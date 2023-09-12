Rep. Marty Overweg, a Republican farmer and feed-business owner who represents District 21 in south central South Dakota, sits down with Dave Roetman in his grandfather’s old 1930s grocery store in New Holland to talk about eminent domain for private gain. Overweg says South Dakota “absolutely needs eminent domain,” but wants guardrails so everybody has to play fair up front, the way he says Minnesota, Wyoming and North Dakota already do. He says companies can walk onto land to survey without even an official permit, describes the Gregory County pumped storage plan that would have flooded two third- and fourth-generation ranches for a reservoir, and wants to stop for-profit companies from teaming up with nonprofits to use eminent domain. He also expects a pile of property rights bills in the next session after the Senate killed nearly everything that touched eminent domain in 2023. Recorded in summer 2023.

Topics: eminent domain, eminent domain for private gain, property rights, guardrails, CO2 pipelines, Summit Carbon Solutions, survey access, PUC, Gregory County pumped storage project, nonprofit and for-profit partnerships, Minnesota, Wyoming, North Dakota, water, Missouri River, economic growth, South Dakota Senate, 2024 legislative session, marijuana and hemp, New Holland, District 21, Marty Overweg

“We can’t have companies coming in here not playing fair with our people. It’s still our land.” - Rep. Marty Overweg

Show notes

Rep. Marty Overweg (R-District 21) joins Dave Roetman in New Holland to talk about eminent domain for private gain. Overweg says South Dakota needs eminent domain, but with guardrails that make companies play fair with landowners up front. He points to Minnesota, Wyoming and North Dakota as states with stronger protections, says survey crews can get onto land in South Dakota without an official permit, and describes the Gregory County pumped storage plan that would have taken two multi-generation ranches for a reservoir. He also wants to stop for-profit companies from partnering with nonprofits to use eminent domain, and he expects many property rights bills in the next session.

Recorded in summer 2023.

Update (Oct. 2026): The Gregory County Pumped Storage Project was dropped in May 2023, before this conversation aired, when MidAmerican Energy and Missouri River Energy Services said they would not pursue it. In 2024, Overweg brought HB 1246 to require an appraisal, good-faith negotiation and land restoration before condemnation; House Commerce and Energy tabled it. The 2024 Legislature passed SB 201 on carbon pipeline rules, and voters repealed it in November 2024 as Referred Law 21, 59% to 41%. In March 2025, Gov. Larry Rhoden signed HB 1052, which bans eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipelines. A month later, the PUC denied Summit Carbon Solutions’ second South Dakota permit application, finding its route was not viable. In May 2026, Summit described a new main route through Nebraska to Wyoming that leaves out South Dakota. Overweg is now the House assistant majority leader and is on the Nov. 3 ballot for District 21’s House seats. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

Rep. Marty Overweg, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4799/Detail

Mentioned in the episode

Energy companies abandon proposed pumped storage project in Gregory County (Mitchell Republic, May 23, 2023): https://www.mitchellrepublic.com/news/south-dakota/energy-companies-abandon-proposed-pumped-storage-project-in-gregory-county

Update sources

2024 HB 1246, pre-condemnation process (Overweg, prime sponsor): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24467

Referred Law 21 (2024), Ballotpedia: https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Referred_Law_21,_Regulation_of_Carbon_Dioxide_Pipelines_Referendum_(2024)

2025 HB 1052, prohibiting eminent domain for carbon oxide pipelines: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25581

South Dakota regulators deny carbon pipeline permit again (South Dakota Searchlight, April 22, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/04/22/south-dakota-regulators-deny-carbon-pipeline-permit-again-summit-carbon-solutions-vows-reapply/

Summit describes new carbon pipeline route as not including South Dakota (South Dakota Searchlight, May 13, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/05/13/summit-describes-new-carbon-pipeline-route-as-not-including-south-dakota/

Meet the Candidates: Marty Overweg (SDPB, Sept. 1, 2026): https://www.sdpb.org/2026-09-01/meet-the-candidates-marty-overweg

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we are here with Representative Marty Overweg, District 21. Welcome, Marty.

Marty Overweg: Well, thanks. Good to be here.

Dave Roetman: We’re in New Holland, South Dakota, and this was your grandfather’s grocery store.

Marty Overweg: Yep, my grandfather started it in 1930. It was his grocery store, then a dry goods grocery, and then my father and mother bought it from him, added the feed business, and it was shut for a while when my dad passed away. And I come back from working for a seed company and I reopened the feed business, and that’s who we are today. So now I have this old grocery store that’s just my man cave, with my motorcycles and all my hunting stuff, so I keep it out of my wife’s way.

Dave Roetman: Third generation. What year did it start?

Marty Overweg: 1930. The building you’re sitting in was built in 1881.

Dave Roetman: Oh, okay.

Marty Overweg: Yeah, but...

Dave Roetman: Strong foundation.

Marty Overweg: You’d think so, but once in a while when I get the carpenters in there, they go, “Wow, this building’s old. You sure you want to fix it?” I go, “Yup.”

[01:10]

Dave Roetman: Well, let’s talk about the future. You’re going to bring some bills next year about property rights and eminent domain.

