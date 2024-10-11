Interview with No in November Chair Chris Larson

Chris Larson, the Sioux Falls businessman who founded Comfort King mattresses and chaired the VoteNoSD ballot question committee, joins Dave Roetman in October 2024 to make the case for a “No in November” on four statewide ballot measures: Amendment H (top-two “jungle” primaries), Amendment G (abortion), Referred Law 21 (carbon pipeline rules under SB 201) and Initiated Measure 29 (recreational marijuana). A self-described “ex-normie” who got into politics in the last few years, Larson explains why he sees outside money and a profit motive behind all four, why open primaries would squeeze out grassroots and independent candidates, why centralizing pipeline decisions at the PUC worries landowners, and what legal weed would mean for the workforce. He also talks about election integrity, the Minnehaha County Commission’s treatment of Auditor Leah Anderson, his opposition to the IM 28 sales tax measure, and why he would rather see a cap on property taxes. Recorded in October 2024, ahead of that year’s general election.

Topics: No in November, VoteNoSD, 2024 ballot measures, Amendment H, top-two primaries, open primaries, independent candidates, Unite America, Amendment G, abortion, Referred Law 21, SB 201, carbon dioxide pipelines, eminent domain, PUC, local control, wind energy, Initiated Measure 29, recreational marijuana, workforce, black market, Initiated Measure 28, sales tax, property taxes, election integrity, Minnehaha County, Leah Anderson, grassroots, Comfort King, Sioux Falls, Chris Larson

“It’s easier to bribe two people than it is to bribe 200 people.” - Chris Larson

Show notes

Chris Larson is a Sioux Falls entrepreneur who started Comfort King, a mattress factory with stores in Sioux Falls and Fargo, with his wife Margo in 1994. In August 2024 he became chair of VoteNoSD, a statewide ballot question committee whose “Vote No in NOvember” campaign urged a no vote on Amendment H, Amendment G, Referred Law 21 and Initiated Measure 29. In this conversation he also says he was voting no on IM 28, the sales tax measure, which was not part of the campaign.

Recorded in October 2024 and first published Oct. 11, 2024, ahead of that year’s general election.

Update (Oct. 2026): All four measures the campaign targeted were defeated on Nov. 5, 2024. Amendment H (top-two primaries) failed 34% to 66%, Amendment G (abortion) failed 41% to 59%, Referred Law 21 failed 41% to 59%, which repealed SB 201, and IM 29 (recreational marijuana) failed 44% to 56%. IM 28, the sales tax measure Larson also opposed, failed 31% to 69%. In 2025 the Legislature went further on pipelines: House Bill 1052, which bars the use of eminent domain for a pipeline whose main purpose is carrying carbon oxide, passed the House 49-19 and the Senate 23-12, and Gov. Larry Rhoden signed it on March 6, 2025. (Sources are linked below.)

About the guest

Sioux Falls business owner starts ballot question committee to defeat November ballot issues (The Dakota Scout, Aug. 5, 2024):

https://www.thedakotascout.com/p/sioux-falls-business-owner-starts

New campaign pushes against several ballot measures (Dakota News Now, Aug. 8, 2024): https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2024/08/09/new-campaign-pushes-against-several-ballot-measures/

Comfort King, our story: https://comfortking.net/about-us/

The ballot measures

South Dakota 2024 ballot measures and results (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_2024_ballot_measures

Referred Law 21, Regulation of Carbon Dioxide Pipelines Referendum (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Referred_Law_21,_Regulation_of_Carbon_Dioxide_Pipelines_Referendum_(2024)

Initiated Measure 29, Marijuana Legalization Initiative (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Initiated_Measure_29,_Marijuana_Legalization_Initiative_(2024)

Update sources

2025 House Bill 1052 (no eminent domain for carbon oxide pipelines): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25581

Protecting Property Rights, Gov. Larry Rhoden on signing HB 1052 (March 7, 2025): https://news.sd.gov/news?id=news_kb_article_view&sys_id=7acf3acb1b84a6507e05ea85624bcbab

Mentioned in the episode

Paradise Destroyed: The Destruction of Rural Living by the Wind Energy Scam, by Gregg Hubner (Goodreads): https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/35854591-paradise-destroyed

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’re here with Chris Larson, Comfort King and No in November chair. Welcome Chris.

