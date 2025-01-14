Is Medical Cost Transparency Possible in South Dakota?

Aaron Levisay, a Sioux Falls military veteran who has worked on South Dakota’s social studies standards and the Convention of States, joins Dave Roetman to make the case for medical cost transparency in South Dakota. Levisay explains how an all-payer claims database (APCD) would let anyone look up the average price of more than 200 medical and dental procedures on a free state website, using claims data the state’s insurance regulators already collect. He points to New Hampshire, which passed its law in 2006 and where, he says, a University of Michigan study found medical costs fell over ten years even with an aging population, and he describes how providers there went from resisting the site to asking to be listed. He also covers the APCD Council that helps states set these systems up, the low cost of running one, how few hospitals fully comply with federal hospital price transparency rules (he counts only one in South Dakota, in Viborg), and the McCarran-Ferguson Act.

Topics: medical cost transparency, all-payer claims database, APCD, health care prices, New Hampshire HealthCost, hospital price transparency, Viborg, Division of Insurance, South Dakota Legislature, McCarran-Ferguson Act, health insurance, dental costs

“If we know prices, then we can shop. It’s a common sense economic thing that we have almost anywhere else in society, but just not in medicine.” - Aaron Levisay

Show notes

Recorded in January 2025 at Dunn Brothers Coffee, before the bill had a number.

Guest

Aaron Levisay, Sioux Falls, a 29-year military veteran who has worked on South Dakota’s social studies standards and with Convention of States Action

Update (October 2026)

The bill Aaron previewed here became House Bill 1102 in the 2025 session, introduced by Rep. Aaron Aylward. It would have required insurers and third-party administrators to send medical, dental and pharmacy claims data to the state Division of Insurance and set up a health care data system. House Commerce and Energy tabled it 12-0 on Feb. 7, 2025, and no similar bill passed in 2026. As of mid-2026, South Dakota still has no all-payer claims database and no public, state-run price lookup. On the federal side, President Trump signed an executive order on Feb. 25, 2025, directing agencies to enforce and strengthen the hospital and insurer price transparency rules that date back to his first term.

Links

New Hampshire HealthCost, the state medical and dental price lookup Aaron describes: https://nhhealthcost.nh.gov/

APCD Council: https://www.apcdcouncil.org/

HB 1102 (2025), South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25440

Patient Rights Advocate, Seventh Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Report (November 2024): https://www.patientrightsadvocate.org/seventh-semi-annual-hospital-price-transparency-report-november-2024

Search any U.S. hospital’s price file: https://hospitalpricingfiles.org/

Executive order on health care price transparency (White House, Feb. 25, 2025): https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/making-america-healthy-again-by-empowering-patients-with-clear-accurate-and-actionable-healthcare-pricing-information/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’re here with Aaron Levisay. Aaron, welcome.

Aaron Levisay: Thank you, Dave.

Dave Roetman: Aaron, you’ve been involved in a lot of stuff. You’re kind of a problem solver. You’ve done things for the social studies standards and Convention of States. You’re kind of a problem solver type of guy.

Aaron Levisay: Well, thanks. I mean, I think we all are. We all have things that we see that could be better, or that have been problems that we’ve noticed, and you just keep your eyes and ears open, and sometimes you can actually come to something that might actually solve some of these things. You just got to try.

Dave Roetman: And we’re here to talk today about medical cost transparency. How long have you been involved with that?

Aaron Levisay: Roughly the last two and a half years, looking [?] for an active solution to the very non-transparent system that we have in the United States.

Dave Roetman: I quite understand that. So there’s been talk of a medical cost transparency bill in the legislature. There’s no bill number yet, but what does that mean?

Aaron Levisay: Well, what it means is, if this bill could go through and gets funded, which really is not very expensive, it would allow the South Dakota citizen to basically go on a government website and find out what an average cost is for an office visit, let’s say, in a physician’s office, or certain medical and dental procedures, without any insurance, and just know what the cost is. Really, actually bringing the other side to the economic equation, which is the price.

Dave Roetman: People would go onto this website and they’d look up relative costs or standard costs for whatever medical procedure.

Aaron Levisay: And with the doctor or dentist’s office, with the claims data redacted, so you don’t see the person’s name, but just basically what the average is for all of those various items.

Dave Roetman: Has this been done in other states?

Aaron Levisay: It has. That’s kind of where I got the idea.

Dave Roetman: What states?

Aaron Levisay: Okay, well, the main one is in New Hampshire, and this goes way back to 2006. They passed a bill very similar to what we have in South Dakota, to basically just make it more transparent, as we’re talking about here. And it took them a little while to get all the data and then get it on the site, but it’s been a big success there. And so right now you can go to the site and you can look up any of over 200-plus procedures, either medical or dental, in real time, with the physician or hospital or clinic or office and where they’re located, and just go and say, oh, this is the average cost for an office visit or a tooth filling.

Dave Roetman: And it’s just amazing. It’s called New Hampshire Medical Cost [?], and know what you might pay. And we’ll have a link to it in our show notes [?] here. But this is run by the government, and it has all procedures and how much people might pay on this stuff, so you can get a cost comparison. So what has been the effect of this medical cost transparency in New Hampshire?

Aaron Levisay: Well, it’s been amazing. They actually had a study done from 2009 to 2019, and they have it on the site itself. It was done out of the University of Michigan, an economist study, and although you never say that causation is the same as correlation, medical costs in New Hampshire went down over a 10-year period, even with an aging population, which normally you wouldn’t see. I think this probably had a lot to do with it, because again, if we know prices, then we can shop. It’s a common sense economic thing that we have almost anywhere else in society, but just not in medicine. And there’s historical reasons for that, but we haven’t really had a solution to this at the state-by-state level until now. But it’s worked wonders in New Hampshire.

