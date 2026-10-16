From the Battlefield to the Ballot Box: Kerry Loudenslager for District 12

Kerry Loudenslager is a Republican running for the South Dakota House in District 12, which is split almost evenly between Minnehaha and Lincoln counties in Sioux Falls. He was born in Sioux Falls, grew up in Brewster, Minnesota, where his father was the school superintendent, and graduated from USD. He enlisted in the South Dakota Army National Guard with the 147th Field Artillery, earned his commission, and served 28 years in the Army and Guard, including four years in Germany while the Berlin Wall still stood. He retired as a colonel; his last assignment was director of operations for a joint task force in Virginia. He then spent 15 years with a financial firm in Sioux Falls. He and his wife Doreen have been married over 40 years, and all three of their sons are veterans.

Kerry backs a YES vote on all four constitutional amendments. On Amendment L he points out that the Legislature passed it by wide margins and that changing the Constitution should take more than a simple majority, noting the U.S. Constitution and many other states already set a higher bar. On Amendment I he explains the risk if Washington cuts its 90% share of Medicaid expansion, and on Amendment J he wants it written into the Constitution that only citizens vote.

His priorities in Pierre are public safety and support for local law enforcement, funding education and keeping good teachers in South Dakota, property tax relief (Lincoln County homeowners have seen property taxes rise about 55% in five years against 16-17% income growth), a hard look at the state budget for waste, and protecting veterans' benefits. He's the only veteran in the race, and his family's service goes back to the Revolutionary War.

Topics: Kerry's background · 28 years in the Army and National Guard · Amendment L and the 60% threshold · Amendment I and Medicaid expansion funding · education and teacher pay · public safety · property taxes in Lincoln County · Amendment J · veterans' benefits · why vote for Kerry

Col. (Ret.) Kerry Loudenslager, Republican candidate for South Dakota House, District 12. (Photo: Kerry Loudenslager for House District 12)

Chapters

0:00 Intro

0:17 Kerry's background: Sioux Falls, Brewster, USD

1:27 28 years in the Army and National Guard

2:32 Second career, family, and why he's running

3:55 The 2022 race and knocking doors

4:58 Amendment L: why change the Constitution should take 60%

6:54 Outside money and the No on L ads

8:23 Amendment I: Medicaid expansion and the 90% federal share

12:00 Funding education and teacher pay

12:43 Public safety and law enforcement

13:12 Property taxes in Lincoln County

15:37 Amendment J and yes on all four amendments

17:04 Veterans' benefits and family service back to the Revolutionary War

19:35 Why vote for Kerry

21:21 Closing

Links

Kerry for SD campaign site

Meet Kerry

Campaign Facebook

SDPB Meet the Candidates

Ballotpedia