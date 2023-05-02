Fred Deutsch on Protecting Children

Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, who represented District 4 in northeast South Dakota, talks with Dave Roetman in late April 2023, a few weeks after HB 1080 became law. He explains why he supported Rep. Bethany Soye’s ban on gender-transition surgeries, puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors, and how it compares with his own 2020 bill, which first carried a felony penalty. He calls for keeping school bathrooms and shower rooms separated by sex, says some judges are letting people change the sex on their birth certificates, and warns that Minnesota’s new “trans refuge” law could draw South Dakota children across the border. He also talks about the proposed abortion-rights constitutional amendment, which later became Amendment G, and the decline-to-sign campaign against it.

Topics: Fred Deutsch, HB 1080, Help Not Harm, Bethany Soye, gender-affirming care for minors, puberty blockers, 2020 HB 1057, birth certificates, 2021 HB 1076, school bathrooms and locker rooms, Minnesota trans refuge law, Montana SB 99, South Dakota Right to Life, Amendment G, abortion, decline to sign, Jon Hansen, Leslee Unruh, District 4, Watertown

“This is about children. This isn’t about adults. 1080 was about protecting children.” - Rep. Fred Deutsch

Show notes

Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, joins Dave Roetman to talk about South Dakota’s new law on gender-transition treatment for minors, birth certificates, school bathrooms, Minnesota’s “trans refuge” law and the proposed abortion-rights amendment.

Recorded in late April 2023 (Deutsch mentions Montana’s ban as “signed yesterday,” and Gov. Greg Gianforte signed it April 28, 2023). The episode was first published May 2, 2023. Deutsch, of Florence, served in the South Dakota House for District 4 (Clark, Codington, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin and Roberts counties). He is a past president of South Dakota Right to Life.

What happened with the bills

HB 1080 (2023), Rep. Bethany Soye’s “Help Not Harm” bill, bans gender-transition surgeries, puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors. It passed the House 60-10 and the Senate 30-4, Gov. Kristi Noem signed it Feb. 13, 2023, and it took effect July 1, 2023. Doctors who violate it can lose their license, and patients can sue.

HB 1057 (2020), Deutsch’s earlier bill, was introduced with a Class 4 felony penalty. The House amended it to a Class 1 misdemeanor before passing it 46-23, and a Senate committee killed it 5-2 on Feb. 10, 2020.

HB 1076 (2021), Deutsch’s bill to require birth certificates to reflect biological sex, passed the House 39-31. A Senate committee killed it 6-0.

Update (Oct. 2026): Deutsch ran for an open state Senate seat in 2024 and lost the Republican primary to Rep. Stephanie Sauder, 1,869 to 1,806 after a recount, so he is no longer in the Legislature. HB 1080 has stayed in force; no lawsuit was filed against it, and in June 2025 the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s similar law in United States v. Skrmetti. A 2025 bill requiring birth certificates to reflect biological sex (HB 1260) failed on a 35-35 House vote. But in March 2026 the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled that state rules allow correcting a birth certificate’s sex only when it was wrong at birth, not to reflect a later gender identity. Lawmakers passed a law in 2025 (HB 1259) requiring multi-occupancy restrooms, changing rooms and sleeping quarters in state and local government buildings to be designated for one sex, and amended it in 2026 (HB 1161). The abortion-rights initiative made the ballot as Amendment G and was defeated in November 2024, 58.6% to 41.4%. Montana’s 2023 ban was struck down by a state district court in May 2025. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

HB 1080 (2023), bill page and votes (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24100

HB 1057 (2020), Deutsch’s earlier bill (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/10226

HB 1076 (2021), birth certificates (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/22138

Fred Deutsch legislator profile, 2023 (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4351/Detail

Background and sources

Judge strikes down Montana law, with SB 99’s penalties (KRTV, May 2025): https://www.krtv.com/news/montana-politics/judge-strikes-down-montana-law-banning-gender-transition-treatment-for-minors

District court strikes down Montana’s ban (Daily Montanan, May 14, 2025): https://dailymontanan.com/2025/05/14/district-court-strikes-down-ban-on-gender-affirming-care-for-trans-youth/

Minnesota’s trans refuge law, HF 146, signed April 27, 2023 (Minnesota House): https://www.house.mn.gov/NewLaws/story/2023/5541

United States v. Skrmetti, June 18, 2025 (U.S. Supreme Court, PDF): https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/24pdf/23-477_2cp3.pdf