Chris Larson: Hey, thanks for having me, Dave.

Dave Roetman: So tell us a little bit about yourself. What’s your background? What makes you interested in politics?

Chris Larson: So I’ve been, I call myself like an ex-normie, and I wrote about this a while back. And so a normie, as most people understand, is just a regular person who doesn’t really pay attention to South Dakota politics so much as we understand you know, we watch the big show like Trump versus Kamala we see you know we watch that stuff and like for those of us who used to listen to Rush Limbaugh quite a bit you know that’s where we got our news well Rush Limbaugh never talked about South Dakota politics and so for me South Dakota politics always sounded boring and I always thought it’s in the bag we’re good to go now because we’ve we got We’re a red state all the way. But after the experience that I went through, as I say, in the last five years, it kind of woke me up to the importance of having to pay a lot more attention to what’s going on in South Dakota. So I started paying attention maybe a year and a half ago. But before that, I was pretty much only focused on you know building and running my business which is Comfort King we make mattresses here in Sioux Falls and Fargo we have two stores and we start about 30 years ago and it’s always been the David versus Goliath type deal because I created a brand that never existed in him. In an industry that’s dominated by huge brands and huge corporations. So I’ve always had that David versus Goliath mentality. That dynamic is there. Certainly in politics, I see the same thing going on. And the people that I identify with and have sympathy for and feel like I understand their pain and their problems are the grassroots. That’s where I feel like I fit in. So that’s a little bit why I got involved, started getting involved and just started paying attention. And of course there’s been some huge battles that are imminent. What I call existential, like I think we have five meteors heading towards our state right now with the four that No in November covers. And also election integrity. So those are the five meteors that I kind of keep having in my mind that are coming at us. They could destroy the state. I don’t think that’s too dramatic to say that if any one of them hits. I think the founders of our nation would be sympathetic to the David versus Goliath. Yeah. Yeah, that meme shows up in a lot of places and certainly stories that we follow. We always have sympathy and we root for the little guy. But I don’t know why it is, but whatever you’re talking about, business or certainly politics, you get what’s called the establishments, the people who are comfortable. Goal. Gain power and they protect it at all cost and what it looks like to me is that you get a politician run for office at the local level and they’re very responsive to the their friends neighbors and they’re very sensitive to the issues that affect regular folks, like what groceries cost. And the higher they go, like when they go to the state house, then they’re still part of the community. They go to Pierre for, what is it, six weeks or something, and then they go home. So they’re very much still part of the fabric of South Dakota. But then when they move up, say to like what Kristi Noem did where she goes to DC. Now she’s obeying a different master is what it looks like because now you don’t have the people knocking on your door. You have the money is dictating what you’re going to do. And of course you want to get money to South Dakota. Represent South Dakota, the money comes from above you. Say you know from the party bosses there Mitch McConnell and so you’re not gonna get elected unless you have that money and so money becomes and the power becomes like their main focus and then they start to lose the ability to hear the voices of you know, the little people like us. There’s an old saying, all politics is local. But it doesn’t seem like it’s local, because these people, they become, I’m not picking on any one of them, but they seem to become like royalty, where, they’ll show up. Like I was at an event yesterday I’m like, why are you clapping for him? Do you even know what he’s doing? Do you approve of what he’s doing? I don’t think they really know. I think they’re mostly just normies who are happy to have some royalty in the crowd. It’s like, if you were in Britain, you’d be the king and queen, stop by. Or the prince or something. But do they really represent us? It doesn’t seem to be because... When I hear the needs of the little people like on RL 21, the pipeline, they don’t hear that. They don’t care and they don’t respond and they ignore you. So my, if you get back to, I got invited to be the chair of the No in November campaign in August. Well, I’d never done anything like that before. I mean, so I didn’t know what to say, but some mutual friends of ours had formed this group and they were starting to form it. They already had a vision for what they wanted, which I of course agreed with. But I was like, I don’t know. I’ve never been a chairman of anything. I’m just kind of a lone wolf running my business. I’ve never, I’m not really a club joiner or you know I don’t like to go do things with people and collaborate more of a dictator in my business a benevolent dictator but yes I don’t need to ask a lot of opinions and so it’s different for me to have to work with people and collaborate but I was hesitant plus I was just coming out of building a house a very very busy time and if they’d asked me a week earlier I would have definitely said no but I said yes and it’s been an interesting experience but it’s a hundred percent grassroots and I won’t mention the people that formed it because they don’t want to be out they don’t want their names out there but I can tell you they’re not interested in getting any notoriety from it. I’m not either. I’m not looking to build a brand. I’m not looking to, level up to the next stage of politics, and I don’t want to be in politics. I’ve had people ask me, which I respect that, and I respect the people that take that step because it is a huge sacrifice. But I’m glad to see so many grassroots people that aren’t professional politicians, let’s say. I love to see that. That’s one of the things that I’ve really enjoyed about is being involved in the No in November campaign. First off, we were instrumental in getting the No on H campaign going. Time. Because no one else was doing it and so you know when the H is the big one of the big meteors because if it hits it’s going to affect every other thing because if we lose our primary system the way we have it now it’s going to be unit candidates And that’s what we’re afraid of, is that it’s going to take away people’s ability to have clarity for the type of candidates, like grassroots candidates who want to run with a very small budget, let’s say under $5,000. They can do that now. And what we’re afraid of is that they won’t be able to do that anymore. To actually run for just to represent your district is going to require it’ll be just a huge advertising campaign and you’ll need a war chest of at least 50 000 bucks and who’s going to get that who you have to know someone then you have to kowtow to someone it means you have to tap into the crony capitalism system where they’re going to use what I call ED, economic development, and eminent domains also in there, but that’s their main, that’s what their Bible, that’s what they worship above everything else is the eminent domain and economic development. And they don’t really care about the issues that.

