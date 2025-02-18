Game Changing Election Integrity Bills in the Legislature Right Now

Rep. Tony Kayser (R-Sioux Falls), a first-term member of the South Dakota House from District 14, joins Dave Roetman in February 2025 to talk about his two election integrity bills. Kayser explains why about 50,000 people registered to vote in South Dakota with only a P.O. box worry him: many don’t live here, yet they vote in local races, count toward redistricting, aren’t counted in the census and may be drawing on Medicaid. He describes the federal-only ballot for P.O. box voters, which lets them vote for president and Congress but not in state and local races, and the new residency definition requiring 30 consecutive days where a person usually sleeps, instead of a one-night motel receipt and a trip to the DMV. Dave adds what he saw as the state party’s data guy, from voters registered at substations, RV parks and Walmarts, and Kayser closes with his impressions of his first session in Pierre.

Topics: HB 1066, HB 1208, voter residency, P.O. box voters, mail forwarding services, federal-only ballot, RV voters, voter registration affidavit, redistricting, census, Medicaid, Secretary of State, first session in Pierre

“You’ve got to realize there are 50,000 people registered to vote with a P.O. box only.” - Rep. Tony Kayser, District 14

Show notes

Published Feb. 18, 2025, during the legislative session and shortly after the South Dakota House passed both of Rep. Tony Kayser’s election integrity bills: HB 1208 (46-22 on Feb. 12, 2025) and HB 1066 (47-22 on Feb. 13, 2025).

Guest

Rep. Tony Kayser (R-Sioux Falls), South Dakota House, District 14 (2025-2026); prime sponsor of HB 1066 and HB 1208

State Representative Tony Kayser

The bills

HB 1066 (2025): revise residency requirements for the purposes of voter registration. A resident is someone who keeps a fixed dwelling in South Dakota where they live and usually sleep for at least 30 consecutive days.

HB 1208 (2025): an applicant who gives only a mail-forwarding service or post office box address, with no description of where they actually live, may register or vote absentee only as a federal voter (president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House).

In the conversation the two bill numbers get swapped at times. In the final laws, HB 1066 is the 30-consecutive-day residency bill and HB 1208 is the federal-only ballot bill (HB 1208 also carries the same residency definition).

Update (October 2026)

Both bills became law. The Senate passed HB 1066 23-11 and HB 1208 25-9 on March 10, 2025, the House agreed to the Senate amendments on March 11, and Gov. Larry Rhoden signed both on March 25, 2025. The federal-only ballot for mail-forwarding and P.O. box voters took effect Jan. 1, 2026.

The Legislature built on the federal-only category in 2026. SB 175, the “South Dakota SAVE Act,” signed March 26, 2026 with an emergency clause, requires new registrants to prove U.S. citizenship; anyone who doesn’t is also registered as a federal-only voter.

The numbers are growing. South Dakota Searchlight counted more than 1,500 federal-only voters ahead of the June 2, 2026 primary, and 5,735 on the Secretary of State’s list as of Oct. 6, 2026. More than 4,800 of them use a mail-forwarding or P.O. box address. Some snowbirds and other voters told Searchlight they didn’t know they had been switched to federal-only status.

The League of Women Voters of South Dakota sued Secretary of State Monae Johnson in August 2026 over the notices sent to voters under SB 175, not over Kayser’s residency laws. On Sept. 18, 2026, after the state sent corrected notices and new guidance to county auditors, the federal court denied a preliminary injunction.

Kayser finished third in the June 2, 2026 Republican primary for the two District 14 House seats (Taylor Rehfeldt 2,457, Tyler Tordsen 1,678, Kayser 1,627), so he is not on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Links

Rep. Tony Kayser, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4724/Detail

2025 HB 1066, revise residency requirements for voter registration: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25736

2025 HB 1208, federal voter designation for mail-forwarding and P.O. box addresses: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25806

SDCL 12-4-1.3, Federal voter designation and ballot: https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/12-4-1.3

2026 SB 175, proof of citizenship to register to vote: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/27075

Update sources

South Dakota makes it tougher for recreational vehicle voters to participate in elections (AP, March 26, 2025): https://apnews.com/article/south-dakota-recreational-vehicle-voters-986d2d89bdde3a4708e00d0857ae1008

Republican purge of RV voters could shift Sioux Falls district more Democratic (South Dakota Searchlight, March 21, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/03/21/republican-purge-of-rv-voters-could-shift-sioux-falls-district-more-democratic/

Governor Rhoden signs South Dakota SAVE Act (Dakota News Now, March 26, 2026): https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2026/03/26/governor-rhoden-signs-south-dakota-save-act/

New laws result in 1,500 federal-only voter registrations ahead of South Dakota primary election (South Dakota Searchlight, May 12, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/05/12/new-laws-result-in-1500-federal-only-voter-registrations-ahead-of-south-dakota-primary-election/

Snowbirds allege poll workers changed them to federal voters without instruction to prove residency (South Dakota Searchlight, May 26, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/05/26/snowbirds-allege-poll-workers-changed-them-to-federal-voters-without-instruction-to-prove-residency/

South Dakota’s federal-only voter list grows to nearly 6,000, surprising some who are on it (South Dakota Searchlight, Oct. 13, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/10/13/south-dakotas-federal-only-voter-list-grows-to-nearly-6000-surprising-some-who-are-on-it/

League of Women Voters of South Dakota v. Johnson (League of Women Voters): https://www.lwv.org/legal-center/league-women-voters-south-dakota-v-johnson

Tony Kayser (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/Tony_Kayser

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Tony Kayser, District 14 House. Welcome, Tony.

