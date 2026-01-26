Interview with Senator Mykala Voita, District 21

Sen. Mykala Voita of District 21 joins Dave Roetman early in the 2026 session to talk about her work on the Appropriations Committee. She explains the summer study on community support providers, who care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and would fall 9.3%, or $21.9 million, behind their costs under the governor’s recommended budget. She describes the appropriations work group looking for 5% in general fund cuts, from unused “phantom” FTEs to over-budgeted school enrollment and Medicaid forecasts, and argues that the Legislature budgets at too high a level to see what programs actually cost, a chance she says was missed when the state’s new BISON accounting system was designed. She also covers SCR 604, calling South Dakotans to prayer and fasting each July; SB 124, her bill with Rep. John Sjaarda to pause the sale of lab-grown meat; Rep. John Shubeck’s trigger bill on direct beef sales to consumers; and her support for SB 88 and the eminent domain amendment.

Topics: Appropriations Committee, community support providers, Medicaid, developmental disabilities, state budget cuts, phantom FTEs, BISON accounting system, government transparency, SCR 604, prayer and fasting, SB 124, lab-grown meat, HB 1077, HB 1064, direct beef sales, SB 88, eminent domain

“The Legislature is the people’s arm of government. When you have the executive branch running the show, not getting the detail to the legislative branch, you’re effectively cutting out the people in that process, and I don’t think that’s right.” - Sen. Mykala Voita, District 21

Show notes

Recorded in January 2026, in the first weeks of South Dakota’s 2026 legislative session.

Guest

Sen. Mykala Voita (R-Bonesteel), District 21; member of the Joint Committee on Appropriations

Sen. Mykala Voita, District 21

Update (October 2026)

SB 124, Voita and Rep. John Sjaarda’s lab-grown meat bill, passed the Senate 29-5 and the House 63-4, and Gov. Larry Rhoden signed it on March 12. As amended, it bans the sale, manufacture and distribution of cell-cultured protein in South Dakota for five years, from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2031, shorter than the 10-year sunset described in the interview. Rep. Julie Auch’s separate bill, HB 1077, which would have listed lab-grown meat as adulterated food, passed both chambers but was vetoed by the governor on Feb. 10; the House fell short of an override, 32-32, on March 30.

SCR 604 was amended in the Senate to urge South Dakotans to “seek” the Lord Most High for His healing presence and mercy, and was adopted 22-11 in the Senate on Jan. 27 and 42-23 in the House on Jan. 29.

HB 1064, Rep. John Shubeck’s direct-to-consumer meat trigger bill, passed the House 48-18 and the Senate 28-6 and was signed on Feb. 17. It takes effect only if federal law changes. SB 88, on surveying private land for possible condemnation, passed 34-0 and 66-0 and was signed on March 12. The eminent domain constitutional amendment, HJR 5001, passed the House 62-5 but failed in the Senate 14-19 on March 2 (Voita voted yes), so it is not on the November ballot.

The FY2027 budget, adopted March 12, gave health care providers who serve Medicaid patients, including community support providers, a 1.4% increase, up from the governor’s flat December proposal. HB 1251, a bill Voita co-sponsored to create a fund to help bring provider rates up to their full methodology, was deferred to the 41st day in House Appropriations.

Voita won the June 2 Republican primary over former Sen. Erin Tobin, 59% to 41%, and faces Democrat Dan Andersson on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Links

Sen. Mykala Voita, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4829/Detail

Mykala Voita campaign website: https://www.voita4sd.us/

2026 SB 124, temporary ban on cell-cultured protein (Voita, Senate prime sponsor): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/27110

2026 HB 1077, lab-grown meat as adulterated food (Auch; vetoed): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26999

2026 HB 1057, ban on cell-cultured protein (Sjaarda; withdrawn): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26414

2026 HB 1064, direct sale of producer-raised meat pending federal law (Shubeck): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26577

2026 SCR 604, call to seek the Lord’s mercy, with July as a time of prayer and fasting: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26975

2026 SB 88, surveying property without the owner’s permission before condemnation: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26739

2026 HJR 5001, eminent domain constitutional amendment: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26741

2026 HB 1251, community-based providers methodology supplement fund: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26736

