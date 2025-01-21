HJR 5003 - Raising the Threshold to Change the Constitution

Rep. John Hughes (R-Sioux Falls, District 13), newly elected to the South Dakota House, joins Dave Roetman to explain House Joint Resolution 5003, his proposal to raise the vote needed to amend the South Dakota Constitution from 50% plus one to 60% of the votes cast. Dave and Hughes compare it with the higher bar set by the U.S. Constitution and many other states, and Hughes says putting policy such as Medicaid expansion (Amendment D in 2022) into the constitution creates unfunded mandates the Legislature can’t fix. He stresses that HJR 5003 would not touch the people’s right to initiate laws or refer laws, which would still pass with a simple majority, pointing to the referral of SB 201, the so-called Landowner’s Bill of Rights. He also talks about the open-primary Amendment H, the share of out-of-state money behind Amendment G, a petition to put recreational marijuana in the constitution, voter fatigue he heard at the doors, and why South Dakota is a constitutional republic rather than a direct democracy. The resolution had just cleared House State Affairs 11-2, and if the Legislature passed it, voters would decide in 2026.

Topics: HJR 5003, constitutional amendment threshold, 60 percent vote, Amendment L, ballot measures, initiated measures, referred laws, Amendment D Medicaid expansion, Amendment G, Amendment H open primary, SB 201, Landowner’s Bill of Rights, out-of-state money, recreational marijuana, constitutional republic

“It makes our public policy for sale when hundreds of thousands and millions of dollars come in from out of state to change the fundamental way that we think, act and believe in South Dakota.” - John Hughes

Show notes

Recorded in January 2025, during Rep. John Hughes’s first weeks in the South Dakota House, just after the House State Affairs Committee passed HJR 5003.

Guest

Rep. John Hughes (R-Sioux Falls), South Dakota House District 13, attorney and prime sponsor of HJR 5003

Update (October 2026)

HJR 5003 passed the House 61-5 on Jan. 22, 2025, the day after this episode posted, and the Senate 29-4 on March 10, 2025. Sen. Sue Peterson, also of District 13, was the Senate prime sponsor. A joint resolution doesn’t need the governor’s signature, so it went straight to the Secretary of State and is on the Nov. 3, 2026 general election ballot as Constitutional Amendment L. Amendment L itself needs only a simple majority to pass. If it passes, every future amendment to the South Dakota Constitution, whether it is put on the ballot by citizens or by the Legislature, will need 60% of the votes cast on the question. Initiated measures and referred laws will still pass with a simple majority, as Rep. Hughes says here. Voters turned down earlier attempts to raise the bar in 2018 (Amendment X, 55%) and in the June 2022 primary (Amendment C, 60% for measures that raise taxes or spend $10 million or more). Rep. Hughes came back on Making Waves in September 2026 to talk about Amendment L.

Links

HJR 5003 (2025), South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25663

2026 ballot questions, South Dakota Secretary of State: https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/2026%20Election%20Information/2026-ballot-questions.aspx

2026 Ballot Question Pamphlet (official text, explanation and pro/con statements): https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/2026%20Election%20Information/2026%20Ballot%20Question%20Information/2026%20Ballot%20Question%20Files/2026%20BQ/2026GeneralBQPamphletFINAL.pdf

Constitutional Amendment L (2026), Ballotpedia: https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Constitutional_Amendment_L,_60%25_Vote_Requirement_for_Constitutional_Amendments_Measure_(2026)

“Amendment L explained,” South Dakota Searchlight (Oct. 14, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/10/14/protecting-the-state-constitution-or-protecting-voters-right-to-change-it-amendment-l-explained/

Making Waves: Rep. John Hughes on Amendment L (Sept. 2026): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/rep-john-hughes-on-amendment-l-why

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with John Hughes, District 13 representative. John, welcome.

John Hughes: Thank you, Dave. It’s a pleasure to be here.

Dave Roetman: Well, thank you for spending a little time with us on this very cold day. You are newly elected to the House of Representatives, and one of your bills that you’re bringing is Joint Resolution 5003, and that is to raise the threshold for constitutional amendments that are on the ballot. Could you tell us just a little bit about that?

John Hughes: Be happy to. Now, HJR, House Joint Resolution 5003, is designed to provide a safeguard for the state constitution. It provides for increasing the votes needed to pass an amendment to the Constitution to 60% of votes cast, as opposed to the current 50% plus one.

