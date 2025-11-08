Interview: Senator Mykala Voita, District 21

Sen. Mykala Voita (R-Bonesteel), District 21, a first-term member of the Joint Committee on Appropriations, joins Dave Roetman ahead of the 2026 session for an overview of the state budget. Voita notes that 43% of South Dakota’s budget is federal money, down from a COVID-era spike, and warns that one-time federal dollars have created ongoing costs the state may now have to carry. She explains that she voted against the new men’s prison mainly because of its ongoing expenses, asks what is being done right now for inmates in the state’s care, and praises Burl Cain’s presentation on prison rehabilitation. On agriculture, she discusses President Trump’s comments on Argentine beef, the “Big Four” meatpackers and his call for a Justice Department investigation, the Packers and Stockyards Act and buying beef straight from the rancher, calls cow-calf operators the last line of defense in national food security, and closes by urging leaders to stay grounded in faith.

Topics: state budget, federal funding, Appropriations Committee, one-time COVID funds, new men’s prison, prison rehabilitation, recidivism, Burl Cain, Argentine beef imports, meatpacker concentration, DOJ meatpacker investigation, Packers and Stockyards Act, cow-calf operators, faith in leadership

“As of today, President Trump is finally hearing the truth. He is hearing that our cattle market is controlled by, we call them the Big Four. They’re mostly foreign-owned packers that control a very large majority of our whole beef market supply.” - Sen. Mykala Voita, District 21

Show notes

Recorded on Nov. 7, 2025, the day President Trump asked the Justice Department to investigate the major meatpackers, and about six weeks after the September special session that approved the new men’s prison in Sioux Falls.

Guest

Sen. Mykala Voita (R-Bonesteel), District 21; member of the Joint Committee on Appropriations

Sen. Mykala Voita, District 21

Update (October 2026)

The new men’s prison is under way. The Legislature approved the $650 million, 1,500-bed Sioux Falls prison in a one-day special session on Sept. 23, 2025 (Senate 24-11, with Voita voting no; House 51-18), and Gov. Larry Rhoden signed it the same day. Site work began in December 2025, ground was broken on April 22, 2026, and the contractor expects to finish in 2029.

Burl Cain, Mississippi’s corrections commissioner, pitched his prison seminary program to South Dakota lawmakers on Oct. 29, 2025. On Dec. 17, Gov. Rhoden’s Correctional Rehabilitation Task Force recommended a Prison Seminary Model, a four-year accredited degree program that trains inmates to serve as peer ministers, and the governor accepted it.

The Justice Department’s investigation of the meatpackers is still open with no charges announced. In September 2026 the department widened its beef-price inquiry to eight major retailers, including Walmart and Costco. For the record, the Packers and Stockyards Act Voita mentions dates from 1921.

The FY2027 budget, adopted March 12, 2026, gave schools, state workers and Medicaid health care providers a 1.4% increase.

Voita won the June 2 Republican primary over former Sen. Erin Tobin, 59% to 41%, and faces Democrat Dan Andersson on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Links

Sen. Mykala Voita, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4829/Detail

Meet the Candidate: Mykala Voita (The Dakota Scout): https://www.thedakotascout.com/p/meet-the-candidate-mykala-voita

Beef Inspection Reform (Facebook page): https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61582630693056

Burl Cain: task force hears how other states reduced recidivism (KELOLAND): https://www.keloland.com/news/local-news/task-force-hears-how-other-states-reduced-recidivism/

2025 Special Session SB 2, new men’s prison in Minnehaha County: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26417

Update sources

South Dakota lawmakers approve $650 million prison construction project in Sioux Falls (South Dakota Searchlight, Sept. 23, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/09/23/south-dakota-lawmakers-approve-650-million-prison-construction-project-in-sioux-falls/

Cost savings and improved outcomes emphasized at men’s prison groundbreaking (South Dakota Searchlight, April 22, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/04/22/cost-savings-and-improved-outcomes-emphasized-at-mens-prison-groundbreaking/

Government branches on same page: state needs emphasis on rehabilitation (SDPB, Oct. 30, 2025): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2025-10-30/government-branches-on-same-page-state-needs-emphasis-on-rehabilitation

