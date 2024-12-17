Interview: Heidi Engelhart

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota’s Republican National Committeewoman, sits down with Dave Roetman in a coffee shop in December 2024, weeks after the election, to explain how the Republican National Committee actually works. She walks through the January 2025 winter meeting, where the 168 RNC members would elect a chair, co-chair, secretary and treasurer plus regional officers and committee members, and says she planned to run for one of the Midwest region’s Resolutions Committee seats. She credits Chairman Michael Whatley’s plan of a strong convention, ballot security and turnout for the 2024 win, describes the RNC’s election-integrity work and its temporary committees, and explains why South Dakota saw few presidential campaign resources while battleground states got everything. Dave lays out how the RNC differs from the NRSC and NRCC, and Engelhart describes the RNC’s three meetings a year, the South Dakota postcard drive to Michigan voters, the national and statewide prayer calls, and the resources on her Voice of the Plains Substack. Recorded in December 2024.

Topics: Republican National Committee, RNC, RNC winter meeting, RNC leadership elections, Michael Whatley, Lara Trump, KC Crosbie, Ronna McDaniel, Midwestern region, Resolutions Committee, RNC platform, temporary committees, election integrity, Faith Engagement Committee, battleground states, 2024 presidential election, Trump yard signs, postcard campaign, NRSC, NRCC, South Dakota Republican Party, National Committeewoman, prayer calls, Capitol Commission, Voice of the Plains, Heidi Engelhart

“One of the things that people probably do not want to do is probably one of the most important things to do, and that is going door to door. And yes, it is an uncomfortable job, but it needs to be done.” - Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

Show notes

Heidi Engelhart, from Brown County, is South Dakota’s Republican National Committeewoman, one of the state’s three votes on the Republican National Committee along with the state chairman and the national committeeman. She won the post at the South Dakota GOP state convention in June 2024 after National Committeewoman Sandye Kading did not seek another term. She writes the Voice of the Plains Substack, where she posts RNC updates, party bylaws, platforms and resolutions, and her statewide prayer calls. This conversation was recorded in December 2024, before the RNC’s January 2025 winter meeting and before President Trump’s second inauguration. A correction: the RNC has four regions, not five. Engelhart’s own Jan. 1, 2025 Voice of the Plains post lists them as Western, Midwestern, Northeastern and Southern. The 168 members are three from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories.

Update (Oct. 2026): At the January 2025 winter meeting, the RNC re-elected Michael Whatley as chairman and elected KC Crosbie of Kentucky, the treasurer Engelhart praises here, as co-chair in place of Lara Trump. Florida’s Joe Gruters became treasurer. In August 2025, Whatley stepped down to run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina with President Trump’s endorsement, and the RNC elected Gruters as chairman at its summer meeting in Atlanta. The RNC later voted to hold a first-ever midterm convention, held in Dallas on Sept. 9 and 10, 2026, with President Trump billed as the headliner. Engelhart is still South Dakota’s National Committeewoman, serving alongside National Committeeman Ried Holien and state Chairman Jim Eschenbaum. Two of the RNC prayer-call guests she mentions now serve in President Trump’s Cabinet: Pete Hegseth at the Defense Department and Marco Rubio as secretary of state. Greg Blanc, whom she had scheduled to lead the devotion on her Jan. 7, 2025 prayer call, took his District 35 seat in the state Senate that January. (Sources are linked below.)

More on Making Waves

Interview: National Committeewoman Heidi Engelhart (Feb. 14, 2026): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/interview-national-committeewoman

About the guest

Voice of the Plains, Heidi Engelhart’s Substack: https://voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com/

RNC Winter Meeting (Voice of the Plains, Jan. 1, 2025): https://voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com/p/rnc-winter-meeting

Executive Board and staff (South Dakota Republican Party): https://www.sdgop.com/leadership/

RNC membership gallery (GOP.com): https://gop.com/about-our-party/rnc-members/

Fiegen, Engelhart win marquee matchups at state GOP convention (The Dakota Scout, June 8, 2024): https://www.thedakotascout.com/p/fiegen-engelhart-win-marquee-matchups

Mentioned in the episode

Capitol Commission South Dakota (state minister Jarvis Wipf): https://capitolcom.org/state/south-dakota/

Sen. Greg Blanc (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4709/Detail/

Update sources

RNC Elects New Chair and Co-Chair (GOP.com, Jan. 17, 2025): https://gop.com/press-release/rnc-elects-new-chair-and-co-chair/

Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters, a longtime Trump ally, elected as RNC chair (NBC News, Aug. 22, 2025): https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/florida-state-sen-joe-gruters-longtime-trump-ally-elected-rnc-chair-rcna225862

Republican National Committee elects Trump-backed Joe Gruters as new chair (CNN, Aug. 22, 2025): https://www.cnn.com/2025/08/22/politics/republican-national-committee-gruters-trump

President Trump to headline 2026 Republican Midterm Convention (GOP.com, Sept. 3, 2026): https://gop.com/press-release/president-trump-to-headline-2026-republican-midterm-convention-showcasing-the-common-sense-revolution/

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:07]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’re here with Heidi Engelhart, who is the National Committeewoman for South Dakota. Welcome, Heidi.