[08:26]

Dave Roetman: Like the four issues that No in November cover what are those four issues so i can interrupt just let’s step back and what are the four issues that No in November committee.

Chris Larson: Yeah, so No on H is our first one, and that’s Amendment H. It changes our constitution for one thing so it’s very serious to change the constitution so number one i’m against most things that would change our Constitution. I think it’s kind of pulling an end around on the legislature. We have more control when the legislature can vote. And vote against our four things, and we don’t like it, so we can go talk to those people. It’s a lot more difficult. And so H will change the primary system. Basically it’ll destroy the primary system and it’ll just be what we call jungle primaries, top two candidates. And it’s bad for Democrats too.

Dave Roetman: And libertarians and independence.

Chris Larson: We think it’s bad for everybody, but the sales pitch is very strong. When you have enough money, and I identify with this in my business too, in the mattress business, I’ve been fighting this for 30 years, the fake mattress sale, which they’re all, they’re fairy tales because mattresses bring the most. Consistent return on margin. So when a furniture store has, different categories, mattresses bring the most consistent return of profit. Meaning they always double their money. Okay, so when they’re selling a bed for twelve hundred bucks They paid six and the manufacturer paid three So if a bed cost three hundred bucks to make the retail price is going to be twelve hundred bucks Okay, but they’ll pretend it’s on sale for twelve hundred. They just jack it up to twenty four hundred or thirty six hundred or whatever number they make believe come up with And then by the way, they’ll change the name of the models so that if you’re looking at a Sealy, you can’t compare to another Sealy at another store. Oh, we didn’t know that. Nah, they changed the models and they changed the fabric. So it’s confusion. And so I’ve learned to hate that and hate deception, especially in marketing. But there’s really no laws against it, and it’s a victimless crime. It’s actually illegal in South Dakota to advertise something being on sale. That you haven’t offered at the regular price for seven consecutive days in the last 30 days. And that’s a statute in North Dakota and South Dakota, and I’ve wasted a lot of my time agitating for the consumer agencies and the attorney generals to actually enforce these laws. They’re on the books. You don’t need to make a new law. But I’ve kind of given up, you bang your head against the wall so many times. But it still is a reality that mattress sales are usually fake and they’re not real, but people like to believe it, and so... On the H campaign we’re seeing very effective propaganda where they’re telling people it’s fair, it’s going to bring 50,000 people more into this voting. My thing is I value quality over quantity. I don’t know what having 50,000 more voters does. That will ever happen. They’re just making things up. Isn’t it better to have more people voting? To me, I want an informed people voting. I don’t want a bunch of dummies voting because it’s like we’re trying to make it too easy for them to vote. Like, okay, is it got to be that easy? Like if I want to renew my tabs, I usually got to go somewhere and do stuff and stand in line. Is it a hassle?

[11:46]

Dave Roetman: Yeah, but. A lot of things are a hassle. Well there’s all kinds of reasons why age is not a good idea for one thing if you’re an independent. There will never be an independent candidate in the November election ever again. Right now they can just explain that because I don’t disagree with you but I want to I want to hear you flesh that out. Fair enough. So right now if you want to if you’re an independent you’re not a Republican you’re not a Democrat you’re not a libertarian you want to run for office you can fill out a or you can circulate a petition and If you get enough signatures, you will be on the November Ballot you get to skip the primaries exactly get a free ride. They actually have more time It’s easier for them in many ways to get on the November ballot But if there’s a jungle primary like this, you know the top two the independents don’t have enough people and they’ll be about against the parties They will deal never see an independent candidate on the November election ever get right now We’ve got some main I think it’s West River independent running against a Republican. Yeah running against.

Chris Larson: Mary Fitzgerald. And the Republicans out there supporting the independent because Mary Fitzgerald is just that bad at.

Dave Roetman: Representing- Well, setting that aside, that would never happen if this ever passes. And so it’s bad for independents and of course the three parties don’t appreciate it either. Libertarians, you never see a libertarian ballot ever again.

