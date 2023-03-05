Interview: Representative Karla Lems, Part 2

State Rep. Karla Lems (R-District 16), then in her first term, talks with Dave Roetman in early March 2023 about the three big tax cut proposals of that year’s session and the state budget. Gov. Kristi Noem’s plan to end the sales tax on groceries had just been killed in committee. Rep. Chris Karr’s HB 1137, cutting the general sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2%, was in the Senate, where a sunset had been added. Rep. Trish Ladner’s property tax cut had died, and the Senate was floating a $425 property tax credit instead. On the budget, Lems talks about the $423 million surplus, South Dakota’s balanced-budget requirement, the lean years under Gov. Dennis Daugaard, inflation and cost overruns, and the “big three”: education, Medicaid provider rates and state employees. She and Dave also discuss nursing home reimbursement, Medicaid expansion and what her first session was like.

Topics: South Dakota budget, 2023 legislative session, sales tax cut, HB 1137 (2023), grocery tax, HB 1075 (2023), property tax relief, HB 1043 (2023), HB 1141 (2023), Partridge Amendment, South Dakota v. Wayfair, sunset provision, state surplus, balanced budget amendment, Gov. Kristi Noem, Gov. Dennis Daugaard, Medicaid reimbursement, nursing homes, HB 1167 (2023), Medicaid expansion, education funding, state employees, first-term legislator, South Dakota Legislature

“At the end of the day, I think you just need to stick to your values and what you believe is the right thing to do, and carry on.” - Rep. Karla Lems

Show notes

State Rep. Karla Lems (R-District 16) joins Dave Roetman to talk about the 2023 tax cut fight in Pierre and how lawmakers were deciding what to do with a record surplus.

Recorded in early March 2023, in the last full week of the main 2023 legislative session. Lems was a first-term state representative at the time. This is Part 2 of two conversations recorded that week. Part 1 covers carbon dioxide pipelines and eminent domain, the Uniform Commercial Code bill and HB 1080: https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/interview-representative-karla-lems-075

What happened to the tax cuts

HB 1075 (2023), Gov. Noem’s repeal of the state sales tax on groceries (about $102 million a year), was killed in the House Appropriations Committee, 8-1, on Feb. 21, 2023, and an attempt to revive it on the House floor failed. Lems was a cosponsor. A separate grocery tax bill, HB 1094, passed the House but stalled after the Senate amended it. No grocery tax cut became law in 2023.

HB 1137 (2023; prime sponsors Rep. Chris Karr and Sen. Ryan Maher; Lems was a cosponsor) started as a cut to 4% and was amended in committee to 4.2%. It passed the House 66-3 on Feb. 22 and the Senate 33-2 on March 6. The final version, adopted March 9, cuts the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2% from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027 (about $104 million a year) and repeals the Partridge Amendment. Gov. Noem signed it. The sunset Lems objects to ended up at four years, not two.

HB 1043 (2023; prime sponsors Rep. Trish Ladner and Sen. Jack Kolbeck; from the interim property tax study committee) would have cut property taxes by about $73 million. House Appropriations deferred it to the 41st day, which kills a bill, 9-0, on Feb. 21.

The Senate’s $425 property tax credit was written into HB 1141 (2023; Rep. Will Mortenson), a House property tax relief bill, which passed the Senate 31-2 on March 2. It died in the end-of-session negotiations, when lawmakers chose the sales tax cut instead.

What happened in the budget

The final fiscal 2024 budget was about $7.4 billion. It gave education and state employees 7% increases (Lems mentions “at least 5%,” the governor’s proposal). It funded community providers, including nursing homes, at 100% of the state’s cost methodology, and other Medicaid providers got 5%.

HB 1167 (2023; Rep. Chris Karr), which would have required paying community-based providers 100% of methodology in state law, passed the House 44-25 on Feb. 22 and was tabled in the Senate 27-8 on March 6. The 100% rate was funded in the budget instead.

Update (Oct. 2026): The 4.2% rate is still temporary. Efforts to make it permanent failed in 2024 and 2025, and in February 2026 Rep. Karr’s latest attempt stalled on a 17-17 Senate tie. Instead, lawmakers passed SB 245, which Gov. Larry Rhoden signed on March 12, 2026. When the rate goes back to 4.5% on July 1, 2027, about $114 million a year of that increase will go toward lowering school property taxes on owner-occupied homes. In November 2024, voters rejected Initiated Measure 28, which would have ended the sales tax on groceries, 69% to 31%. Medicaid expansion, approved by voters in 2022 as Amendment D, took effect July 1, 2023, and in 2024 voters approved Amendment F, which allows work requirements for expansion enrollees. Lems was re-elected in 2024 and served as House speaker pro tempore in 2025 and 2026. She did not run for re-election to the House in 2026. She was House Speaker Jon Hansen’s running mate for lieutenant governor, and Hansen finished fourth in the June 2 Republican primary, so she won’t be on the November ballot. Gov. Rhoden won the nomination in the July 28 runoff. Her House term ends in January 2027. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