Success of SD prison system reform will take years to determine, says consultant (SDPB, Dec. 18, 2025): https://www.sdpb.org/crime-courts/2025-12-18/success-of-sd-prison-system-reform-will-take-years-to-determine-says-consultant

Trump Administration Cracks Down on Foreign-Owned Meat Packing Cartels (The White House, Nov. 7, 2025): https://www.whitehouse.gov/releases/2025/11/trump-administration-cracks-down-on-foreign-owned-meat-packing-cartels/

US Justice Department expands beef price probe to eight retailers (Reuters, Sept. 2, 2026): https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/us-justice-department-expands-beef-price-probe-eight-retailers-2026-09-02/

Lawmakers adopt $7.5 billion budget with 1.4% increase for schools, state workers, health providers (South Dakota Searchlight, March 12, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/03/12/lawmakers-adopt-7-5-billion-budget-with-1-4-increase-for-schools-state-workers-health-providers/

Many state legislative races pending, several in line for recount as former lawmakers seek return (South Dakota Searchlight, June 3, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/06/03/many-state-legislative-races-pending-several-in-line-for-recount-as-former-lawmakers-seek-return/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Mykala Voita, Senator from District 21. Welcome, Mykala.

Mykala Voita: Hi, Dave. Thanks for having me.

Dave Roetman: Thank you for being on. We had some technical issues earlier, but I think we’ve got that sorted out. I appreciate you being with us. Well, you’re a member of the Appropriations Committee. Could you give us an overview of the upcoming budget and where you think that’s going to go?

Mykala Voita: The Appropriations Committee is a lot. For a first-time legislator, there was a lot of information to sort through, a lot of homework to do to try and do my due diligence to represent my district and the state. I learned a lot. Right now, the state budget, obviously we don’t know a whole lot, because the executive branch in South Dakota has recently taken the lead to deliver the governor’s budget, and then a lot of times we’ll use that as a reference as the Legislature to come back and put an end product together. I believe, and I hope, that with the federal government and the situation that they are in right now, the mindset that they have taken, the approach that they’re taking, they’re taking a hard look at the federal funding that comes to a lot of these agencies. We did see some cuts even last fiscal year, or last session, and there’s still more uncertainty on what else is going to be cut. And for South Dakota, that’s kind of a big deal, because a very large portion of our budget is federal dollars. I looked it up before I hopped back on the phone call. We are at 43% federal funding in our state budget. So it’s not a small chunk of money for us.

Dave Roetman: I’ve heard other legislators say that we’re a welfare state, and I guess that’s true. And even before COVID, a substantial amount of our budget was from the feds.

Mykala Voita: Yeah, I mean, obviously during COVID we had a spike. If I remember right, I think it got above 50% during COVID. So now we’re back down to 43% federal funding, but once you create monsters, they have to be fed. That 51% federal funding during COVID, a lot of that was supposed to be one-time funding, and not all of that has been spent yet. I think a lot of it has been kind of designated for certain things, but not all of it has been spent yet. If memory serves me right, 2026 is when a lot of that will expire. The Trump administration did eliminate some of that pending funding, but there’s still some sitting there. Those projects that are supposed to be one-time dollars, not all of that just goes away. That is something that we’ve been sorting through and looking at during the interim: what is there that we created that now the state itself is going to have to fund? Because with the way the federal government’s attitude is right now, hopefully this starts causing our legislators to say, hey, whoa, we need to pull back on the reins a little bit. And I’m hoping that the appetite to do that is going to be stronger amongst the Appropriations Committee this coming session.

Dave Roetman: I appreciate that. I mean, it’s my tax dollars, whether it goes through the state where I’m paying property taxes or sales tax, or I’m paying income taxes. I would like to have fiscal responsibility at both the state and federal level.

Mykala Voita: Right. I mean, that’s one thing that politicians, whether it’s in the Legislature, the executive branch, the federal level especially, need to remember: the government doesn’t have money. And I think a lot of times when we get in the thick of session, it’s almost like there’s this feeding frenzy of, oh, we have this money, where does it need to go? Rather than, this needs to be stewarded well, and let’s examine what the government’s role is actually supposed to look like.