In re Nielsen, 2026 S.D. 12, the birth certificate ruling (South Dakota Unified Judicial System, PDF): https://ujs.sd.gov/media/iz0bwub5/30970.pdf

SD Supreme Court rules transgender people can’t alter their birth certificate (Dakota News Now, March 5, 2026): https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2026/03/05/sd-supreme-court-rules-transgender-people-cant-alter-their-birth-certificate/

HB 1260 (2025), birth certificates, failed 35-35 (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26071

HB 1259 (2025), multi-occupancy rooms (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25894

HB 1161 (2026), changing rooms, sleeping quarters and restrooms (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/27032

Amendment G, the 2024 abortion-rights initiative, with results (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Constitutional_Amendment_G,_Right_to_Abortion_Initiative_(2024)

2024 official election returns, including the District 4 recount (South Dakota Secretary of State, PDF): https://www.sdsos.gov/elections-voting/assets/Archive/2024%20Assets/Post-Election-Audit-General/ElectionReturns2024.pdf

Incumbent legislators suffer primary losses (South Dakota Searchlight, June 5, 2024): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2024/06/05/incumbent-legislators-suffer-losses-as-pipelines-and-property-rights-surge-to-the-fore/

SD state legislative candidate survey: Fred Deutsch (Dakota News Now, June 4, 2022): https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2022/06/04/sd-state-legislative-candidate-survey-fred-deutsch/

A few on-air details, checked

“Almost two dozen states” was high for late April 2023. Roughly 15 to 18 states had enacted similar bans by then; the count passed 20 later in 2023.

Montana’s SB 99 did not carry a felony or jail time, as Deutsch says. Its penalties were license suspension for at least a year and civil liability. It never took effect: a state court blocked it days before it was to start in fall 2023, and it was struck down in May 2025.

Deutsch’s 2020 bill was introduced as a felony, as he says, but the version that passed the House carried a misdemeanor.

Minnesota’s trans refuge bill wasn’t pending at the time. Gov. Tim Walz signed it April 27, 2023, a few days before this conversation. California passed the first such law in 2022, but it wasn’t the only other one; several states had passed or were passing similar “shield” laws by spring 2023.

Some South Dakota circuit judges did grant birth certificate sex changes before 2026; the state Supreme Court ruling in March 2026 ended that.

The abortion initiative being “largely funded from outside of the state” is Dave’s characterization, which we didn’t verify.

“Abortion through nine months” and “up to the point of birth” are the speakers’ readings of the proposed amendment. Its text would have allowed the state to regulate abortion in the second trimester and to ban it in the third, except when needed to protect the woman’s life or health.

Deutsch’s comments about doctors (”a crime against humanity,” “should be put away”) are his opinion. The major U.S. medical associations supported this care for minors at the time; the evidence base remains debated.

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Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. I’m Dave Roetman, and I’m here with Fred Deutsch.

Fred Deutsch: Hey Dave, thanks for having me.

Dave Roetman: Thank you for being on, Fred. You’re a representative from the Watertown area. What district are you from?

Fred Deutsch: Dave, I represent District 4, northeast South Dakota, six counties.

Dave Roetman: You’ve been a representative for some time now and have brought some really interesting bills. Let’s talk a little bit about HB 1080. That was passed this legislative session and is now law, and that protects children from transgender surgeries. Could you tell us a little bit about that?

Fred Deutsch: Well, actually that was Representative Bethany Soye’s bill, which I supported 100%. It’s very similar to the original bill I brought about three years ago to protect children from these surgeries and the puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones that devastate these children who are confused about if they’re really boys or girls. You know, anybody that’s listening to the podcast, Dave, should be clear. There should be no confusion: boys are boys and girls are girls, and you can’t change. And unfortunately, these children have some confusion about that, and so do some of the doctors in our state.

[01:32]

Fred Deutsch: Parents are being lied to. The evidence is very clear. You know, the DNA that makes us who we are cannot be changed. You can do cosmetic surgeries, but you can’t change sex. And this is about children. This isn’t about adults. 1080 was about protecting children. So I was very, very glad to see it pass. There’s almost two dozen states that have passed it, give or take, and we’re continuing to see that momentum build.

Dave Roetman: These puberty blockers and other things, these are permanent changes. They cannot be reversed, right?

Fred Deutsch: That’s right, these are all permanent changes. And the left wants to lie about that, saying it’s, oh, reversible. Well, baloney, it’s not.

