Interview with Dale Bartscher, Associate Director of SD Right to Life and Candidate for District 35 House

Dale Bartscher, associate director and lobbyist for South Dakota Right to Life and a Republican candidate for the South Dakota House in District 35, joins Dave Roetman near the end of the 2026 legislative session. Bartscher walks through three pro-life bills that passed: HB 1257, which makes clear that miscarriage treatment and ectopic pregnancies are not abortions; HB 1274, the chemical abortion pill bill, which gives the attorney general more tools against those mailing or trafficking abortion drugs into the state; and HB 1313, which requires at least a three-minute fetal development video in public schools. He also covers the resolution honoring Charlie Kirk and the coming veto day. Turning to his campaign in the district that takes in part of Rapid City, Rapid Valley, Box Elder and Ellsworth Air Force Base, he calls himself a Christian, conservative, Republican, in that order, and talks about growing up on a farm near Mitchell, 30 years in ministry, starting the Family Heritage Alliance and working on Marty Jackley’s 2018 campaign for governor.

Topics: South Dakota Right to Life, HB 1257, HB 1274, chemical abortion pills, HB 1313, fetal development video, HCR 6002, Charlie Kirk, veto day, District 35, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Family Heritage Alliance, conservative values

“These pills end the life of an unborn child and have a 22% higher complication rate than the industry had previously claimed.” - Dale Bartscher

Show notes

Recorded in mid-March 2026, after the main run of the legislative session and before Gov. Larry Rhoden signed the three bills Bartscher discusses.

Guest

Dale Bartscher, Associate Director and lobbyist, South Dakota Right to Life; Republican candidate for the South Dakota House, District 35 (Rapid City, Rapid Valley, Box Elder and Ellsworth Air Force Base)

Dale Bartscher giving testimony

“As Conservatives, we are not far-right, we are not far-wrong, we are just right. We are right on the issue of protecting life. We are right on the issue of support for our 2nd Amendment Rights. We are right on our support for the first responders and military personnel. We are right on our advocacy for our elderly and disabled. We are right when it comes to parental responsibility. We are right in prioritizing the education of our children, whether it is public school, private school or homeschool. These and other Conservative issues remain the core values of the Republican Party. And I support them and I will stand with them.” - Dale Bartscher

Update (October 2026)

Gov. Larry Rhoden signed all three bills on March 20, 2026, at the Alpha Center, a crisis pregnancy center in Sioux Falls, and they took effect July 1. HB 1274 makes it a felony to dispense, distribute or advertise abortion pills and related items for an unlawful abortion.

HB 1274 is now tied up in federal court. Mayday Health and former Democratic legislator Nancy Turbak Berry sued Rhoden and Attorney General Marty Jackley in May. On July 17, U.S. District Judge Camela Theeler in Rapid City granted a preliminary injunction that blocks the state from enforcing the law’s advertising ban against them while the case goes on. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state’s request to overturn that order (reported Oct. 2). Jackley’s office said in July that the case will still go to trial.

For HB 1313, the state Department of Education now lists approved videos for the new requirement, including Britannica’s “How a Human Embryo Develops into a Fetus” and Live Action’s “Baby Olivia.”

On the campaign, Bartscher finished first in the June 2 Republican primary for District 35’s two House seats with 1,241 votes (33.8%), ahead of Jason Fleming (1,205), Jace West (744) and Emmett Reistroffer (484). National Right to Life endorsed him in May. He and Fleming face Democrat Ken Jeakins on Nov. 3; no incumbent is on the ballot.

Links

Dale for South Dakota, campaign website, House District 35: https://www.daleforsd.com/

South Dakota Right to Life: https://www.sdrighttolife.org/

HB 1257, an Act to amend the definition of an abortion: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26454

HB 1274, prohibit the dispensing, distribution, sale or advertisement of certain articles or things for purposes of an unlawful abortion: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26881

HB 1313, require education in prenatal human growth and development: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26293

HCR 6002, honoring the life and achievements of the late Charlie Kirk (House 60-5, Senate 31-2): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26579

Update sources

Gov. Rhoden Signs Pro-Life Bills into Law (Office of the Governor, March 20, 2026): https://news.sd.gov/news?id=news_kb_article_view&sys_id=39a3153097bb36107fc1b480f053afca

