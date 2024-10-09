Interview with Representative Brian Mulder, District 11

Rep. Brian Mulder, a Sioux Falls Republican who represents District 11 in the South Dakota House, joins Dave Roetman in October 2024 to talk about closing the loopholes that let addictive products onto store shelves. A former pastor and military chaplain who now leads programs at Volunteers of America, Dakotas, Mulder explains why he sponsored the 2024 law banning the sale of chemically converted hemp products like Delta-8 THC, how those gas station gummies were undermining addiction treatment and getting into the hands of kids, and why he planned to go after synthetic kratom next, telling the story of a newborn who had to be weaned off kratom with six weeks of morphine. He also describes a hard problem he wanted to solve: people with intellectual disabilities who commit sex crimes but are found not competent to stand trial, and how to protect victims while respecting their rights. Recorded in October 2024, ahead of that year’s general election.

Topics: Delta-8 THC, synthetic THC, hemp-derived cannabinoids, 2018 farm bill, HB 1125 (2024), kratom, HB 1056 (2025), opioids, addiction treatment, neonatal addiction, Medicaid, medical marijuana, Volunteers of America Dakotas, community support providers, intellectual and developmental disabilities, competency to stand trial, sex offenses, civil commitment, HB 1060 (2025), public safety, citizen legislature, District 11, Sioux Falls, Brian Mulder

“The industry is moving faster than the laws can keep up with them, and they’re finding loopholes.” - Rep. Brian Mulder

Show notes

Brian Mulder is a Republican state representative for District 11 in Sioux Falls. He grew up on a farm in central Minnesota, served as a civilian military chaplain on U.S. bases in Germany from 2003 to 2008, and was executive pastor at Central Baptist Church in Sioux Falls before joining Volunteers of America, Dakotas, where he runs its community support provider services. He was first elected to the South Dakota House in 2022.

Recorded in October 2024 and first published Oct. 9, 2024, ahead of that year’s general election. The Delta-8 bill he describes is 2024 House Bill 1125, which bans chemically modifying hemp into Delta-8, Delta-10 and other THC compounds and bans selling products made that way. Gov. Kristi Noem signed it in March 2024, and it took effect July 1, 2024, after a federal judge refused to block it.

Update (Oct. 2026): Mulder was re-elected in November 2024 and followed through on the kratom bill he previewed here. House Bill 1056, which bans preparing, selling or distributing certain kratom products, passed the House 66-0 and the Senate 35-0, and Gov. Larry Rhoden signed it on Feb. 25, 2025. His 2025 bill on what happens after a defendant is found not competent to stand trial, House Bill 1060, which would have required prosecutors to seek civil commitment when felony charges are dismissed, was set aside in House Judiciary by a 13-0 vote to defer it to the 41st day. At the federal level, the loophole he talked about is closing: the spending bill Congress passed in November 2025 rewrote the federal definition of hemp to exclude synthetic cannabinoids and products with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container. The ban on synthetic cannabinoids takes effect Nov. 12, 2026, and Congress pushed most of the rest back to Dec. 11, 2026. Mulder is running for a third term. He and fellow incumbent Keri Weems advanced from the June 2, 2026 Republican primary, and on Nov. 3 they face Democrat Sonja Mentzer and Libertarian Tracey Quint for District 11’s two House seats. (Sources are linked below.)

About the guest

Rep. Brian Mulder (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4793/Detail

Brian Mulder (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/Brian_Mulder

Volunteers of America, Dakotas:

The bills

2024 House Bill 1125 (Delta-8 and chemically modified hemp): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24425

2025 House Bill 1056 (kratom): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25454

2025 House Bill 1060 (civil commitment after a finding of incompetency): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25432

SDCL 27B-10-2 (existing law on civil commitment after a dismissed felony sex offense charge): https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/27B-10-2

Update sources

Targeted “diet weed” ban clears first hurdle in House committee (South Dakota Searchlight, Jan. 30, 2024): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2024/01/30/targeted-diet-weed-ban-clears-first-hurdle-in-house-committee/

Law banning sale of some near-pot products takes effect, but won’t prevent every legal high (South Dakota Searchlight, July 1, 2024): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2024/07/01/law-banning-sale-of-some-near-pot-products-takes-effect-but-wont-prevent-every-legal-high/

Congress approves one-month delay of federal hemp THC restrictions (Akerman LLP, Sept. 2026): https://www.akerman.com/en/perspectives/congress-approves-one-month-delay-of-federal-hemp-thc-restrictions.html

Preparing for upcoming federal hemp changes (Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management): https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MNOCM/bulletins/42840fb

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’re here with Brian Mulder, District 11 representative. Welcome, Brian.

Brian Mulder: Thanks for having me, Dave.

Dave Roetman: What is your background? Do you have a background in ministry?

