Hot Topics: Property Taxes, Carbon Pipeline, and the Proposed Prison

South Dakota Rep. Aaron Aylward (R, District 6), a leader of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus, joins Dave Roetman in early February 2025 to run through the hot topics of the 100th legislative session. He explains how the state Freedom Caucus works with the national organization, now in its third session in South Dakota. On property taxes, the number one issue voters raised on the campaign trail, he walks through the proposals on the table: his own bill to strike a major sales tax exemption and pair it with a property tax credit, relief aimed at seniors on fixed incomes, a freeze or a rollback to 2020 levels, and Speaker Jon Hansen’s task force, and argues the school funding formula has to be reformed or replaced. On the carbon pipeline, he praises Rep. Karla Lems’ short, one-sentence bill banning eminent domain for carbon oxide pipelines (HB 1052, which had just passed the House) and Sen. John Carley’s broader SB 49 covering wind and solar. They also cover the proposed $825 million penitentiary in Lincoln County, Sen. Kevin Jensen’s push to pump the brakes on it, the education savings account bills, and why property rights are as central today as they were to the founders.

Topics: South Dakota Freedom Caucus, property taxes, property tax freeze, school funding formula, property tax task force, carbon pipeline, eminent domain, HB 1052, Karla Lems, SB 49, John Carley, Lincoln County prison, Kevin Jensen, education savings accounts, school choice, property rights, 2025 South Dakota legislative session

“This is a tight year with the budget. There’s not a lot of money. Why the heck are we doing this with this big new shiny object?” - Rep. Aaron Aylward, on the proposed Lincoln County prison

Show notes

Recorded in early February 2025, during the 100th South Dakota legislative session, shortly after the House passed HB 1052 (49-19 on Jan. 27) and the House Education Committee killed the two school choice bills (Jan. 29).

Guest

Rep. Aaron Aylward (R), South Dakota House of Representatives, District 6, a leader of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus

Update (October 2026)

Property taxes: Gov. Larry Rhoden signed SB 216 on March 13, 2025. It caps growth in owner-occupied assessments at 3% countywide for five years, caps new-construction budget growth at 3%, and raises the income and home-value limits for the elderly and disabled assessment freeze. The Legislature also created the summer task force Aylward described (HCR 6003), the Comprehensive Property Tax Task Force, which met from May to October 2025 and sent 19 recommendations to the 2026 session. On March 12, 2026, Rhoden signed SB 96 and SB 245, which he called the largest property tax cut in state history. SB 245 created a homeowner property tax reduction fund, seeded with about $55.9 million on July 1, 2026, to lower school levies on owner-occupied homes; starting in August 2027 it is funded by 0.3 percentage points of the state sales tax as the temporary 2023 sales tax cut expires. SB 96 lets each county add up to a half-cent sales tax, with every dollar credited against owner-occupied property taxes. Critics call it a tax shift onto sales tax; the school funding formula itself has not been replaced.

Carbon pipeline: Rep. Karla Lems’ HB 1052 passed the Senate 23-12 on March 4, 2025, and Rhoden signed it on March 6, 2025. South Dakota now bars eminent domain for any pipeline whose main purpose is carrying carbon oxide. Sen. John Carley’s broader SB 49 (wind, solar and hydrogen too) was deferred to the 41st day in Senate State Affairs, 7-1, on Feb. 19, 2025. In May 2026 Summit Carbon Solutions announced a new route west through Nebraska to Wyoming that leaves South Dakota out, though the company says its South Dakota easements remain “valuable optionality for future phases.”

Prison: The $825 million Lincoln County plan died in the House in February 2025. After the governor’s Project Prison Reset task force, lawmakers approved a 1,500-bed, $650 million men’s prison in northeast Sioux Falls in a Sept. 23, 2025 special session.

Education savings accounts: HB 1020 (2025) was deferred to the 41st day in House Education, 9-6, on Jan. 29, 2025. No ESA program has been enacted.

