Interview: Representative Scott Odenbach

Rep. Scott Odenbach, a Spearfish Republican who represents District 31 (all of Lawrence County) in the South Dakota House, joins Dave Roetman in January 2024 to make the case against House Joint Resolution 5001, a proposed constitutional amendment that would have moved the nomination of lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, commissioner of school and public lands and PUC commissioners from the state party conventions to a statewide primary. Odenbach argues that convention delegates chosen by precinct people have picked strong nominees since 1917, and that statewide primaries would hand more influence to big money and outside donors. He supports Senate Bill 13, which would let the governor candidate choose a running mate, and he and Dave tie HJR 5001 to the open primaries initiative and to the fallout from the 2022 convention. Recorded in January 2024.

Topics: HJR 5001, state party conventions, statewide primaries, precinct committeemen and committeewomen, convention delegates, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, commissioner of school and public lands, Public Utilities Commission, Senate Bill 13, open primaries, Amendment H, 2022 Republican convention, Republican form of government, campaign money, South Dakota Republican Party, Lawrence County, District 31, Scott Odenbach

“If you’re losing, make better arguments, work harder. Don’t change the rules.” - Scott Odenbach

Show notes

Scott Odenbach is a Republican state representative for District 31, which covers all of Lawrence County in the northern Black Hills. He lives in Spearfish, is an attorney, and has served in the South Dakota House since 2021. In the 1990s he was executive director of the Minnehaha County Republican Party.

Recorded in January 2024 and first published Jan. 16, 2024. The bills discussed were in the 2024 legislative session: HJR 5001 (statewide primaries for constitutional offices) and SB 13 (letting the candidate for governor pick a running mate). The “open primaries initiative” was the petition drive that became Amendment H on the November 2024 ballot.

Update (Oct. 2026): HJR 5001 never reached voters. The House State Affairs Committee killed it on Jan. 17, 2024, the day after this episode came out, by deferring it to the 41st day on an 8-5 vote after a motion to pass it failed 6-7. SB 13 passed the Senate but was tabled in House State Affairs in February 2024. The running-mate change became law the next year as HB 1164, which Gov. Larry Rhoden signed in March 2025, so candidates for governor now choose their own lieutenant governor. Amendment H, the top-two open primary, was defeated in November 2024, 65.6% to 34.4%. The other statewide nominations stayed with the conventions: at the June 2026 Republican state convention in Rapid City, about 700 delegates chose the party’s nominees for attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, commissioner of school and public lands and the PUC. Odenbach is seeking another House term in 2026. He and fellow incumbent Mary Fitzgerald had no Republican primary in District 31, and they face Democrat Morgan Plucker in the Nov. 3, 2026 general election. (Sources are linked below.)

About the guest

Rep. Scott Odenbach (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4797/Detail

Scott Odenbach’s website: https://scottodenbach.com/

“Who’s Afraid of the Precinct People?” by Rep. Scott Odenbach (Dakota War College, Jan. 2024): https://dakotawarcollege.com/guest-column-whos-afraid-of-the-precinct-people-by-state-rep-scott-odenbach-dist-31/

The bills

2024 House Joint Resolution 5001: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24594

2024 Senate Bill 13: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24407

2025 House Bill 1164 (governor candidates pick their lieutenant governor): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26126

SDCL 12-5-21 (what the state convention nominates): https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/12-5-21

Update sources

Primaries for attorney general, term limits for PUC nixed by House panel (South Dakota Searchlight, Jan. 17, 2024): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2024/01/17/primaries-for-attorney-general-term-limits-for-puc-nixed-by-house-panel/

South Dakota Constitutional Amendment H (2024) (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Constitutional_Amendment_H,_Top-Two_Primary_Elections_Initiative_(2024)

State’s top election official loses nomination to challenger who supports hand-counting (South Dakota Searchlight, June 27, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/06/27/states-top-election-official-loses-nomination-to-challenger-who-supports-hand-counting/

State House District 31 (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_House_of_Representatives_District_31

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and I’m here with Scott Odenbach. What district are you from, Scott?

Scott Odenbach: Hey, Dave. I represent District 31, which is all of beautiful Lawrence County out in the Black Hills, and I appreciate the chance to be with you today and talk to you and your listeners about some of these big issues we’re facing.

Dave Roetman: There are a number in the legislature right now, one of which is House Joint Resolution 5001. Could you tell us just a little bit about that, what it means?

Scott Odenbach: What it means is we’re going to change the way we’ve selected our candidates for our constitutional offices, our statewide offices in South Dakota, from the way we’ve done it really, I think, since about 1917. Instead of nominating these people at our state conventions, where our precinct people have a say in who it is, we’re going to end up putting those all at a statewide primary, which is subject to such an influence of big money, outside money, etc. And so the offices that we’re talking about are lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, commissioner of school and public lands, and the PUC commissioners. And then, of course, in the years when we have a presidential election, the precinct people choose the presidential electors and the national committeeman and committeewoman of the party. A lot of this was sparked back in 2022 with the convention that I guess some would characterize as out of control, and others would characterize as a grassroots uprising. And so I think there’s a consensus, probably, in the legislature that the governor should select their own lieutenant governor candidate. And there’s a bill Senator Mehlhaff is doing, Senate Bill 13, to do that, and I think that’ll have broad support. But HJR 5001 goes much further and really upends more than a century of a way that’s worked really well, I think. And it’s, frankly, Republican form of government rather than pure democracy.

