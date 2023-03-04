Interview: Representative Karla Lems, D16

State Rep. Karla Lems (R-District 16), then in her first term, sits down with Dave Roetman at a coffee shop in March 2023 to talk about three bills from that year’s session. HB 1133, which she sponsored in the House, would have kept carbon dioxide pipeline companies from qualifying as common carriers, and so from using eminent domain. HB 1193, the Uniform Commercial Code update, was a bill she and other critics feared would lay the groundwork for a central bank digital currency. HB 1080, Rep. Bethany Soye’s bill, bans gender-transition surgeries, puberty blockers and hormones for minors. Lems also talks about the Kelo decision, why she says pipeline opponents are not anti-ethanol, and the pipeline setback fight at the county level.

Topics: carbon dioxide pipelines, eminent domain, property rights, common carriers, HB 1133 (2023), Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2, 45Q tax credits, Kelo v. City of New London, ethanol, Lincoln County, county zoning, HB 1193 (2023), Uniform Commercial Code, central bank digital currency, governor’s veto, HB 1080 (2023), protecting minors, South Dakota Legislature

“We support ethanol and the ethanol industry, but we just want to have better definition of who can use eminent domain for these projects.” - Rep. Karla Lems

Show notes

State Rep. Karla Lems (R-District 16) joins Dave Roetman to talk about carbon dioxide pipelines and eminent domain, the Uniform Commercial Code bill that critics tied to digital currency, and South Dakota’s 2023 law on medical interventions for minors.

Recorded in early March 2023, near the end of the main 2023 legislative session, at a coffee shop, so expect some background noise. Lems was a first-term state representative at the time. This is Part 1 of two conversations recorded that week. Part 2 covers the state budget and tax cuts and doesn’t repeat these topics. The pipeline and eminent domain discussion continues in the May 2023 Making Waves episode with Reps. Lems and John Sjaarda, which covers HB 1133 in more depth.

What happened to the bills

HB 1133 (2023; prime sponsors Sen. Bryan Breitling and Rep. Karla Lems) would have defined “commodity” so that carbon dioxide pipelines couldn’t qualify as common carriers. It passed House committee 8-5 and the House 40-28 on Feb. 9, 2023. A Senate committee then killed it, 9-0, on Feb. 16.

HB 1193 (2023; prime sponsor Rep. Mike Stevens), the Uniform Commercial Code update, passed the House 49-17 and the Senate 24-9. After this interview, Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed it, and on March 27, 2023 the House failed to override the veto, 30-37.

HB 1080 (2023; prime sponsors Rep. Bethany Soye and Sen. Al Novstrup) bans gender-transition surgeries, puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors. It passed the House 60-10 and the Senate 30-4, and Gov. Noem signed it on Feb. 14, 2023.

Update (Oct. 2026): Lems was re-elected in 2024 and served as House speaker pro tempore in 2025 and 2026. In 2025 she was the House prime sponsor of HB 1052, which bans eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipelines; Gov. Larry Rhoden signed it on March 6, 2025. The Public Utilities Commission denied Summit’s permit applications in September 2023 and again in April 2025, and Navigator canceled its project in October 2023. On the UCC, a revised bill, HB 1163, was signed into law in February 2024. On HB 1080, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a similar Tennessee law in June 2025 (United States v. Skrmetti). Lems did not run for re-election to the House in 2026. She was House Speaker Jon Hansen’s running mate for lieutenant governor; Hansen finished fourth in the June 2 Republican primary, so she won’t be on the November ballot; Gov. Rhoden won the nomination in the July 28 runoff. Her House term ends in January 2027. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

Rep. Karla Lems, 2023 legislator profile: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4443/Detail

Rep. Karla Lems, 2026 legislator profile (speaker pro tempore): https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4782/Detail

Karla Lems on Ballotpedia: https://ballotpedia.org/Karla_Lems

Bills mentioned

2023 HB 1133 (common carriers and CO2 pipelines): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24090

2023 HB 1193 (Uniform Commercial Code): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23995

2023 HB 1080 (medical interventions on minors): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24100

2024 HB 1163 (Uniform Commercial Code, revised): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24682

2025 HB 1052 (ban on eminent domain for CO2 pipelines): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25581

Background and sources

Kelo v. City of New London (2005), U.S. Supreme Court opinion: https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/545/469/

State laws passed after Kelo, including South Dakota’s 2006 law (Institute for Justice): https://ij.org/issues/private-property/eminent-domain/enacted-legislation-since-kelo/

Iowa carbon pipeline bill stalls in the Iowa Senate (Agri-Pulse, 2023): https://www.agri-pulse.com/articles/19173-bill-to-block-carbon-capture-pipelines-stalls-in-iowa-senate