Dave Roetman: When you amend constitutions in other states, or for the Constitution of the United States, it’s a much higher threshold. You have to pass things multiple times, and it requires more than 50%.

John Hughes: That’s correct. And many states also contain provisions that carve out state constitutional amendments as requiring a higher threshold, more than a simple majority. And it’s because state constitutions, as well as our federal constitution, are designed to contain the fundamental rights, duties and liberties that people universally or near universally agree upon. And so when something like Medicaid expansion, for example, is put into the state constitution, as it was in the form of Amendment D in 2022, now we have an unfunded mandate in the state constitution. And so the argument then becomes, are we going to be subjected to federal court jurisdiction, because the state now has an obligation to fund the exercise of that constitutional right? Much like with the Sixth Amendment right to counsel: the United States Supreme Court in the early ‘60s enacted, or I should say ruled, that effective assistance of counsel, which is guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment, created a corresponding obligation to publicly fund that defense. Now, I’m not arguing against the right to a lawyer when you can’t afford one, by any means, but I’m just saying that we need to soberly approach amendments of our state constitution, because of the likelihood that the creation of an unfunded mandate will end up being a burden on the taxpayers in a state like South Dakota.

Dave Roetman: And of course the Legislature cannot amend or change the Constitution on their own, rightfully so, but putting something in the Constitution is a very serious matter for that reason.

John Hughes: That’s correct. In any event, the right of the people is not affected. South Dakota in 1898 led the nation in amending its constitution to allow for initiated measures and referred laws. And it’s really important to know that House Joint Resolution 5003 does not affect in any way, shape or form the right of citizens to initiate a statute, initiate an enactment, some people call it a measure, by petitioning, and that they have the right to add to, amend or repeal existing statutes by an initiated measure. They also have the right to refer a law to the vote of the people, and by petitioning and having voter petitions signed, the people of South Dakota, the voters, can refer a law that has been enacted and prevent it from becoming effective, such as Referred Law 21, which essentially prevented SB 201, the Landowner’s Bill of Rights, from becoming effective in South Dakota. And I am a big fan, and I will vigorously defend the continued and ongoing right of the people to initiate measures and to refer measures that have been passed and prevent them from becoming effective. HJR 5003 pertains only to state constitutional amendments, whether they are initiated by the Legislature or they are initiated by the people.

Dave Roetman: Why is this needed?

John Hughes: Well, we’ve seen in the last few years public policy measures that add unfunded mandates to the constitution, or strive to change the character of the way we vote and the way we enact laws and the way we elect our leaders in South Dakota. For example, Amendment H, the open primary system. South Dakota has had a tradition of a political system in which political parties are active. For example, minorities will get free [?], basically. If Amendment H would have been passed, for example, the Libertarian Party likely, I’m guessing, would have had extreme difficulty even getting on the ballot. They even said so themselves. And so the Libertarians opposed Amendment H, the Republicans opposed Amendment H, and the Democrats opposed Amendment H. We need to... South Dakota is not an Athenian city-state. This isn’t Athens, Greece. And our founders resoundingly rejected democracy. I just listened to the President Trump inauguration, and I listened to Senator Amy Klobuchar, who, you know, is an ardent Democrat, progressive left, from Minnesota, mention how the United States is a democracy. I don’t know how many times she mentioned that we’re a democracy. We’re fundamentally not a democracy. And she’s a lawyer. She ought to know better than that. We are a representative government in the form of a constitutional republic. That’s what we’ve always been, and I hope that we always will be that. And what happens is that we have direct democracy in South Dakota, probably more than a lot of states, because we do allow the people. You know, our state motto is “Under God the people rule.” That’s really true in South Dakota, because South Dakotans have the right, again, to initiate measures into law, to amend existing measures, to repeal existing statutes, and they have the right to refer laws that are passed by the Legislature and keep them from becoming effective. But we need a guardrail. We’ve seen enormous amounts of money. For example, with Amendment G, 84.1%, I believe, of the money that was fueling Amendment G came from outside of South Dakota. But South Dakotans spent their hard-earned money and devoted huge amounts of unpaid time to raise 89%, I think it’s 89.3%, could be a little bit off on that, of the money that was spent to defeat Amendment G. It was raised by in-state sources, from South Dakotans. And so we’re a state who needs to protect itself, and because of the ease with which a constitutional amendment can be passed in South Dakota, we are a laboratory for what I will call left of center, way left of center, people who want to fundamentally transform our government in South Dakota. And it’s not in the best interests of the people to do so.

