2023. Update: on June 29, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously for Gerald Groff in Groff v. DeJoy.

Links

First Liberty Institute: https://firstliberty.org/

Nathan Shackelford’s bio: https://firstliberty.org/team/nathan-shackelford/

Request free legal help: https://firstliberty.org/request-legal-help/

Cases discussed

Kennedy v. Bremerton School District (2022): https://firstliberty.org/cases/coachkennedy/ | https://www.oyez.org/cases/2021/21-418

Carson v. Makin (2022), Maine school choice: https://firstliberty.org/cases/maine-school-choice/ | https://www.oyez.org/cases/2021/20-1088

The American Legion v. American Humanist Association (2019), the Bladensburg Peace Cross: https://firstliberty.org/cases/bladensburg/ | https://www.oyez.org/cases/2018/17-1717

Lemon v. Kurtzman (1971): https://www.oyez.org/cases/1970/89

Groff v. DeJoy (2023): https://firstliberty.org/cases/gerald-groff/ | https://www.oyez.org/cases/2022/22-174

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the remastered episode audio.

[00:00]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. I’m here with Nathan Shackelford of the First Liberty Institute. Welcome.

Nathan Shackelford: Thank you. Thanks for having me.

Dave Roetman: Tell us about First Liberty. What do you do?

Nathan Shackelford: First Liberty is the largest legal nonprofit in the country whose sole focus is restoring and defending religious liberty in the United States. We have cases all the way from people in school to the military, churches and nonprofits. Anytime people come under attack for their faith, we come in and represent those people for free who normally couldn’t represent themselves and wouldn’t have the financial resources to do so.

Dave Roetman: There are other groups that have similar pursuits. How does your organization differ?

Nathan Shackelford: I would say there are some groups that do things that are similar. There are a couple of ways that we’re different. Number one, we’re just focused on the First Amendment, the religious freedom clause of the Constitution. So we’re just United States focused and we’re just focused on religious freedom. We don’t go outside of that scope like some other groups might.

One of the biggest differentiators is our model. Most groups that do legal nonprofit work, no matter what side they’re on, have the same model: raise as much money as they can, hire as many attorneys as they can, and then if they have a case in Florida, they send the attorney out to Florida, do the case and come back. With uphill [?] battles against government and big companies, the win rate for a group like that is generally 30 to 40 percent a year.

We do it a little bit differently. We use a model that relies on what we like to call the body of Christ model. We know that lots of good lawyers went to law school [?] to make a difference for their faith, and now they might be at one of the biggest law firms in the country. If we have a case in Florida, we try to find an attorney in Florida at a big firm and say, “Hey, if we give you our understanding and our expertise, and we take care of the clients and the media, will you donate your time?” So instead of sending an attorney in, we’re using the boots on the ground. We’re playing a home game. That attorney might know the judge, and they’re known in the area.

What we found is that it’s very cost-efficient. For every thousand dollars we spend on a case, we get five thousand donated back from the volunteer attorney. On the other side, the win rate: we’ve been doing this model for over 25 years, and we’ve never had a win rate under 90 percent in a year. We could try to claim that’s all us, but we know that’s God’s favor. So that’s a big way we’re different.

Dave Roetman: That sounds very efficient, more efficient than what other people do.

Nathan Shackelford: That’s actually how corporate America does it. If Ford Motor Company gets sued in Dallas, they’re not sending their in-house counsel to Dallas to handle the case. They hire one of the biggest firms in Dallas and use their in-house counsel as the point of reference for the case. So we’re using the way corporate America does it, just on the free side.

Dave Roetman: You had two cases in the Supreme Court last year. Could you tell us a little bit about them?

Nathan Shackelford: One case we had was out of Maine, and it was about school choice. Maine is so rural that in over half of the school districts, there isn’t a public school in the district. So they put it into law that if you don’t have a public school in your school district, you can use government funding to go to any school you want, even across state lines. It can be private, public, all boys or all girls. Then about 20 years ago, they added a provision that said it can’t be religiously affiliated.

Our claim was that by denying religiously affiliated schools a place in a government program, all you’re doing is discriminating against religion. This isn’t the government telling the money where to go. It’s the parents choosing where to send their kids. The only difference is that one is religiously affiliated and one is not. The Supreme Court agreed with us 6-3.

One way that’s big moving forward is that anytime there’s a school choice law in a state, you’re not going to be able to exclude religious institutions or make them conform to secular [?] standards. So this is going to protect religious schools and school choice movements moving forward.

Another big thing is that the case boiled down to government funding. There are other government funding programs, like homeless ministries and other things that help the needy, and a lot of nonprofits haven’t [?] been able to apply for government funding because of their religious affiliation. The Court said, moving forward, this applies to other government grants and not just schooling. So this is big for any nonprofit or anyone who wants to make use of government funding for religiously affiliated purposes.

The second case we had, which a lot of people are more familiar with, is the Coach Kennedy case.

[05:00]

Coach Kennedy was a coach up in Bremerton, Washington who was fired for praying after games. A little backstory on Coach Kennedy: he grew up in the foster system, never really had a father figure, and decided to go and serve in the Marines. That got his life together. Then he came back home, met his wife and grew more in his faith. One day he was out on a run, and the athletic director of the school saw him running and said, “Hey, do you have any interest in being a volunteer football coach?”