New anti-abortion laws clarify definition, criminalize pills, require prenatal videos in schools (South Dakota Searchlight, March 20, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/03/20/new-anti-abortion-laws-clarify-definition-criminalize-pills-require-prenatal-videos-in-schools/

South Dakota federal judge sides with abortion information provider (Courthouse News Service, July 17, 2026): https://www.courthousenews.com/south-dakota-federal-judge-sides-with-abortion-information-provider/

Appeals court denies South Dakota’s defense of ban on abortion pill advertising (South Dakota Searchlight, Oct. 2, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/10/02/appeals-court-denies-south-dakotas-defense-of-ban-on-abortion-pill-advertising/

Prenatal Human Growth and Development (South Dakota Department of Education): https://doe.sd.gov/prenatal/

National Right to Life endorses Fred Deutsch and Dale Bartscher (May 7, 2026): https://nrlc.org/communications/nrl-endorses-pro-life-warriors-fred-deutsch-and-dale-bartscher-for-south-dakota-state-house-of-representatives/

Dale Bartscher (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/Dale_Bartscher

State House District 35 primary results (Pierre Review): https://pierrereview.com/s/2026/elections/state-house-35

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here today with Dale Bartscher, Associate Director of South Dakota Right to Life. Dale, welcome.

Dale Bartscher: Thank you, Dave. Good to be here with you.

Dave Roetman: You’re a man of many parts, and you’re very influential in Pierre, and you play mean guitar, too.

Dale Bartscher: Well, I work at it.

Dave Roetman: Well, tell us a little bit about the legislative session and what accomplishments you had. I understand you had several bills that you managed to help pass. Just tell us a little bit about what happened at the legislative session.

Dale Bartscher: Well, thank you, Dave. Dave, I have been with South Dakota Right to Life now for eight years, come this September 1st. I served as executive director of South Dakota Right to Life for seven of these, and here this last April 1st, no fooling, about nine months ago, my associate director, Jenn Lee, and I flipped positions. So now I am the associate director of South Dakota Right to Life, and I serve as their lobbyist at the State Capitol during the legislative session. I enjoy that immensely. You know, there’s an oft-repeated saying among lawmakers in Pierre: the good news is that South Dakota’s legislative session lasts only nine weeks. The bad news is, it’s the longest nine weeks of your life. Now, there’s probably some truth to that, but I have to say that I’ve been honored to be a lobbyist these last eight years. This year at the State Capitol, Dave, as you well know, there was quite a bit of drama. And South Dakota Right to Life, we were grateful that at the end of the day we were able to see three very, very significant pro-life bills passed, and hopefully they’ll be signed here shortly by the governor. We anticipate that to be so. And then we saw a good resolution passed as well, a pro-life resolution. So it was a very successful session for us at the State Capitol. Let me just briefly walk you through those three bills, because I think your listeners should know we were busy at it. And when I say we saw them passed, I so appreciate the collaborative effort that South Dakota Right to Life has with our allied friends. Friends such as, well, the governor’s office, for one thing. Ian Fury serves as the governor’s communications director, but he is also the unborn child advocate in the governor’s office. No other state in the country can claim such a position, so we’re grateful for the working relationship that we have had with the governor’s office. But we’re thankful for the collaboration we had with the Family Voice organization, with the Catholic Conference here in South Dakota, and with CWA, Concerned Women for America. So the lobbyists for those organizations, along with South Dakota Right to Life, along with strong pro-life legislators in both the House and the Senate, were able to get some things done. So this year, the three significant bills. Let’s begin with House Bill 1257. It was a definition of abortion bill, an act to amend the definition of abortion. This bill simply, Dave, adds clarity to our pro-life laws, specifically explaining that miscarriage treatment and ectopic pregnancies do not count as abortions under South Dakota law. Our law already provided for these and other pregnancy-related complications [?], but in light of the misinformation that we’ve seen in recent years, the decision was made to specifically explain that these treatments are not abortions and are allowed under South Dakota law. So we are grateful that House Bill 1257 was passed. We’re thankful that House Bill 1274 was passed, the chemical abortion pill bill. This bill simply gives the attorney general some additional tools to prosecute the companies that are mailing or trafficking drugs for illegal abortions into the state. These pills end the life of an unborn child and have a 22% higher complication rate than the industry had previously claimed. This was big, and we’re so grateful that Attorney General Marty Jackley came in person and advocated for the passage of House Bill 1274.

