Inside the Protest Business: The Man Behind Crowds on Demand

Adam Swart, founder of Crowds on Demand, joins Dave Roetman to pull back the curtain on how crowds, campaigns and PR stunts really get made. Swart explains how his firm organizes peaceful, lawful advocacy and why even “boring” issues can be won with the right pressure. The two discuss who funds protest violence, how de-escalation works on the ground, the crowd tactics being used against ICE, and what Swart calls a two-tier, even four-tier, justice system. Swart takes aim at outrage-driven media, makes the case for an amendment to rein in the imperial presidency, and proposes transparency rules for paid protests of more than 500 people. Plus, the strangest requests he’s ever gotten, including a fake wedding.

“These are people who are in the shadows, getting paid by… there’s a billionaire funding it, and there’s several layers in between for plausible deniability, and there’s someone getting paid in cash or crypto.”

— Adam Swart

Full Transcript

Dave Roetman [00:00]: This is the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Adam Swart, who is the founder of Crowds on Demand. which is an advocacy group, and he advocates for peaceful crowdsourcing and crowdfunding and getting out and advocating for your position. Adam, welcome.

Adam Swart [00:19]: Hi, Dave, so nice to be with you, and the great people of the Dakotas and beyond.

Dave Roetman [00:25]: Well, thank you for being with us. Tell us a little bit about Crowds on Demand, and what you do, your background. I think a lot of people will be fascinating about how this works.

Adam Swart [00:34]: So, Crowds on Demand is the largest protest company in the country, so what we do is we organize protests, advocacy campaigns, PR stunts, audiences. What I like to think of is we are the catalyzers, we are marketing publicity catalyzers. So, what we do is, if you need an advocacy campaign done that’s especially on an issue that’s tough, we can make it happen, we can get the word out, even on issues that are seemingly boring, right? Campaign… protests, obviously peaceful, lawful, respectful. advocacy, right? Because there’s a lot of misnomers online that what we do isn’t those things, so it’s important to say. Audiences, you know, product launches for companies, right? Where you’re trying to get that attention at a trade show or conference, so a lot of what we do is catalyzing and context, right? The two C’s. Context is, you’re putting your candidate, your words, your campaign in the right context. If Martin Luther King had delivered I Have a Dream speech in front of 10 people, those words would not have had that same resonance as delivering it in front of 1 million people, right? So that’s the real principle of context.

Dave Roetman [01:50]: You’re making a good point there, because this is nothing new. Getting crowds out to political events, to street protests, to support your position, or your candidate, or the people that you’re supporting politically, this goes back to ancient Greeks, the ancient Romans, or even the beginnings of the American Republic.

Adam Swart [02:09]: You know, I keep telling people that I didn’t come up with this idea, and that it’s not original. People are like, oh my god, this is crazy what you do, and I’m like, no, no, no, this is… it’s in fact quite the opposite. I’m really just continuing a long tradition of, the principle, that with money comes the ability to advocate, right, and to raise awareness. Now, I… why do I say raise awareness? Because my, opponents will say manipulation. Why is it not manipulation? Let me tell you why. It’s because… look at… you only need to look at failed Political campaigns that had all the money in the world, That could spread the message. To know that it doesn’t, it only goes so far. Because… everyone who knew who Michael Bloomberg was, everyone knew who Jeb Bush was, ultimately that didn’t matter, because the money got them recognition, but it did not get them votes, right? So, ultimately. You can put enough context, you can get the attention. to get a ton of eyeballs on your company. But if your product sucks. It doesn’t matter. All the advertising in the world can’t get you customers, right? If you have a candidate who lacks charisma and vision, all the money in the world can’t buy you eyeballs on that… can’t buy you votes on that candidate. So. I think a lot of people oversell what I can do. What I can do is bring a ton of attention and put what you’re doing in the right context, such that if it is a sexy movement, a sexy campaign. Then… then I can sell it.

Dave Roetman [03:57]: That’s a fair point. You can’t beat somebody with nobody, and you can’t make a losing idea into a winning idea. You have to convince people to vote for, advocate for your position, and your job, of course, is to Make sure that people understand what that position is, and get it to people’s ears, and get people out in the street, and organize.

Adam Swart [04:17]: Well, and if you fail to do that, I think you know, and I certainly know, I can list a ton of causes that are really awesome causes that have never gone off the ground because they don’t have the money to spread the message, but… those causes, if they did have the money, would be very popular. And the reality is, is that is an important principle. It’s that what we do is we raise awareness about those causes such that they can then naturally grow.

Dave Roetman [04:53]: So what are the principles of advocacy?

Adam Swart [04:55]: Yeah, so that’s an important question. Number one, you need to understand what your goal is, right? So, let me use Occupy Wall Street as an example of, like, a movement that did none of these things, right? And that’s why it failed so miserably, right? Number one, have a goal, right? So, what is our policy? Now, you’re not going to achieve all your goals, but, okay, what’s our reach goal? What’s our doable goal? What’s a medium-term, long-term, short-term, right? Understand and be as specific as possible with what you are looking to achieve. Occupy Wall Street did not do that. They said, we hate the banks, right? Okay, well, if you say we hate the banks, then what that leaves you open to as a politician being like, I also hate the banks. Well, what are you gonna do about it? Well, I’m gonna tell you how much I hate the banks. Okay, well, what good did that do? Right? Number two, figure out who has the authority to do what you’re looking for, right? Occupy Wall Street was… camped on the streets of New York. Okay, well, who are you pitching? Your outside financial offices? Well, those people hate you, right? Why are you not pitching the people banking regulators, right? Why are you not pitching senators? Now, you have to keep in mind that Occupy Wall Street was in the financial crisis, where the Democrats, who are ostensibly the more regulatory, more aggressive against the bank’s party, right, was… had almost two-thirds representation in Congress and a liberal president, right? So this would have been the time that they could be like, hey, we got you elected, you better do what we elected you to do, right? They didn’t do that, right? So… You have to look at who has the power to do it, and then, from there, you have to understand. who… what are the things that matter to them? And what are the sticks, and what are the carrots, right? So what can we do to make their lives better? Uncomfortable, you know, legally, of course, but, like, what are the things that are gonna matter to them that we can leverage? And then, simultaneously, what are the… kind of the positives that we can kind of dangle that are gonna, help us, right? Occupy Wall Street didn’t think of that at all. They didn’t do any of those principles, right? Because… and if you don’t focus on the right people, if you don’t have a cogent message, right? What you’re gonna lend yourself Two is the… is politicians who can grandstand seemingly, ostensibly support your message while delivering nothing of value for your movement. And then the other law of advocacy is understand when your window to act is. You know, there’s a very interesting, and this goes for any kind of company campaign, understand when this… when your time is. Like, there’s a very famous moment, politically, where Barack Obama is a first-term senator, and Harry Reid, the Senate Majority Leader at the time, comes into his office and says, I think you should run for president. And Obama’s like, you know, I just got to the Senate, I’m young, let me let Hillary do it this time, and I’ll do it next time, it’ll… I’ll be more experienced, and Harry Reid’s like, no. you have one moment to act, and this is your moment, right? This might… the next time might not be your moment. This is your opening, right? So you have to understand when is your opening. That was Occupy Wall Street’s opening, 2009, 2002, right? And… So, Occupy Wall Street is such a great example of a movement that turned out millions of people across the country and failed. And it is honestly a case study that I use for both my clients, but also in my personal life, understanding How does advocacy fail? Because you can dissect that and decide… and figure out how effective advocacy can succeed.