He said, “I’ve never really thought about it. I never played football and don’t know anything about football, but sure, I’ll give it a shot.” He went home, was thinking about it and praying about it, and turned on the TV, and what was on was Facing the Giants. So he thought, “Okay, this is my sign. This is what I need to do. God told me to do this.” In the middle of the movie, the coach takes a knee on the 50 and prays, and Coach Kennedy said, “I’m going to mimic that. I’m going to do the exact same thing.”

So he went into the school and started doing that, and there were no issues. Years and years later, one of the opposing schools’ coaches came up to the superintendent and said, “I love that you let your coach do that.” The superintendent said, “We didn’t know he was doing that.” So they told him to stop, and he told them, “Hey, I can’t. I made a covenant with God. I have to continue doing this.”

Going into his last game, he waits until his students are doing the fight song, goes over to the 50 and takes a knee. He feels hands [?] all over his shoulders, and he thinks, “Oh no, it’s my kids. They’ve stopped the fight song and come over to me.” But that’s not what it was. It was the opposing team. The opposing team rallied around him and prayed with him because they knew the importance of what he was doing in that game. So if you see pictures of that, that’s what that is.

It went all the way to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court said 6-3 that Coach Kennedy was in the right to do so, because this was after the game was over. The coaches were free to go meet with their spouses, and they were on their cell phones texting. So this was free time. If you’re a government employee, a coach or a teacher, and you’re on your own personal time, it doesn’t matter if people can see you expressing your faith. You still have the right to express your faith.

That’s big because it’s the first case we’ve ever had on what coaches, teachers and people in the public school system have to do. Do they have to hide their faith? Can there be visible signs that they have a faith? So it was big for that reason, but it was also big because it got rid of a really bad decision from about 60 years ago called Lemon. Lemon was a case that basically created all kinds of loopholes and exceptions for knocking down religious freedom and looking at it really hostilely.

There was a case we had a few years ago called the Bladensburg Cross case that dealt with a similar issue of hostility toward religion. There was a World War I monument on land that the government took over by eminent domain, and an atheist society wanted it taken down. The Court in that case said, “Why are we here? The only reason we’re here is because of this Lemon decision. We’re choosing not to follow it today.”

In the Kennedy case, they decided to revisit it and said, “We really don’t understand why Lemon is still here. Maybe we should get rid of Lemon.” Then the decision came out, and they said 6-3 the coach was right, but also 6-3 that Lemon is no longer good law. It was one of the most harmful laws in the history of the last 60 years. The replacement test goes back to the history and tradition of the founding of the country: what did our founders intend the First Amendment to mean? What did religious freedom really look like? So that case is huge, because what I want to tell people is that you have more religious freedom today than you would have 60 years ago because of that case.

Dave Roetman: That is significant. I remember reading about Lemon. They taught about Lemon in the constitutional law class [?] when I went to college.

Nathan Shackelford: Yeah, that’s a huge victory. Like you’re saying, the books are being rewritten, and the way that plays out is going to be huge for religious freedom moving forward. That was a huge case.

Dave Roetman: You have one more case in the Supreme Court now, and you’re awaiting a ruling?

Nathan Shackelford: Yes, we have a case called Groff. Groff is a very devout Christian. He did missionary work overseas, came back and said, “One thing that’s very important to me is that I don’t work on the Sabbath.” If you’re thinking, “I don’t want to work on a Sunday, where should I work?” you would think the post office would be a good idea, until Amazon came along. When Amazon started using the post office to deliver, he was asked to deliver on Sundays. He said, “I can’t do that. I’ll work any other day. I’ll work Saturdays. I’ll do double shifts. I’ll work holidays. I just can’t work on Sundays.”

They said that was fine at first, until some things fell through, and then they said, “Just sacrifice a couple of your Sundays, or come after church.” He said, “I can’t do it.

[10:00]

I’ve made a covenant with God. I can’t work on Sundays.” He went through nine disciplinary hearings, was about to be fired, and decided to resign instead.

A couple of big things in this case: what happens to your rights with your faith when you’re in the workplace? Can an employer just say, “This is a slight inconvenience to me, so I’m going to fire you”? Or do they have to have something actually behind it? So this case would be big for that. There was also a really bad decision a few years back that defined a burden to an employer as being de minimis, basically just a really small burden, when the law really says substantial burden. So this would fix the way the law was and really protect the rights of people in the workplace to express their faith and live according to their sincere beliefs. That decision will come out in June.

Dave Roetman: All right. Well, how do you get involved?

Nathan Shackelford: For people who want to get involved, a great way to start is to go to our website, firstliberty.org. There are videos on there, and there’s a newsletter you can sign up for about the cases and what’s going on. Be active in your community and watch for things that are happening, and when people come under attack for their faith, know that groups like us exist. There’s a page on our website that says “Get Legal Help,” and people can submit requests for legal help and tell us what’s going on.

Another way is to get the word out. A lot of people don’t know about us and don’t know what’s going on in the country. I’m actually in Sioux Falls right now, trying to meet with more people and get the word out about what we’re doing. You can connect with us on the website or send us an email, and we’d be happy to follow up and talk more if anyone has any questions.

Dave Roetman: You’re doing very important work. Thank you.

Nathan Shackelford: Thank you. I appreciate it.

Dave Roetman: Thank you for coming.

Nathan Shackelford: Absolutely. Thank you.