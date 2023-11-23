Is Nuclear Energy the Answer?

Gary Schuster, a retired metallurgical engineer from Sioux Falls with a bachelor’s degree in physics and a PhD in metallurgical engineering, tells Dave Roetman why he believes nuclear power beats renewables and fossil fuels on sustainability, cost and safety. Drawing on his years as director of research and development at Materion, the beryllium producer that supplies the nuclear industry, he says known uranium deposits could fuel nuclear plants for thousands of years, argues that the usual online cost comparisons leave out renewable subsidies and the cost of keeping backup plants ready when the wind and sun don’t cooperate, and blames most of nuclear’s high cost on regulation and a licensing process he says typically takes 15 years. He walks through death rates per unit of electricity by energy source, the Chernobyl, Fukushima and Three Mile Island accidents, and nuclear waste storage, including the fight over Yucca Mountain, and he and Dave agree that politics is the biggest obstacle. Recorded in late summer 2023.

Topics: nuclear energy, nuclear power, renewables, wind energy, solar energy, fossil fuels, coal, natural gas, uranium supply, sustainability, electricity costs, energy subsidies, production tax credit, capacity factor, intermittency, renewable portfolio standards, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, nuclear licensing, nuclear safety, Chernobyl, Fukushima, Three Mile Island, nuclear waste, Yucca Mountain, Harry Reid, reprocessing, Materion, beryllium, ITER, small modular reactors, Gary Schuster

“Much of the reason why the costs of nuclear are so high is regulatory.” - Gary Schuster

Show notes

Gary Schuster of Sioux Falls, a retired metallurgical engineer with a B.S. in physics from Iowa State University and a Ph.D. in metallurgical engineering from the University of Illinois, joins Dave Roetman to explain why he supports nuclear energy. He was director of research and development at Materion, the world’s largest beryllium producer, where he worked on beryllium for test reactors, for the ITER fusion project and for commercial reactor cores. He ran for the South Dakota House in District 12 in 2022.

Recorded in late summer 2023 and first published Nov. 23, 2023. Figures in the conversation are as Gary cited them at the time.

Context on the numbers: Our World in Data’s current estimates of deaths per terawatt-hour of electricity, from accidents and air pollution, are coal 24.6, oil 18.4, natural gas 2.8, wind 0.04, nuclear 0.03 (including Chernobyl and Fukushima) and solar 0.02. The ranking matches Gary’s, but his coal and oil figures are higher than these. The University of Chicago study he describes is “Do Renewable Portfolio Standards Deliver?” by Michael Greenstone and Ishan Nath (2019). It found that retail electricity prices were 11% higher seven years after a state adopted a renewable mandate, and 17% higher after 12 years.

Update (Oct. 2026): Nuclear power is back on South Dakota’s agenda. Gov. Larry Rhoden’s Resilience and Infrastructure Task Force recommended a state nuclear energy study, and the Legislature’s fiscal year 2026 budget revision (SB 78, signed March 30, 2026) added the $300,000 the governor requested for it to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Lt. Gov. Tony Venhuizen said a reasonable timeline was to hire a consultant by the end of spring 2026 and have results by the end of the year. NorthWestern Energy is studying small modular reactors for its South Dakota customers. The Public Utilities Commission approved recovery of those study costs in July 2025, and the company’s 2026 filing says a go/no-go decision could come as early as late 2028, with the earliest modeled deployment in 2032. South Dakota still produces no nuclear power; about 4% of the electricity it uses comes from nuclear plants in other states. Nationally, on the issues Gary raised: a May 2025 executive order directed the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to decide new reactor license applications within 18 months and set a goal of 400 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2050. The nuclear production tax credit Gary mentioned was created by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, and the July 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act kept the nuclear tax credits while ending credits for new wind and solar projects that don’t start construction by July 4, 2026 or go into service by the end of 2027. Yucca Mountain is still unbuilt, and Congress hasn’t funded it since 2010. (Sources are linked below.)

More on energy on Making Waves

Interview: Don Haggar, on South Dakota energy policy and his run for the Public Utilities Commission (Aug. 19, 2025): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/interview-don-haggar

About the guest

Gary Schuster (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/Gary_Schuster

Materion:

https://www.materion.com/

ITER, the international fusion project:

https://www.iter.org/

Background

Do Renewable Portfolio Standards Deliver? (Greenstone and Nath, University of Chicago EPIC, 2019): https://epic.uchicago.edu/research/do-renewable-portfolio-standards-deliver/

What are the safest and cleanest sources of energy? (Our World in Data): https://ourworldindata.org/safest-sources-of-energy

2023 Senate Concurrent Resolution 601, encouraging an interim legislative committee on nuclear power (adopted February 2023): https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/248883.pdf

Update sources

Rhoden’s budget proposes modernizing state’s IT systems and studying nuclear energy (KOTA, Dec. 3, 2025): https://www.kotatv.com/2025/12/04/rhodens-budget-proposes-modernizing-states-it-systems-studying-nuclear-energy/