Heidi Engelhart: Thank you, Dave. It’s nice to be here.

Dave Roetman: We’re sitting here in the coffee shop listening to some Christmas music.

Heidi Engelhart: Yes.

Dave Roetman: I don’t know if the listeners will hear it after I edit this.

Heidi Engelhart: That’s nice. It’s nice to be here during Christmas.

Dave Roetman: We’ll be talking a little bit about your job as National Committeewoman because we have the county party and state party elections coming up. But from what you’re going to be more involved with is the national election, national party elections. RNC is going to have a winter meeting in January, a couple days before the inauguration. And you’re going to be electing new leadership.

Heidi Engelhart: So we will elect a chair, a co-chair, a secretary, and a treasurer for the executive board. We also will have elections for certain committees within our regions. You know, a lot of people don’t realize that we have five regions on the RNC. South Dakota is in the Midwest region. So along with voting in our new leadership for the executive committee, we also will be voting in leadership for our Midwest region. One of those, two of those will go serve on the executive committee, and the rest of them will serve within the regions. So I can explain those further if you want me to?

Dave Roetman: Yeah, I’d like to.

Heidi Engelhart: Okay, so within our regions, we will have, we’ll vote one man and one woman to serve as vice chair, and they will serve on the executive, oh I take that back, they’re the vice chair of the Midwestern region. And then one man and one woman, and they’ll serve on the executive committee. We have one man and one woman that will serve on the budget committee, and then we have two members that’ll serve on the resolution committee. So on that resolution committee, there would be 10 people serving on that committee.

Dave Roetman: Let’s go step back a little bit and talk a little about the RNC committee [?] itself. There’s 168 of them, correct? Three from each of the 50 states, and three from each of the six territories. So that’s 168. That’s not a lot of people. And they are the ones that direct the national party, they elect the national leadership of the RNC. Five regions, that’s actually a significant number of people from the 168 who will be serving on this.

Heidi Engelhart: Mm-hmm. If we remember, if we go back to March, we voted in new leadership.

Dave Roetman: Right.

Heidi Engelhart: Ronna McDaniel resigned, so we had to vote in new leadership, and that’s when we brought in Michael Whatley as our chair, and Lara Trump as our co-chair. So then they took over the RNC, and they worked on three things that Michael Whatley thought were extremely important, is he wanted to have an exceptional convention.

Dave Roetman: It was.

Heidi Engelhart: It was excellent convention. The other things that he wanted that were important were to secure our ballot and get people out to vote. And obvious from this past election, that his plan that he put forward was excellent. It worked well. Coming up now in January, we will vote new leadership in, they have two-year terms. So now President Trump has endorsed Michael Whatley for that position again. And then KC Crosbie from Kentucky, she is our current treasurer. She is running for co-chair, and President Trump has also endorsed her. So we will go, we’ll vote that in, and then we’ll vote in secretary and treasurer, and I have not heard anything on those two positions. But KC’s done an excellent job as treasurer. She’s been very transparent, and I’m very pleased with the job she’s done.

Dave Roetman: Well, I’m sure Trump’s endorsements will be a shoo-in.

Heidi Engelhart: I’m sure. I’m sure it’ll be a great help.

Dave Roetman: The RNC did a pretty good job. Typically in the past, they’ve been doing things like providing data to candidates and to state parties, and that’s been kind of their main thing. But the election integrity has been a big focus of the RNC in the past year, ever since Whatley was elected. And they had weekly, I saw on your blog that you had weekly updates on election integrity, what the RNC was doing.

Heidi Engelhart: Yes, the election law update. So as you went through that, they listed what went on in different states, and things were changing all the time. They won several election lawsuits there. And so they did, they have done well. They really have done well staying on top of this. And this is what was needed. They have a special committee. So within the RNC, then we have what’s called temporary committees, and the reason it’s called temporary committees is because we have permanent committees, which would be like the resolution committee, the rules committee.