Dave Roetman: That’s very important because, like you said, a 20% greater chance of complications [?]. I can’t imagine that you take a pill that comes in the mail, something might go wrong at home. So that’s really a danger to women.

[05:01]

Dale Bartscher: Well, absolutely. It’s a self-induced pill at home. When those complications happen, these women make their way to the emergency rooms or to an urgent care unit somewhere nearby, and it’s illegal, but they’re doing it anyway. And currently, at least 60 to 70% of all induced abortions are done by the chemical abortion pill. We needed 1274 in a big way. And that, of course, just gives extra tools for the attorney general to actually enforce the law, go after criminal and civil penalties. Currently, the attorney general doesn’t have that, but this is good and proper.

Dave Roetman: I’m guessing that civil penalties are going to be a really important tool in that.

Dale Bartscher: Extremely important.

Dave Roetman: Out of state, yeah. Mm-hmm. All right, thank you.

Dale Bartscher: The last one was House Bill 1313, which is our fetal development classroom video bill. This bill simply requires education in the form of at least a three-minute video on prenatal human growth and development in South Dakota’s public schools. This measure promises to help students gain an appreciation for the dignity of unborn human life and to think with greater clarity on ethical issues at the beginning of life. So in the public school system, they’re going to be seeing, going forward, at least a three-minute video, just sharing [?], and they can visualize the prenatal, the baby in the mother’s womb. It kind of brings it to life, doesn’t it?

Dave Roetman: That sounds like health class to me.

Dale Bartscher: Absolutely.

Dave Roetman: So tell us about the resolution.

Dale Bartscher: The resolution was a resolution honoring the legacy and the accomplishments of Charlie Kirk, and we’re so grateful for this resolution. I would encourage folks to go online and read the resolution. It was a House concurrent resolution. It passed on the House floor and the Senate floor with every single Republican vote. And so we’re thankful. We all realize that Charlie Kirk had a tremendous influence and impact on the minds and hearts of individuals, particularly young people, across our country and, really, the world.

Dave Roetman: That’s heartwarming. He really deserves it.

Dale Bartscher: Mm-hmm.

Dave Roetman: A tragic loss.

Dale Bartscher: Big loss.

Dave Roetman: All right. Well, thank you. Is there anything else you’d like to discuss about the legislative session or what’s happened in Pierre this year?

Dale Bartscher: Well, you know, we have one more day left. It’s our veto override day, and the veto override day will be Monday, March 30th, in Pierre. It’s a time to come together and see what happens. The governor has vetoed one bill, and so we’ll see what happens on veto override day. But it’ll be the final day. It’ll be the pin in the ending of the legislative session, and then we’ll gear up for next year.

Dave Roetman: Next year you might actually be voting on some of these bills yourself. So tell us a little bit about your candidacy.

Dale Bartscher: Well, yes, I’m a candidate for the House, District 35. And I’m running as a Christian, conservative, Republican, in that order, in western South Dakota, District 35. So District 35, Rapid City, encompasses much of Rapid Valley, Box Elder and a little bit of Ellsworth Air Force Base. And so, Dave, I cherish both our United States Constitution and the Constitution of the State of South Dakota. I’m very much a constitutionalist. I look forward to sharing my deeply held core values and beliefs of faith, family and freedom, and all that these encompass. I know that this journey will stretch me deeply. It’s going to call on every ounce of intuition, grit and grace that I can muster going forward. I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my experience over the years. I’ve been around the block, Dave, a time or two, and my leadership in serving the constituents of District 35 and also the great state of South Dakota.

Dave Roetman: Well, that’s God’s country out there, so I think you’re an appropriate candidate for that district.