Dave Roetman: That’s a fair point. You also have some thoughts about the prison that recently was passed in the Legislature and signed by the governor. Where do we go from here with the prison?

Mykala Voita: So I just want to tie that back to the budget. The prison vote didn’t go the way that I wanted it to, obviously. I voted against it, but my biggest reason that I did not support it was the ongoing expenses. I know a lot of people had heartburn over the one-time costs, but after sitting on the Appropriations Committee, I realized that the one-time dollars aren’t necessarily the scary ones. The scary ones are the ongoing. We heard anywhere from five to, oh, I want to say it was like 15 or 16 million in ongoing added. So we don’t have a good solid number, and obviously a lot of that is going to depend upon what type of programs are actually put in place here. When you look back at the budget, you’ll see that we added a lot of ongoing expenses here recently. We had the Rapid City One Stop, the Sioux Falls One Stop, Medicaid expansion, the women’s prison, and now this men’s prison, all getting tacked onto the budget. And let’s not forget the federal government or the state government likes to throw their little economic development projects in there and stick its nose in the fair market, and that doesn’t help things.

[05:45]

Dave Roetman: I don’t think so.

Mykala Voita: If you’re any kind of economist, I don’t think that it does. Where do we go from here? First of all, I just have questions on, if the old Hill was so bad that we need to build this big, expensive building, what are we doing for the inmates that are in the state’s care right now? There’s been a lot of time and effort put into researching and visiting with people, not only in prison, but the ones that come and provide rehab services and all this stuff. And there are groups that have offered to come to DOC. In Springfield, I know that there’s one that wanted to bring a trailer house in, and they wanted to bring some ministry support people to be there 24/7. DOC said no. There are opportunities with Teen Challenge to work with these men in the men’s prison in Sioux Falls. Those slots are not all filled. There’s just a lot of questions on why does it feel like the people in DOC care were kind of used as pawns. And if they got what they want now with the new building, what are we doing for them? Let’s get busy working on what we can do right now, because it’s going to be several years before we see any benefit from that new building. The summer study that was focusing on incarceration and recidivism, I was super happy to see that they invited Burl Cain to come and give a presentation there. Burl Cain has had great success coming into prison systems and revamping the rehabilitation programs that they have. Instead of hiring out all of the programming, he actually worked with the inmates within the prison and got this program to take off, and actually transformed the prison systems from the inside out. And so I’m really excited to see what we can do with the knowledge that Burl Cain has given us, now with him coming and meeting with these summer studies. And that’s going to have an effect on our ongoing budget too, when the prison gets up and going. So we really need to make sure that the homework is being done and that all of the resources and knowledge that we have been gathering actually get used.

Dave Roetman: This sounds like one solution, one possible solution, for the recidivism rate.

Mykala Voita: Yes, yes. Let’s actually address the root cause.

Dave Roetman: That should help the budget too, in the long term.

Mykala Voita: Absolutely.

Dave Roetman: Looking forward, where do you see things going in agriculture and in the country?

Mykala Voita: There’s been a lot going on with agriculture, and especially the ranching and the beef side of it. I’m pretty sure everybody has probably seen or heard about President Trump’s tweet that had a whole bunch of beef groups up in arms. I just want to say that when President Trump tweets something, we might not understand why he did it at that moment, but there’s usually something going on behind the scenes.

Dave Roetman: You know what? I’ve noticed that. About five days later, I was like, oh, that’s what that’s about.

Mykala Voita: Yes.

Dave Roetman: So this has to do with Argentina beef.

Mykala Voita: Yes. When President Trump tweeted that, there were some beef groups putting pressure on him about the imports. Originally, at first glance, a lot of us were upset, because we’re like, why is he talking about importing beef? Importing is not the solution, obviously. Upon further digging and investigation, and more light coming to what was actually going on in D.C., we found out that the amount of beef that they were talking about bringing into the United States was like a drop in the bucket compared to how many live cattle we have today. President Trump wasn’t going to be bullied around by the beef groups. So now, as of today, I don’t know if you saw this, Dave, but not too long ago, as of today, President Trump is finally hearing the truth. He is hearing that our cattle market is controlled by, we call them the Big Four. They’re mostly foreign-owned packers that control a very large majority of our whole beef market supply. They can manipulate the cattle prices, and they can manipulate your boxed beef prices in your stores. So that is why your cattle market can tank, and yet you still see the consumer paying over double what the farmer’s getting paid.