Brian Mulder: I do have a background in ministry, but I’m going to bring it back just a little bit further than that. Actually, I’m a farm kid. I grew up in central Minnesota on a hog and cattle farm, corn and soybeans. Back in central Minnesota, that did lead to ministry long term, where I met my wife, Chrissy [?], and we have now 23 years [?]. In college in the Twin Cities area, we worked together in a church up in the Minneapolis Twin Cities area. Eventually we went over to what some would call the mission field, but it was through a mission organization. I actually served as a military chaplain, a civilian military chaplain, working with the military on U.S. bases over in Germany, doing youth and family ministry from 2003 to 2008. So that was the whole time of weapons of mass destruction, Operation Iraqi Freedom, a very active time. In that time frame, I was doing some really unique ministry. Our first two children were born over there in Germany.

[01:27]

Brian Mulder: What happened was, I was traveling quite a bit for my job, and my wife was getting left behind, and we decided to move back to her Midwestern roots. We were able to come to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2008, and that’s been our home ever since, where we’ve raised our family. What brought us here was, I became the executive pastor at Central Baptist Church here in Sioux Falls. It’s a great church, great place to be. But eventually that led to a bigger leadership opportunity. I’m now employed at Volunteers of America, Dakotas, a faith-based nonprofit that does a lot of social services work, but I think we do it the right way.

Dave Roetman: That’s good to hear.

Brian Mulder: Yeah, thanks. So that’s a little bit about me and my background. Long journey.

Dave Roetman: How have you brought this to your legislative career?

Brian Mulder: Well, that’s really from being at Volunteers of America, Dakotas, now for about seven years, going on eight. It was about halfway through, just watching the state legislative process play out and how much it impacted the social services that we provided through our ministry of service at VOA Dakotas. It really led to me having the discussion with our CEO and our board of directors about what it would look like for me to serve in the citizen legislature of South Dakota. I just think there’s a lot of efficiencies that can be gained on the service provider side, and in convincing the state of doing that when it comes to chemical dependency or even serving people with disabilities, which VOA does. I was frustrated with the funding process, frustrated with some of the regulations, and just having a voice in the legislature to be able to influence better decisions is what led me to run. Last term I was able to win a seat in District 11, and so I’ve served two years in my first term, and I’m running for re-election this year, come November 5th.

[03:33]

Dave Roetman: Your interests are disabilities and also public safety.

Brian Mulder: Yeah. Those are the two things where I feel like I can bring a unique voice into the legislature. When you look at the 105 individuals that are in the legislature, everyone brings a unique perspective. When it comes to those two things, especially the public safety and the chemical dependency side, and we can even get into the details of sex offenses that we deal with and some of the sex offenders that we work with at VOA Dakotas, and protecting the community a little bit more. Those are the types of bills I bring. No one else in the legislature is bringing those, because it’s a foreign world to them, quite frankly.

Dave Roetman: That makes sense. That’s the beauty of our citizen legislature. We can bring people from all walks of life, not just somebody who’s a politician their entire life.

Brian Mulder: Yeah, absolutely, and I’m finding that to be the beauty of it, that we all can bring those different sorts of perspectives into the legislature.

[04:33]

Dave Roetman: All right, let’s talk a little bit about public safety. I mean, what kind of bills are you looking at bringing, or what kind of needs do you think you should be addressing in the legislature?

Brian Mulder: Sure. This is going to be a little bit of a long way around to get there, but last year I did bring a bill that attempted to ban Delta 8, or what’s known as synthetic Delta 8. So these are these gas station gummies that have synthetic THC in them. Vape shops, gas stations, maybe a tobacco store are bringing these. And really what it is, because of the 2018 farm bill and the legalization of hemp, they found a loophole: if you take hemp as the original product, but bring it into a laboratory, add a bunch of chemicals to it, make it synthetic, somehow that fit within the farm bill. It’s not a natural THC product. They were really manipulating it, to the point where I would even call it a controlled substance. And the DEA, the Drug Enforcement Administration, federally even said this is really becoming a controlled substance because it’s synthetic THC. It’s not natural, not like medical marijuana, and not even like the recreational that they’re passing.

[05:57]

Brian Mulder: And so this last year I upset quite a few people that were retailers when I brought a bill to ban the sale of synthetic hemp in South Dakota. And I did that for a lot of reasons. One of them is because of the work we do at Volunteers of America, Dakotas. We have a lot of people come in for chemical dependency treatment, and part of that is we want them sober during that treatment, of course. Well, a lot of folks going through this viewed this Delta 8 as a supplement. And what they were doing is, well, they can get off the hard narcotics, or potentially even THC or alcohol, but they were finding a way to get high through synthetic THC. And their argument is, well, it’s legal. It’s not a substance that’s illegal that I’m taking and buying. But yet it’s an obstacle to their sobriety. Plus, the way it’s marketed, it was getting in the hands of kids.