Dale Bartscher: Well, I certainly hope so. And this is something I’ve thought about for some time, and everything aligned, the stars aligned, and the support of family, that’s important. My two grandchildren just sent me a T-shirt, and the T-shirt, although I’ll probably never wear it, simply has three words on it, and the three words are, “Vote for me.” And so I appreciate my grandkids thinking along those lines. But you know, Dave, when I was 16 years old, I lived on a small farm outside of Mitchell, South Dakota, and I was a member of 4-H. Our 4-H club then was called the Jolly Jacks. And we participated. I had a horse, and we had a garden and chickens and the whole gamut involved in 4-H. Well, when I was 16, I had a radio announcer in Mitchell that encouraged me to enter the 4-H speech contest. So I wrote a speech, entered it into the county, won first place, went on to the state and won first place in the state. And so that was a feather in my cap as a 16-year-old. And the topic that I spoke on was simply titled “South Dakota and I.” I’ve always been proud of South Dakota. I’ve always been grateful that I live in the greatest state in the country. And now I’m on the verge of, well, winning a House seat, to, I hope and pray, have a greater influence come next year. We’ll see.

[11:12]

Dave Roetman: You’d have my vote if I lived in District 35.

Dale Bartscher: Well, and I appreciate the sentiment. You might know someone that lives out there in District 35.

Dave Roetman: I might. I’ll let them know. Dale, you said that you’re running as a conservative. What does that mean to you?

Dale Bartscher: Well, that’s an excellent question, because conservative means a different thing to a lot of different people. Listen, as conservatives, we are not far right, we are not far wrong, we’re just right. We’re right [?] on the issue of protecting life. We’re right on the issue of support for our Second Amendment rights. We’re right on our support of the first responders and military personnel. We’re right on our advocacy for the elderly and disabled. We are right when it comes to parental responsibility. We are right in prioritizing the education of our children, whether that’s public school or private school or homeschool. These and other conservative issues remain the core values of the Republican Party, and I support them, and I will stand with them. So, Dave, being well-read is an important thing. It’s a part of my experience. It’s a part of my leadership. And one of my favorite authors is John Maxwell. And John Maxwell once said this about leadership, which I think is vital for any candidate that’s running for elective office. John Maxwell said, “Leaders listen, leaders learn, and then leaders lead.” Listening comes first, and after we listen and we learn, we are qualified to lead. And I want to be that kind of a legislator. I want to listen to my constituents. I’m listening to people who have been around the block a time or two in elective office, and I want to learn from them. I want to learn from the lobbyists who come to the Capitol, who have their boots on the ground, who have their ear to their field of expertise. I want to learn from them. And then I pray that I can lead when it comes to speaking in caucus, speaking on the floor, when it comes to pushing that red or that green button.

Dave Roetman: Well, Dale, since you’re running for elective office, I’m sure that your constituents would like to know a little bit more about your background. Could you tell us a little about your career, your growing up, the things you’ve done?

Dale Bartscher: Well, thank you, Dave. I mentioned from the onset that I am a Christian, conservative and Republican, in that order. Being a Christian, I’ll tell you what, my faith informs my life. My faith is my middle C [?]. It is the plumb line of who I am. It has always been. I think of the book of Proverbs, chapter 22, verse 1, which says, “A good name is to be desired more than great wealth; favor is better than silver and gold.” I desire to have a good name, and it takes work to have a good name. I desire to have favor. It takes work to have favor. And so growing up, I grew up near Mitchell, South Dakota, just on a farm outside of Mitchell, with my nine brothers and sisters. There were 10 of us. And so I grew up on the farm. My dad was a concrete man who owned his own company called Right Way Construction. And so from the very earliest age, as soon as I could carry a brick in my hand, I would go to work. And so I worked all the way through middle school and through high school with my dad on the construction company, the concrete construction company. Then I went off to college, off to Bible college. I would come home on weekends and work on the construction crew with my dad. But Bible college for me helped ground me in my faith and in my walk, my walk with the Lord. And I believe, as a Christian, I’m called to love the country and to serve folks. And so that’s my heart. Since graduating from Bible college, I was 30 years in the ministry, both as a senior pastor, but it started as a youth pastor. And then following that, I went into sales. I worked at a furniture store in Rapid City for a number of months and sold furniture. And really, Dave, I enjoyed that. I enjoyed meeting the customers and helping customers out and the whole sales gamut, but I learned a lot about small business and the sales community. And then just working with and starting the Family Heritage Alliance, now called the Family Voice, but conservative Christian family values in the state of South Dakota. And I’m grateful that it’s still going strong today. I took a year off and was actually on the political team for then-Attorney General Marty Jackley as he ran for governor, and I served as his political adviser for one year. And when that didn’t work out, the very next day after the primary, and our good friend Kristi Noem won that primary for governor, but the very next day, Right to Life calls me and says, “Hey, sorry it didn’t work out the way you thought it might, but are you available?” I said, “Let me check my calendar. Yes, I am.” And so I started eight years ago with South Dakota Right to Life. It’s been a great journey of working with people and serving people down through the years. And now I have another turn and look forward to serving the people in the South Dakota Legislature.