Dave Roetman [08:54]: You mentioned something earlier, and you brought it up just now, about the importance of peaceful and lawful and legal advocacy and protesting and rallying. Tell us a little bit about that, and what your thoughts are about that, where things are going when it comes to this.

Adam Swart [09:13]: Well, it’s the only form of acceptable discourse in a country that affords us the right, the God-given right of freedom of assembly, freedom of speech. There is no excuse for violent forms of protest, for property destruction, anything like that, or even blocking roads, which is destructive. If you want to block a road, get a permit to do so, and do.

Dave Roetman [09:37]: Would it be?

Adam Swart [09:37]: with the rules, right? So I have zero tolerance for law breaking. precisely because we live in a country that affords us the right. If you’re in Russia or China, right, countries that don’t afford those rights, I understand where, okay, with no other option, you’re gonna turn to what you’re gonna turn to. But in our country. you have… you have the right to do so much that there’s no… there’s no excuse for doing it the wrong way. And by the way. peaceful, respectful advocacy does not mean quiet advocacy, believe me. I believe it being… but be loud to the right people, right? So there’s a very famous video that went viral a few months ago, you know. some hippie is out there on the street of New York, and he’s blocking traffic, and there’s some single, you know, black woman who is trying to get to work, and she says, please, please just let me go, like, I need to provide for my kid, I have a job, and he’s like, dude, a job? Like, what’s that? You know what I mean? But he, like. this is a left-wing protester, but he ended up alienating a black woman who… a black woman in New York City is 85% likely to vote Democrat, right? So you’re alienating your own constituency through your protest, right? And that’s the last thing you want to do. A protest should be, number one, galvanize your people, number two, persuade people who either don’t know the issue or are on the fence about an issue, right? And… Lawbreaking has the opposite effect, where even people who agree with you hate you.

Dave Roetman [11:17]: Oh, I so agree with you. I’ve done training myself, and dealing with advocates and activists. Going on the street, we’re gonna have a rally about something, and oftentimes… well, a good example of that, from my point of view, is that we had a pro-police, you know, back the Blue rally. And I told people to remain calm, control your emotions, don’t let other people provoke you into doing things that make you look bad, right? So, what happened is we had counter-protesters show up. And they started chanting, and then my, the protesters on our side started counter-chanting, and they’re all angry and starting yelling at each other. Well, what do you think that looks like to somebody driving by? We had a major road, a four-lane road, we were right in front of the administration center, right in front of the police, the cop shop, and if you’re driving by, you’d see people on the left, and people on the left, literally. All angry and swearing at each other.

Adam Swart [12:12]: And by the way, your people are supposed to be for law and order, so you’re… it’s almost more incumbent upon your people, who would be the… theoretically, the pro law and order people to actually be… exercise decorum. So one of the big things I try to train folks to do is, even when someone is rude to you, that is not a license to be rude to them. I always say, record it. Record it, and show them being rude, and that’s far worse than you engaging with them, and then having people basically be like. Jesus, they’re both rude, you know what I mean? I would rather have somebody on camera, let them go on a rant, and show you being respectful. It’s like… it’s like there are these… those videos of the airline employees that go viral, where… so, a lot of times it’s hilarious, Dave, that the person who’s screaming at the airline employee posts these videos because they think that they’re in the right, and then when the internet sees it, they’re like. No, no, no, you were the one who was that…

Dave Roetman [13:12]: Right.

Adam Swart [13:12]: Right? So, I always say that… say… I mean, I love to talk, but when it comes to protests, the less you say, the better. Say less, and… but make it effective.

Dave Roetman [13:25]: Absolutely, and you have to control your emotions, and you have to be polite, and that’s… because a normal person’s just walking by, they don’t know what’s going on. They’re gonna see people’s behavior, they’re gonna see their expressions, and what they’re doing. And if you turn them away, you’re going to fail in your mission of making your point. Not to mention, they might just turn against you. They think both sides are jerks.

Adam Swart [13:48]: correct, and that may be worse for your side, depending on which side it is.

Dave Roetman [13:52]: Exactly.

Adam Swart [13:53]: so what you want is for, is to inform and engage, and then… but also be laser-focused on what is your goal of this, right? So if you’re doing a police protest, like a pro-police demonstration, what is your goal? Right? Your goal is more police funding, it’s more, you know, more police stations, right? It’s, less tolerance for, kind of, cashless bail. I mean, like, what is it that you’re asking for? And then. who are the people that you’re trying to persuade? So, Maybe… there are people for whom disrespectful protest is effective. So unfortunately, campus administrators on, like, college campuses have actually created a very bad incentive system where disrespectful protest has been incentivized. So, the students block things off, they call everybody racist, they… they… they’re vicious. and then they get what they want. Well, what is that going to do? That’s actually going to encourage them to continue to do that. But as a general fact. That style of advocacy does not work, right? So… but you have to understand your audience. When it comes to, administrators, historically. If you come in, and you call them something ist. Right? That is all… 9 times out of 10, that’s gonna work.

Dave Roetman [15:21]: That’s interesting, because I had an issue like that here in Sioux Falls, where we had some protesters at one of the parades who were calling people racist, they’re calling people names, and they tried to make a big issue of it, and then we ended up with a counter-rally. Where I contacted a whole bunch of legislators, and people who were donors to the college. To show up to support the other side who were being called names. And, boy, that got chilled very quickly by the administration.