Marty Overweg: Hopefully we get some stuff done. I have to look and make sure that we’re not doubling up on bills, because I think a lot of people are working on some eminent domain bills and some are working on property rights bills. I guess I think they’re entwined somewhat. I think a state like South Dakota absolutely needs eminent domain, and any bill I would bring would not be to stop it. It would just be to put rules in, guardrails, to make everybody play fair. We have some states around us that have done a great job at putting those guardrails up, and it’s pretty much stopped eminent domain happening, because everybody has to play fair up front. Done deal. I do think that eminent domain for private gain, which is the big saying they’re trying to coin now, is wrong. We have a lot of companies out there that want to come to South Dakota. You know, we have a lot of land. We have pretty cheap land compared to the states around us. We have tons of clean water. We probably have the best clean water source of any state in the United States. We have the Missouri River, it’s a queen [?]. We’re going to keep having companies come here and try to build manufacturing. Not as far as like building a car, but what you’ve seen from the ethanol, the CO2s, those kinds of things. Aberdeen is getting the water. Rapid City wants the water, because you can’t have growth without good clean water.

[02:55]

Marty Overweg: That’s right, and we have plenty of it, and that’s good. That’s good. I mean, growth is good, the state’s got to grow, but we can’t have companies coming in here not playing fair with our people. It’s still our land. I’m a farmer, and we bought our land with blood, sweat and tears, and, you know, we learned that in kindergarten. Just because you want something, just because you’re offering enough money, I probably just don’t want to sell, and that’s got to be good too. Well, you can’t just force people to do something just so you can make money. I don’t think that’s right.

Dave Roetman: So I’m gathering that South Dakota’s laws are not adequate for protecting property rights?

Marty Overweg: Oh, no. You don’t even need to have an official permit. You can just file with the PUC and just walk on people’s land and start digging up their crops and doing testing, and that’s wrong. That’s wrong.

Dave Roetman: What other states have better property rights protections than we do?

[03:55]

Marty Overweg: Well, Minnesota, for one. That’s why they’re... that’s why the CO2 pipelines are on our side of the line instead of Minnesota’s. They’d never get it through Minnesota. Wyoming has a great one. They had to put them in for the wells, the mineral rights for the oil wells. North Dakota, they strengthened them. We should have. It’s something that slipped us, because it wasn’t a problem, you know.

Dave Roetman: Right, that makes sense.

Marty Overweg: But now it looks like it’s a problem in the future. They’re going to keep coming. We had the Gregory pump station that’s not going to go in now, and that’s how I got involved, because that’s in my district. And they were going to take two ranches. Well, I shouldn’t say they were going to. The plan, what they talked about, was taking two third- and fourth-generation ranches and just moving them off the land and building a lake where that ranch stood. You know, that just isn’t right. They’re just going to seize the land. They’re just going to seize it to make a... at first I think it was a 2,200-acre lake. Now it’s down to, well, when they quit, I think it was down to a 1,200-acre lake. That’s all for private gain.

[05:01]

Dave Roetman: Okay.

Marty Overweg: And the other bill that I was thinking about looking into, if the legality, I’m not sure if we can, is with the Gregory pump station, it was a private, for-profit, non-traded company. So you couldn’t buy into it, you couldn’t buy stock in it. It’s just private people. Well, they created a partnership with a nonprofit, which was an electric company. Now, a nonprofit company, of course, in South Dakota, gets a lot of breaks, right? I mean, there’s a lot of a big world out there for nonprofits. So they could apply for stuff that a for-profit company could not, and vice versa, the for-profit company could go out and do stuff that the nonprofit couldn’t. And I don’t think that’s right. So I’m saying if you’re a nonprofit company, you should not be able to get a deal or partnership with a for-profit company and use eminent domain. You could have your dealings, but not for eminent domain, because it just fades into each other, and it’s not playing fair. So I’m looking at those bills and some other ones. I’m trying to get some ideas to put these guardrails in, so people, when they come here... We want them to come here, of course, because we like to grow, but to play fair, and certainly not at people’s... I mean, property rights, you just can’t take them. Just can’t take them. At least you shouldn’t be able to.

[06:38]

Dave Roetman: It’s the foundation of civilization. Without property rights, there’s no stability, nothing but tyranny. I mean, property rights is in large part what our founders fought for.

Marty Overweg: Absolutely, and they made a government that was a property rights state, or property rights. Individuals own ground and pay taxes. That’s how our country works, or it’s supposed to work.

Dave Roetman: Are we looking at other states like Wyoming and getting model legislation ready that we can apply to South Dakota?

Marty Overweg: I think so, yes. It’s just how bad do you want to run all this stuff next year when, I mean, the way the Senate killed everything last session, is it better to wait a year? I don’t know. I mean, they were pretty clear last year. The Senate was on killing anything that even remotely resembled eminent domain.

Dave Roetman: Do you think property rights and eminent domain will be a major issue in the upcoming legislative session?

[07:39]

Marty Overweg: Yeah, they will. I think we’re going to see a lot of different bills. We’re going to see some bills come from some legislators who probably don’t know much about it, but it’s just the thing to do. You know, everybody’s looking to pass that one great bill. So I’m going to play back a little bit. I know what I want to do, and I think my bills will work, but I’ve got to be able to be clear that they’re not stepping on anybody’s toes. You know, if somebody else has an idea, I’d gladly put some of mine into theirs and work together, because that’s the idea, to get it done right.

Dave Roetman: It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit.

Marty Overweg: That’s right. And that’s pretty rare in Pierre anymore.

Dave Roetman: That’s rare.

Marty Overweg: It’s rare.

Dave Roetman: Any final thoughts?

Marty Overweg: Well, we were talking about what you said, and we kind of made a joke before we started this about marijuana. I said, I think marijuana and hemp are going to once again be on the block, but I’m still sick of talking about it. I don’t want to. I’m tired of that. It’s old.

[08:43]

Dave Roetman: Thank you for being on our podcast. My name’s Dave Roetman, and this has been the Making Waves podcast. We’ve had Marty Overweg. Thank you, Marty.

Marty Overweg: Thank you.