Tony Kayser: Thanks, Dave. Thanks for inviting me to join your audience today to share my experience in Pierre so far. I’m a father of five, married for 38 years, and I run a financial service company for the past 38 years. A lot of experience talking to families and individuals about their concerns, so I think I take a lot with me to Pierre based on my prior experience in building a client base.

Dave Roetman: And I can say from my personal experience that you worked really hard to win. You knocked on a lot of doors and you did a great job of campaigning. So thank you for being with us. Appreciate it. You have a couple of bills. One is HB 1066. It’s been amended quite often, so it’s 1066-J. Right. So could you tell us a little bit about that?

Tony Kayser: Sure. The reason for the J: this pertains to people that register in South Dakota to vote. They may not actually live in South Dakota, which affects our local elections. So I spent a lot of time with the lobbyists for the PMBs, the mail forwarding companies, and the Secretary of State’s office to get it right. There were a lot of amendments added along the way, but it crossed the finish line as 1066-J. Not really the bill they wanted to see, but I told them this is not a lobbyist bill or a Secretary of State’s bill, this is a citizens’ bill.

Dave Roetman: This has been an issue. There have been quite a few people who have been registering to vote in South Dakota, in some cases who have never stepped foot in South Dakota, and there are a lot of people who have RVs and they don’t have a permanent place of residence. So this is an issue for South Dakota’s voters.

Tony Kayser: It’s been an issue for many years. There have been a lot of articles written about the problem we’ve had in South Dakota. Nobody’s really been willing to actually face it and run with it, and this year was much different. You’ve got to realize there are 50,000 people registered to vote with a P.O. box only. And 50,000 is a big number, but what does that really mean in terms of South Dakota? That’s the population of Pierre, Mitchell, Huron and Brandon. That’s 50,000 people. So people say that these people actually live here. They don’t. They’re P.O. box-only voters. Most of those don’t actually live here. So the bill was introduced to establish a federal ballot, which means if you are asking for an absentee ballot because you don’t live here, or probably don’t live here in a lot of cases, if all you have is a P.O. box-only address without a physical address description of where you actually live. Now, with this year’s bill passed, it says that you are eligible to vote. You can’t deny someone the right to vote; that’s a national mandate, a federal mandate. We’re going to give them a federal ballot, which means they can vote for the presidency and vice president and our U.S. congressmen and senators. They cannot vote in our local races, so there’ll be two different ballots. The P.O. box-only voters get the national, the federal ballot, not the statewide ballot. The problem has been that they’ve been voting in our local elections, not living here, probably in a lot of cases not having any skin in the game, and really affecting our local elections. And what happens too is that those people who are P.O. box-only count toward our redistricting, which has really changed some of the redistricting problems in the past, but they don’t count toward the census, which means there’s $658 billion the federal government has available to give states based on the census. So people say, well, they’re not really affecting South Dakota. If they are residents with a P.O. box and they don’t live here, what’s the problem? They’re not using our roads, not using our school systems, because they’re probably older RVers, potentially. But they do actually affect us, because of the census, because we’re missing our federal dollars there. Plus, 27% of our state budget is Medicaid. $1.2 billion is what South Dakota spends on Medicaid, 27% of the budget. How many of those P.O. box-only voters are actually on our Medicaid system, which costs us a fortune? So they do affect our budget. They affect our elections in a huge way. So this is a good bill to really, for the first time, put it to a vote of the Legislature, where we established why it’s a problem and why it needs to be fixed. It overwhelmingly passed, 47 to 22. I think it was the right timing. I think the right people were in place. I had a lot of people work with me to help me pass the bill, and we spent a lot of time behind the scenes getting it right.

Dave Roetman: Now, I’ve been the data guy for the South Dakota Republican Party since 2014. I’m not the data guy right now, but I was, and I know that this is an issue. It’s been an issue since the time I started doing data work. The folks who just don’t live in South Dakota have been voting here and affecting our elections and, as you said, redistricting. And it never occurred to me that they also could be on Medicaid. This is a big deal, and thank you for taking the bull by the horns, because up until now nobody’s been willing to address this issue. Right.