Update sources

Lawmakers adopt $7.5 billion budget with 1.4% increase for schools, state workers, health providers (South Dakota Searchlight, March 12, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/03/12/lawmakers-adopt-7-5-billion-budget-with-1-4-increase-for-schools-state-workers-health-providers/

South Dakota House sustains governor’s vetoes, approves emergency dam funding on final day (KOTA, March 30, 2026): https://www.kotatv.com/2026/03/30/south-dakota-house-sustains-governors-vetoes-approves-emergency-dam-funding-final-day/

Many state legislative races pending, several in line for recount as former lawmakers seek return (South Dakota Searchlight, June 3, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/06/03/many-state-legislative-races-pending-several-in-line-for-recount-as-former-lawmakers-seek-return/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Mykala Voita, senator from District 21. Welcome, Mykala.

Mykala Voita: Hey, Dave. Thanks for having me again.

Dave Roetman: Absolutely. Your last podcast was very popular, so I’m happy to have you on again. Let’s just get right into it. You were on a summer study about the community support providers. Could you tell us a little bit about how that went and what are the issues that are going on with them?

Mykala Voita: First of all, community support providers, they are the folks who basically contract for the state, fulfilling a constitutional duty to care for people with intellectual and behavioral disabilities. They’re pretty much completely funded by Medicaid, the Medicaid program. There’s several different waivers that they operate under. I won’t get into all the nitty-gritty detail on that because we could be here for a long time, but the summer study was focusing on trying to find efficiencies in both the state and federal methodologies and our waivers. Because with inflation, costs go up, trying to retain good help, we just see that the delta between what we are funding at the methodology rate and their actual cost, it just keeps growing. We came out of that summer study recommending the Division of Developmental Disabilities to work on their new waiver, which will be renewed in 2027. So they’re already starting to work on that, and we’re trying to work in some changes in billing and stuff like that, that we hope will take some of the administrative burden back off of these folks. Other than that, we’re going to have to put our brains together and come up with something creative to find another revenue stream to help keep the ongoing dollars that is the state’s duty to fund, keep that level up. In 2023, the community support providers were funded at 100% of their methodology, so 100% of their cost. That gap has been growing since. Currently, if we don’t do anything other than the governor’s recommended budget this year, they’re going to be 9.3% behind, or $21.9 million in total unfunded services. $10.8 million of that will be the state share. That’s where we’re at with that, so I hope that we can work a little bit something out to catch some of that up for them.

Dave Roetman: That’s a large gap in a very short period of time, and that’s largely due to inflation?

Mykala Voita: Yeah, inflationary increase, workforce. I mean, we know that everything just keeps going up.

Dave Roetman: Yeah, and it’s important work, and it’s constitutionally mandated.

Mykala Voita: Yes.

Dave Roetman: All right, well, I hope we can resolve that problem. You’re also on Appropriations, and you’re on a subcommittee. Could you tell us a little bit about the subcommittee and what that’s about?

Mykala Voita: I got put on a subcommittee. We’re calling it the 5% cut. What we’re doing is we’re looking for 5% reductions in the general fund budget. Our state budget, we have general funds, federal funds and other funds. We are trying to find places where we can find reductions, unutilized FTEs, analyzing different rates that we use to calculate our budgets, our revenues, stuff like that, and see, can we put our heads together and find 5% that we can cut from the general fund. It’s been very interesting trying to dig into this, and I actually started digging into this back during the interim, because this is something that has been one of my goals since I’ve been on Appropriations. The problem that I’m finding, the problem that I’m running into, is that we budget at such a high level. We have agencies come in, they give us their budget hearing. A lot of the agencies will have different divisions underneath their agency, and the level that we budget at, where we can actually see in the state accounting system, it’s so high that we don’t have the details of what programs are actually operating under each of these divisions, or they’re called budget centers. We don’t get to see the actual budget cost of each program. So when you’re trying to find efficiencies in programs that aren’t necessary or statutorily required, it takes a lot of investigative work, trying to get information from the agency, trying to dig into actual raw numbers because you can’t get information from the agency. It’s going to be interesting to see what we can come up with. We’ve got a list of several things that we asked staff to help us find. We’re creating a list of unutilized FTEs. We call them phantom FTEs. There’s agencies that have over-budgeted allotments of FTEs that are historically unused. They just sit there open. When it comes to the next year, those could come back in reversions, and that’ll be where some of your one-time funding comes in that the state always fights over. Another thing that contributes to one-time funding is under-forecasting revenues. You set your revenue projections, and you have your budget actuals come in, and you have extra money. Well, that’s another thing that’s going to get tucked in as excess, or can get tucked in as excess, that next fiscal year. Another thing is looking at Department of Education trends. I will give the department this: they did finally lower their projected student enrollment this year, which historically they had been holding out. They had been over-budgeting for what the actual student enrollment was, so that left extra money in that part of the budget. Another place is the Medicaid enrollment and Medicaid eligibles versus what was utilized. There’s a lot that goes into that, trying to find the historical forecast of, are we over-budgeting there? Because once again, that’s extra money that’s going to get stuck in other places. So it’s very interesting. It’s been a very thorough learning process for me, really digging into the nitty-gritty of all this.