[10:27]

Dave Roetman: Yeah, that makes a lot of sense, because consumer prices have gone up, but producers that I know aren’t making any more money. There’s got to be money going to the middlemen somewhere. Where’s all this money going?

Mykala Voita: Exactly. Exactly. And so as of today, President Trump caught wind of that, and he says that he is getting the DOJ instructed to actually investigate that, which is amazing, because, Dave, this problem could be solved by enforcing the laws that are actually already on the books. We have the Packers and Stockyards Act of 1931, if I remember right. It’s just kind of been ignored, conveniently left on the shelf there.

Dave Roetman: We should be doing more value-added agriculture in South Dakota. I think that a lot of these packers and butchers should be local. You should get your beef, if you can, from your local producer and go through a butcher.

Mykala Voita: Absolutely. And people need to connect with their rancher too, because we do have that option in South Dakota to buy from the rancher, take it to a locker and have it processed. And I think that there’s opportunities to expand upon that, because right now, for the rancher to be able to sell you cuts, you have to go through a USDA or state-inspected locker. There’s different ideas floating around. I’m not going to go into detail there, because there’s just a lot of ideas at this point, but I will say that we do need to stay vocal about it. We need to keep this issue at the forefront of both state and national politics, because right now we have a great opportunity to actually get some of the issues fixed that have been plaguing the cattle and agriculture as a whole, our markets. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, Dave: the cow-calf operation, those guys, they are our last line of defense in national food security. When those guys can no longer operate, when they are wiped off the map in the United States and our markets have all been vertically integrated, just like poultry, just like hogs, we are going to be in a lot of trouble.

Dave Roetman: I completely agree. I think that producers should be more free and not have to go into this rigid structure to get food to our tables. And cow-calf operators, people who produce stuff, should be able to sell directly to restaurants and not have to go through a meat processing plant. That just puts your meat through more hands.

Mykala Voita: Yeah, it does.

Dave Roetman: Well, that’s fascinating. Do you have any final thoughts?

Mykala Voita: Yeah, Dave, I do. Thanks for asking. One thing that’s really been on my mind and heavy on my heart is, I believe that people who have been elected to a position of representing a majority of a large population of people, or people who call themselves leaders in the state, whether it be your legislators, your executive branch, anything, if God has placed you in a position of authority, I think you’d better make darn sure that you have your heart in the right place. When we read through the Old Testament, let’s go back to 1 and 2 Chronicles, you’ll see that there was a lot of shifting between kings. There was the rise and fall of different kings all through Chronicles. What made a good king? It was the one that obeyed the Lord. It was the one that laid down all of the, he called them the idols, the unclean thing. There was one king that sticks out in my mind in particular. He did all these great things in the sight of the Lord, yet he did not remove the idols in the groves. And so I say all this just to say that if there’s other legislators watching, or even other people, please make sure you are checking your heart, you are taking it to the Lord, you are listening to the Holy Spirit, and you are acting and being obedient to that. Because if we start to ignore that voice and trade that voice for the hundred different people that are pulling on you, especially coming up to the beginning of session here, I mean, you can get pulled in a hundred different directions. Just do not let that happen, because as soon as your heart gets pulled away from the Holy Spirit, you’re going to be just another of those kings that fell. And if you’re not a legislator, you’re not a politician listening to this, we need and appreciate your prayers, because like I said, once session starts, it is a whirlwind, and it is a hundred things happening a minute, a day, and to stay rooted and grounded. We as a church, we are the brothers and sisters in Christ. We’ve got to lift each other up. I just encourage everybody to keep that in mind. You can confess with your mouth one thing, yet act and believe in your heart another thing. Let’s not be those people.

[15:20]

Dave Roetman: That is good advice. The founders of our nation, Ronald Reagan, would agree.

Mykala Voita: Amen.

Dave Roetman: Mykala, thank you so much for being with us. This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’ve been with Senator Mykala Voita. Thanks, Mykala.

Mykala Voita: Thanks, Dave.