Chris Larson: And of course, the big money behind it is only, there’s a reason we should be suspicious of any outside group coming into South Dakota and wanting to change our constitution. I’m very suspicious of it. Unite America is the name of this pack and they spent $451,000 last year. Now we won’t know how much they’re spending this year until maybe next week or something and they have to report. From the ads I’ve been seeing, they’re spending over a million dollars just in their marketing. So I’m very suspicious of that. So we need to be suspicious of outside. We need to protect our state. And so the next one is Amendment G. It’s another amendment and I think most people understand. The problems with amendment g if you’re pro-life you certainly are going to vote against amendment g but if you’re ambivalent or even if you consider yourself pro-choice i would still encourage you to vote no on g because it is too extreme it takes away parents rights to know what’s going on with their child for one thing and it actually makes it more dangerous for women because it opens up, it takes away a lot of the restrictions on where and how abortions could be performed, and yes, kind of as a free-for-all. And anytime you put a profit motive behind something, you gotta be careful. I see all four of these very radical. And it’s all four of these issues have a profit motive behind them. And as a business guy, I’m not anti-profit. But when it comes to politics, it can dirty things up and you just need to understand. Is there a profit motive behind H? Yes. We may not know what that looks like, but we can look at the pipeline, for example. Why would certain groups want candidates that they can manipulate more with money and they want to get rid of? They want to get rid of the grassroots candidates. That’s what they’ve made clear. They let it slip. It’s not what they put in their advertisements. But when they speak, their proponents, they let that slip sometimes that they really don’t want the grassroots candidates. Because grassroots candidates will take a hard line on things like G. But other candidates that aren’t, they’re more uni-party, they’ll be more flexible on issues like abortion because they’ll look at it purely from a, does it benefit the state financially? There’s more to life than just benefiting the state financially. We got to look at what’s good for our kids and our culture. So the third one, and these aren’t in any particular order, by the way, but just on our flyer here, it said no on 21. And that’s one that most city folks don’t know much about. And that’s a huge voting block, obviously. It’s Sioux Falls and Rapid. And people who live within the city limits, I don’t think are very sympathetic towards the pipeline battle, but it’s a huge fight. And I recommend that they look into it a little bit deeper and that they... Y It’s not good for farmers who don’t want their land raped by these pipeline companies. And by the way, this is a Green New Deal scam that we don’t believe in anyway that is an effective way to protect our environment. That’s just another opioid that they give us to try to make us too drunk to understand what’s going on. Is it really going to help the environment? No, we don’t believe that at all. In fact, I don’t know if you saw this video that Bobby Kennedy was involved in. It just came out. That was a really good one. Obviously well produced. And I love that kind of content. And I like Bobby Kennedy. I like a lot of what he stands for. For more information, head to our website. But like he said in there, these pipelines end up at these big oil reserves up in North Dakota. It’s a little suspicious that they just happen to end up there, and he thinks they’re going to try to use this carbon to pump out more oil. Which, if that’s what they want to do, be honest about it. At this point there’s no real benefit to the state, I don’t think, for these pipelines. Well, just to be.

[17:19]

Dave Roetman: Clear, this is a referred law 21. Yeah. And what they’re doing is referring a law that was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor to the ballot so that the voters can vote on it. We’re trying to make a reverse.

Chris Larson: 201 [?] is on the ballot, so people vote no on this, and they you know they make it clear and people may declare this is not about eminent domain and sure this one, RL 21, is not about eminent domain, but it is an important piece of the battle against.

Dave Roetman: It is the centralization of authority, and you’re taking away local control.

Chris Larson: Local control, and you’re putting it in the hands of the PUC.

Dave Roetman: The PUC, just so we’re clear, is not the bad guy in this. No, they’re not. This law would actually turn them... There’s only three of them on there, right? Sure, exactly.

Chris Larson: And just in a hypothetical world, not to speak against any of them that are on there now, I think they’re all nice people, and maybe they’re as... As honest as the day is long. But it’s easier to bribe two people than it is to bribe 200 people. So that’s just a numbers game.

Dave Roetman: I’d also like to point out that this law, if it would be passed... Would turn the PUC into rubber stamp. There’s only so much the PUC can do, and they got to follow the law. So the law would be changed, and they’d have to follow the law, and they would have to rubber stamp stuff that would be injurious to property rights.

Chris Larson: Yeah. And I think what a lot of people are aware of also on 21, RL 21 here, is that if this If we don’t say no, it’s going to make it easier for the wind turbine industry to come in and run roughshod over that. And that’s what I’m really afraid of. Because I can see those from my land right now. I live out east. I’m on the Minnesota border. I can see them. And we drive through them. It’s creepy. And there’s a book, in fact I got it right here, by Gregg Hubner, and it’s called Paradise Destroyed, the Destruction of Rural Living by the Wind Energy Scam. So if anybody’s curious about the wind energy, and why that’s a bad thing for South Dakota, I recommend that book.

Dave Roetman: I did a podcast with Marty Overweg several months ago and he was talking about how there was a company that wanted to use eminent domain to take away this guy’s ranch so they could build a water battery and they just want to build a water battery on his land oh we’re just taking one to do that I mean this wasn’t even you know, any sort of pipeline or common carrier or anything like that, they just want to take his land.

Chris Larson: They’ll do it for solar farms too. Exactly. And so whatever the scam is, and it is a scam, in this book the guy spells it out, it’s these giant corporations and they have, they need to do like carbon... Write-offs and offsets and so they need to lessen their tax burden because they’re making money in some other area and so they’ll put-up these wind turbines to their money losers for them but it’s a good tax write-off and so it benefits the uber wealthy at the expense of the farmer and the landowner because now you give up the rights to your own land and you got strangers coming on there and of course they’re an eyesore and then you got the vibrations and kill the birds kill the birds it’s just you.

[20:29]

Dave Roetman: Near the ocean kills the whales.

Chris Larson: Yeah kill the whales i mean these things they’re never what they appear to be that’s you know I think we can all be sympathetic to this view that we should be very suspicious when things are be changing too fast and that’s the question I ask people when I’m kind of getting into the No in November representing our group is I’ll just ask people, like, do you like South Dakota? It’s a simple question. And every time, the answer is yes. They like it. People like living here, whether they’ve lived here their whole life or whether they moved here from California or New York or whatever, they like it here. And so I say to them, well, then vote no, like, across the board. And if you’re not comfortable with that, then go do your own research. I’m not. Sure advocating people turn their brains off because you can go to our website and you can click through all four of these groups have their own websites they’ve done a lot of research and they’re just there to bring the facts if you want to be really super informed good but don’t just watch the commercial and say, oh, H is good for people. I always say if you don’t know, vote no.

Dave Roetman: You can always bring a piece of legislation or a ballot initiative back later on if it’s important. But if you don’t know what it is, just vote no.

Chris Larson: Yeah, I think that’s a good policy, especially now, especially with all the craziness going on in the world. I think people are kind of overwhelmed. And I don’t think it’s an accident that they’re feeling overwhelmed because there are a lot of bizarre things happening. And some of it may just be natural some of it may not but so we’ve touched on the three i guess the last one is No on IM 29 this one’s probably the most controversial for conservatives on our side because a lot of conservatives are kind of libertarian minded i used to be a libertarian I’ve always been a conservative, but I flirted with libertarianism before COVID hit. I realized that it was not an effective way to actually fight the government because you can’t have a vacuum. So I don’t really care about weed. It’s not a personal thing that I think people shouldn’t be smoking weed. I don’t have a moral view against it in particular, but I do think it’s bad for our culture. I think as a business owner, I not only have this business that we make stuff, we actually manufacture things, but I’m part owner of a construction company. And I deal with a lot of different construction people. I just built a house and I like to talk to, I love the blue collar people. I love builders. I love people who fix things. I think that they’re the heart, of our country that keeps what keep our country going. Obviously it’s obvious right but they don’t get a lot of attention and they’re not sports stars so you don’t ever hear about them they’re not famous but they’re the guys that show up and fix your toilet when it doesn’t work or get your power going again huh but anyway it’s no secret in the trades there’s a huge missing link here of new blood coming into the fields of young men rising up and being apprentices and learning the trades and they’re going to take over. And so I’m worried about who’s going to build our houses in 15 years. The guy that just built my house, he’s getting up there and he did a great job. Alan Amdolf [?], I’ll give you a shout out. Just a classy guy, hard worker, seven days a week he’d be out there. I don’t think there’s a lot of young guys that are willing to do that the way he does it. I used to work in construction when I first got out of high school and that’s where I learned to become a man and there’s a whole... It is like a rite of passage to work around other men who know how to do things and you realize as an 18-year-old you don’t know anything. It’s humbling but it’s an important process so you can learn how the world really works because it isn’t like it’s portrayed in movies and TV and stuff. The real world works. It’s hard work. So how does that tie into marijuana? Well, the workforce, the most difficult thing as a business owner today is hiring people. It’s also difficult to advertise because the market’s so split up everywhere. But hiring, fortunately in my business here, we don’t have a lot of turnover, so we keep our guys a long time. In my other business, in construction, it’s the number one problem with getting jobs done. We’ve got plenty of jobs to do. And if you talk to guys in construction and the trades around here in South Dakota, they’ll tell you the same thing. Where are the young men? Well, where are they going to be in 10 years when marijuana is even more prevalent today? Than it is today. Because if you look at, like, what’s it going to be like when you go to Costco and Pepsi-Cola is involved in the marijuana game, right? I mean, that’s the future. When big American companies get a hold of things, I mean, they ride it till it dies, and they just push it out there, and they market it in a way that makes it seem like it’s healthy for you. And marijuana is a lot stronger than it was back in our day. Dave, I don’t know if you were a participant in that. I was not. I was. I’m not proud of it. I’m not ashamed of it. It was in my past. I was a wild teenager and young man. You could get weed back in 1987 pretty easy. It’s a lot easier today and with medical marijuana being everywhere in South Dakota, it’s not hard to get. If you have a condition or not, you can get it. And so we don’t need to have it even more available and pushing it on our kids. And that’s the main concern I have is for the future. It’s not what people do in the privacy of their own home, I don’t care, but I’ve been in other states and I see. It used to smell it everywhere, if you’ve ever been to Seattle. It’s just everywhere. It doesn’t make people more productive at all. And then the other problem is, and this is the thing, I talked to a high level Democrat recently about it and he was all excited. IM 29 to pass because he said, we’re going to tax the hell out of it. We’re going to get a hundred million dollars a year or so never happened. And I said, okay, well, what’s happened at other States when they tax something like that. And, what happens? Well, they create a black market, right? And so you have gangs actually the gang activity increases because they come in and they can undercut. You know legitimate businesses that are selling it because they got to give the government a 30% cut or whatever right well the gang could come in and they don’t even have overhead because they don’t have a business and so they’re 30 40 50 percent cheaper than you know what Lewis Drug is selling it for so now you’ve created a whole another problem of shadiness and crime and so right I think it’s pretty simple. They think it’s going to bring the state more money. It will not.

[27:18]

Dave Roetman: It has not done that in any other state where it’s legalized. Right. When you tax something like that, you create a black market. Yes. And that’s just the way it works.

Chris Larson: So I think I can lightly touch on all four of those issues. I’m not an expert on any one of them. And I’m glad to say that because I don’t those people a lot smarter me to work a lot harder especially like in the pipeline they’ve been fighting for a long time so if anyone listening to this wants to know more about those four things I really encourage you to click through on their websites and find out You know where they can... Can you tell us these websites? I can send you to our website. It’s VoteNoSD.com. So it’s VoteNoSD.com and from there you can click on and go through those four websites. So, that’s those four issues, but I mentioned five meteors that I see coming, and so the other one’s election integrity, and that’s not on the ballot, but it is the ballot, right? And I consider that to be kind of the... The black sheep of the family here in South Dakota politics where the grassroots are all kind of on the same page and we’re fighting a lot of different battles but the election integrity folks kind of get a bad name and I don’t like that I think we should all I’ve been thinking about writing an article called The Avengers I’ve actually been working on it and it’s about of bringing people together because my very limited experience in South Dakota politics as an outsider what I see is there’s too much fracturing and too much fighting even with good-hearted people that are very committed to their particular cause. Let’s say your cause is the pipeline and you’re very committed to it. Well sometimes those people don’t have any sympathy for the other ones. Like abortion, for example. And with election integrity, you get people that are like, those guys are crazy. They’re election deniers. But they’re not election deniers. They’re actually fighting for something that’s important, which is to make sure our elections are what we think they are.

Dave Roetman: Well I can tell you that our voter rolls need to be cleaned up and there are issues with our election system that we just need to you know we can plug some holes and we have to make things more secure.

Chris Larson: We do and so when you have people and select the word establishment who are we talking about when you have people like Joe Kippley who is on the county commission. Doing everything he can to attack and stymie our county commissioner, our county auditor, Leah Anderson, who’s my friend and a friend of a lot of us. We are going to rally around her and we are going to be even more suspicious of somebody like Joe Kippley because he’s so, first off, he’s disrespectful. He’s not acting right and he’s acting in a way that makes us even more suspicious. Like I wasn’t even that suspicious a year ago, but now when I saw the way he was treating Leah and what’s even worse, treating the citizens that were showing up there to speak, I didn’t like that at all. And that was actually the first article I wrote was a year ago and Dakota Scout published it and it got a lot of positive response because I think people get frustrated with politicians like Joe Kippley because like why are you so dismissive? Why are you so disrespectful? Why do you call these people names? You know like we don’t believe Biden actually got elected. And I’m just a normal person. I can tell you, I have friends that don’t really pay attention to politics. They’re very successful. They make a lot of money. They’re good people. They follow the rules. They pay their taxes. They do not believe Joe Biden won the election. So they’re not just whack jobs okay almost everybody i know doesn’t believe joe biden won the 2020 election it was pretty obvious when they shut down.

[31:07]

Dave Roetman: Counting in five states yes they’ve made it obvious that they’re pulling some shenanigans yeah.

Chris Larson: And so however they did it we think they cheated and so you need to understand that we’re not going to stop thinking that just because you tell us to shut up Joe Kippley okay we’re not going to stop believing that you’re not making a persuasive argument i’m willing to be persuaded but that’s you’re not persuading me by calling me a whack job or if Lee Schoenbeck calls by the way Lee Schoenbeck calls somebody a whackadoodle That’s a point of pride for us now. That’s a special club, and we’re glad to be... It’s like basket of deplorables. Yeah, that’s right. Hillary called us the deplorables. It’s like fine, I don’t want to be respected by people like you anyway.

Dave Roetman: Well, to recap, the four issues that we’re asking people to vote no on.

Chris Larson: No on H, No on G, No on RL 21, and No on 29. Now, that’s not part of the No on November campaign, but I’ll throw another one in there, and that’s the No on 28. That’s the sales tax one. I’m definitely a no on that one because when I first heard about it I was like yeah let’s cut some taxes around here. I’m all for that but of course we know that if you see Rick Weiland is the one that that pushing it I don’t trust it and they don’t have a plan to cover that that loss of money to the cities. And you know, you just look at Sioux Falls and any city, and they’re going to lose a lot of money. And that money pays for the police, fire. It pays for essential services that we all depend on and need. And they don’t have a plan to replace it. So it’s not hard to be suspicious that they’re wanting to put up income tax in our state. It’s not just food.

Dave Roetman: That they’re going to try. It’s consumable. Consumables and they did that on purpose. Chris Karr talked about in one of our last podcasts and they created that language on purpose to be ambiguous. And they could have been more specific to making a tax, to remove the tax on food, but they chose not to do it.

Chris Larson: Right, and that, because Kristi Noem wanted this type of thing to happen, but this is not what she had in mind. Right. It doesn’t just help, people at the low end of the totem pole. The income scale, which would be fine. I’m sympathetic towards that now with the inflation being insane. It’s easy to be sympathetic towards the working poor. Let’s say people actually have jobs, but this isn’t the way to do it. I think we have pretty low taxes. What I’d like to see them do... Is something they could have done last year in session was to cap property taxes at a certain percentage. Like that’s not that hard to do. I think they could do it because it’s, I get really angry when I think about all the retirees and the people who are on fixed incomes getting their property taxes go up and all they did was keep living like that’s they’re guilty of still being alive and living in their house and we shouldn’t none of us should have to pay more money to our county or state government just for living in our house it’s like why do we are paying you rent.

Dave Roetman: That is something we have to address legislatively yeah all right chris thank you so much for being here.

Chris Larson: Hey thanks for having me on.

Dave Roetman: This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman and we’re here with Chris Larson with the No in November committee.