Part 1 of this conversation (pipelines, the UCC bill and HB 1080): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/interview-representative-karla-lems-075

Rep. Karla Lems, 2023 legislator profile: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4443/Detail

Rep. Karla Lems, 2026 legislator profile (speaker pro tempore): https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4782/Detail

Karla Lems on Ballotpedia: https://ballotpedia.org/Karla_Lems

Bills mentioned

2023 HB 1075 (repeal of the grocery sales tax): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23876

2023 HB 1094 (grocery sales tax): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24146

2023 HB 1137 (sales tax cut to 4.2%, Partridge Amendment repeal): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24099

2023 HB 1043 (property tax relief): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23694

2023 HB 1141 (property tax relief; became the Senate’s $425 credit): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24215

2023 HB 1167 (Medicaid provider reimbursement at 100%): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24154

Background and sources

Noem’s budget plan and the state’s $423 million in reserves (South Dakota Searchlight, Dec. 6, 2022): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2022/12/06/noem-pairs-big-cut-with-big-spending-in-budget-plan/

Committee kills Noem’s grocery tax cut (South Dakota Searchlight, Feb. 21, 2023): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2023/02/21/committee-kills-kristi-noem-grocery-tax-cut-bill/

Committee kills grocery tax bill, advances separate cut (SDPB, Feb. 21, 2023): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2023-02-21/committee-kills-grocery-sales-tax-bill-advances-separate-cut

Senate passes the $425 property tax credit (South Dakota Searchlight, March 2, 2023): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2023/03/02/sd-senate-passes-property-credits-legislature-scramble-tax-cut-relief/

House passes 100% reimbursement for nursing homes and care facilities (South Dakota Searchlight, Feb. 22, 2023): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2023/02/22/sd-legislature-passes-bill-to-medicaid-reimbursement-nursing-homes-care-facilities-at-100/

Final deal: tax cut, full reimbursement for nursing homes, education increase (South Dakota Searchlight, March 9, 2023): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2023/03/09/sd-tax-cut-approved-lawmakers-temporary-full-reimbursement-nursing-homes-increase-education/

The Partridge Amendment dies with the tax cut (SDPB, March 23, 2023): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2023-03-23/partridge-amendment-dies-as-state-passes-historic-tax-cut

Five years after Wayfair: remote sales tax revenue (South Dakota Searchlight, July 21, 2023): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2023/07/21/impact-of-landmark-sales-tax-case-difficult-to-calculate-five-years-later/

Amendment P, South Dakota’s 2012 balanced-budget amendment (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Constitutional_Amendment_P,_Require_Balanced_Budget_Amendment_(2012)

Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s 2011 budget column on 10% cuts (Office of the Governor, Feb. 1, 2011): https://news.sd.gov/news?id=news_kb_article_view&sys_id=86b099081b5869506e4aa97ae54bcb5e

Schools after the 2011 state aid cut (Mitchell Republic, 2013): https://www.mitchellrepublic.com/news/sd-schools-struggle-to-patch-budgets-together-after-state-cut-aid

Amendment D, Medicaid expansion (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Constitutional_Amendment_D,_Medicaid_Expansion_Initiative_(2022)

Amendment F, Medicaid work requirements (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Constitutional_Amendment_F,_Medicaid_Work_Requirement_Amendment_(2024)

Initiated Measure 28, grocery tax (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Initiated_Measure_28,_Prohibit_Food_and_Grocery_Taxes_Initiative_(2024)

Tie vote stalls a permanent sales tax cut (South Dakota Searchlight, Feb. 17, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/02/17/tie-vote-stalls-permanent-sales-tax-reduction-effort-as-proposed-sales-tax-increase-advances/

Higher sales taxes for lower property taxes: the final plan (South Dakota Searchlight, March 11, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/03/11/higher-sales-taxes-for-lower-property-taxes-final-plan-takes-shape-at-south-dakota-legislature/

Meet the District 16 candidates (SF Simplified, 2026): https://www.sfsimplified.com/meet-the-dist-16-folks-who-want-to-represent-you-in-pierre/

2026 Republican primary for governor (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_gubernatorial_election,_2026_(June_2_Republican_primary)

Rhoden wins the July 28 runoff (South Dakota Searchlight, July 28, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/07/28/south-dakota-governor-wins-republican-nomination-to-seek-his-own-term-after-succeeding-noem/

A few on-air details, checked

The Partridge Amendment was part of the 2016 law (HB 1182) that raised the sales tax from 4% to 4.5% to raise teacher pay. It called for cutting the rate by a tenth of a percent for every $20 million in new remote-seller revenue once online retailers could be required to collect sales tax, which the 2018 Wayfair decision allowed. Lems has the $20 million figure right. It never triggered, and HB 1137 repealed it.