[05:15]

Dave Roetman: That’s in the bylaws.

Heidi Engelhart: Right. So then we had temporary committees, and those committees, the election integrity is one of those. So we have...

Dave Roetman: I wondered why they called them temporary committees. So that makes a lot of sense.

Heidi Engelhart: So they’re not a permanent. They could go on for the next 10, 20 years, but because they’re not listed as a permanent. So those three committees are the temporary committees on faith engagement, temporary committee on grassroots advocacy, temporary committee on election integrity.

Dave Roetman: That has been very important. I mean, we saw the videos of Democrats trying to stuff the ballot in Pennsylvania. I mean, it was at 2 or 3 a.m. They show up a bunch of trucks, and people were just hand-carrying ballots in, expecting to be added to the vote. And RNC lawyers were standing at the door saying, no, you can’t come in. And this is obvious ballot stuffing.

Heidi Engelhart: So if I remember right from the media, I think they said something about having around 20,000 calls of suspicious activity that was taking place. And I know of one situation where one polling place was not allowing certain poll workers or poll watchers in. RNC dispatched their attorneys, and it was taken care of very, very quickly. So that could have been huge. Who knows what would have gone on? All of a sudden, it was stopped. It was stopped. And that took place all over. They concentrated very, very hard on the battleground states, knowing that we had to win those battleground states.

Dave Roetman: Of course. You kind of wonder what’s happening in blue states, because we know we’re not going to win them already, so it’s not as critical to have the lawyers there. But what happens in some of those states? I mean, we’ve been joking for, what, decades about how the graveyard votes in Chicago. So I mean, you kind of wonder exactly how much that just goes on naturally there.

Heidi Engelhart: So I received phone calls before the election, I suppose late summer to up until the election, and there were people that just felt like maybe the RNC wasn’t doing enough to get President Trump elected. The thing of it is, South Dakota was a for-sure thing for President Trump. So we in South Dakota did not see a lot of presidential election activity. But I do know in those battleground states, they were working incredibly hard and dispatching people from one state to another, going door to door. One of the things that people probably do not want to do is probably one of the most important things to do, and that is going door to door. And yes, it is an uncomfortable job, but it needs to be done. And it made a difference, major [?], at times.

Dave Roetman: Yes. Yeah, to talk a little bit about what the Trump campaign and the typical presidential campaigns do in South Dakota, they typically don’t send a set of resources [?]. I mean, I remember in 2016, I was Minnehaha County Chair, and I was contacted by the Trump campaign, and they wanted to send us, you know, this cheap bag of yard signs and asked us to distribute it. Sure, we can do that. They sent us 2,000 of them, but they got them to us, I think it was October before they got them to us. And it wasn’t a big priority to them. And the same thing happened in 2020. The state party actually made their own Trump yard signs because nobody’s going to send them to us. And so really you have to make do. If you’re in a red state like South Dakota, you have to go get your own Trump stuff, [?]. And that makes perfect sense. They just don’t have unlimited resources, and they’ve got to concentrate them on the battleground states. And it’s up to us to really add the grassroots to support what the campaign is doing.

Heidi Engelhart: And people here were excited about President Trump.

Dave Roetman: Of course.

Heidi Engelhart: So they, I know like in my home county, we had signs made. So it is, yeah, the people were really excited. When we went around to pick up signs afterwards, after the election, that’s what we do up in Brown County. We go around, we help each other, we gather each other’s signs, and then we sort them all out. We didn’t touch those Trump signs because we knew to those people, those were their signs and they wanted them left out. So they wanted time to celebrate President Trump’s win.

Dave Roetman: Yeah. Here in Sioux Falls, some local legislators and some other activists got together and made their own signs. And good, good for them because they kept being asked for some signs and nobody had any.

Heidi Engelhart: Yep. No, that was one of the probably the harder things. Well, it wasn’t hard. I just knew people were disappointed when they’d call me and I’d say, South Dakota is not going to get any of this. We’re not going to get presidential election resources because we just know it’s a for sure thing. Every cent needed to be put into those battleground states. And it worked. And if we would have, if they would have taken those resources and put it in states that necessarily we didn’t need it, need to do that, we might not have won those battleground states the way we did. And we took every single one of them.

[10:31]

Dave Roetman: But you were involved at the national level, too. Didn’t the RNC have you do some postcards?