Links

HB 1052 (2025), prohibit eminent domain for a pipeline that carries carbon oxide, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25581

2025 Session Law Chapter 190 (HB 1052 as signed March 6, 2025): https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/Session_Laws/Chapter/8216

SB 49 (2025), Sen. John Carley, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25687

HB 1020 (2025), education savings accounts, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25659

HB 1025 (2025), Lincoln County prison funding, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25816

Rep. Aaron Aylward’s bills, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4581/Bills

“Rhoden signs property tax relief bill with eye toward another solution,” South Dakota Searchlight (March 13, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/03/13/rhoden-signs-property-tax-relief-bill-with-eye-toward-another-solution/

Comprehensive Property Tax Task Force final report (Nov. 19, 2025): https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/288188.pdf

“Gov. Rhoden Delivers Largest Property Tax Cut,” Office of the Governor (March 12, 2026): https://news.sd.gov/news?id=news_kb_article_view&sys_id=46e5601e1bab7ed07e05ea85624bcb5b

“Governor signs property tax bills into law,” SDPB (March 12, 2026): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2026-03-12/governor-signs-property-tax-bills-into-law

“Summit describes new carbon pipeline route as not including South Dakota,” South Dakota Searchlight (May 13, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/05/13/summit-describes-new-carbon-pipeline-route-as-not-including-south-dakota/

“South Dakota lawmakers approve $650 million prison construction project in Sioux Falls,” South Dakota Searchlight (Sept. 23, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/09/23/south-dakota-lawmakers-approve-650-million-prison-construction-project-in-sioux-falls/

Making Waves: “South Dakota’s Proposed Prison Boondoggle” with Doug Weber (Jan. 25, 2025): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/south-dakotas-proposed-prison-boondoggle-1ef

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Aaron Aylward, District 6 representative and leader of the Freedom Caucus of South Dakota. Aaron, welcome.

Aaron Aylward: Hey Dave, how’s it going today?

Dave Roetman: Now you’re part of the Freedom Caucus. Could you tell us a little bit about that?

Aaron Aylward: For sure, and I appreciate you having me on the podcast, too. I appreciate the work you do, so I just want to start out by saying that. Thank you. As far as the Freedom Caucus goes, we’ve had that now for, oh, this is the third session that we’ve had that in South Dakota. And just a little bit about that, so a lot of people are probably familiar with the federal level Freedom Caucus, and it didn’t stem from that. I want to say their most recent state is, I think it’s Maryland. I want to say they’re getting close to a dozen now. When we started, we were the sixth one, the sixth state Freedom Caucus anyway. But just a little bit on that as far as South Dakota goes: what it is, it’s a group of traditionally conservative-minded legislators in South Dakota, and in a matter of importance, we put Jesus Christ and scripture at the top. From there we put the state and federal constitution and then the party platform that we have in South Dakota, the Republican Party platform. We use those, we do our best to use those as our guiding, kind of our guiding points when we look at legislation going through session. And it’s made up of representatives and senators that are kind of spread throughout the whole state. We started out with a fairly small crew, and we had a good primary and a general here recently. We’ve got a pretty good caucus, I’ll just say. But that’s just a little bit about us.

Dave Roetman: For clarification, the Freedom Caucus started in the US Congress and Senate and now they have chapters in state legislators. Is there some sort of overall overarching organization which chooses the members of the state chapters or is it more like a franchise type situation?

Aaron Aylward: Yeah, that’s a good question. So the way they have it set up is they have their organization, D.C., out there. The way they work it is they contact your conservative, liberty-minded legislators in different states that have proven to have good voting records. And the way that works, and I really don’t know if I would call it a franchise or what. I’m not sure what kind of term to put on it. But the way they work it is they have what they call state directors. And those are going to be a little bit different depending on the state. Those are employees of the folks out in DC. Those aren’t employed by us. So they get registered as lobbyists within the state. But what they do is they’ll help assess legislation. They might testify on bills. They might help lobbies and stuff, help with press release paperwork, things like that. But they are helping us. Again, they do have that separation. One good area that they’ve been really good about is they’ve never come in and said, dang it, Aaron, you better do this or else. They’ve been there to consult. They’ve been there to help and guide. And if we, as a group here in South Dakota, think something, if we might disagree with something that they propose, they take our advice because they realize we’re here in South Dakota, where the boots on the ground, if you will, and we see it every day. They’ve been really good to work with. They’re respectful. Yeah, yep.