[02:12]

Dave Roetman: What people don’t understand, I think, is that these precinct people do represent their constituents. They are elected to their precinct by the Republicans in their precinct, and those are the people that go on to nominate the nominees at convention.

Scott Odenbach: Exactly. You know, I’ve had a good bit of experience with precinct people in my life, all the way back as a young man when I used to be executive director of the Minnehaha County Party back in the ‘90s. And we managed to get a whole lot done by filling all those precinct slots and working very closely with those party activists, who were really the backbone of the party and of being able to push through a conservative agenda. And if we basically dilute their influence, and dilute the ability of those types of folks to be involved and have an influence, it’s going to be a whole different party, really, with a whole different focus on probably more national issues, or issues driven by, shall we say, moneyed elites, who can push the agenda away from the things that otherwise grassroots people might focus on.

[03:20]

Dave Roetman: I think what a lot of people don’t understand is that in a primary, it’s going to cost quite a bit of money to run if you’re running for PUC or you’re running for treasurer. And that does mean that donors have a lot more influence over the process. It’s a statewide office you’re running for in a primary, and running for secretary of state or treasurer or auditor, these are offices that would have required a lot of them [?]. So it’d be a lot of money involved here with running a primary.

Scott Odenbach: Yeah. I mean, I don’t know anybody who might want to step up, say, for example, to run for commissioner of school and public lands, if you had to raise half a million to get in the ring against a different candidate that might be favored by folks with more money, or establishment, or whatever you call it. I just think that there was a reason the founders of South Dakota had put the existing situation in place, and I think the most conservative, quote-unquote, move here is to leave it just as it’s been.

[04:25]

Dave Roetman: And it’s a system that’s worked for over a century, as you said.

Scott Odenbach: It has. Again, I say that with an asterisk by the lieutenant governor, because I think, as closely as they need to work together [?], there’s a great argument. It makes sense, and I will probably be voting for it. Unless I hear something really out of the ordinary or a really good argument, I’ll be supporting that bill. I think Senator Mehlhaff and Representative Bahmuller have a good bill there to deal with that.

Dave Roetman: You know, I agree with you. I’ve been advocating for several years now that the lieutenant governor should simply be elected or selected by the governor candidate once they’re in the primary. It’s a more rational system, and it allows the party more flexibility to move their convention possibly to before the primary, which would make it much more relevant to the party and to the primary, in fact.

Scott Odenbach: Right.

Dave Roetman: This bill, one thing I was going to mention is that in conjunction with this bill, we have the open primaries initiative that’s going around. The Democrats want to open the primaries so that, frankly, Democrats can vote in the Republican primaries. So this would have an angle that people don’t seem to realize: we’re going to try to open the primary so Democrats can vote in the Republican primary, and then at the same time open up all our nominations to the primary system.

[05:50]

Scott Odenbach: Right. I see this moving us in that direction. The Democrats are so far out of the mainstream with the positions that they’re taking that they’ve become almost irrelevant, and this is a way to begin to let them claw back to relevance without having to possibly change their policy positions to get more in line with where the voters of South Dakota are. And I think it’s also part of a larger theme of, you know, you hear people like Hillary Clinton, for example, always talking about “our democracy,” or President Biden, “our democracy.” Well, we have a republic. As Ben Franklin said, what kind of system have you given us? And his answer [?]: a republic, if you can keep it. And moving us towards this idea that all these questions have to be part of a direct democracy, submitted right to the voters, you know, get rid of the Electoral College, get rid of precinct people, what have you, is not necessarily the system that we were given by our founders, whether as our nation or as a state. And so, yeah, this open primaries, making us more like the big states, the big cities, I’m not sure that’s a direction we ought to just travel down willy-nilly without thinking through the larger consequences.

[07:10]

Dave Roetman: One of the arguments that’s been used to support this idea, at least open primaries and some of the others, is that less than half of the offices are primaried. But I’d like to point out it’s the Democrats who lack [?] primaries. I believe it was 2016, and correct me if I’m wrong, they only had three primaries in the entire state. Republicans have primaries. Republicans do compete with each other and put up candidates and have competition with each other. And so I don’t think that argument really applies to either 5001 or the open primaries initiative.

Scott Odenbach: Yeah. I mean, I think, again, if your party is relevant and active and vibrant and recruiting candidates and debating issues, it’s going to have primaries. It’s going to have people competing within them. And so I guess the argument from the Democrat side of things is relevant insofar as state law applies to all parties, and it’s going to apply to them as well. And I think whether you’re Republican or Democrat, you should take a tough look at whether you’d want to just throw this system out. But let’s be clear: I guess I’d say this bill and this debate is really an internecine warfare issue within the Republican Party that stems from the 2022 convention, and it’s something that we in the party are in the midst of hashing out. What is a conservative? What do we stand for? And this is just a small piece of that larger debate.

[08:46]

Dave Roetman: You know, I think I’d point out that it goes back before 2022. They tried this before. This has been tried previously, after the 2018 convention. And I think that part of it here is sour grapes. There’s some people who did not get the result that they wanted, so they want to change the system.

Scott Odenbach: Right, and that may be the case. And I guess I always come down on the side of: if you’re losing, make better arguments, work harder. Don’t change the rules.

Dave Roetman: Well, Scott, thank you for being on with us. Any final thoughts before you sign off?

Scott Odenbach: Just appreciate the chance to expound on this a little bit more, Dave. And I would encourage all your listeners to stay vigilant and reach out to their legislators and find out if they’re supporting this, and urge them not to.

Dave Roetman: Thank you, Representative Odenbach. I really appreciate it. This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman.