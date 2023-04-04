Help Not Harm - Bethany Soye discusses the passage of HB 1080

State Rep. Bethany Soye (R-District 9, Hartford) talks with Dave Roetman in early 2023, shortly after the session, about passing HB 1080, the “Help Not Harm” bill. It bans puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender transition surgeries for minors. She explains how the bill differed from Rep. Fred Deutsch’s 2020 attempt. Instead of criminal penalties, it enforces the ban through license revocation and gives patients a longer window to sue. She credits a National Review article, grassroots pressure and a united coalition with shared “Help Not Harm” messaging. She also notes that Sanford Health and the hospitals stayed out of the 2023 hearings. Soye discusses neighboring states, from Iowa’s new ban to Minnesota’s proposed “trans refuge” law, and parents’ access to their children’s medical records. She expects a legal fight once the law took effect that July.

Topics: South Dakota Legislature, HB 1080 (2023), Help Not Harm, minors, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, gender transition surgery, HB 1057 (2020), Fred Deutsch, medical license revocation, statute of limitations, Sanford Health, National Review, South Dakota Catholic Conference, Family Heritage Alliance, Concerned Women for America, ACLU, Iowa SF 538, Minnesota trans refuge law, North Dakota, Nebraska, parental rights, parents’ access to medical records, Family Policy Alliance, United States v. Skrmetti

“We want these children to have true help and healing, not something that leaves them permanently damaged.” - Rep. Bethany Soye

Show notes

State Rep. Bethany Soye (R-District 9) joins Dave Roetman to talk about HB 1080, the 2023 “Help Not Harm” law she carried. She covers what it bans, how it’s enforced, who lined up for and against it, and what she expected next.

Recorded in early 2023, after the main legislative session and before North Dakota’s ban was signed on April 19. The episode was first published April 4, 2023. Soye was then in her second term in the state House, representing District 9 (Hartford and western Minnehaha County).

What happened to the bills

HB 1080 (2023; prime sponsors Rep. Bethany Soye and Sen. Al Novstrup) bars health care professionals from giving minors puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones, or performing sterilizing or genital surgeries, to alter a minor’s appearance or validate a perception of sex that’s inconsistent with the minor’s sex. The penalty is mandatory license revocation by the professional’s licensing board. A patient has until age 25, or three years after discovering the injury, whichever is later, to sue. Minors already on these drugs could be tapered off through Dec. 31, 2023. The bill passed House Health and Human Services 11-2, the House 60-10, Senate Health and Human Services 4-2 and the Senate 30-4. Gov. Kristi Noem signed it Feb. 13, 2023, and it took effect July 1, 2023.

Rep. Fred Deutsch’s 2020 bill, HB 1057 (prime sponsors Rep. Fred Deutsch and Sen. Brock Greenfield), was introduced to make these procedures a Class 4 felony. House State Affairs amended it to a Class 1 misdemeanor for patients under 16. It passed the House 46-23, but Senate Health and Human Services killed it 5-2 on Feb. 10, 2020.

Update (Oct. 2026): The ACLU, which had said it would sue, never filed a challenge to HB 1080. In June 2025, in United States v. Skrmetti, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s similar law 6-3. In 2025 the Legislature also passed HB 1061 (prime sponsors John Hughes and Carl Perry), which bars health care providers from denying a parent or guardian access to a minor’s medical records and patient portal, with exceptions. Gov. Larry Rhoden signed it March 31, 2025. That’s the issue Soye raised in this episode. Elsewhere in the region, Minnesota’s “trans refuge” law was signed April 27, 2023, North Dakota’s ban on April 19, 2023, and Nebraska’s restrictions (LB 574) on May 22, 2023. Soye still represents District 9 and served through the 2026 session. She filed for re-election but withdrew and wasn’t on the June 2, 2026 primary ballot. Her term ends in January 2027. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

Rep. Bethany Soye, 2023 legislator profile: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4417/Detail

Rep. Bethany Soye, 2026 legislator profile: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4822/Detail

Bethany Soye on Ballotpedia: https://ballotpedia.org/Bethany_Soye

Bills mentioned

2023 HB 1080 (Help Not Harm): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24100

2020 HB 1057 (Rep. Fred Deutsch’s earlier bill): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/10226

2025 HB 1061 (parents’ access to a minor’s medical records): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25877

Background and sources

House Health and Human Services minutes for the HB 1080 hearing, with the full witness list (Jan. 31, 2023): https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/Minutes/246892.pdf?Year=2023

Ban on youth transgender care passes committee after impassioned debate (South Dakota Searchlight, Jan. 31, 2023): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2023/01/31/ban-on-youth-transgender-care-passes-committee-after-impassioned-debate/

South Dakota becomes the sixth state to restrict this care for minors (NBC News, Feb. 14, 2023): https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-politics-and-policy/south-dakota-becomes-6th-state-restrict-gender-affirming-care-minors-rcna70592

How gender ideology conquered South Dakota, by Nate Hochman (National Review, Jan. 5, 2023; subscription may be required): https://www.nationalreview.com/2023/01/how-gender-ideology-conquered-south-dakota/

Why hasn’t a lawsuit challenged SD’s ban? (South Dakota Searchlight, Aug. 4, 2023): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2023/08/04/lawsuit-challenging-sd-trans-health-care-gender-affirming-ban/

Help Not Harm campaign (Family Policy Alliance): https://familypolicyalliance.com/help-not-harm/

Gov. Reynolds signs SF 538 and other bills (Office of the Governor of Iowa, March 22, 2023): https://governor.iowa.gov/press-release/2023-03-22/gov-reynolds-signs-several-bills-law

Minnesota’s “trans refuge” law, 2023 Session Law Chapter 29: https://www.revisor.mn.gov/laws/2023/0/Session%2BLaw/Chapter/29/

North Dakota governor signs ban (CNN, April 20, 2023): https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/20/politics/north-dakota-gender-affirming-care-ban/

Gov. Pillen signs LB 574 into law (Office of the Governor of Nebraska, May 22, 2023): https://governor.nebraska.gov/press/governor-pillen-signs-lb574-law-abortion-ban-takes-effect-immediately

United States v. Skrmetti opinion (U.S. Supreme Court, June 18, 2025): https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/24pdf/23-477_2cp3.pdf

A few on-air details, checked

“60-10 in the House” and “only three Republicans voted against it” are both correct. The House no votes were seven Democrats and three Republicans (Reps. Derby, Krull and Olson), and all four Senate no votes were Democrats.

Deutsch’s bill “three years ago” was 2020 HB 1057. It was introduced as a felony, which matches Soye’s account, though the House-passed version had been reduced to a misdemeanor. It was among the first bills of its kind in the country, but we didn’t verify that it was the very first.

The enforcement details Soye describes (license loss, and suing until age 25 or three years after discovering the harm) match the enrolled bill.

The groups she names all appear on the committee’s proponent list: Michael Pauley (South Dakota Catholic Conference), Concerned Women for America, and Family Heritage Alliance Action (the “FHA” Dave mentions). Sanford Health and the hospital associations aren’t listed. Opponents included the ACLU, the South Dakota State Medical Association, the Human Rights Campaign, the South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians, the state section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and individuals including a pastor, so there were more medical groups than the one she mentions.

North Dakota hadn’t passed its ban at the time of recording. It was signed April 19, 2023.

We couldn’t identify the California mother Soye mentions and didn’t verify the details of her story. It’s Soye’s account.

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and I’m here with Bethany Soye, District 9. Welcome, Bethany.

Bethany Soye: Thanks for having me.

Dave Roetman: So let’s jump right into it here. So, big kudos on passing 1080. Could you tell us about it?

Bethany Soye: Yeah, so that was my big bill, actually my only bill this year. We also called it the Help Not Harm bill, which was a big part of our messaging. And just in case people aren’t familiar, there were three things that the bill was working to prohibit. It was cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and then gender transition surgeries for minors.

Bethany Soye: So that was kind of the goal of the bill, and it was very successful. It passed way stronger than I ever could have imagined.

Dave Roetman: 60-10 in the House, wasn’t it?

Bethany Soye: Yeah, yeah. Only three Republicans voted against it in all of the legislature, so that’s pretty strong.

Dave Roetman: That’s a good showing, because they’ve had bills like this in the past that did not pass before.

Bethany Soye: Yeah. So Fred Deutsch brought the first bill of this kind three years ago. It was really, it was the first one in the nation that tried to prohibit these things, and obviously that one didn’t pass, and that met a lot of criticism. But I think we learned a lot from that experience, and we changed this bill, specifically the enforcement. Because Fred’s bill made it so if you did any of these procedures, it was a felony. So there’s a lot of pushback that you’re turning doctors into felons, and that was kind of their big talking point.

[01:34]

Bethany Soye: So we really, we took that away with this bill by making it, you will lose your medical license. So you’re not, you don’t become a criminal, but you do risk your job, and that’s up to you. And then there’s also a part of the bill that allows for a minor to sue the doctor later on. So it’s at age, the statute of limitations is either age 25 or three years after you discover the harm, which is actually based on our child abuse statute.

Bethany Soye: Because a lot of times, if something happens to someone when they’re a child, they don’t really realize the trauma and what it has done to them until later on in life. And especially in this situation, you may not know that you’re infertile until you try to have children. So I think that’s why it’s important to have that “when you discover the harm” as well.

Dave Roetman: This issue is more in the public eye, so you got a lot of grassroots support for this, and more people were aware of the issue.

Bethany Soye: Yeah, and there was a huge article in National Review that really kicked this off. They kind of showed what’s happening in South Dakota, and especially with Sanford, and how bills like this have been killed in the past. And I think that really opened a lot of eyes, and it really stirred up the grassroots. And then we had a lot of great people that did some protesting and made sure that it was out front in the public.

[02:58]

Dave Roetman: Didn’t forget about what was happening. FHA and the other groups were there.

Bethany Soye: Yeah, we had the Catholic Conference. This was one of their main priorities this session, so they did a lot of great lobbying. Michael Pauley was really great in helping to form the bill, because he’s a really smart lawyer. Yeah, we had Concerned Women for America. They helped a lot. Hope I’m not forgetting any groups, but it was a really good group effort, and we were all really able to get on the same page and work in the same direction, and it was super effective.

Dave Roetman: Opposition groups: can you name a few of those groups? I understand there’s a possibility of being sued by the ACLU, with the state of South Dakota.

Bethany Soye: Yeah, I mean, any time you venture anywhere near, you know, trans issues, then the ACLU is going to be there, right? So they were definitely one of the main opponents. In the past, Sanford has been against the bill, because they’re the ones that are actually doing the procedures. But what was interesting this year is that they stood down. They didn’t testify at all.

[04:03]

Bethany Soye: So there was a medical doctor association that testified, but really, other than that, the hospitals were absent. The Chamber of Commerce wasn’t there. It was the ACLU, you know, some specific trans individuals, and then there were two pastors that came out and testified, kind of the idea that we’re all God’s children and we should be treated equally. But it was really kind of a different approach from last time, and a lot weaker, obviously.

Dave Roetman: Public scrutiny perhaps had a lot to do with it.

Bethany Soye: Yeah.

Dave Roetman: Now, we kind of looked at Minnesota as a bellwether on some of these things, because they, well, you know, tax issues. Minnesotans complain about South Dakota having less taxes, and then some of the Minnesotans moving here from Minnesota. And they’ve been making some waves lately about some of their transgender bills that they’re passing. Could you tell us a little bit about the possibility that Minnesota’s a bellwether, and how that affects South Dakota?

Bethany Soye: Yeah, they’re definitely reacting to bills like HB 1080, and there was also one recently passed in Iowa to prohibit these things as well, I know.

[05:10]

Dave Roetman: So they’re reacting to what we’re doing.

Bethany Soye: Yeah, I mean, it’s all around them. North Dakota, I don’t think that’s passed yet, but Nebraska, these bills have been introduced. So they’re essentially creating a sanctuary state for these procedures, and there are some really dangerous bills that they’re looking at right now that would essentially strip away parental rights: that if you don’t want your child to go through these things, you really don’t have any say, and the state can take over. And this is, I mean, this is like what California and Oregon are doing right now.

Bethany Soye: And I had one mom from California that told her story, and how she refused, and the state took her daughter away and put her in one of these kind of halfway houses where they would do the transition, and her daughter ended up committing suicide over it. So it clearly didn’t solve her problem. These are not safe issues.

Dave Roetman: Other issues that are coming up with the things related to this: for example, you mentioned things are being kept from parents.

Bethany Soye: Yeah, I had a South Dakota dad who reached out to me and had issues accessing his child’s medical records. He wasn’t able to see those even though the child was under 18. And that’s something that I really want to look into going forward, and making sure that parents aren’t being kept from those records, and even when it comes to the schools, when they’re seeing counselors there, make sure there’s no secret transitioning going on. Because these are, I mean, we’re not talking about abused and neglected children. We’re talking about parents who care about their kids and are actively involved in their life, and they’re being cut out. And that’s definitely not healthy. So that’s something I’m going to be looking into going forward.

[06:53]

Dave Roetman: All right, any takeaways from the legislative session this year?

Bethany Soye: Yeah, I think one thing that made us super effective is, at the beginning, all the different groups, we had the same messaging, and we had a brand right away. We had Help Not Harm, and really tried to focus. That was huge.

Dave Roetman: Yeah. You made a logo for your bill.

Bethany Soye: Yeah, we had a website as well. So the original idea came from the national Family Policy Alliance, but then we took it and kind of made it work for South Dakota. But the focus being, you know, we care about these children too. And I think, I think people on both sides of the issue, I think they genuinely do care about children. And I think most of the time, parents are trying to do what’s best, but they’re being misguided, they’re being lied to. And that we want these children to have true help and healing, not something that leaves them permanently damaged.

Bethany Soye: And all of our groups were able to use that same messaging, so we were very effective that way, especially when we’re lobbying legislators: staying positive and staying on key. Because the other side will try to say it’s anti-trans legislation, you know, all these negative things, and you’re like, nope, just stick to the positive, stick to what we’re trying to do. And I think that’s what made it so effective.

[08:13]

Dave Roetman: You influence more with honey rather than vinegar.

Bethany Soye: Yeah, for sure.

Dave Roetman: Well, are there any other things you want to bring up, or...

Bethany Soye: You know, I don’t think this is an issue that’s going to go away. I mean, that was a huge victory, but we’re going to have to see what happens when the bill actually goes into effect in July, and the ACLU has said that they will sue us. There have been a lot of other states that have passed similar bills lately, so I don’t know if they’ll actually pick South Dakota, or they’ll pick someone else. But we may end up in a legal battle going forward. So it’s not over yet.

Dave Roetman: Well, thank you for being with us, Bethany. District 9.

Bethany Soye: District 9, Hartford.

Dave Roetman: Yep. Thank you very much.

Bethany Soye: Thank you. Bye.