Dave Roetman: That is a very good explanation. Thank you. Let’s move on to what’s going on in the legislature. You of course are a representative. What would you like to talk about what’s going on in the legislature now?

Aaron Aylward: I’ll just start out with kind of the top issues and you know you’re probably seeing this from the outside a little bit too but when we went around, and this isn’t everybody, but the vast majority of folks, and they were going around talking to people, campaigning, door knocking, that type of deal, the number one thing I think everybody heard was the property tax issue, that property taxes are too high. That’s being addressed quite a bit, and we’re actually, this week and then next week, we’re gonna be hitting that pretty hard from there. The eminent domain with the pipeline issue with the CO2 pipeline, that’s been a big issue. And that’s, we passed a really good bill from Representative Karla Lems. That’s over in the Senate now; we passed that through the House. And that would protect from the threat of eminent domain with anything involving carbon oxide, so that would also include carbon dioxide as well. And then John Carley on the Senate side, he’s bringing another good bill. I might be off on this number, but I think it’s SB 49. Same type of thought process with protecting people from the eminent domain issue, but it goes into things like solar stuff, wind turbine stuff, some of that. So it pushes it a little harder [?]. And then the third one that I know a lot of people have heard about is the education savings accounts, the school choice, if you will. And there is another bill out there right now that Tina Mulally has. There were two bills that came right out of the gate during session that had a lot of tension, and a lot of focus was on them, but those two did end up dying and those aren’t on the table anymore. We’ll see how session goes. Those are the main topics, and I’ll also mention the new proposed penitentiary in Lincoln County is also kind of a hot topic as well around the Capitol right now.

[06:11]

Dave Roetman: Well let’s dive into this a little bit. What can you tell us about the bills or any movement that is going to be happening on property taxes? Because you’re right, property taxes have skyrocketed and there’s a number of ways that it’s skyrocketed. They’ve increased the assessments on properties and they’ve straight up just raised the property taxes. And I’m sure I don’t have to explain to you how that’s affecting everybody. It’s raising everybody’s cost of living and it’s jacked up the price of housing. So the houses themselves aren’t particularly more valuable; they’ve increased by inflation. And that ends up increasing our taxes. So what kind of tax relief for property taxes can we expect?

Aaron Aylward: Yeah, there’s been a lot of proposals out there, and we just reached a deadline for releasing bills. So if people go online and check that out, they’ll see everything that’s out there. Now, some things could get hog-housed, of course. But as of right now we’re seeing everything from one that I have is kind of focusing on the many sales tax exemptions that we have. So actually striking out one of the major sales tax exemptions and then kind of supplementing that, if you will, with a property tax credit to relieve or to provide some relief on that side. That’s one, some folks are looking at some things that are a little more pinpointed towards the elderly population again because we have a lot of the older folks that are, on fixed incomes getting pushed out of their homes. So that’ll be looked at again. But I tell you what, I think the best idea right now, and I know there’s probably a good chunk of people that don’t want to hear about another summer study, another task force, because we just had a summer study, but I will say there’s a bill proposed by Representative, Speaker Jon Hansen, that proposes a task force, and that’s a little different because what that’ll include, it’ll include elected representatives and senators, but it’ll also include people from around the state that, might have skin in the game that can provide. A little more information as far as how it’s affecting the day-to-day person, bringing those types of folks to the table too. The idea with that task force is, hey, let’s say if we go forward this summer with doing that, at the same time we do need to provide some relief. There’s been some ideas out there as far as, either putting a complete freeze on until we come out of that task force with a solid idea or actually moving the property tax rates and everything back to 2020 levels, before the COVID stuff, and everything skyrocketed after that. But what needs to happen, in my opinion, out of that task force is that that whole school funding formula needs to be readdressed. It either needs to be extremely reformed or else completely swapped and then something else needs to take its place because any time we go in to adjust the assessments or the taxes themselves, we always get feedback from the public schools saying, well, we can’t do this because you’re gonna hurt us. But it becomes this kind of teeter-totter deal. It’s just not working out. So that’s kind of what we’re looking at for that.