Dave Roetman: You said that two dozen other states have brought similar bills?

Fred Deutsch: Yeah, give or take. I can’t recall the exact number, but it’s a lot of states. I think I read yesterday Montana just passed it. The left is going nuts. They’re trying to bring lawsuits against the bills in a number of states. We’ll see what happens. I say, good luck with that. But the reality is that the bills are something that state legislatures have the power to pass, to protect our own people, and we do that. As long as you pass laws based on science, I don’t see a problem, and that’s what we’ve done with 1080.

[03:11]

Dave Roetman: You brought a similar bill about three years ago. How does that differ from the current legislation that’s passed?

Fred Deutsch: Yeah, that’s a good question. Well, it was very similar in every way, except my original bill had a penalty for doctors that do this, and that penalty was a felony. These doctors would go to jail. The bill that we signed into law is a little bit softer. I read that the bill signed yesterday, I think it was Montana, has a penalty for a felony. These doctors would not just lose their licensure, they’d go to jail. And I think that’s the right thing. This is a crime against humanity. When they’re mutilating these poor, confused children, cutting off body parts, sterilizing our kids, that’s terrible. That’s twisted.

Fred Deutsch: These are doctors that go to school to learn how to help people, when there’s very little evidence that what they do helps people, but much greater evidence that it harms children. These doctors should be put away for a long time.

[04:21]

Dave Roetman: It does seem like a violation of the Hippocratic oath.

Fred Deutsch: Yeah, I’ll say.

Dave Roetman: There are other issues involved with this that you’ve been raising.

Fred Deutsch: Sure, yeah. Well, you know, it’s not just transgender medicine, it’s how it impacts us as a society. For example, even our bathrooms and shower rooms in our public schools. I have four daughters. I sure as heck don’t want my four daughters, now my grandchildren, going into bathrooms in public schools having to expose themselves to boys.

Fred Deutsch: We’re dealing with birth certificates in South Dakota. We have been for years, and the problem is ongoing.

Dave Roetman: What’s going on with that?

Fred Deutsch: So there are some judges here that are allowing changes in birth certificates. Somebody was born a boy and they claim now that they’re a girl. These are vital data that the state is required to maintain, and if you change your birth certificate, it wrecks things pretty bad throughout the whole system. Judges are allowing that to happen; some judges, not all. And so we need to develop a way that we can prevent that from happening.

[05:48]

Fred Deutsch: You know, there’s such a thing as a clerical error, but there’s also something that we’re seeing happening now where people are claiming that they’re changing sex, and they’re doing that on birth certificates. So that might be something we’re going to see come forward as a bill this next year.

Fred Deutsch: Another issue is what’s going on in Minnesota. They’re trying to make their state a trans refuge state. I think California is the only other state that is a trans refuge state. So Minnesota, if this law passes, would allow our children, South Dakota kids, to come over the border to get sex change operations. I don’t know how we deal with that, but I sure would like to try, because that’s just wrong.

Dave Roetman: You were the past president of the South Dakota Right to Life organization.

Fred Deutsch: That’s correct.

Dave Roetman: And we have a ballot initiative being circulated right now, largely funded from outside of the state, if I recall correctly. Could you talk a little bit about that?

[06:52]

Fred Deutsch: Sure. Well, that would change our constitution. It is a terrible measure. If the left gets sufficient signatures and can get it on the ballot, and if it passes, it would undo everything that we’ve worked so hard to do over many years. It would basically allow abortion all the way through pregnancy, up to the point of birth. Representative Jon Hansen is leading the effort, in conjunction with Leslee Unruh from Sioux Falls, to have a decline-to-sign initiative, basically just telling people, this is terrible, please don’t sign it. It would upend all of our work.

Dave Roetman: It would allow abortion through nine months of pregnancy. So this is a constitutional amendment. So all of the laws currently on the books, that were signed into law, that were put in place by the elected representatives of the people, would be out the window.

[07:55]

Fred Deutsch: It would simply be gone. That’s right. This would be constitutionalized. It wouldn’t be just in our law, it would be in our Constitution. The legislature could do nothing about that. If you see somebody that asks you to sign, please don’t. It’s a bad effort.

Dave Roetman: Fred, thank you for being here. Really appreciate your time. This has been the Making Waves podcast.

Fred Deutsch: Thanks, Dave. Great to be here with you.

Dave Roetman: Thank you.