[07:03]

Brian Mulder: And quite frankly, even though I am not a medical or recreational marijuana advocate by any means, I don’t like it at all, quite frankly, it was undercutting the medical marijuana market that the voters put in place here in South Dakota. Because if I have an ailment where a doctor would say, well, maybe you could benefit from medical marijuana, why would I go through all of that to get my hands on THC when I can just go to a gas station and buy it synthetically? So for all those reasons, that’s why I brought the bill to ban the sale of synthetic THC, known as Delta 8, in South Dakota.

Dave Roetman: What was the result?

Brian Mulder: We were able to pass that this last year. There was some controversy around it, obviously some opposition from retailers talking about the markup and market. I look at it as it sparked a conversation, because South Dakota is early in its session season, and other states picked up on this and started to pass the same bill.

[08:05]

Brian Mulder: And then also, although it’s not directly attributed, there is a discussion now at the federal level where the House Ag Committee actually wants this in the new farm bill, to limit and ban this Delta 8, Delta 10, all these synthetic hemp substances, to protect hemp farmers, allowing the natural product, but all these spin-offs that are chemically derived, they want to ban those and just clarify that in the farm bill. Fair enough, we know that the farm bill has been stalled out federally, but we’ll see what happens.

Dave Roetman: It’s always stalled.

Brian Mulder: It’s always stalled, yeah.

Dave Roetman: Are you going to bring in similar bills? But have you seen a positive effect from the implementation of the law yet?

Brian Mulder: It only took effect in July. It only took effect in July. Obviously, it’s limiting the resources here to those retailers, so it’s not readily in the hands of citizens in South Dakota at this point. I will tell you there’s some enforcement issues, of course, just like all of that. But I think the most positive effect is it did start a conversation through other states, to the point where maybe, hopefully, federally they’ll just clear it up and be done with it. And that honestly would be the most effective way to take care of this issue.

[09:20]

Dave Roetman: That sounds like a good bill. Does it open the conversation for other similar legislation? Are there other loopholes that you’ve identified?

Brian Mulder: Yeah, thanks for asking. Actually, the other one that I want to bring this year, if I’m elected in the general election, is one dealing with a substance known as kratom. I don’t know if you’ve heard of that, Dave.

Dave Roetman: I have heard of kratom. I know nothing about it.

Brian Mulder: Okay, well, buckle up, here we go. So similarly, kratom starts off as a natural leaf product out of South America. I’ve heard it called different things in different ethnic groups, quite frankly. But you essentially extract chemicals from it, and juices from this leaf plant, and they’re supposed to deliver the same effect as an opioid would. And so we know the opioid crisis, painkillers, all that kind of stuff across the nation, and now that’s being cracked down. So that’s the idea behind kratom, that it is that kind of opioid substance. So very addictive. It can be very addictive, kratom can be.

[10:27]

Dave Roetman: I thought it was some sort of bodybuilding supplement.

Brian Mulder: No, that’s creatine. Maybe that’s what you’re hearing about. So again, gas stations, kratom, you can buy it. And let me tell you the story that got me involved with this. So again, in our world at Volunteers of America, Dakotas, we’re dealing with chemical dependency. One of the major hospitals here in town, they’re telling a story about a NICU patient, a mother and a child that was born. And they know that after this child was born, just based on its symptoms and how it’s reacting, they knew this child was born addicted to some foreign chemical substance. And so they kept on asking the mom, have you been taking illicit drugs? What is it? Tell us, you’re safe, we need to know to protect your child. And through a very long question and answer, they found out that she had been taking kratom, and through her pregnancy, the child became addicted to kratom. Again, opioid-type effects. And that’s why the mother was taking it. She thought that because she stopped her illicit drug use... Again, it’s for sale at gas stations. If you drive around town, people have little bi-fold signs that say kratom for sale. They even call it organic. It’s not.

[11:49]

Brian Mulder: But this baby’s addicted to it, and the only way to wean the baby off of kratom was daily morphine treatments for over six weeks, the same kind of treatment as if your baby was born addicted to heroin, morphine, or anything else along that opioid kind of family. We’ve got to realize, well, one, this is a Medicaid patient, so it comes at the cost of the taxpayer to treat that. But more importantly, it affects the health of the child. Overall, I think the user was uneducated on what the product was and how it would affect their child during this pregnancy. And come to find out, similar to Delta 8, kratom naturally maybe is not the issue, but because it’s unregulated, they’re bringing it into laboratories, beefing it up through chemical additives, and they can increase the effect.