Heidi Engelhart: Yes, we did. We did the postcard campaign. They called me wondering if I could get groups together who would write, handwrite personal notes. And then they would address and the RNC would address them and mail them out. I was able to get five groups together to get this job done. And we did, I think, 1,700. We sent 1,700 postcards out of South Dakota. I was able to work with three of those groups. And what was so neat is the people were so excited because they felt like they were doing something to get President Trump elected. Now, South Dakota, the cards that South Dakota did were mailed into Michigan. So, yeah, it was people were excited about it.

Dave Roetman: Hand-addressing postcards or letters makes a difference because they’re likely to be looked at or opened.

Heidi Engelhart: One of the things they wanted was blue ink instead of black,

Dave Roetman: of course,

Heidi Engelhart: because blue is because if it’s black, it’s probably printed from a printer. So blue would more likely be, it was really handwritten. So, yeah.

Dave Roetman: But it was all kinds of little details.

Heidi Engelhart: Yes, there was. And we had to get them packed up and mailed out by a certain time so that thus they could get to Michigan. Well, they had to get back to the RNC, then the RNC would address them and then they were sent to Michigan. And in Michigan had to just but it was even though the RNC was part of it, Michigan itself had a role in that. It was a fun project. I think everybody enjoyed it.

Dave Roetman: Hopefully next presidential election, South Dakota can do more of that. We’ll get that organized.

Heidi Engelhart: Yes.

Dave Roetman: Let’s step back and talk a little bit about the RNC and how it’s organized. A lot of folks don’t seem to realize that there’s the Republican National Committee, which is the overall umbrella organization. Then you have the NRSC, which is the Republican National Senatorial Committee, and the NRCC, which is the Republican National Congressional Committee. Right. So and these are separate organizations. The RNC has no control over, no authority over the Senatorial Committee or the Congressional Committee. And really, Senatorial Committee spends most of it, well spends all of its time trying to get senators elected.

Heidi Engelhart: Right.

Dave Roetman: And that’s what the senators control. So the Republican senators are basically the central committee of the NRSC. And same thing with the Congressional Committee. The congressmen are part of that. And they do their own fundraising. They do their own campaigns. It’s kind of like an umbrella organization. You’ve got the RAGA, the Republican Attorneys General Association, the RGA, Republican Governors Association. You’ve got all kinds of organizations like this. And it’s almost like a franchise. You know, you have so many different organizations more or less doing the same thing. But the RNC really is controlled by the president and his people. And their main job is to get the presidents elected, but also to support the state parties, to provide data. And as you said, certain projects like Get Out the Vote efforts or election integrity efforts. It’s a central organization, but it’s not quite main center of all we’re campaigning. A lot of senatorial stuff goes to NRSC, for example. We mentioned the 168 and that there’s three people from each of those states. So South Dakota has the same representation in the 168 into the RNC as California or Texas.

Heidi Engelhart: Correct.

Dave Roetman: Could you talk a little bit about the organization of the RNC and what you’ve experienced? And in South Dakota, you’re going to be running for an office, I believe?

Heidi Engelhart: Yes. OK, so like I explained earlier, we will we’ll go to this meeting. It’s January 15th, 16th and 17th, so it’s right before the inauguration. And within these committees within our region, like I said, there is the resolution committee. I have put forth that I will run for one of those resolution committee positions. So we will cover the resolutions that and I always look at resolutions that, yes, we have our platform. But the RNC only does a platform every four years, only open up that platform every four years. And within those four years, issues do come up that need to be addressed. And then that’s what the resolutions, that’s how we use those, what we use those resolutions for. Now, the people can go on the RNC website and they can find the resolutions that the RNC has passed over the years. That would be two from each region will serve on on that resolution committee. And so people can bring forth resolutions and we go over them, debate them out, take them to the committee. We’ll have a committee meeting on them and then they’ll go to the full floor, the 168, the recommendation to pass or not pass.

[15:43]

Dave Roetman: And the RNC has three meetings a year.

Heidi Engelhart: Yes. So we have a winter meeting and this one in January is our winter meeting. Then we’ll have a spring meeting, which actually is a spring training. And that one is different than the winter meeting and the summer meeting. So in the winter meeting and the summer meeting, we will have our typical normal committees. Spring training, that is a spring training. Resolutions, rules, all that will go over in winter and summer. And we have a training in this work.

Dave Roetman: So they really don’t make any decisions at the spring meeting. It’s all this training for the 168 and the staffers.

Heidi Engelhart: Unless something comes up like this last one in March. Ronna had resigned, so we needed to vote in new leadership. I was able to attend that one. The current National Committeewoman Sandye Kading was not able to go. So she called me and asked if I would carry her proxy. And I said I would. And I was able to go to Houston. It was held in Houston and vote in new leadership. And it was an honor to be able to represent the people of South Dakota that way. I am thrilled to be able to go to these meetings to represent them at the RNC.