Dave says Wayfair has brought in “more than a billion dollars.” We couldn’t support that. South Dakota Searchlight reported in July 2023 that the state had collected more than $416 million from remote sellers since the decision, and noted the true impact is hard to calculate.

The $423 million figure Lems cites was widely reported as the surplus going into the session. South Dakota Searchlight described it as the state’s reserves, on top of a record $115.5 million surplus from the previous fiscal year.

The sunset: the Senate’s change was described on air as a two-year sunset. The final law set the 4.2% rate for four years, through June 30, 2027.

The balanced-budget requirement Lems mentions is Amendment P, approved by voters in November 2012.

Gov. Daugaard did call for at least 10% cuts across state government in 2011. The Legislature cut per-student state aid to schools by 8.6% that year.

Dave’s “funding Medicaid at 90%”: that was Gov. Noem’s proposal, to raise community provider reimbursement to 90% of the state’s cost methodology. According to the governor, in 2022 nursing homes were being paid 69% of methodology. The final budget funded community providers, including nursing homes, at 100%.

Lems’s view that Medicaid expansion “is going to cost the state more and more money” is her opinion. Under federal law, the state pays 10% of the cost for the expansion group.

Lems’s account of Rep. Tony Venhuizen (R-Sioux Falls) matches the reporting: he spoke against HB 1167 on the House floor, arguing that a 100% commitment shouldn’t be written into state law.

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of; the 2023 recording is quiet and hard to hear in places. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. We are here with Karla Lems, District 16 representative, and we’ll talk a little bit about the budget and tax cuts. Welcome, Karla.

Karla Lems: Hey, thank you, Dave, for having me this morning.

Dave Roetman: Well, pleasure to have you. So let’s talk a little bit about tax cuts. There are three tax cut bills that are currently in the legislative session.

Karla Lems: Well, you know, at the beginning of the legislative session, we started out with three main tax cuts that were proposed. So of those three, the one that probably most people are most familiar with is Governor Noem’s sales tax cut on food, which would have been a $102 million tax cut back to the people.

Dave Roetman: And that was killed?

Karla Lems: And that was killed.

Dave Roetman: Could it possibly come back?

Karla Lems: You know, there’ll be a lot of bargaining going on this next week, and I’m told that anything is possible.

Dave Roetman: That would be a vehicle bill, if it would come back?

Karla Lems: I would guess so, yes.

Dave Roetman: Vehicle bill. So that’s targeting about a hundred million dollars. I’ve noticed all these tax cut bills tend to be around a hundred million dollars.

Karla Lems: Yes.

Dave Roetman: On purpose?

Karla Lems: You know, I think everybody’s trying to keep it around that amount, and that’s about how much they’re wanting to do. Personally, I think, you know, we started out with a $423 million surplus this year. I would like to see even more of a tax cut, but I don’t know if I’m going to get my wish.

[01:23]

Karla Lems: So the second sales tax cut that we heard this year was the general sales tax across the board, and that was Chris Karr’s bill. It was HB 1137, and it would have brought the sales tax from, right now it’s at 4.5%, and it would have brought it down to 4.2%. That would have equated to about $104 million.

Dave Roetman: All right, so that is the kind of compromise that they have, instead of using the Partridge Amendment to eliminate the 0.5% sales tax increase from before, correct?

Karla Lems: Yes, that’s correct. And you know, that was implemented back there when that Wayfair decision happened. And so with, I believe it was $20 million, with every $20 million we were supposed to bring that sales tax down again, after it had gone up to four and a half percent.

Dave Roetman: I understand that Wayfair has brought in more than a billion dollars.

Karla Lems: Yes. So this should have already been done. And what I’m told is, if we did do the 4.2%, that would take care of the Partridge Amendment. Again, I’m not quite sure how that works, but if we can get 4.2, I mean, I’ll vote for that. Again, I personally would like to see that down to 4%. Maybe that’s something we can do next year, too.

[02:38]

Karla Lems: So, but right now in the Senate, that general sales tax cut that the House passed has gone over there, and they’ve amended it. And what they’ve done is they said, well, yeah, we’ll do the 4.2%, but it’s going to have a sunset provision, and we would return to 4.5% in two years. And I just don’t think that’s a fair thing to do to the people of South Dakota.

Dave Roetman: I agree. A sunset provision in two years, that’s not stability.

Karla Lems: Yes, absolutely. So of course, we also saw a property tax cut that was proposed by Representative Trish Ladner, and that did die. However, I am told that right now, again, through, I believe, I don’t know if it was a vehicle bill, I’m assuming it was, but I’ve heard that the Senate has now proposed a $425 annual tax credit for property tax relief.