Dave Roetman: It seems to me with property taxes there’s multiple levels of government that have a perspective [?] on this. The property tax assessment happens at the county level, the state, the counties and the schools, they all are engaged in this. And so, since multiple governments are involved, you’ve got essentially too many cooks in the kitchen. And when that happens, there’s no overall arching plan about how this should look, and it becomes a mess.

[10:14]

Aaron Aylward: That’s a good way to put it, a mess. Fair enough. [?]

Dave Roetman: Can we just move on just a little bit? The carbon pipeline and property rights and eminent domain.

Aaron Aylward: For sure, yep.

Dave Roetman: Okay, well, I understand Karla Lems’ bill, isn’t that just one sentence?

Aaron Aylward: Yes, it’s a very short bill. I think they came into session knowing, rather than using a, we hear the term, shotgun blast approach with a bunch of different bills, they had that sniper rifle tuned in, a solid rifle. They knew what they wanted to do. It’s a very short bill. It’s to the point. If passed through, it’ll be a good thing for South Dakota, the landowners and the farmers around the state, so it’s definitely a good thing.

Dave Roetman: And it says simply that you cannot use eminent domain for a carbon capture pipeline.

Aaron Aylward: Yeah, essentially. I mean, it labels it, and we get the language from the federal government. They use carbon oxide. A lot of people were worried right away. They said, hey, don’t you want to change this to carbon dioxide, but because it’s carbon oxide, that’ll also include dioxide as well. So we’re okay with that.

Dave Roetman: Well, I understand. You can play with definitions sometimes and get around rules. But that would be a silver bullet that would end the problem. But I think overall, we also need to look at our property rights and eminent domain laws so that those can be straightened out. I was surprised at how weak our eminent domain laws were, how easy it was to use eminent domain compared to other states.

Aaron Aylward: I’ve heard a few times, now Governor Rhoden, back when he was in the legislature, I guess they passed, I think I looked at the old piece of, well, it’s law now, but I think they passed it years ago, and it was supposed to be a big thing, which I believe it was, but we definitely have some work to do.

Dave Roetman: Well, I’m glad you’re working on it. Going on to the next hot topic: the penitentiary. There’s one bill to authorize the penitentiary, and what are your thoughts on it?

Aaron Aylward: There’s that, and then on the opposite side, I’ll just bring up Kevin Jensen. He’s done a really good job on the pushing back on the penitentiary issue. He’s got, I believe, a couple pieces of legislation out to just completely pump the brakes on it, create [?] a better task force, if you will, to look at this whole thing and just kind of put things on hold. And in the meantime, the bill that you mentioned with the funding, that is out there right now. And it seems like more and more day by day that I spend out there, it seems like folks are seeing that, hey, this is a tight year with the budget. There’s not a lot of money. Why the heck are we doing this with this big new shiny object? I just think people are starting to realize, like, hey, this isn’t the time to do this. Slow it down. Maybe reassess the whole situation.

Dave Roetman: I gather Kevin Jensen has bills. That would be an option that would involve studying this issue and having an alternative so that the legislature can vote on moving forward with dealing with the issue that does need to be dealt with, but that does not involve spending a billion dollars on a penitentiary that we don’t need.

Aaron Aylward: And I will say, from what I’ve seen with his proposed legislation, it’s more so, let’s re-evaluate the situation. And if somebody’s out there listening to this that has more, because I looked at it when he first dropped it, when it first came out, so I might be off on a little piece, there might be somebody out there that would correct me on that. But I think it’s more so, hey, we need to reassess how we go about this, and the spot down in Lincoln County is not the best thing for the people.

Dave Roetman: Yeah, Doug Weber [?] was on the podcast a couple weeks ago and he mentioned that there are other alternatives that are less expensive and more appropriate for what we actually need. We only have 200 maximum security prisoners in South Dakota and the facility we have holds 600. So why are we building a 1500 person maximum security prison?