Lincoln County’s pipeline setback vote and remand (Dakota News Now, May 11, 2023): https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2023/05/11/behind-closed-doors-questions-raised-over-co2-pipeline-meetings/

Where the UCC digital-asset amendments stood in August 2023 (Orrick): https://www.orrick.com/en/Insights/2023/08/The-Uniform-Commercial-Code-Amendments-on-Digital-Assets-Where-Do-Things-Stand

Gov. Noem’s HB 1193 veto letter: https://governor.sd.gov/doc/HB-1193_Veto-Letter.pdf

Legislators sustain Noem’s vetoes (South Dakota Searchlight, March 27, 2023): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2023/03/27/hemp-and-crypto-bills-fall-as-legislators-sustain-noem-vetoes/

PUC denies Summit’s first application (SDPB, Sept. 11, 2023): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2023-09-11/south-dakota-puc-commissioners-deny-summit-carbon-solutions-pipeline-application

Navigator cancels its pipeline project (SDPB, Oct. 20, 2023): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2023-10-20/navigator-co2-cancels-multi-state-carbon-capture-pipeline-project

Rhoden signs HB 1052 (SDPB, March 6, 2025): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2025-03-06/rhoden-signs-bill-blocking-eminent-domain-use-for-carbon-pipelines

PUC denies Summit’s second application (SDPB, April 22, 2025): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2025-04-22/south-dakota-puc-denies-summits-pipeline-application

United States v. Skrmetti (2025), U.S. Supreme Court opinion: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/24pdf/23-477_2cp3.pdf

Meet the District 16 candidates (SF Simplified, 2026): https://www.sfsimplified.com/meet-the-dist-16-folks-who-want-to-represent-you-in-pierre/

2026 Republican primary for governor (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_gubernatorial_election,_2026_(June_2_Republican_primary)

Rhoden wins the July 28 runoff (South Dakota Searchlight, July 28, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/07/28/south-dakota-governor-wins-republican-nomination-to-seek-his-own-term-after-succeeding-noem/

A few on-air details, checked

Kelo v. City of New London was decided in 2005. The property was taken by the city’s development agency for a redevelopment plan next to a new Pfizer research facility. Pfizer itself didn’t take the property.

In 2006, then-Rep. Larry Rhoden sponsored South Dakota’s post-Kelo law limiting eminent domain for private development, as Lems says.

Iowa: in 2023 the Iowa House passed a bill limiting eminent domain for CO2 pipelines, 73-20, on March 22 (after this interview), but it died in the Iowa Senate. We didn’t check the reference to North Dakota legislation.

The Lincoln County vote Lems mentions was the county Planning and Zoning Board, which passed a 2,100-foot pipeline setback unanimously in February 2023. The county commission later sent it back to the board.

The UCC amendments use the term “controllable electronic record,” not “controllable electronic money.” The concern critics raised was about the amendments’ updated definition of “money.” Bitcoin isn’t a central bank digital currency; a CBDC would be issued by a central bank.

The “21 state legislatures” figure is roughly consistent with 2023 reporting. By August 2023, 10 states had adopted the amendments and 15 more, plus Washington, D.C., were considering them.

The on-air claims about hospital systems profiting, and the reference to Vanderbilt, are the speakers’ opinions. We haven’t verified them and don’t present them as fact.

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of; the 2023 recording is noisy in places. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: Hello, this is Making Waves, and I’m here with Representative Karla Lems, and we’re at the coffee shop. Welcome, Karla.

Karla Lems: Thank you.

Dave Roetman: It’s a little noisy here, but I think we can get through this. So, you’re a first-term legislator.

Karla Lems: Yes, first term, and I’ve just tried to hit the ground running and keep my head above water.

Dave Roetman: That’s what I’ve heard. So, we’re going to talk about several things here. Let’s jump right in with 1133, the eminent domain issue that you’ve been working on. So how’s that going?

Karla Lems: Yeah, you know, it’s actually dead in the water right now in South Dakota, but we gave it a good fight. And I will tell you, I have never been more proud to work with a group of people than I was to represent the landowners across the state in this effort.

Karla Lems: And we are continuing to fight the fight at the county level, planning and zoning. So we’re just trying to get something in place to protect the landowners from companies that try to come in and use eminent domain for something that we do not deem as for the public use.

[01:14]

Dave Roetman: So explain that for our listeners a little bit. This is about the carbon pipeline.

Karla Lems: Yes. So there are two pipelines right now in South Dakota. Summit Carbon Solutions is one of the companies, and Navigator is the other.