Dave Roetman: A rebate?

Karla Lems: So I’m assuming, yes, I believe it’s a rebate.

Dave Roetman: So you take our money and then give it back to us.

[03:39]

Karla Lems: Yes. So, you know, again, to me, let’s just lower property taxes.

Dave Roetman: I agree with that.

Karla Lems: Yeah. So we’ll see what happens with that. That’s kind of where all of that is. And again, a lot of negotiations going on this week. I don’t know what the chessboard, actually, all the different players and things that are on the table.

Dave Roetman: So let’s hope. Let’s get some tax cut.

Karla Lems: Absolutely. I’m for any tax cut at the end of the day.

Dave Roetman: Okay, moving on to the budget. So there’s a lot of things going on in the budget, and you have a surplus of $400 million.

Karla Lems: Yes, $400-plus million was the surplus when we started out, and I know that our projected revenues are even more than what they were anticipating. So going forward, we have some money. But we do have a balanced budget in South Dakota that was implemented in 2012, which is a very good thing. We’ve had very lean years in the past. You know, when Governor Daugaard was in office, there was a 10% cut across the board, and you know, that hurt education, it hurt a lot of different things.

[04:44]

Dave Roetman: That’s tough.

Karla Lems: Right now we’re sitting in a surplus, but we also have a lot of people coming with all the requests, wanting different projects finished. And of course we have inflation that we’re dealing with, so we’re seeing a lot of cost overruns on things that have been implemented. So again, it’s just trying to decide how to use that money in the best way possible. Personally, I think the more money we can get back to the people, the better, because that always helps the economy even more.

Dave Roetman: When times are good, that’s when you cut the...

Karla Lems: That’s right.

Dave Roetman: ...the taxes.

Karla Lems: Yes, absolutely. I also think it’s good to keep a little bit in the piggy bank in case, you know, we’re going to have some lean years coming up. We always do. These things go in cycles. And so anyway, but you know, the big three that you look at in the budget are education; we’re trying to look at the Medicaid rates, going from funding that all the way up to 100% for that; and then the state employees is always...

[05:45]

Dave Roetman: So let’s talk about the Medicaid reimbursement. My understanding is that we’re funding Medicaid at 90%, so it’s a money loser for these nursing homes.

Karla Lems: Right.

Dave Roetman: So they can’t stay in business if they are losing money on every person.

Karla Lems: Right, right. Yeah, there was some, you know, there’s some discussion on that. There was a proposal, actually, again by Chris Karr, to bring that funding rate up to 100%. Representative Venhuizen spoke on the House floor on that as well, and just pointed out: is this really something that we want to put in state law, that, you know, we’re going to fund this for sure at 100%? Or do we want to be able to fund it if we have money? You know, it’s this whole play again of where do we put our dollars. And again, I mean, this Medicaid expansion is difficult for the state, and I don’t know how much people really realize that when that went through, but it is going to cost the state more and more money as time goes on, and you know, we’re going to have to fund it.

[06:54]

Dave Roetman: On the other hand, and this is before your time in the Legislature, but wasn’t there a real issue with losing nursing homes all over South Dakota, just at a time when we’re getting more and more people going into nursing homes?

Karla Lems: Yes.

Dave Roetman: That’s what the Medicaid reimbursement is supposed to help solve.

Karla Lems: Right, right. So, you know, again, it’s looking at all of these different things. They’re all things that need our attention. There are things constitutionally that we have to do, such as funding education. So, you know, but again, we need to be wise with that. Right now there’s a proposed, you know, for sure, at least 5% increase to education. There’s talk that there may even be more that we’ll be able to do at the end of the day. You know, again, we get into next week, we’re going to see exactly how many dollars we still have, what things pass, what don’t. So again, my main concern is: let’s get the tax cut done, let’s get the money back to the people, see how much we have left, and then, yes, maybe we have some more to do some of these other things.

[08:00]

Dave Roetman: This is your first session?

Karla Lems: Yes, it is.

Dave Roetman: Learning a lot?

Karla Lems: I am learning a ton. I think I told you previously, I have just tried to hit the ground running, so to speak. That first week was a challenge. Like you say, it’s just like drinking from a fire hose. But it’s been a great learning experience. I’ve really enjoyed it. First couple of weeks, I thought, man, what am I doing here? You know, you’re just learning so much, and it’s like, will I ever understand all of this? But yeah, it’s actually been a great experience. We have some great legislators up there. You know, it’s been a joy to get to know them, but it’s also a battle. We have a lot of different viewpoints, and at the end of the day, I think you just need to stick to your values and what you believe is the right thing to do, and carry on.

Dave Roetman: Thank you for being on our podcast. Let’s do something after this session is over. Do a recap.

Karla Lems: That sounds great. Thank you, Dave.

Dave Roetman: Thanks for coming by. Bye.