[06:42]

Dave Roetman: Sounds like that’s a lot of detail. And this is something that’s going to go on just this legislative session, or is this going to be an ongoing thing throughout the year, the subcommittee?

Mykala Voita: Well, this is one of our appropriations work groups. We are slated to meet up to five times and then report to the committee with our findings. But I think this is something that should be continually done by people that are on Appropriations. If we could budget at a deeper level than we do right now. I mean, that would require a very committed Appropriations Committee, but in my opinion, that is what the Appropriations Committee’s job is. The Legislature is the people’s arm of government. When you have the executive branch running the show, not getting the detail to the legislative branch, you’re effectively cutting out the people in that process, and I don’t think that’s right.

Dave Roetman: Yeah, it sounds to me like it needs more transparency in government here. So good luck with that.

Mykala Voita: Oh, we had a great opportunity to push for that with this Project BISON that’s coming online soon. They’re making changes to the accounting system and how the state can share records and stuff like that. It’s just a huge upgrade, because we were operating a dinosaur in South Dakota.

Dave Roetman: Tell us about that. What is BISON?

Mykala Voita: It’s a tech IT project. They’re updating all of the accounting stuff. There’s going to be way more transparency, way more checks and balances to help combat possible fraud, stuff like that. And when they were designing this, we had discussions: do we as a legislature, do we as the Appropriations Committee, want to push to go deeper than just the budget center? So like I said, the programs, right? Well, there was all kinds of pushback on us going deeper than the budget center, because then, well, one, it takes control away, but two, I think there was people that probably didn’t want to have to put in that much effort. They kept arguing, oh, well, you’re going to be telling them to buy red pens or blue pens. It’s like, that’s not what we’re talking about here. But there just wasn’t enough willpower in the Appropriations Committee to get that pushed, to do that. It would have been a great opportunity.

Dave Roetman: I think so too. I mean, if you can update your software, it should be top-down, the entire system.

Mykala Voita: Yeah.

Dave Roetman: I agree. It’s going to help with the transparency [?], so I’m all about that. Let’s move on a little bit to some of the bills that you’re going to be co-sponsoring or prime-sponsoring or being in support of this legislative session. Let’s just talk a little bit about SCR 604. Can you tell us a little bit about that?

Mykala Voita: So it’s a concurrent resolution. There’s no law, there’s no force of law behind it. It’s basically the Legislature taking a position and making a declaration. This was something that God put on my heart when I first got in the Legislature. The state of Tennessee actually passed one. It was just a single-year one, a couple years ago, and then last year they passed one very similar to this, where the month of July is annually designated as a call to prayer and fasting in South Dakota. Now, the reason this is important to me is because when you read through the Old Testament, you see the leaders, that they were brought up and they fell, and it was directly correlated with: were they obedient to God? Did they actually walk in what God was calling them to do? And I feel like this is something that God was telling me to do. And I started kind of working on it last year, but the timing wasn’t right. And then Tony Randolph, Representative Tony Randolph, he’s the one priming it in the House. We had some pretty good conversations about it. We prayed about it, and we worked on it over the interim, and we’re like, yeah, I think God’s saying get this done. Tennessee, when they passed theirs, the guy that sponsored it there actually went clear across the state, meeting in the counties, praying with people clear across the state. And I think that’s huge, because God wants unity with His people. He wants us all to come together and admit that we can’t do it without His blessing. And also, in Ephesians 6:12, it says we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. That is directly what this is about. I’m on the Appropriations Committee. I see the departments come in, tell us their issues, how much money they’re throwing at these issues, trying to correct things, the correction system, the school systems, all of it. And we think that throwing money at something’s going to fix it, but it’s not. It’s changing hearts of people, and you can’t legislate that. So what this resolution is doing is just admitting that we can’t fix everything through legislation, and we call upon the people, just like John Adams did, just like so many of our other founders did. We call upon the people to come together and take it to the One who can change it.