[05:25]

Tony Kayser: I think the consensus has been that they’re not really causing any harm, and I think people are focused on the election part. But again, I went a little deeper to say that financially it costs a lot. Sometimes it’s always about the dollars, right? Once you get the dollars in place, people are a little more motivated to act. So that was one element I brought into the conversation that maybe wasn’t talked about in the past, potentially, that made a difference.

Dave Roetman: Well, thank you for doing this. Your other bill is HB 1208-B, so there are a lot of amendments on that. So this one defines residency, and this also is an election integrity issue. Could you tell us a little about what it does?

Tony Kayser: Right. And what that does, and that really came about, is to establish what residency is in South Dakota. The language currently is, when we actually go to register to vote, you sign an affidavit, under potential perjury. And currently, the current law says, I have lived in South Dakota for 30 days. Open-ended, OK? And you can come to South Dakota and register and actually have a one-night stay, proof of a one-night stay, go to the DMV the next day and get a driver’s license and register to vote the same day. So you can actually come to South Dakota over a weekend, get a one-night stay, take the receipt of that one-night stay to the DMV, and with that receipt you can actually get a driver’s license that day and register to vote. But the caveat, or whatever language you want to use, is that they sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury. They swear that they’ve been here for 30 days, and the penalty for perjury is two years in jail and a $4,000 fine. So these people are knowingly signing under penalty of perjury. But they’re being told, if you go on the internet and look for the best place to have a residency to avoid taxes, South Dakota pops up. And they’re being told, don’t worry about signing that affidavit, because they don’t enforce it, which is true. Absolutely true. That’s a whole new issue, right?

Dave Roetman: Right.

Tony Kayser: This is the first step of maybe another bill next year, possibly. So in doing that, they’re on our voter rolls [?], for example, again, and I think it’s really a concern we need to look at more seriously. We want people to actually be residents that actually live here, are actually involved in our communities, and know and live with us and know the local issues.

Dave Roetman: This sounds like another great bill, because I know that residency has been a problem in a number of issues: petitioners, when they’re circulating petitions, residency, as you said, and voting. This is another issue that has been neglected, I think, by the state of South Dakota and by the Legislature. And again, somebody had to have the courage to take this bull by the horns, so thank you again.

Tony Kayser: Well, and the residency... I apologize, I kind of got lost in that last question. OK, so back to the residency bill. What it does is establish 30 consecutive days. Right now it’s 30 days; this is 30 consecutive days where you usually sleep. And I don’t think it’s too much to ask of somebody. If you’re state shopping, which is what happens, or shopping states, that person in California could have kept their residency in California and still RVed. They’d have to choose South Dakota to actually bypass their laws and taxes in California. So it’s 30 consecutive days, and that makes it easy for the auditors. I mean, with 30 days, if they ever got challenged to prove that, it could be 30 days over five years. This way, under the new residency law, if you’re ever challenged, you have proof you were in South Dakota 30 consecutive days, by definition where you usually sleep. So it makes it a lot easier: if it’s ever challenged, that makes it easy for the auditor to actually have them show proof of residency. We made a definition of what residency is. We tightened up the residency, which makes it easier for everybody. And again, I’ve heard people say, well, you can’t put that demand on RVers. Well, I say, seriously, you’re in a vehicle. If you pick South Dakota to be a resident, you can’t park that RV for 30 days and experience South Dakota, before you fill up with gas, buy a cup of coffee and you’re back on the road again? That’s not too much for us as South Dakotans to ask, to at least have you say, yes, I spent 30 days in South Dakota, as opposed to an overnight stay. So that’s why it’s important to tighten it up, because these are for auditors. But there again, if you’re truly saying you want to be in South Dakota, at least spend 30 days here.

Dave Roetman: Again, as a data guy, I know that there are people who are registered to vote at electrical substations, at RV parks, at state parks, and sometimes at a Walmart. And they’re registered to vote here and they obviously don’t live here, right? This is another issue that needs to be addressed, so thank you again. This is your first session in Pierre. What is your overall feel for Pierre?

Tony Kayser: You know, being there for the first time, spending time with people that have been there for many years, many sessions, I think they’re excited this year to know they’re not by themselves. They have a lot of new freshmen that came in this year because of, I think, eminent domain. A lot of the ballot issues this year really drove the outcome of the elections. So you have a lot of freshmen there and a lot of great, great people. I see a lot of freshmen I’m now serving with that really have great integrity, passion and the ability to do the job well. And so I think seeing that, and I think the leadership, the new leadership, appreciated the new faces and the new energy. It’s just a whole different environment. So I think it’s been a good year so far. Like any session with people, especially new people, it’s gotten to the point sometimes where maybe it wasn’t as tight together as we wanted it to be, but we had to rally a couple of times to keep it all together. But I think we’ve done some great things, and I think there are a lot of great things to happen yet.

[11:01]

Dave Roetman: It is the people’s Legislature.

Tony Kayser: It is.

Dave Roetman: Thank you so much, Tony, for being with us. This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Tony Kayser, District 14 House.

Tony Kayser: Thanks, Dave.