[17:03]

Dave Roetman: Dale, that’s quite a resume. Do you have any final thoughts for us?

Dale Bartscher: Well, thank you, Dave. Well, somebody once told me a long time ago, and I just can’t hang on to it. They said, “A leader knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” And that’s so me. I want to know the way. That’s why I’m going to learn from so many. I want to go the way, and so I hope that my life exemplifies my values. And I want to show the way, for people and for the state of South Dakota. You know, right now our country is going through Operation Epic Fury, and I am concerned about our country. I’m concerned about our military personnel, both abroad and at home, and their families. Ellsworth Air Force Base is in my district. It’s in District 35. And so God bless our military and our commander in chief. But you know, the motto for Epic Fury is these five wonderful words. The motto is, “Teamwork makes it all work.” And isn’t that true? Our military working together and the team working together makes what’s happening overseas right now a very successful campaign. Well, “teamwork makes it all work” is true when it comes to anyone’s campaign and when it comes to the legislature. If we can learn to be not so divisive, but work together for the common good, for the greater good of South Dakota, we can move things forward. And I hope to be a part of that solution.

Dave Roetman: I’m sure you will. Dale, this has been the Making Waves Podcast. Thank you very much for being with us. We’re here with [?] Dale Bartscher, the Associate Director of South Dakota Right to Life and candidate for District 35. Thanks, Dale.

Dale Bartscher: Thank you, Dave.Dale Bartscher, Associate Director and lobbyist for South Dakota Right to Life and a candidate for House District 35, joins Dave Roetman to review the 2026 legislative session. Bartscher describes three pro-life bills that passed: HB 1257, clarifying that miscarriage treatment and ectopic pregnancies are not abortions; HB 1274, giving the Attorney General more tools against companies mailing or trafficking abortion pills; and HB 1313, requiring at least a three-minute fetal development video in public schools. He also notes a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk. Turning to his campaign in the Rapid City area district that includes Ellsworth Air Force Base, he describes himself as a Christian, conservative, Republican, and recounts growing up on a farm near Mitchell, 30 years in ministry, helping start the Family Heritage Alliance, and advising Marty Jackley’s campaign for governor.

Topics: South Dakota Right to Life, HB 1257, HB 1274, chemical abortion pills, HB 1313, fetal development video, Charlie Kirk resolution, District 35 campaign, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Family Heritage Alliance, conservative leadership

“As Conservatives, we are not far-right, we are not far-wrong, we are just right. We are right on the issue of protecting life. We are right on the issue of support for our 2nd Amendment Rights. We are right on the our support for the first responders and military personnel. We are right on our advocacy for our elderly and disabled. We are right when it comes to parental responsibility. We are right in prioritizing the education of our children, whether it is public school, private school or homeschool. These and other Conservative issues remain the core values of the Republican Party. And I support them and I will stand with them.” - Dale Bartscher

Dale for South Dakota - Campaign website, House District 35

South Dakota Right to Life

HB 1257 amend the definition of an abortion.

HB 1274 prohibit the dispensing, distribution, sale, or advertisement of certain articles or things for purposes of an unlawful abortion and provide a criminal and civil penalty therefor.

HB 1313 require education in prenatal human growth and development.

HCR 6002 honoring the life and achievements of the late Charlie Kirk.

Dale Bartscher

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. Timestamps are approximate.

[00:00]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here today with Dale Bartscher, Associate Director of South Dakota Right to Life. Dale, welcome.

Dale Bartscher: Thank you, Dave. Good to be here with you.

Dave Roetman: You’re a man of many parts, and you’re very influential in Pierre, and you play mean guitar, too.

Dale Bartscher: Well, I work at it.

Dave Roetman: Well, tell us a little bit about legislative session and what accomplishments you had. I understand you had several bills that you managed to help pass. And just tell us a little bit about what happened at legislative session. Well, thank you, Dave.

Dale Bartscher: Well, Dave, I have been with South Dakota Right to Life now for eight years, come this September 1st. I served as executive director of South Dakota Right to Life, or seven of these, and here this last April 1st, about nine months ago, I and my associate director generally positions, and so now I am the associate director of South life and I see their lobbyist at the state capitol during the legislative session.

I enjoy that immensely. There’s an oft repeated saying among lawmakers in Pierre, the good news is that South Dakota’s legislative session lasts only nine weeks. The bad news is, it’s the longest nine weeks of your life. Now, there’s probably some truth to that, but I have to say that I’ve been honored to be a lobbyist these last eight years. This year at the State Capitol, Dave, as you well know, there was...

Quite a bit of drama. And South Dakota Right to Life, we were grateful that at the end of the day, we were able to see three very, very significant pro-life bills passed. And hopefully will be signed shortly by the governor. We anticipate that to be so. And then we saw A good resolution passed as well, pro-life resolution. So it was a very successful session for us at the State Capitol and let me just kind of briefly walk you through those three bills because I think your listeners should know we were busy at it.

When I say we saw them passed I so appreciate the collaborative effort. That South Dakota Right to Life has with our allied friends. Friends such as, well, the governor’s office for one thing, Ian Fury serves as the governor’s communications director, but he is also the unborn child advocate to the governor’s office. No other state in the country can claim such a position, so we’re grateful for the work relationship that we have had with the governor’s office.

But we’re thankful for the collaboration we had with the Family Voice organization, with the Catholic Conference here in South Dakota, and with CWA, Concerned Women for America. So the lobbyists for those organizations, along with South Dakota Right to Life, along with strong pro-life legislators in both the House and the Senate were able to get some things done. So this year- the three significant bills. Let’s begin with House Bill 1257. It was a definition of the abortion bill, an act to amend the definition of abortion.

This bill simply, David, adds clarity to our pro-life laws, specifically explaining that miscarriage treatment and ectopic pregnancies do not count as abortions under South Dakota law. Our law has already provided that these and other pregnancy-related complications for them, but in light of the misinformation that we’ve seen in recent years, the decision was made to specifically explain that these treatments are not abortions and are allowed under South Dakota law. So, we are grateful that House Bill 1257 was passed.

We’re thankful that House Bill 1274 was passed. It’s our chemical abortion pill bill and this bill simply gives the Attorney General some additional tools to prosecute the companies that are mailing or trafficking drugs for illegal abortions into the state. These pills end the life of an unborn child and have a 22 percent higher complication rate than the industry had previously claimed. This was big and we’re so grateful that the Attorney General, Marty Jackley, came in person and advocated for the passage of House Bill 1274.

Dave Roetman: That’s very important because, like you said, 20% greater chance of spinal complication. Can’t imagine that you take a pill... Comes in the mail something might go wrong at home so that that’s really a danger to women.

Dale Bartscher: Well absolutely it’s a self-induced pill at home when those complications happen these women make their way to the emergency rooms or to a urgent care unit somewhere nearby and it’s illegal but they’re doing it anyway and currently at least 60 to 70 percent of all induced abortions are done by the chemical abortion pill.

[05:00]

Dave Roetman: We needed 1274 in a big way. And that of course just gives extra tools for the Attorney General to actually enforce the law.

Dale Bartscher: Enforce the law, go after criminal and civil penalties. Currently, the Attorney.

Dave Roetman: General doesn’t have that, but this is good and proper. I’m guessing that civil penalties are going to be really important to all of that. Extremely important. Out of state. The last one is.

Dale Bartscher: House Bill 1313, which is our fetal development classroom video bill. This bill simply requires education in the form of at least a three-minute video on the prenatal human growth and development in South Dakota’s public schools. This measure promises to help students gain an appreciation for the dignity of the unborn human life and to think with greater clarity on ethical issues at the beginning of life. So in the public school system, they’re going to be seeing, going forward, at least a three minute video.

Just sharing and they can visualize the prenatal, the baby in the mother’s womb.

Dave Roetman: It kind of brings it to life, doesn’t it? That sounds like health class to me. So tell us about the resolution.

Dale Bartscher: The resolution was a resolution honoring the legacy and the accomplishments of Charlie Kirk. And we’re so grateful for this resolution. I would encourage folks to go online and read the resolution. It was a House concurrent resolution. It passed on the House floor and the Senate floor with every single Republican vote. And so we’re thankful. We all realize that Charlie Kirk had a tremendous influence and impact on the minds and hearts of individuals, particularly young people across our country and really the world.

Dave Roetman: That’s heartwarming. He really deserves it. The tragic loss. Big loss. All right, well thank you. Is there anything else you’d like to discuss about legislative session or what’s happened in Pierre this year?

Dale Bartscher: Well, we have one more day left. It’s our veto override day, and the veto override day will be Monday, March 30th in Pierre, and it’s a time to come together and see what happens. The governor has vetoed one bill, and so we’ll see what happens on Veto Override Day, but it’ll be the final day. It’ll be the pin in the ending of the legislative session, and then we’ll gear up for next year.

Dave Roetman: And next year, you might actually be voting on some of these bills yourself. So tell us a little bit about your candidacy.

Dale Bartscher: Well, so I’m a candidate for the House District 35, and I’m running as a Christian, conservative, Republican, and in that order, in western South Dakota, District 35. So District 35, Rapid City, encompasses much of Rapid Valley, Box Elder, and a little bit of Ellsworth Air Force Base. And so, Dave, I cherish both our United States Constitution and the Constitution of the state of South Dakota. I’m very much a constitutionalist. I look forward to sharing my deeply held core values and beliefs of faith, family, and freedom, and all that these encompass.

I know that this journey will stretch me deeply. It’s going to call on for me every ounce of intuition, grit, and grace. That I can muster going forward. I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my experience over the years. I’ve been around Dave the block a time or two, and my leadership in serving the constituents of District 35 and also the great state of South Dakota.

Dave Roetman: Well, that’s God’s country out there, so I think you’re an appropriate candidate for that district.

Dale Bartscher: Well, I certainly hope so, and this is something I’ve thought about for some time, and everything aligned, the stars aligned, and the support of family, that’s important. My two grandchildren just sent me a t-shirt, and the t-shirt although I’ll probably never wear it, simply has three words on it, and the three words are, vote for me. And so I appreciate my grandkids thinking along those lines. But you know, Dave, when I was 16 years old, I lived on a small farm outside of Mitchell, South Dakota.

[10:00]

I was a member of 4-H. Our 4-H club then was called the Jolly Jacks and we participated. I had a horse and we had a garden and chickens and the whole gamut involved in 4-H. Well, when I was 16, I had a radio announcer in Mitchell that encouraged me to enter the 4-H speech contest. So I wrote a speech, entered it into the county, won first place, went on to the state, and won first place in the state.

And so that was a feather in my cap as I was 16 years old. But the topic that I spoke on was simply titled, South Dakota and I. I’ve me proud of South Dakota! I’ve always been grateful that I live in the greatest state in the country, and now I’m on the verge of, well, winning a house seat to, I hope and pray, to have a greater influence come next year. We’ll see.

Dave Roetman: You would have my vote if I lived in District 35.

Dale Bartscher: Well, and I appreciate the sentiment.

Dave Roetman: You might know someone that lives out there in District 35. I might. I’ll let them know. Dale, you said that your running is conservative. What does that mean to you?

Dale Bartscher: Well, that’s an excellent question because conservative means a different thing to a lot of different people. Listen. As conservatives, we are not far right, we are not far wrong, we’re just right. [inaudible]. We’re right on the issue of protecting life. We’re right on the issue of support for our Second Amendment rights. We’re right on our support of the first responders and military personnel. We’re right on our advocacy for elderly and disabled.

We are right when it comes to parental responsibility. We are right in prioritizing the education of our children. Whether that’s public school or private school or home school, these and other conservative issues remain the core value of the Republican Party. And I support them and I will stand with them. So Dave, being well read is an important thing. It’s a part of my experience. It’s a part of my leadership. And one of my favorite authors is the author John Maxwell.