Dave Roetman: Tell us some other stuff that the RNC does. I know on your Substack, you’ve got a Substack, Voice of the Plains.

Heidi Engelhart: Yes.

Dave Roetman: And by the way, you have resources there. For example, you have bylaws of the state party and of the national party and the resolutions, the platform and stuff like that. So it’s a useful place to go if you want to know more about how the party operates.

Heidi Engelhart: Correct.

Dave Roetman: You also have a podcast.

Heidi Engelhart: Yes.

Dave Roetman: But one of the things that you’ve done are prayer calls. So tell us a little bit about that. Is that part of the Faith Engagement Committee?

Heidi Engelhart: Okay. So yes, that’s part of that temporary Faith Engagement Committee. In that committee, one of the things that the RNC does is we have a national prayer call, it’s always the second Tuesday of every month, six o’clock our time. And they will have somebody that’ll come in and usually a nationally known person, like senators. Yes. We had Pete Hegseth up, had Marco Rubio, Michael Whatley has come on, Lara Trump has come on. So we have some of that and they’ll do a devotional. And then there’s also a time of prayer to pray for our nation, to pray for our leaders. I know just praying right now for President Trump’s safety, that’s a huge thing. We have that, but within each state, they’ve asked states to implement prayer calls. I’ve done one, I did [?] one right before the election. And we have another one scheduled January 7th, come up and that’ll be, so you’ll find it in Voice of the Plains. It’ll go out on an email for those who are subscribed to it. And otherwise they can find it on Voice of the Plains. So January 7th, it’ll be 7:30 Central, 6:30 Mountain, I have scheduled Senator Greg Blanc, he will do the devotional time. Then I have Jarvis Wipf with Capitol Commission. He’s going to come in and do the pastoral prayer time. So now last time we had it, it was 20 minutes. We started at 7:30 Central time and we were done at 7:50. Yes. And it doesn’t take up a lot of people’s time, but it’s really important that we do come together for prayer. Now this one, we’ll focus on the legislative session. It, then I will probably try to start scheduling them once a month.

Dave Roetman: So you’ll have your own prayer call and the RNC also has one.

Heidi Engelhart: Right.

Dave Roetman: And you’ll, both of those things will be on your Substack.

Heidi Engelhart: So people can, and subscribe to it or go to Substack to find out what those are. And it’s open to the public. So just call in. It is. So they call in and there’s always a code, a passcode that they need to put in. It’s very, very simple. And I think people enjoyed it. I think last time we had over 50 people come on that prayer call. It was, it was a good time. It was a special time. It really was.

Dave Roetman: Well, we got over the organization of the RNC and what’s coming up with the RNC. A winter meeting. What else is going to be happening with the RNC?

[20:01]

Heidi Engelhart: Well, I know one thing that I’m going to be doing within the state on January 28th, I have a Zoom call scheduled. That’ll go out on Voice of the Plains, a notification for that. So people should be looking for that. I have a special guest coming on. It’s Kelly Kullberg and she’s going to be talking about immigration issues and immigration and the Bible. So I think people will be very interested in this program and I hope that they will get on. That one should come out as a Zoom meeting. Just be watching.

Dave Roetman: So people can join the Zoom meeting.

Heidi Engelhart: Right. Yes. Kelly has a website and that’ll be put out with the email informing about this, this Zoom call. But the people can go on and there’s a book on there that they can actually print off, get the information and they can follow along on the meeting and we’re hoping to have question and answer time. Yeah, I’m hoping many people will get on that. I think they’ll enjoy that. And I do have other ideas for Zoom meetings and bringing on special guests that we can do other times of the year.

Dave Roetman: Hey, that sounds really great. You’ve been very active as our National Committeewoman.

Heidi Engelhart: Well, I tell you, I truly do enjoy my job and I love the people of South Dakota. And it has been, it’s been a joy. Anytime that I’m out with them, it has been a joy. And I’m just very, very thankful.

Dave Roetman: Oh, I know we all appreciate it. And I’ve heard other delegates say how much they appreciate your letting people know what’s happening with the RNC and being sort of an information source about what’s happening at the national level. And we all really appreciate it. And thank you so much for being on our blog.

Heidi Engelhart: Thank you, Dave. Thanks for having me.

Dave Roetman: This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’ve been here with Heidi Engelhart, who’s the National Committeewoman for the South Dakota Republican Party.