[12:50]

Brian Mulder: Again, I’m not necessarily... Kratom is a natural product that the FDA is still federally trying to figure out. My goal here in South Dakota is to take away the synthetic side of kratom, so you can’t bring it into a laboratory and add to it. You would have to limit the dosage per serving of the addictive chemicals in it, or the addictive side of it, and you’d have to label it with a warning, much like tobacco or a surgeon general’s warning. They have spoken to the South Dakota Department of Health, that they could require a South Dakota label, a warning label: this is an addictive product and would harm your child if pregnant.

Dave Roetman: It seems to me that these kinds of issues are going to become more common.

Brian Mulder: They’re becoming very common, and the problem is, because it’s capitalism at its finest, the industry is... and I’m pro-capitalist, I am, but the industry is moving faster than the laws can keep up with them, and they’re finding loopholes. And they’re doing it because if I can get people addicted to my product, they’re going to come back and buy it, and they keep on coming back to buy it. And it’s unregulated at this point. So just trying to not stifle it all, but be very intentional about what these products do and how they harm our community in the long run.

[14:18]

Dave Roetman: All right, fair enough. Other issues that you deal with is disabilities, obviously.

Brian Mulder: I do. So one of my main roles at Volunteers of America, Dakotas, is running what’s known as a community support provider, similar to a DakotAbilities, a LifeScape for your listeners, maybe West River... why can’t I even think of it now... like VistaCare [?] and other communities, and LifeQuest in Mitchell. They’re community support providers. There’s 20 of them across the state of South Dakota. I would say that Volunteers of America, Dakotas, runs a niche service program, and that’ll lead to one of the bills I’d like to talk about as well. We deal a lot with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, a real issue for them. But unfortunately, because of their background, the way they grew up, whatever it is they’ve been involved in, they’ve also either been a victim of a felony crime, or they have committed a felony crime and have victims in the communities. And again, just like the population that doesn’t have IDD, there’s a spectrum within the population that does that have done this, and they have what’s known as co-occurring diagnoses, mental health issues, some of them related to sexual addictions or things like that. A very uncomfortable topic to talk about, quite frankly.

[15:46]

Brian Mulder: But I just had a meeting today with a mother who had a child molested by somebody who had intellectual developmental disabilities. And the issue is that because that person has that disability, they’re not competent to stand trial. And because they’re not competent to stand trial, they don’t face the charges of the felony they committed, and that could release them back into the community to reoffend again without any protections. I’ve been working with several attorneys to try to thread the needle, to protect people’s constitutional rights when you have a disability, but at the same time make sure they have ongoing supports and services that allow that individual to be successful in the community, but also protect the community from sexual crime in the future. And so I’ll be bringing a bill that has something to do with that this year, to say: I understand these individuals cannot face a full criminal trial. Hence, technically, they’re not guilty of their crime, but it’s obvious we have victims. We have circumstances here, and we need to ensure the safety of our community in the long run at the same time. And I think those victims deserve that. So again, very uncomfortable, very complicated topic, but it’s one I’m hoping to find a solution for this session as well.

[17:29]

Dave Roetman: Something needs to be done. I’m glad somebody’s there to take the bull by the horns. That is very uncomfortable, but somebody has to do it.

Brian Mulder: Yeah. As I told the family this morning, who is living this firsthand, they live less than 500 feet away from the individual that molested their six-year-old daughter, and she goes to counseling every week, for the last three years since this incident. And the individual that committed the crime just lives at home. And I’m not saying jail or prison is the right place for a person with disabilities that has done that, but we need to put some safety protocols around their access to the community, make sure they have supervision, and those sorts of things.

Dave Roetman: I understand. Brian, final thoughts?

Brian Mulder: Yeah, well, thanks again, Dave, for the opportunity to sit down and talk and get into some of the weeds here. I think final thoughts, as we sit here mid-October, under 30 days away from the general election: I would just encourage the listeners of this podcast, and I know they will, of course, knowing the audience, to get out there and vote. A lot of ballot measures need to be defeated this year, quite frankly. And have a strong Republican legislature; I would encourage that as well, so we can work together. And I just want to thank you and your listeners for giving me the opportunity to share the thoughts that I work on during legislation, and what I bring to the table from my viewpoint as what’s important, and some of the Republican values that we have across the state, making sure that we have a safe state to live in and continue to live in. I think South Dakota is a great place, and I’m so glad we’re raising our family here, and just glad to be part of the process in it all. And thanks for the opportunity to have listeners hear about these topics. And if they ever want to contact me, they can look me up through the legislature connection points. My phone number’s on there, and it’s all right there.

[19:39]

Dave Roetman: I think we should follow up on some of these issues during the legislative session.

Brian Mulder: Yeah, I wouldn’t know [?] what’s going on. I would love to, yeah.

Dave Roetman: Brian, thank you for being with us.

Brian Mulder: Thanks, Dave.

Dave Roetman: This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’ve been here with Brian Mulder, District 11 representative.