South Dakota inches toward studying nuclear power as data center energy demands loom (South Dakota Searchlight, Jan. 30, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/01/30/south-dakota-inches-toward-studying-nuclear-power-data-center-energy-demands-loom/

2026 Senate Bill 78 (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26950

SB 78 fiscal note listing the $300,000 nuclear energy study: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/FiscalNote/306824.pdf?Year=2026

PUC order approving NorthWestern Energy’s rider, including small modular reactor study costs (Docket EL25-013, July 2025): https://puc.sd.gov/commission/dockets/electric/2025/el25-013/EL25-013PIPR.pdf

NorthWestern Energy 2026 rider petition with SMR timeline (Docket EL26-019): https://puc.sd.gov/commission/dockets/electric/2026/EL26-019/Petition.pdf

Executive Order 14300, Ordering the Reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (May 23, 2025): https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/05/ordering-the-reform-of-the-nuclear-regulatory-commission/

The Impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Nuclear Tax Incentives (Morgan Lewis, July 2025): https://www.morganlewis.com/pubs/2025/07/the-impact-of-the-one-big-beautiful-bill-act-on-nuclear-tax-incentives

Technology-Neutral Clean Electricity Tax Credits Under the IRA and the OBBBA (Congressional Research Service, updated July 27, 2026): https://www.congress.gov/crs_external_products/IN/PDF/IN12719/IN12719.4.pdf

2025 Report and Recommendations, status of the Yucca Mountain project (Nevada Agency for Nuclear Projects): https://www.anp.nv.gov/siteassets/content/commission/report-and-recommendations/2025_Report_and_Recommendations_English.pdf

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’re here with Gary Schuster. Welcome, Gary.

Gary Schuster: Hi, Dave.

Dave Roetman: You support the use of nuclear energy in the United States. What’s your background on that?

Gary Schuster: I have a bachelor’s degree in physics and a PhD in metallurgical engineering. When studying for the physics degree, I did take a class in nuclear physics. And while working on my PhD, I took a class that was partly focused on the material problems associated with nuclear power plants. In my professional career, I worked for a company called Materion. Materion is the world’s largest beryllium producer, and they supply the nuclear industry with beryllium. And I was the director of research and development at Materion. So in that position, I learned a lot about beryllium’s use in test reactors. We were also working with an international organization, ITER, for developing fusion reactors, and there were beryllium components in that fusion reactor, which I worked on. Also, our group was trying to improve the performance of commercial nuclear reactors by adding beryllium to the reactor core. So that’s another thing that I did, and because of that and other things, I am quite familiar with the operations of commercial nuclear reactors and some of the concerns and needs. So yes, I do have a reasonably good background in this area.

[02:08]

Dave Roetman: And you support the use of nuclear energy?

Gary Schuster: I do, I do. I think that nuclear energy offers advantages over the two main competing sources of energy for electrical generation, those being renewables and fossil fuels. I think that nuclear has gotten a bad reputation, and it’s understandable why this is so. But because of this, it’s not a popular subject politically, which means that the regulatory environment is not good, and that is part of its problem. So I’m very grateful that you give me this opportunity, because when people understand it, I think they will be more supportive, and the politicians will follow.

Dave Roetman: What are some of the advantages of nuclear power over renewables or conventional resources?

Gary Schuster: Well, there’s three things I’d like to talk about. One is sustainability, the second one is cost, and the third is safety. So I think for all three of these, there are advantages with nuclear. It wasn’t so long ago that people in this country were worried about running out of oil and natural gas. I haven’t heard much about it in the mainstream media for the past few years, but that was a concern. And there was a report that was paid for by British Petroleum back in 2020 that predicted we would run out of oil in 2067. The predictions were based upon the current rate of consumption and also that we would not be discovering new fields. So both of those assumptions were probably wrong, but nevertheless, it’s pretty established that we will someday run out of fossil fuels. And when we do, if we don’t have some alternative way of producing power, we’re not going to be able to sustain our way of life. The difference between fossil fuels and nuclear is that we have about a 30,000-year supply of uranium to run nuclear power plants. So whereas for fossil fuels it’s maybe 100 years, it’s 30,000 years for uranium.

[04:36]

Dave Roetman: Those are the known deposits for uranium.

Gary Schuster: Those are known deposits, that’s right. So actually, there’s probably more.

Dave Roetman: It’s essentially inexhaustible.

Gary Schuster: It effectively is. You know, if we had all of our power being produced by nuclear, then of course our consumption rate would be way up. But in the United States, 20% of the electrical power is produced by nuclear. So if we were consuming five times as much, 100%, that’s 6,000 years of reserves. So 6,000 years, if we haven’t figured out a better way to power ourselves.

Dave Roetman: I’m sure by that time we’ll have better technology.

Gary Schuster: I think you’re right, Dave.

Dave Roetman: So we can increase the use of nuclear energy safely and efficiently, and we have enough of it.