Adam Swart [15:49]: Well, there you go, but the administration… but that was actually a very smart tactic, Dave, because what you did was you understood the incentive structure, right? So you understand that the college administrators essentially report to two groups, the students and to the donors, right? What’s really been interesting over the past couple years since the Gaza protests started is, historically. the… the students have almost always gotten their way, and the donors have not been super active in a lot of… in… in… on the big issues, right? But… now, with the Gaza stuff, the donors have started saying, hey, if you give in to the students, then you lose our donation, so that puts these administrators who are generally sort of… I don’t want to cast a wide brush, but generally fairly spineless people, right? And, it puts them in a tough bind, because they generally give in to whoever is the most vociferous, right? But that really depends, and for example, you’d be shocked how many times I get requested to protest judges, and the law aside on that, and by the way, I don’t think it should be illegal to protest a judge, and I think in some states they’re trying to make that, illegal. I think that’s ridiculous. I think you should have the right to protest whoever you want. But on the other hand, most judges become judges Because they’re not susceptible to political pressure. So when people come to me and say I want to protest a judge, I say, that’s actually going to have the opposite effect, because if you… are telling the judge, we demand you do this, they’re gonna say, no one gets to tell me what to do, right? So you have to understand that, so judges generally are kind of the polar opposite of university administrators.

Dave Roetman [17:38]: Yeah, from personal experience, I can confirm that. They get their… they’ll get their spines stiffened if they are threatened like that.

Adam Swart [17:46]: yeah, if they feel like they’re being kind of pigeonholed and pushed into something that they don’t feel like is consistent with their doctrine is. So at any rate, the kind of core point, Dave, is that the strategy is gonna depend on who you are pitching, but to always be consi- always keep your eye on the prize and never let emotion take over. Understand what your goal is, and be laser-focused on who it is that’ll help, that can help, and be laser-focused on persuading them. And again, that doesn’t mean you’re only using the carrot, believe me. But it means you’re laser-focused on what matters to that person. Right? So, for example, again, if you’re… and I always say, come at right from the right, and come at the left from the left, right? So, if you come at a Republican politician and say, this Republican politician hates Trump, right? Like. That’s something they don’t want to be accused of, right? Because they don’t want to be called out on social media by his acolytes, right? And it’s the same concept on the Democratic side as, like, oh, if you figure out a way to be like, this Democrat is racist, or sexist, or whatever, transphobic, then that’s a very effective line against that Democrat. So, always, when possible, because what often happens, the other thing that I get pitched on a lot is people will say, oh, well, I want to protest a Republican candidate and call him racist. Well. you know, the Republican candidate’s gonna be like, oh, look at those blue hairs coming at me, that’s why you should vote for me. You see what I’m saying? And vice versa, if you come at a Democrat saying, oh, he’s anti-business, it’s like, yeah, I am anti-business. I believe that we should… you know, be about the people. You know, so… so you don’t want to actually… Organize a protest that actually plays into someone’s existing narratives, because that is actually going to have the reverse effect.

Dave Roetman [19:51]: Yeah, that’s a fair point, because nobody’s being concerned about a protester from somebody who’s already not going to support you and will never support you, so that… at best, that’d have a countervailing effect. And at worst, it’s like, what am I losing? Nothing.

Adam Swart [20:08]: Correct.

Dave Roetman [20:08]: earlier about funding of these events and what you do. Could you give us a little background? Because a lot of people are simply… well, they might know a little bit about this stuff being funded, but what is some of the structure of this? What happens? Where’s the funding coming from?

Adam Swart [20:25]: Well, in our case, we actually have a very direct model, right? Where the customer will essentially kind of fund what they’re looking to do. And we will implement it for them. So, but actually, I mean, it’s really as simple as that. Sometimes the customer comes in and says, here’s what we need, we just need you to do it, and other times the client will more say, here’s what we’re looking to achieve. let’s talk about what we think we’ll need, budget-wise, to accomplish such a task, right? And So, so yeah, I mean, then… then that’s how… then, oftentimes we’ll create advocacy groups, you know, C4s or whatever, to essentially push that… those… those campaigns.

Dave Roetman [21:12]: Now, do you think this funding comes more from one side or the other side, or certain areas it’s coming from?

Adam Swart [21:17]: Well, you know, the biggest misnomer is that we are mostly political-focused. A lot of what we do is advocacy-focused, but it’s nonpartisan or bipartisan. That is to say that a lot of what we do really has little to do with politics, or politics is a sideshow in the broader thing. So, like, one of the… one of my favorite campaigns we worked on was Delete Facebook, right? Which was holding Facebook accountable for misusing customer data, turning Americans against each other purposefully for clicks and for dollars, right? Allowing ads to kind of further divide us, foreign countries, even allowing a genocide, doing nothing as a genocide, fomented due to hate and misinformation against Muslims in Southeast Asia, right? So we really were there to hold them accountable, and we protested Zuckerberg’s kind of gated estates, we protested, you know, the headquarters, and in Washington, D.C, and… What’s interesting is, obviously, they’re still around and making a ton of money, but we had two big victories from this. Number one, which was that they made it much harder to politically advertise, and number two, they changed their name, like, just a few months later, to Meta. They don’t call themselves because the Facebook name is kind of rightfully tarnished as basically being filth, you know? But this has nothing to do with Republicans or Democrats. This is… no one… everyone agrees Facebook is evil.

Dave Roetman [22:42]: Don’t disagree with you on that either.

Adam Swart [22:44]: In fact, the people, my understanding, who were funding the effort, like, I don’t always know everything, but is… were people who actually made money from Facebook. So, like, people hate Facebook so much that even the people who Mark Zuckerberg pays despise him. You know what I mean? Like, think about what that says. About how horrible an organization it is, that the people you pay hate you.

Dave Roetman [23:07]: Wow. Well, I can’t disagree about that.

Adam Swart [23:10]: But you see what I’m saying? I do. It has nothing to do with Republican, Democrat, Israel, Palestine. We try to stay out of those type of things.

Dave Roetman [23:20]: Well, you know, money is fungible, and it comes from all sides, and everyone has a position or a position that they want to support. That makes a lot of sense, that since you can’t do anything, really, without using money. So you’re going to have money involved in politics, but I’d like to go back to your concerns about what’s happening in our country as far as the violence and the peaceful protests of this. Do you see a change in the past few years about how peacefully we’ve been protesting or rallying or engaging in politics?