Dave Roetman: Was there resistance from providers to provide data to this site?

Aaron Levisay: You know, the guy that I talked to, Tyler, said at first they were. But then when they found out that people were going on the state site, again, totally free, and then seeing their names listed, they were getting more and more patients than ever before. And they would call up the New Hampshire Department of Insurance and say, hey, how come we’re not listed? And they have to provide the data and everything like that. So it’s funny how that changed when they realized, oh my gosh, they’ve got more patients than ever before.

Dave Roetman: So it kind of provides advertisement and also transparency for them, too, so everybody’s happy.

Aaron Levisay: Exactly.

Dave Roetman: It’d be relatively low cost to run the site.

Aaron Levisay: Oh, gosh, yes. Extremely. And the legislators I’ve talked to know this.

Dave Roetman: Are there any hospitals in South Dakota that provide medical cost transparency?

Aaron Levisay: Okay, so a little bit of a history lesson here, along with the answer to that question. So back in January of 2019, then-President Trump, he could be president again, but then-President Trump, first term, put out a huge Health and Human Services nationwide EO that said any hospitals that have any federal funds, which is essentially all of them because they have to take Medicare and Medicaid payments, must post their most used procedures for the public. Now, since that time, there’s been some that have done it, but the majority of hospitals in America, they do and they don’t. They basically kind of put it into an algorithmic thing where, yep, you can click on it, and if the average person can understand algorithm mathematical things on their CSV files, Excel files, then sure, they’ve done it. But that’s not the idea. The idea was that he was trying to make it so that hospitals would put in dollars and cents, like we understand for paying for things. Okay, so as of 2024, a group that studies this and puts out the reports all the time says that about 21 percent of 1,600 hospitals they surveyed are there. So no, we’re not doing very well as a nation. Specifically in South Dakota, because they look at South Dakota, there’s one hospital that’s meeting all the tenets of what was put through in that EO six years ago, and it’s a small hospital in Viborg. And again, this is as of November 2024, but basically you can pretty much say that in terms of hospital price transparency in the state of South Dakota, and not just there but around, it’s not very good.

[06:34]

Dave Roetman: So tell us about the all-payer claims database.

Aaron Levisay: Sure. So after the New Hampshire site was set up, they realized they needed to have an organization ready to help other states essentially collate and manage their insurance data so they could make these other sites. And a lot of other states have done it, Georgia and a bunch of others. So the All-Payer Claims Database Council is basically the advisory body that goes around to states after they’ve passed, essentially, an APCD bill, which is what I’m talking about, and says, all right, you want to know how to do this? We’re the experts. Here’s how you do it, here’s how you collate it, here’s how you pull the data, and based upon that, here’s how you put it out on the site so that your citizens can know what the prices are. So they’ve been around ever since then. You notice the APCD Council is located in New Hampshire, because New Hampshire was the one that really got it going. And so, anyway, yeah.

Dave Roetman: So we have an example of a state that has successfully put medical cost transparency on a website, and people are complying with it. It seems to be successful. And we also have examples of how it can be done, and a council ready to do it. So this sounds like this bill would be very successful.

Aaron Levisay: Yeah, and the thing of it is, it’s very, very cheap to do this. That’s the main thing that got me. I kept thinking, you know, is this going to be something... I actually emailed them. I’ve been having meetings with the New Hampshire Department of Insurance on this. Like, seriously, how do you do this? And I said, tell me how much this is going to cost, because you can’t just go to the legislature and say, hey, give me something that’s going to cost public money. And they said the whole total cost would be this, and I went, you’re kidding, that’s it? And they were like, yeah. And so anyway, I’m just amazed at it, and I can’t imagine there’d be anybody in the state of South Dakota that would go, yes, please keep me in the non-transparency, I’ll-never-know-what-a-true-bill-is state that we’re in right now, and not go to this and go, oh, sure. Because then they can shop like anything else, right?

Dave Roetman: That seems to be a common theme, is that people receive bills for their medical procedures and they have no idea what’s coming, and it seems the bills may never end, and how much does this cost, and we just don’t know until everything settles.

Aaron Levisay: Well, and even if you get, let’s say, a good faith estimate from a hospital, it may be a good faith estimate, but you don’t know. What are they basing it on? See, that’s why you need the Department of Insurance to do it, because they already get the claims down. By law, they have to get the claims down, because they want to make sure nobody’s being fraudulent or whatever. So when they collate it and they put out an average cost per medical-coded item, that’s our actual market price. The thing that we should have had, you know, 80 years ago, Dave, when we had the federal McCarran-Ferguson Act. Now, those two senators aren’t with us anymore. It was a World War II thing that they did, but did they mean to create it? But they did. And so we’re going to have to go state by state, and this is our state’s chance.

Dave Roetman: This sounds very doable. I think this is going to be brought up this session.

Aaron Levisay: Oh yeah, it’s going to be brought this session. And I can tell you this, from the legislators I’ve talked to, and there are a wide range of ones, both veteran and new members, they’re like, well, yeah, this is, yeah, it’s a no-brainer, essentially.

Dave Roetman: Yeah. Aaron, thank you for being with us this afternoon here at Dunn Brothers. Keep us informed about how this is going. When [?] we receive the bill number, we shall get behind it.

[10:10]

Aaron Levisay: Sure will. Thank you, Dave.

Dave Roetman: Thank you. This has been the Making Waves podcast. I’m here [?] with Aaron Levisay to talk about medical transparency, medical cost transparency.