And John Maxwell once said this about leadership, which I think is vital for any candidate that’s running for elective office. John Maxwell said, leaders listen. Leaders learn, and then leaders lead. Listening comes first, and after we listen and we learn, we are qualified to lead. And I want to be that kind of a legislator. I want to listen to my constituents. I’m listening to people who have been around the block a time or two and elected of office.

And I want to learn from them. I want to learn from the lobbyists who come to the Capitol, who have their boots on the ground, who have their ear to their field of expertise. I want to learn from them. And then I pray that I can lead when it comes to speaking in caucus, speaking on the floor, when it comes to pushing that red or that green button.

Dave Roetman: Well, Dale, since you’re running for elective office, I’m sure that your constituents like to know a little bit more about your background. Could you tell us a little about your career, your growing up, the things you’ve done?

Dale Bartscher: Well, thank you, Dave. I mentioned from the onset that I’m a Christian conservative and Republican in that order. Being a Christian, I’ll tell you what, my faith informs my life. My faith is mine. It’s my middle C. It is the plumb line of who I am, has always been. I think of the book of Proverbs chapter 22 and verse 1 says, a good name is to be desired more than great wealth, favor is better than silver and gold.

I desire to have a good name. And it takes work to have a good name. I desire to have favor. It takes work to have favor. And so growing up, I grew up near Mitchell, South Dakota, just on a farm outside of Mitchell with my nine brothers and sisters. There were 10 of us. And so grew up on the farm. My dad was a concrete man. Owned his own company called Right Way Construction.

And so from the very earliest age, as soon as I could carry a brick in my hand, I would go to work. And so I worked all the way through middle school and through high school with my dad on the construction company, the concrete construction company. Then I went off to college. To Bible college. I would come home on weekends and work on the construction crew with my dad. But Bible college for me was, it helped ground me in my faith and in my walk with the Lord.

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And I believe as a Christian, I’m called to love the country and to serve. Folks. And so that’s my heart. Since graduating from Bible college, I was 30 years in the ministry, both as a senior pastor, but it started as a youth pastor. And then following that, I went into sales, I worked at a furniture store in Rapid City for a number of months and sold furniture. And really, Dave, I enjoyed that.

I enjoyed meeting the customers and helping customers out and the whole sales gamut. But I learned a lot. About small business and the sales community. And then just working with and starting the Family Heritage Alliance, and now called the Family Voice, but conservative Christian family values in the state of South Dakota, and I’m grateful that it’s still going strong today. I took a year off and was actually on the political team for then Marty Jackley as our Attorney General ran for governor, and I served as his political advisor for one year.

And when that didn’t work out, the very next day, after the primary, and our good friend Kristi Noem won that primary for governor, but the very next day, Right to Life calls me and says, hey, sorry it didn’t work out the way you thought it might, but are you available? I said, let me check my calendar, yes I am. And so I started eight years ago with South Dakota Right to Life.

And so it’s been a great journey of working with people and serving people down through the years. And now I have another turn and look forward to serving the people in the South Dakota Legislature.

Dave Roetman: Dale, that’s quite a resume. Do you have any final thoughts for us? Well, thank you, Dave.

Dale Bartscher: Well, somebody once told me a long time ago, and I just can’t hang on to it. They said, a leader knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way. And that’s so me. I want to know the way. That’s why I’m going to learn from so many. I want to go the way. And so I hope that my life exemplifies my values. And I want to show the way. For people and for the state of South Dakota.

We have right now, our country is going through Operation Epic Fury. And I am concerned about our country. I’m concerned about our military personnel, both abroad at home and their families. Ellsworth Air Force Base is in my district. It’s in District 35. And so, God bless our military and our Commander in Chief. But you know, the motto for Epic Fury are these five wonderful words. The motto is, teamwork makes it all work.

And isn’t that true? Our military working together and the team working together makes what’s happening overseas right now a very successful campaign. Well, teamwork makes it all work is true when it comes to anyone’s campaign and when it comes to the legislature. If we can learn to be not so divisive, but work together for the common good, for the greater good of South Dakota, we can move things forward. And I hope to be a part of that solution.

I’m sure you will.

Dave Roetman: Dale, this has been the Making Waves podcast. Thank you very much for being with us. We’re here with Dale Bartscher, the Associate Director of South Dakota Right to Life and candidate for District 35. Thanks, Dale. Thank you, Dave.