Adam Swart [23:54]: Well, I think one thing that I’ve seen on both Republican and Democrat side is the number of people who believe violence is justifiable to achieve their objectives has been steadily increasing, particularly among young people of both political parties. So, to me, I find that concerning, and I think that you see that when… you see some of these protests, right? I mean, like, I’ll just point to, obviously, like, just examples that I saw in the past couple weeks. I mean, one is an international example. In France, you see these mostly left-wing demonstrators are burning down the cities, but I’ll give you an example, like, at a Trump rally, there was a heckler, okay, I don’t condone heckling necessarily, but this person was heckling, and just the viciousness that the crowd of Trump supporters was beating this person up, it was all on camera, they were punching them, you know, like, viciously, as opposed to just waiting. Like, the appropriate thing to do about a, heckler is to boo, you know, to drown them out, but to.

Dave Roetman [24:56]: Laugh at them.

Adam Swart [24:57]: yeah, laugh at them, whatever you want to do, you know, but… but the fact… like, to see, like, a bunch of grown men just beating this person up, right? And I don’t know, I couldn’t tell whether it was a man or a woman, but, like, I… some people said it might have been a woman, because it was kind of like a… like a… unclear, I guess I would say, from the video, but, I mean, if it was a woman, that’s even worse, but if it’s a man, that’s still really bad. And it’s, like, just the viciousness that I’ve seen, I really condemn, and I don’t care who it’s coming from.

Dave Roetman [25:30]: So, that’s where you draw an ethical line.

Adam Swart [25:32]: Well, well, violence, but I mean, I… the line is more than violence, because violence is one level, but I also oppose vandalism of any sort, right? That cannot be an acceptable way, of achieving, political grievance, and whether that is the George Floyd riots, or whether it’s what the Bundy did, you know, like, that’s… that’s not acceptable. We don’t take over government buildings in this country, right? We don’t, like, we have the right to petition the government, we don’t have the right to threaten the government. So, I, So I’ve seen that, and I think all of this is, again, spurred on by social media, not to kind of add to my harsh condemnations of the social media companies, but, like, this is… these are all fomented by social media companies, all of whom are run by people who are very dubious. Like, what do Mark Zuckerberg head of Facebook, Elon Musk, head of Twitter, and Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn, have in common, they all were associated with Jeffrey Epstein, right? So, like, the fact that that that… I mean, because to me, an association with Jeffrey Epstein is, like, you show your true characters. You show your true character when you associate with someone like that, right? And that is who… run social media is people who believe that Jeffrey Epstein was someone they would like to be associated with. Right, so that should give you a sense of the moral rot that we’re seeing on social media, which is at the root of the broader problems that you refer to in protest culture.

Dave Roetman [27:15]: Fair enough. Have you seen an uptick in… paid… protests which are violent, explicitly violent, or do you have any experience with that? I mean, I know you would never do.

Adam Swart [27:27]: I think people would know not to contact me about that.

Dave Roetman [27:30]: Right, yeah, yeah, that’s what I mean.

Adam Swart [27:31]: overt about the way I’ve seen it. I mean, one thing I do worry about, Dave, is… is that the people who are contacting me, they’re… they might be going somewhere, but we’re talking about, kind of, probably cash. crypto kind of operations, right? Where these aren’t people who are publicly advertising their services. These are people who are in the shadows, getting paid by, like. there’s a billionaire funding it, and there’s, like, several layers in between for plausible deniability, and there’s someone getting paid in cash or crypto. So, it’s very concerning. Now, I have offered to the government my services in cracking down on this, because one thing I’ve noticed is… is that the government has not been able to crack down on this very well, because they’re dumb. Honestly,

Dave Roetman [28:19]: So…

Adam Swart [28:20]: I’ve offered my services to, like, be able to help them, because I could actually show you how They would do this, but, you know.

Dave Roetman [28:28]: But it does happen. In other words.

Adam Swart [28:30]: Well, I mean…

Dave Roetman [28:31]: It does happen. It’s not just rumors.

Adam Swart [28:32]: The evidence of it happening isn’t inside knowledge that I have, it’s the fact that someone’s bought… someone bought tactical gear for the anti-ICE protests, right? Tactical gear is very expensive, right? Someone bought identical tents for taking over Colombia, which was unlawful, right? Tents are expensive, go to REI, right? Go to Sporting Goods, right? So… there’s…

Dave Roetman [28:59]: Pallets of bricks show up in Europe now, in France, in Paris, they’ve got pallets of bottles, empty glass bottles.

Adam Swart [29:06]: Anyone who’s done a construction project knows bricks are not free, right? So… The reality is, is that the evidence that there’s money behind it is not some… smoking gun that I have, it’s the fact that I can see there are things that Costs a lot of money. that are being done, and that are illegal, right? Because, I mean, any kind of protest costs a lot of money. If you want an AV, speaker system, sound, stage, bathrooms, security, medical, all those things, that costs a lot of money, right? However, but… These things are… and that’s legitimate expenditure, whereas what we’re seeing here is illegitimate expenditure, given that why are you wearing the tactical gear? It’s because you’re looking to start a fight.

Dave Roetman [29:55]: What kind of things have you done to advocate for a crackdown, or to try to mitigate this increase in violence?

Adam Swart [30:03]: Well, one of the things that, that I think is core is that I think we need more, like, what I call is a red phone between law enforcement and, demonstrators. It’s like, you know, the red phone between the Kremlin and Moscow and the White House in Washington, D.C, is you need de-escalation tactics. And what I think is important is that every agency that does any kind of crowd control needs to be trained in de-escalation tactics, and every advocacy group needs to be trained in de-escalation tactics. So, what you’ve seen is, like, for example, ICE has been completely unprofessional with how they’ve handled demonstrators, right? They have been very aggressive, and they have not really respected people’s First Amendment freedoms. In a lot of instances, right? In the same way that local law enforcement, almost 100%, I see. huge respect for people’s freedoms. I’ve never dealt with ICE directly, because they’re not a crowd control unit. They’re an immigration enforcement unit. So it shouldn’t be ICE that is doing anything to do with protesters, right? Local police particularly in large cities, but even in small cities, are trained in de-escalation. So, it should only be them, and not ICE agents, that are involved in handling the back and forth with protesters. So that is to say.

Dave Roetman [31:31]: That’s a fair point.