[08:14]

Dave Roetman: I think you’re absolutely right. We’ve been seeing this for years. And every single cycle we’ve had since 2016, even before, it’s outside South Dakota money being raised to cause mischief inside South Dakota. And until recently, we’ve had no native organizations really organized to oppose these things. They’re throwing, from their point of view, very small amounts of money, half a million dollars, a million dollars, right? It’s chump change in Boston, but here that can run a whole campaign. And they are really inflicting us with their political agenda and trying to override our own constitutional government.

John Hughes: And as I went door to door during the campaign, during the primary campaign, you know, April, May, the first few days in June, the amount of voter fatigue is so self-evident, and also wallet fatigue. It’s ballot box fatigue, it’s energy fatigue, and it’s wallet fatigue from South Dakotans that fundamentally disagree with what small groups that are funded by out-of-state interests are trying to do to change South Dakota and stretch it into a form of government which our founders never intended, and which flies in the face of separation of powers and the fundamental right of the people to have the form of government that we enjoy in this state, and hopefully will continue to enjoy in the future.

Dave Roetman: Why shouldn’t conservatives be concerned about this?

John Hughes: Well, it only applies to constitutional amendments. And again, I am a vigorous supporter of citizen involvement, citizen action in petitioning the state to, again, add to, amend or repeal our existing state statutes in the form of initiated measures. The simple majority of 50% plus one remains the test for initiated measures, and also to refer laws such as SB 201. I supported the effort to defeat 201, the so-called Landowner’s Bill of Rights, from becoming effective in South Dakota, and that is the referred law measure. And so again, 50% plus one vote is still the test for a referred law. But let’s not clutter up our constitution with policy measures that we don’t have at least a higher majority in support of. And I will tell you, when recreational marijuana was put on the ballot, I went to the post office downtown, mailed some letters, and a young man came up to me and said, “Do you support health care?” And I said, “Well, of course I do.” So he then presented me a petition asking me to support a constitutional amendment to put recreational marijuana in our state constitution. And I was flabbergasted. I said, “That’s not health care.” And now I’m reading the literature in medicine and how marijuana use can affect the healthy growth and development of the brain in young people and also possibly create schizophrenia and other mental illnesses. I’m like, why on earth would anyone want to put the right to use, distribute and sell marijuana in our state constitution? Now, I’m still open-minded about the whole topic of cannabis. Maybe there are some things that make sense. But to put that in our constitution, which then the state now has carved in stone... They’ve carved it. It’s there. Our Legislature can’t respond to this, and the citizens can’t initiate measures to roll that back or to expand it. It puts public policy up for sale, basically. It makes our public policy for sale when hundreds of thousands and millions of dollars come in from out of state to change the fundamental way that we think, act and believe in South Dakota.

[12:34]

Dave Roetman: Where are we sitting on this bill? What do you think of the chance of it passing?

John Hughes: The do-pass vote of the House State Affairs was resoundingly positive, 11 to 2. And so I envision this going to the floor, and we will continue to make the same arguments, because they’re sound. They’re sound arguments, they’re common-sense arguments. It keeps the people in control, ultimately, of formulating public policy in our state through the initiated measure or the referred law measure, which is a hallmark and a source of real pride for our state, that, again, under God the people rule. The people rule this state, but we just don’t want there to be the ability to exploit the good, honest, hardworking people of South Dakota by duping people potentially into doing things that ultimately will be harmful. I’m hoping for a favorable vote on the floor. I’m hoping that this measure will head over to the Senate and it will have similar success. And one thing: the governor is not required to sign a joint resolution. So if the Senate passes this after it survives the House floor vote, then it will go to the people. And after all, Dave, the people will decide whether this makes sense, to move to 60%, or whether they want to maintain the simple majority of 50% plus one. This is simply submitting the question to the voters. They get to decide.

Dave Roetman: And they’ll decide in 2026.

John Hughes: Correct.

Dave Roetman: This has been the Making Waves podcast. John, thank you so much for your time.

John Hughes: Thank you, [?]. I appreciate the opportunity to be here, Dave. Thank you.

Dave Roetman: My name is Dave Roetman. We’ve been with John Hughes, District 13 representative.