Karla Lems: And what they are trying to do is work with ethanol companies to capture carbon that goes out into the atmosphere, grab that, if you will, and put it into a liquefied form, into a pipeline.

Karla Lems: Summit would be taking that carbon. It’s actually supercritical, pressurized carbon at high pressures, and would pipe it up to North Dakota and sequester it underground. And Navigator’s actually would go to Illinois.

Karla Lems: So they’re trying to reduce the carbon footprint, if you will. This is all in there with the Paris climate agreement and all of this stuff. That’s what their end goal is.

[02:16]

Karla Lems: And they are also getting federal tax credits to do this, 45Q tax credits, so they would be paid for this process to store this carbon. However, landowners do not feel that this is a use for eminent domain.

Karla Lems: So that’s the argument right now. Is this really... because right now, anything that is deemed a commodity that is carried by a common carrier, those companies could use eminent domain in this process.

Karla Lems: So that is the whole argument. They say that this is a commodity that they’re going to be taking, and the landowners are saying, no, this is not a commodity.

Dave Roetman: This is not something that would be sold to consumers. This is being done for tax credits.

Karla Lems: Yes, and it would be permanently sequestered. That’s one of the things that they have to do to get the 45Q tax credit.

Dave Roetman: So theoretically, if the government would stop offering tax credits, the carbon pipeline, the use of it would just go away.

[03:16]

Karla Lems: Yes, it would. It wouldn’t make sense to do it.

Karla Lems: So this is a multi-state fight right now. We have legislation that’s going on in Iowa as we speak. House Speaker Pat Grassley has been involved in that fight, and North Dakota has had legislation as well.

Karla Lems: So this is a very big issue, and really it kind of dovetails off of the Supreme Court ruling several years back. I believe it was 2005 that they came down with that ruling, Kelo versus the town of New London.

Karla Lems: So basically, for economic development, a company, and at that time it was Pfizer, could come in and take property for economic development, if you will. And this kind of dovetails off of that.

Karla Lems: And so way back in South Dakota, actually, Lieutenant Governor Rhoden, at the time he was a legislator, brought legislation for eminent domain purposes, but it didn’t cover this.

[04:17]

Karla Lems: So we’re trying to just define it. We need better definition in the state of South Dakota for what eminent domain can be used for, and that’s what we’re trying to really get to with the bill that I brought, and there were several other bills as well.

Karla Lems: None of them made it. We made it through the House with my bills, and then it died in Senate committee. But I will tell you, we had landowners from all across the state show up.

Karla Lems: People are very concerned about this issue, and I’m just hoping that we can get something done in one of these states so that we can bring clarity.

Karla Lems: And I will just add that the talking points out there from some of the ethanol companies are that landowners and farmers that are against this are against ethanol, and that is simply not the case.

Karla Lems: And I will speak for myself as well: we support ethanol and the ethanol industry, but we just want to have better definition of who can use eminent domain for these projects.

[05:19]

Dave Roetman: It seems to be that at least some of these landowners, farmers who oppose this pipeline, are actually investors in ethanol.

Karla Lems: Absolutely, yes. And I will say from my own family’s standpoint, we have some investment still in one of the ethanol companies. So it’s just a false narrative that that’s really the case. It’s not true.

Dave Roetman: So the bills are dead in the Legislature this year, but you’re planning on bringing bills again next year?

Karla Lems: I don’t know where we’re going to be in the process at that point, but whether this particular project goes through or not, I still think we need to deal with this issue. So yes, in some way, shape or form, I think we’re going to have further legislation to define this.

Dave Roetman: But the issue is going on still at the county level, with county commissioners?

Karla Lems: Yes. I know that Lincoln County specifically just passed an ordinance, if you will. I wasn’t there, but from what I hear, it was a unanimous decision.

Karla Lems: So now that will go to the county commission level, and they’re going to be dealing with it there. And I know this is going on in many counties around our state, and again, as I said, in other states as well.

[06:27]

Dave Roetman: Well, moving on to the next issue, HB 1193. That’s still ongoing in the Legislature, correct?

Karla Lems: Yes.

Dave Roetman: Now, that is about defining [?] money?

Karla Lems: Yes. So what happened with that, and again, I’m on a whole learning curve here myself, but it was basically an update to the UCC, the Uniform Commercial Code.

Karla Lems: I guess occasionally we do this in our states, update this code, so that basically we have the same rules across state lines for money, for exchange of money.

Karla Lems: So in this particular bill, and every year I’m told that this has been brought, it gets bigger and bigger and bigger. There’s more rules, more regulations, all of these things.

Karla Lems: So this year, when the House committee heard it, I know that Representative Scott Odenbach brought up some concerns from what he had seen at a quick glance, because they were told, just go ahead and pass this, you don’t even need to read it.