Adam Swart [31:31]: So here’s a good example. Let’s just say someone is doing something illegal, which I don’t condone, but you’re laying in the road, right? You’re lying in the street, right? Well, the punishment for lying in the street is not, we’re gonna run you over, right? The punishment for lying in the street is we’re gonna arrest you. We’re gonna tell you… first, we’re gonna give you a warning, we’re gonna give you a second warning. After the third warning, we’re gonna take you into custody, and we’re gonna arrest you, and we’re gonna charge you with whatever the appropriate charge is, right? But the punishment for… lying in the street cannot be, oh, we’re gonna run you over, or we’re gonna beat the crap out of you, right? And the problem is, what I’ve seen with ICE is a lack of nuance in understanding, okay, the punishment for… some of these people who are doing things that are unlawful forms of protest cannot simply be death, right? Like, and I think that that is the part where they’ve made a serious error, and it has to be corrected, and it’s been a major political issue for this administration.

Dave Roetman [32:36]: Have you advocated for changes to law, or procedures, or legal changes to help mitigate this problem?

Adam Swart [32:44]: Well, so… and I’ll get to the Transparency and Political Demonstrations Act in a second, because that’s more on the funding side, because… but that more concerns legitimate protests, because someone who’s doing something unlawful wouldn’t be probably complying with the disclosure requirements.

Dave Roetman [33:00]: Fair point. Okay.

Adam Swart [33:01]: So, but if we’re talking about the, about this kind of thing, one of the other things that I think is we need a common set, federally, of laws for typical infractions. that protesters may commit, and we need to have a common sentencing guidelines and enforcement procedure, because what I’ve seen is When the protesters agree with you. the DIs go very soft. When the protesters are on the other side, they go very hard, and I’ll give you two examples. When protesters, left-wing protesters, blocked off the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, the DA went very soft. It was like community service. It was like, no, I’m sorry, you inconvenienced hundreds of thousands of people. You should go to jail for that, right? On the other hand, in Atlanta, there were protesters who were, resisting the cop training facility, called Cop City outside Atlanta, and to be sure, there were some who were throwing Molotov cocktails, but a vast majority were obstructing, but they weren’t… violent, right? And the Georgia Attorney General, I think it was the Georgia Attorney General, forgive me if I’m wrong, they got charged, who was Republican, charged them with domestic terrorism. Like, I’m sorry. like, if you don’t Molotov cocktail, I agree, you should go to jail, don’t get me wrong, right? If you trespass, you should be punished, but now you’re charging them as domestic terrorists? That’s such a nakedly political act. right of overcharging, just as I believe that the January 6th trespassers were overcharged, right? The people who were called the gallows, yes, they should go to jail, very harsh penalties, but if you were just wandered into Congress as part of that. you should not be going to jail for that, in my opinion. So, but again, my opinion is both Republicans and Democrats constantly accuse each other of going soft on their people and hard on the other side, and the reality is that’s correct. It’s a correct assessment, and what I want is consistency, because the First Amendment you’re supposed to respect a Nazi’s right to speak the same way as you would respect MAGA, same way as you’d respect BLM, right? As far as the law is concerned in the United States, a Nazi has as much a right to say what they want, to demonstrate as anyone else, and So therefore, it needs to be consistent.

Dave Roetman [35:33]: Boy, that’s a really fair point, because a lot of people on the right, I know, talk about the two-tiered justice system, and we have to acknowledge that sometimes it goes the other way, too.

Adam Swart [35:43]: Correct, it’s four-tiered, because there’s… both sides essentially have, are gonna go harsh against the people they want to go harsh against, and that’s a very bad thing, because I… because as someone who has no side, I’m like, look, I think you want to be treated fairly according to what you did. We should have no… and the reasons why you did it, your ideology, should have absolutely no bearing on what you did. If you trespass in the cap… first of all. It’s not called trespassing in the Capitol, it’s the United States Capitol, it’s a public building. But if you utilize the Speaker at the House’s office. That’s a penalty, but it shouldn’t matter why you did it. It should only matter that you did it, and you should be punished for that.

Dave Roetman [36:29]: That’s a fair point, and I think we have a lot of common ground on that. So, are you advocating this for a state-level legislation, or federal level?

Adam Swart [36:37]: federal, because I think I’m… I want people to be punished solely based on their actions, and the only way to do that is to have a common set of guidelines of, here’s the… You lie in the road, here’s the penalty. You throw a brick, here’s the penalty. You block law enforcement, here’s the penalty, right? And it’s called the protester’s rights and responsibilities, and it’s authorities’ rights and responsibilities, because Protesters have certain rights, and they have certain responsibilities, and the same applies to the authorities, and the number one The responsibility of the authority is to protect legitimate free speech, but the second, in my opinion, is to enforce the law in an ideologically blind manner.

Dave Roetman [37:23]: You might consider, taking this both ways, shoot both arrows, both federally and statewide, because a lot of law enforcement is local, and not federal at all. Especially if it’s not involved in anything federal, you’re gonna have to get state laws involved, and get state statutes.

Adam Swart [37:39]: And I don’t know anyone who disagrees with this concept. It’s… the only challenge is that I have Republicans and Democrats basically being like, the other side does it, but we don’t, when in reality, they both do. And I don’t like I mean, I don’t like political prosecutions at all, and that even transcends, like. actual political protest, it’s like, even when it comes to… I don’t like the idea that, like, oh, because protesters demanded it, the district attorney reopens an investigation, that the legal conclusion was that it was not meritorious, you see what I mean?

Dave Roetman [38:20]: Fantastic.

Adam Swart [38:21]: You know, and those type of things have happened recently.

Dave Roetman [38:25]: Well, you know, if both sides say the other side does it, then who’s gonna object, really, to some of these reforms then, right? It’s not gonna affect us.

Adam Swart [38:33]: Correct, exactly, exactly.

Dave Roetman [38:35]: That’s a good argument to make.

Adam Swart [38:36]: And that’s what’s gonna be great, is I, you know, I’m just tired of these district attorneys who are political, and even U.S. attorneys who, in theory, are not political, but who all have political aspirations. Using the, using their power to imprison us.

Dave Roetman [38:59]: We have to be, cognizant of the fact that all appointments that these, that are made are political. If you’re a district attorney or something, you’re probably appointed politically.

Adam Swart [39:12]: Whether you’re appointed or elected, or, you’re reporting to someone and you have a political goal. in some way. So, so that’s why… but I have a big problem with that, because you do have fair-minded people. You know, my experience is, I think judges tend to be fair-minded. We talked about that earlier in the past, generally, whereas I think prosecutors tend… The problem is, a prosecutor cannot have the same attitude as a defense attorney. Defense attorney is… rightfully should be, I’m gonna do everything in my power to get my client off. That’s what a defense attorney should be doing, because a defense attorney, is… because people are presumed innocent, right? A prosecutor should not be oh, I’m gonna do everything to convict this person. No, no, no. You’re supposed to be very careful who you try to lock up.