Aaron Aylward: Yeah, and that adds to the budget concern is obviously one, but to your point, and I’m glad Mr. Weber spoke up and stood out and showed people that stuff, somebody that’s credible, that’s been in that system for a number of years, and that just adds to the people out there being skeptical of this whole thing.

[15:03]

Dave Roetman: So where is the penitentiary bill now, the one that would spend the money on the prison in Lincoln County? Where’s that at? Is that scheduled for a hearing?

Aaron Aylward: No, I don’t believe so. It’s still getting kicked around in appropriations. It hasn’t had a vote on it yet. We’re trying to get more information so we’re in the process of hearing from more people and people listening to this probably think that’s a no-brainer we’re always trying to get more information but we need to get to a point where we really grill this down like hey is this actually doable so We need to have probably a little more in-depth discussions with the DOC and then folks on our side that are against it and kind of, just lay everything out.

Dave Roetman: And for the listeners, the legislature has hundreds of bills, and they cannot all be experts on everything, so they need information to make decisions. And a lot of times bills are dropped and you don’t even hear about them for a while because you’re in the House and then there’s bills in the Senate and you might be asked about a bill in the Senate and you’re like, I have no idea what you’re talking about. I’ve never heard of this because the Senate is dealing with their bills, the House is dealing with their bills and both houses have committees too [?]. So, hundreds of bills. You can’t know everything. So you need to really do your research before you make major appropriations like this.

Aaron Aylward: Yeah, and I’m glad you brought that up, Dave. It’s something that, we’re well over 400 bills now. And it’s something where I won’t see a good chunk of any of those bills. They’ll probably die. So for those listening out there, if you see a certain bill online, again, I might not even see it. There’s a lot of ideas brewing out there.

Dave Roetman: That’s fair. I mean, I’ve gone to a Cracker Barrel where someone asked about a particular bill, and the legislators are like, OK. And they look it up for the first time. Yeah. It’s not a particularly good system for, you know, when you’re at the Cracker Barrel. It’s like trying to, on the fly, read a bill and trying to understand it and, trying to have an opinion about something, you just don’t even know what it is.

Aaron Aylward: Yup, not a good opportunity to give proper feedback, that’s for sure.

Dave Roetman: Anything else you’d like to talk about? What’s the temperature in Pierre? How are things going? Is there any final thoughts you might like to have?

Aaron Aylward: We came out of the gate pretty hot with those ESA bills. Tensions were high right away. I think things have settled down a little bit and I think there’s an overall consensus, Whether it’s a progressive Republican or an actual, a true staunch traditional Republican, there’s an agreement that, hey, we need to fix these property taxes. And I think people are coming together on that. There’s some positive stuff coming out. There’s going to be some other bills that come up that, whether they’re gun rights bills, pro-life type of bills. Folks that are listening to this podcast, other things. Things that you guys care about. There are other bills out there right now that that touch on those things. It’s just they’re not the top three in the public right now. So they really don’t get, blasted out in the media and that type of thing. But I think this is going to be a solid session and it’s. It’s interesting to me in a good way because it’s our 100th legislative session. We have some pretty darn solid leadership in both the Senate and the House, so it’s shaping up to be pretty good.

Dave Roetman: This is an observation. It’s funny from a historical point of view that property rights is a major issue in the legislature now just like it was 250 years ago when we founded the republic.

Aaron Aylward: That’s right.

Dave Roetman: That would be the one thing that the government has to be involved with, and that’s the most important thing to people, and to freedom, and to the liberty of the individual. Do you have any final thoughts?

Aaron Aylward: Well, I was just going to say, just to your point there, I think it is, there’s a good chunk of us out here that, property rights, if you want to call it a battle, property rights advocates out here. To your point, I mean, a lot of us, do our best to study history, and we know that we’re not perfect, but that was the important thing to the founders of this country, of this state. And it’s nice to see a good chunk of folks get elected in that past primary in general that truly care about that stuff. And even though tensions get high at times, I think some good things are going to come out of this. So I’ll leave you with that, Dave.

Dave Roetman: Thank you. This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’ve been here with Aaron Aylward, representative from District 6 and a leader of the Freedom Caucus of South Dakota.