[11:56]

Dave Roetman: Seems very appropriate for today. Well, there’s a couple other bills that are fairly near and dear to my heart, involving steak. So there’s SB 124. This is about lab-grown meat products.

Mykala Voita: Representative John Sjaarda is actually the one who brought this bill last year in the House. It made it through the House, and it died in the Senate by one vote. This year, he asked me if I would be willing to introduce it in the Senate. We’re kind of taking a two-pronged approach at this. We are introducing this one in the Senate. Julie Auch has another bill. It’s a little bit different. Hers is basically what Nebraska passed this last year, stating that lab-grown meat, I don’t remember the technical terms for it, are designated as adulterated food. We’ve got two bills running to try and tackle this issue, because, I mean, we just feel that there hasn’t been enough research into this to declare it food. There’s proprietary information that they will not release to the public: what are you ingesting? How is this stuff grown? The FDA is pretty much hands-off on it when it comes to human consumption, and so we just feel that it’s appropriate for the state to step in and put a pause on this. We need way more research, way more time into it, and quite frankly, we’re a beef state. There’s no need for lab-grown meat. And I know that I’m a free market person, but like I said, there’s been no research into the long-term effects of this. The bill that John Sjaarda and I have, it has a 10-year sunset clause in it. The Legislature can look at it again in 10 years and decide if they want to repeal it or leave it there. That’s what that one’s about.

Dave Roetman: I’m a free market guy too, but if they’re not going to tell us what’s in it, the answer is no. This is food. This is not something that’s proprietary. It’s food. And if they can’t tell us what’s in it, then no, they can’t sell it to people. That’s my opinion about that. So you have another bill, though, about producers being able to sell directly to consumers.

Mykala Voita: Yeah, I’m just a co-sponsor on this one, but I think it’s a great idea. Representative John Shubeck is the one who introduced this bill, and it’s effectively a trigger law. This would allow the producers to sell directly, locally, to consumers, as long as the consumer agrees not to resell it or donate it or anything like that, understanding that they’re buying direct from the producer. But until the federal government changes their laws regulating beef for consumption, this won’t go into effect.

Dave Roetman: And so it’s a trigger law, depending upon whether the feds change their laws or rules regarding meat processing plants, essentially?

[15:03]

Mykala Voita: Yep.

Dave Roetman: Okay, that seems reasonable to me. I mean, we have an issue with very few meat processing plants, and that is a bottleneck. And it seems to me that producers should be able to sell their product directly to consumers.

Mykala Voita: Yeah. And I mean, currently the practice that we have in South Dakota, people just buy a beef. They buy the beef live, take it to the locker, and then they can have it processed by a non-USDA-inspected locker. But this would just streamline that and make it much more reasonable.

Dave Roetman: That seems reasonable to me. I mean, I know people who’ve owned restaurants, and they said that they’d love to be able to buy half a beef. They do it every week, and they can process it right there in their kitchen. They’ve got all the facilities for it, and they don’t see why they can’t just do that. That sounds very interesting. I’m in favor of it, and I like steak. So you have any final thoughts?

Mykala Voita: Final thoughts. It has been a very crazy first couple of weeks, but I think that there is some pretty important issues to tackle. I’m going to throw a bone out to, I believe it’s SB 88, and the constitutional amendment for eminent domain, no eminent domain for private gain, and changing those surveying laws. I think those are great bills. Fully in support of them. Can’t wait till we hear them in the Senate. Other than that, pray for your legislators, and I appreciate taking the time to listen.

Dave Roetman: Well, thank you, Mykala. Really appreciate it. This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’ve been here with Mykala Voita, District 21 Senate. Thanks, Mykala.

Mykala Voita: Thanks, Dave.