Dave Roetman [40:07]: That’s a fair point. Well, can we move on a little bit to, are Americans being manipulated to hate each other, do you think? I mean, who benefits with political anger escalates?

Adam Swart [40:17]: Unfortunately, a lot of people benefit from that. Number one, the owners of the social media companies, as I was referring. Because the more… We touched on it before. the more we hate each other, the more, that increases the clicks and the social media engagement, because rage really sells. So, what sells much more than, oh, here’s someone I agree with, is, oh, I’m gonna feed you people that you disagree with. So, we’ve even done studies, like. The number of Democrats who know who Ilhan Omar is who’s kind of, like, a very un… like, is much lower than the number of Republicans who do. Because her purpose is essentially to anger, because she’s so far left. that Fox News and the Republican media loves to make her this boogeyman, right? But in fact, Democrats don’t even talk about her, right? So, so it’s a good example of, like. Ilhan Omar gives the right a lot of rage bait because she says crazy things that are not representative of the Democratic Party, but can be used by right-wing media to indicate that it is.

Dave Roetman [41:32]: I’m gonna tell you what, there’s people on the right who are almost unknown on the right, and have the same effect on the left. I won’t give you names, but that is a very good point.

Adam Swart [41:41]: That’s absolutely true, that’s absolutely true. And I could name some names, like… I mean, previously you had Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was not a major figure on the right, but they would always feed, kind of, left-wing media. I mean, I may have a way to track both left-wing and right-wing kind of trends, just obviously on account of my work, so I can see what the liberals are seeing, and I can see what the right-wingers are seeing, so it’s just fascinating. You literally live in two separate universes, but what’s relevant about that from what I do is that you can have a protest that’s seen entirely by one side, and not at all by another side.

Dave Roetman [42:20]: That’s a fairly good point. That kind of segues into what you’ve learned about Americans, you know, when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Adam Swart [42:30]: Well, I mean, my attitude, which is… it’s interesting, anyone who’s traveled the country and been to red, blue, has MAGA friends, liberal friends, knows the kind of… what sounds cliche, but I do stand by, which is most Americans are extremely good people, right?

Dave Roetman [42:46]: I agree.

Adam Swart [42:47]: What you see people say online. is not who they are. I know a lot of good people who I know for a fact are saying things that are completely unrecognizable to me if I spoke to them in person. You see what I’m saying? So… the internet culture… has just turned us into these very animalistic, it’s tapping into our id, right? And it’s extremely dangerous, because I don’t even… some people are like, oh, it exposes people’s true selves. No, I don’t think… I actually think it… it actually brings out a side that people didn’t even know they had, because it brings out this sort of nasty side that is able to be unleashed. So I assume it’s very ugly, but I don’t think this is who they are. Why? How do I know this? Because I’ve been on a lot of podcasts, I’ve been on hundreds of podcasts. And… Including on people who have said horrible things about me on social media, and then I’ll tell my press person, I’ll be like, get me on that podcast, and just set it up, and then I’ll talk to them, and I’ll be like, you seem like a nice guy, and vice versa, right? So that’s how I know that what people see on the internet is not really true.

Dave Roetman [44:09]: I think it’s important for people to just talk to each other. Oftentimes, you know, I’ve gone in the past, and I’ve sat down, gone to coffee shops that I know we’re dominated by Democrats, and I sit down, you know, and they find out who I am, and they’re kind of surprised. Oh, look at this guy, he’s not the kind of person we expected him to be. And I do that on purpose. I’m trying, well, on part, to find out what they’re doing, but… politically, but also is to build bridges, because I think it’s very important for us as Americans to at least have some sort of common ground for negotiation.

Adam Swart [44:42]: Correct, and you have to understand, well, the thing is that, and by the way, this kind of… if I could make a point kind of a little bit also in defense of my own company, is that a lot of what we do is advocate on what I call common sense issues, issues where 75-80% of Americans are on that side, but those aren’t who show up to the city council meeting. It’s the other 10 or 20%. This is the problem. So, we’re actually there for the silent majority, as President Nixon said, you know, but the asylum majority is sometimes conservative and sometimes liberal, you know what I mean? And the reality is, is that if I ask, you know, that people are like, oh, well, Adam, are you the barometer of common sense in America? No, no, not at all. I would say that I have my version of common sense, but most people kind of generally agree with me. do I… I don’t think people should die due to lack of access to healthcare, or be bankrupted. That’s a left-wing point. I think everyone should have access to high-quality insurance, healthcare for free, right? I mean, you can call me a socialist, but I… I believe that that’ll ultimately save us money. Conversely, I believe there should be zero tolerance for lawbreaking on our streets, and I think we should… We need twice the number of police officers that we have today, and I think we should get rid of cashless bail and all of that, which is a… people might say is a far… Conservative, but again, it’s common sense, because we want to have safe cities, and if you look at European cities, which, let’s exclude France for a second, have significantly lower rates of crime than American cities. They actually have twice the number of police officers. Did you know that? That Berlin…

Dave Roetman [46:20]: nut.

Adam Swart [46:20]: which is much safer than any large American city, has twice the number of police officers that, per capita of Los Angeles, right? So, they have more police officers, which leads to police having to use less force. So, So again, the way that I would say it is I work on behalf of really common sense issues, but sometimes the common sense people need a little push to get there, and that’s what I, provide.

Dave Roetman [46:48]: Yeah, ordinary people, they go to their jobs, and they go home, and mow their lawns, they spend time with their family, and they go to church. You never see them at City Hall. You never see them at the county commission meetings, because they’ve got lives. And you do see the same people over and over again showing up at some of these public meetings. And they’re not necessarily representative of regular folks.

Adam Swart [47:10]: And some of them are… I mean, they have the every right to be there, of course, but.

Dave Roetman [47:13]: Of course.

Adam Swart [47:14]: Would say that the people that I want to bring out are the people that’s like, hey, I would love to be in front of City Hall demanding whatever this is, but I’d have to pay a sitter, I’d have to take time off of work, it doesn’t make sense, but now if I say, okay, we’ll pay you a few hundred dollars to be there, just to compensate for your time, not abandoning your convictions, then it’s like, okay, now it’s worth it for me to come. So, that’s kind of.

Dave Roetman [47:37]: I can see…

Adam Swart [47:38]: levels.