Dave Roetman: Where have we heard that before? That’s the red flag right there.

Karla Lems: So he had raised some flags in the committee, but it did pass out of the committee.

[07:34]

Karla Lems: So we saw it on the House floor, and those of us on the floor that were somewhat aware, but again, had not really vetted this ourselves, but had some concerns with early things that we had heard and seen, were not comfortable enough to vote yes on that.

Karla Lems: So many of us voted no, but it still passed out of the House. So then, of course, it made its way over to the Senate, and now it’s passed out of the Senate.

Karla Lems: Our concern at the end of the day is it talks about controllable electronic money in this bill.

Karla Lems: Well, for those of you that have paid attention, CBDCs, central bank digital currencies, is something like Bitcoin. That is, it’s electronic. It’s electronic money, basically, and it’s tradable.

Karla Lems: But this would lay the groundwork for a central bank digital currency, which would be controlled by the central banks, and actually it would exclude monies that are not in that same category.

[08:35]

Karla Lems: So those of you that hold cryptocurrency or those kinds of things... now, this bill doesn’t do that, but it lays the foundation for that to happen.

Karla Lems: So that is the big concern. And we’ve had various people come in and testify. I did go to the Senate committee hearing on it, and very interesting testimony on both sides.

Karla Lems: But a lot of concern, and it’s really getting a lot of traction, even nationally. And I will say this is right now being looked at in 20, 21 state legislatures.

Karla Lems: Of course, South Dakota is quite unique, because what do we have here? We have Citibank, we have all of these banks. And if we can get it passed in South Dakota, a red state, I could just see this flying through those other state legislatures.

Karla Lems: So it’s really something I think we need to take a pause on, and we really need to talk about this before this goes through.

Karla Lems: So I know the governor’s office has been talked about, and there is some talk, discussion, about a veto. I’m not putting words in her mouth, but I’m just saying I know that the discussion is out there.

[09:43]

Karla Lems: So I would encourage any listener, if you have concerns about this, to contact the governor’s office, and I would urge a veto.

Dave Roetman: The price of liberty is eternal vigilance. Sounds like a subject we need to discuss and learn more about.

Karla Lems: Yes, absolutely.

Dave Roetman: All right. So in this segment, let’s talk a little bit about HB 1080.

Karla Lems: Yes. So that was the bill that basically made it illegal to do, on minors, these trans surgeries, or giving puberty blockers and these kinds of things, for children under the age of 18.

Karla Lems: And a lot of controversy on this issue. Obviously, some of our hospital systems make a lot of money doing these kinds of procedures on kids.

Karla Lems: And so when people have contacted me about it, I said, you know what, I will always vote to protect children.

Karla Lems: And actually, Representative Bethany Soye is the one that brought HB 1080, and she gave her testimony about when she was a child, she wanted to be a boy.

[10:54]

Karla Lems: And she’s like, I dressed like a boy, I wanted my hair, everything. I wanted to be a boy. She’s like, now I am a young woman. I have one child, expecting my second, and I love being a woman.

Karla Lems: So let’s take a pause again on some of these things that we are trying to push on kids. We all have gone through different things when we are young.

Karla Lems: I would guess that even Dave, if I asked you today how you felt about yourself when you were 13, it’s probably a lot different than how you are today.

Dave Roetman: It’s called growing up.

Karla Lems: Yes. So let’s let kids grow up and sort through all these feelings that come through those years. And when you’re 18, that’s a different story; you’re an adult, make your own decisions. But let’s protect kids.

Dave Roetman: This is one of those issues where the language being used by both sides is very interesting. It’s obvious that they’re trying to avoid talking about what’s actually being done to children.

Karla Lems: Yes.

Dave Roetman: I’ll be blunt about this. This is the sexual [?] of children.

[11:56]

Karla Lems: Absolutely.

Dave Roetman: And they talk about gender-affirming care and how they want to help people. I don’t think they really are. These children need to grow up before they make those decisions. When they’re 18, they can make their own decisions.

Karla Lems: Yes.

Dave Roetman: But that’s another matter.

Karla Lems: Yep. And the hospital systems that are promoting some of these things, they have lifelong customers.

Dave Roetman: They make a lot of money.

Karla Lems: Yes, this is all about following the money.

Dave Roetman: Vanderbilt University is talking about that quite explicitly, that there’s a lot of money made here, and that’s why they do it.

Karla Lems: Absolutely, yes.

Dave Roetman: Well, this has been a very interesting segment. I think we’ll do some more pretty soon, so thank you very much. So we’ll move on to the next segment.

Karla Lems: All right, thank you.