Dave Roetman [47:38]: I can see where that’d have a lot more effect, because, you know, if you’re an elected official, you’re used to seeing the same faces show up in front of the microphone over and over again. When you see somebody brand new, and like, oh, who’s this person? And especially if they see a whole lot of people show up that they’ve never seen before, representing groups that they’ve never seen before, they’re gonna sit up and pay attention.

Adam Swart [47:59]: They really will, and I think that’s where it’s effective, and these people are essentially curated, not because they’re just like, oh, we pay people randomly to go. I mean, believe me, I used to do this, like, in my earlier days. I’ve been doing this for 15 years, so I’m not trying to, like, again, express false piety, which is one of the worst sins you can possibly express. I’m merely saying that I’ve done that, I’ve been down that road. It ultimately doesn’t work as well, right? You might get short-term results, but ultimately, you’re not creating effective movements. What I do is curate and have really good people who are effective communicators, who are…

Dave Roetman [48:38]: Fair point. Now, let’s go on a little bit of a tangent here. What are some of the strangest requests you’ve ever gotten?

Adam Swart [48:44]: Oh, well,

Dave Roetman [48:46]: Don’t want to put you on the spot here.

Adam Swart [48:47]: A lot of… well, we’ve staged a wedding before, so that was an interesting one.

Dave Roetman [48:52]: A real wedding?

Adam Swart [48:54]: Well, yeah, it was a real wedding. The… Groom was a very wealthy gentleman from abroad, and he was marrying someone, I don’t want to be pejorative in this, like, but the woman he was marrying was kind of like. some would say, like, out of the trailer park variety. Again, I don’t mean to be pejorative, because there’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s someone who would be Maybe a wealthy family from abroad would not be thrilled with them marrying their son, I suppose I would say. So, at any rate, we were hired to provide, like, well-dressed wedding attendees who could be, sort of, posed as their friends to make it seem like they have a sort of more bourgeois friend circle, right? So we did that, you know, okay, we did that, we arranged that a couple months before the wedding, then a couple weeks before, the organizer, he’s like, actually, Adam, we need you to also provide some family members. I’m like, okay, let’s get some family together, some aunts, some uncles, some cousins, right? And then. Three days before, he’s like, we also need a father of the bride to walk her down the aisle. You know what I mean? Because she wasn’t on speaking terms, I suppose, with any of her family. So I was like, okay, well, actually, you would, you would be perfect for the role. Like, white guy, like, kind of about your age, like, actually, you would have, you would have been central casting. I would have…

Dave Roetman [50:15]: Thanks.

Adam Swart [50:16]: So, so…

Dave Roetman [50:19]: She’s gonna have to give my permission, though, before marrying my daughter.

Adam Swart [50:22]: Yeah, exactly, yeah, exactly. Well, I told him, I said, the one thing… say whatever you want, but the one thing you have to do is you have to cry when you’re walking down the aisle. You have to cry. So, so at any rate, this all worked… so, but what’s funny is I had everybody have their backstories and everything, because I was like, you know, the family, they’re gonna have a lot of questions. All to find out, none of them spoke a word of English. So, all of the preparation was completely for naught. But, but yeah, so, like, yeah, that was a pretty bizarre one, I would say. you know, more on the sort of… that was more innocuous, more on the nefarious side, we’ve gotten asked to do, like, what I would call… I mean, what I… and I, just to be clear, lawful, but false flag kind of things, where we’re kind of like, oh, let’s have, like. make the Democrats look stupid, or let’s make the right-wingers look stupid by having… people say ultra-offensive things, but it’s, like, actually not them, you see what I’m saying?

Dave Roetman [51:22]: False fly operation.

Adam Swart [51:24]: Yeah, because what that does is then someone can, like, YouTuber can then put that out on, and that’s where I was going, just for the social media, is that then someone can kind of disseminate that on social media, and then be like, oh yeah, of course. all these Republicans are racist, or all these Democrats are blue-haired communist freaks, you know, and it’s like, it… it… permeates the sort of existing narrative on that side, so we don’t really involve ourselves in that. Like, we’ll certainly do it satirically, like, we’ve certainly done this satirically, but we won’t do it, like, seriously.

Dave Roetman [52:05]: Right, so there’s a number of things that you absolutely refuse to do, because of your ethics. So, can you give us more examples of what maybe you’ve been asked to do that you’ve declined?

Adam Swart [52:15]: Well, we were asked to involve ourselves in the No Kings, events last summer.

Dave Roetman [52:21]: Interesting.

Adam Swart [52:22]: And that was, like, a fairly big offer, I mean.

Dave Roetman [52:24]: It is, yeah.

Adam Swart [52:25]: Was a very big…

Dave Roetman [52:26]: We had a large protest, a No Kings protest here, a couple times, and we had people from other states come over, and it was quite a… I was impressed by the number of the people they turned out.

Adam Swart [52:37]: Turnout was good, but I declined it because, first of all, I didn’t necessarily think they needed me, so that was one. I don’t like to be part of the noise. But number two was I didn’t think it was effective. If you do the same people, same thing, would I actually have been like, brainstorming for, like, a couple years, but I’ve now kind of put pen to paper, is the idea of a constitutional amendment to reduce the power of the presidency. It’s an actual no kings amendment, because the reality is. Donald Trump is not the only king. Joe Biden was a king, Barack Obama was a king, George Bush was a king. They’re all kings. They have more power than any king in the world. They have the power to destroy the world several times over. They have… they travel in an army of 10,000 men travel with them, you know, multiple planes, like… hundreds of vehicles, right? They are a king, you know what I mean? They’re a king out of the… out of the Crusader era, right? And I believe the tariff power needs to be ended, the war powers need to be curtailed, no pardon power without Senate approval, no, executive order. I think the president has become too powerful. So my thesis on rejecting it is, in part. What we need is structural reform, because every party has called the other leaders a king, right? Republicans called Obama.

Dave Roetman [54:07]: tyrant or a dictator, you know.

Adam Swart [54:09]: They’ve always done that, and the reality is, they actually kind of all have been. Basically, every president has tried to maximize the use of executive power, which has been too much, and in a democracy. What I’ve found is the less… I think it was a… one of the founders who said, a government that governs best is a government that governs least. And allowing unilateral actions by the presidency is… giving… allowing the government to do too much, and I would rather the government do very little, you know what I mean? Because when the government just… is very quiet, and lets American business work, that’s when America thrives.

Dave Roetman [54:53]: Completely agree with that, and what you’re describing when you’re discussing a presidency being king, they’re talking about the imperial presidency, which is in policy… political science has been around for a couple decades, or a few decades now.

Adam Swart [55:03]: That’s correct.

Dave Roetman [55:04]: So, I mean, I can see where you’re coming from on that point, but I think Trump’s response to the No Kings protest was, congratulations, I’m still president, thanks so very much, you succeeded. The point being, of course, is that, yeah, they had these large protests, which didn’t accomplish anything.

Adam Swart [55:22]: Well, and they didn’t, and they didn’t, and that… I agree with Trump on that, but I think that, the… the focus again, like, I think the protests aren’t necessarily always the best way, but I think the part that’s interesting, and again, to add to why we need a constitutional amendment, is every president, I think Trump probably more than most, but has essentially enriched themselves significantly using the power of their office, right? And it’s a big concern, like, I feel like I’m… and I mean, Congress has too, to a lesser extent, but Why is it that all of our presidents are just obscenely rich, you know, when they leave office, right? And Trump is no exception to that, so I feel that what we need is a vast reduced power of the presidency. I like the example of Harry Truman, who, after leaving office, declined board memberships, because he said that that… how bad would it look? It would look like I’ve sold out, and the presidency was for sale, which…

Dave Roetman [56:20]: He went back to his hometown, to his own house.

Adam Swart [56:23]: Correct, and I think that was very respectable, and I actually believe that a president, in fact, far from being able to enrich themselves, I think the president should surrender their… all of their assets and live entirely off a government pension, and essentially should…

Dave Roetman [56:38]: Radical idea.

Adam Swart [56:38]: to a monastic life, kind of like an Abraham Lincoln situation, and I think that would actually weed out a lot of these characters like Trump and Newsom and kind of others who I feel like are more narcissistic personalities, that… and I think we’d have a better class of leader.

Dave Roetman [56:58]: But this does segue back to the whole concept of paying for protests. So the No King protests were paid for. But what are some of your reforms that you suggest for that kind of paid protesting or paid rallying?

Adam Swart [57:11]: And to be clear, when I say a paid demonstration, I mean, if there’s… if money is involved, you need, again, as I was saying, AV, medical security, someone is funding that. So, to be clear, I don’t want to say everyone involved is getting paid, but they’re getting, you know, there’s money behind it. Money is money, right?

Dave Roetman [57:29]: And you want it to be transparent.

Adam Swart [57:30]: Yeah, and I want transparency, so what I want is…

Dave Roetman [57:33]: That makes a lot of sense to me. It’s like political donations. We should have maximum transparency on who’s donating to whom, and not so much on how much. Well, we want to know who.

Adam Swart [57:45]: Correct, and I believe that the threshold I had was for a large protest, is 500 people, so any rally over 500 participants, you have to disclose who’s funding it, up and down the chain, not just directly, but who is funding the funder, you see what I’m saying?

Dave Roetman [58:04]: Got it, yep.

Adam Swart [58:05]: And… and then… who is the… who are the vendors, right? And people ask me, Adam, well, why would you support this? Wouldn’t this be bad for you? No, I think it would lead to me… I get singled out for this, when in reality, everyone does this. Any movement you’ve ever heard of, MAGA, BLM, Party, gay rights, civil rights. all has a ton of money behind it, and that’s not a bad thing. I don’t… I’m not saying that the people involved in any of those movements don’t care. In fact, they all have people who are very passionate, rightfully so. When I say there’s money involved, I don’t mean there’s money involved, it’s not legitimate. I’m just saying there’s money involved. People should have that transparency.

Dave Roetman [58:50]: So that’s a fair point. Pragmatically speaking, how would you go about getting some of these funders of funders? Because they can be really clever. And you mentioned before, cryptocurrency and cash payments. I mean… I mean, is there a pragmatic way of actually trying to trace down the actual funders?

Adam Swart [59:07]: Well, my… the way that I would… the only way that I’ve figured it out is to have penalties for non-disclosure. So, look, if… so, at the end of the day, if people want to violate this, we’re not… the… the gov… we’re not going to be able to really, like, go deep… dive deep into everything, but if we are… then given evidence, for example, by a whistleblower, of violations, then there would be harsh penalties, if you see what I’m saying. So, like, yeah, if you want to violate this law, could you probably get away with it once or twice? Absolutely, but… if you kind of encourage whistleblowers to come forward, if people are not making that full disclosure, then… then I think you could… you could get around that.

Dave Roetman [59:51]: I think, like, the funders of the funders would, if there were actual possibility of them getting some comeuppance, they would probably avoid doing it.

Adam Swart [59:59]: I think that’s correct, I think that’s correct. I think that… I think that’s… that’s honestly right. And again, I’m not… I’m open to negotiating this. If people say, oh, well, 500 isn’t enough, maybe it should be over 1,000 people, fine, okay, I’m fine with… I just want some idea that… Demonstrations large enough to make big news, which is generally over 500 participants, makes national news, gets millions. legs, right? Therefore, makes a consequential difference.

Dave Roetman [60:33]: Yeah, so your local homeowners group or local advocacy group protesting your school board is not going to be triggering that.

Adam Swart [60:42]: And no, and it shouldn’t, because that would… if you started doing that, then that would essentially… and you want to make it easy enough to comply with, such that you’re not stifling free speech by making it so that you have to spend 50 grand on legal fees just to comply with it. So, I’m not trying to create a regulatory burden to free speech, either.

Dave Roetman [60:59]: Yeah, that would have the stifling effect on free speech, so yeah, you’re right, that gives you a lot of leeway there. So will this be federal, or state, or both, or who?

Adam Swart [61:08]: I think it would have to be federal.

Dave Roetman [61:11]: Okay.

Adam Swart [61:11]: That’s the only way to do it.

Dave Roetman [61:13]: Alright, fair enough. Wow, this has been a fascinating discussion. I really appreciate this, Adam. Is there any final points you’d like to make?

Adam Swart [61:20]: Well, I would just say that people should, as I said earlier about the principles of advocacy, you can, even if you’re not a political person, I understand it’s kind of a politics podcast, so a lot of people who listen aren’t political, but even those who aren’t political. If you just focus on the basic tenets of… what am I trying to do? Who could help me? What matters to them, and avoid taking lip service, you’ll actually get around so many of the common pitfalls of any kind of advocacy effort, whether it’s arguing to the airline to get you on an earlier flight, or arguing for a comprehensive federal legislation.

Dave Roetman [62:05]: Fair enough. Well, thank you so much for being on our podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. I’ve been here with Adam Swart, who is the founder of Crowds on Demand. Thank you, Adam. This has been fascinating.

Adam Swart [62:16]: Thank you so much for having me.