Gary Schuster: Right, that’s it. So from a sustainability standpoint, it’s the best that’s out there. And I’ll talk a little bit more about that, because you might say, what about renewables, aren’t they sustainable? The quick answer is yes, but there are other problems with renewables. So nuclear, I think, has the best combination of these three things. So sustainability is one thing, that we’ve got enough fuel to last us for a long time. And another sustainability aspect is that the fossil fuels are used for more than just fuels. Oil and natural gas are used in the production of petrochemicals, plastics, fertilizers, and there is no easy substitute for those. So if we run out of fossil fuels, it’s going to be much more of a struggle to come up with a new way to fertilize our crops than it will be to substitute the fossil fuels with nuclear.

[06:20]

Dave Roetman: So you’d like to use the petroleum and natural gas to produce chemicals and plastics and all the other products that we need, instead of burning them for energy.

Gary Schuster: Exactly. It’s another way to sustain our current way of living. That’s one. So another factor, of course, is cost. And this one is a little more complicated, in that if you do an online query, what you’ll almost certainly find is that the renewable generating costs are reported as the lowest, fossil fuels are second, and nuclear is the most expensive. So the question becomes, well, given that, why would we want to choose nuclear? Well, the reason is that what you find online on this is misleading or simply wrong. And the first problem with what is reported is that it doesn’t seem to take into account all the subsidies that the renewable energy sources are getting. So in particular, wind turbines get the production tax credit, and solar gets the investment tax credit. So between the production tax credit and the investment tax credit, more than one third of the cost of building and operating wind and solar facilities is picked up by the government.

[07:49]

Dave Roetman: They’re really not viable without subsidies.

Gary Schuster: That is part of the non-viability, sure. There’s other reasons that you don’t want to be depending upon renewables, and I’ll get to those really soon. But by 2020, which is the date I had for this, more than $100 billion had been spent on subsidies for renewables. Now, nuclear, of course, early in its history had subsidies too, but those subsidies disappeared as the industry fell into disfavor. Actually, a little surprisingly, they seem to be coming back. In one of Biden’s recently passed bills, he wants to include the production tax credit with nuclear power. So if that happens, then the cost comparison that I mentioned will swing into a more favorable comparison. My preference would be to eliminate subsidies for all of them, but if you’re going to have subsidies for one, then it seems only fair to have a roughly equal amount for the other.

[08:56]

Dave Roetman: Let the free market decide.

Gary Schuster: That’s my preference too. The second part that makes those online data very questionable is that they don’t include all the costs that you incur with renewables. There’s something called a capacity factor, which is essentially the percent of time that a generator is online versus the total time. So, for example, the capacity factor for nuclear is 92%, so it’s operating 92% of the time, making electricity. In comparison, the percent for coal is 57%, for natural gas 52%, wind 34%, solar 22%.

Dave Roetman: So the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow.

Gary Schuster: There’s two things here. One you just alluded to: first, that these wind and solar facilities are standing or sitting idle most of the time.

[10:01]

Dave Roetman: I’ve noticed.

Gary Schuster: I have too. But the second thing, and this might even be more important, is that you can’t predict when they will be operating. So if you could, you could perhaps plan things to be able to compensate for the fact that they’re not running most of the time, but you cannot. And of course, customers expect their electricity on demand, any time. How do you fix this? Well, the only real way to fix it is to have spare, unused capacity that you can call upon when needed. The problem with that is it’s very costly. So you have to have all of the plants, you have to have them fueled, you have to have crews standing by that can jump in and turn them on very quickly. So essentially you’re having double the operating costs, because you’ve got your renewable costs, and then you’ve got to have all the other stuff waiting on standby. When they do these calculations showing the costs of producing electricity, they do not include that. So that’s a cost called intermittency. A group from the University of Chicago did a calculation to determine what was the most expensive versus the less expensive ways to generate electricity. And of course, everyone except for these guys says it’s renewables. These guys say no, and they computed the costs in a very different way. Whereas these other groups look at the cost of building the plant, fuel costs, and when you do that, yeah, renewables look really good. The Chicago group did something else. They looked at what utilities were charging their customers, and they looked at utilities that were increasing the percentage of power that they produced from renewables. And what they found was that the utilities that were having an increasing percent of energy produced by renewables were increasing the cost of the electricity that they sold to their customers faster than the ones that were not so fast in increasing renewables.

[12:24]

Dave Roetman: It seems obvious to me that you’re literally building conventional power plants, coal, gas, nuclear, to carry the load, and then on top of that, you’re building this renewable stuff, which is not reliable.

Gary Schuster: That’s what they essentially concluded. They said that if the cost of renewable electricity was actually lower than for nuclear and fossil, then you would have expected that as they added more renewables, the cost to their customers would have gone down, and it was going the other way. And they said the biggest reason for this was this cost of intermittency, that they were handling that cost by, as you just mentioned, having to build all of the more conventional generating stations, and thereby being able to also say, we’re supplying you with renewables. That, to me, seems like the most credible way of computing these costs, and that way came out with a very different conclusion than what the other reports have.

[13:27]

Dave Roetman: I would call it a farce.

Gary Schuster: And lastly, there are ways that nuclear costs can be reduced. Much of the reason why the costs of nuclear are so high is regulatory. So you’ve got...

Dave Roetman: Politics.

Gary Schuster: Well, yes, yes indeed. And in particular, licensing. To start a nuclear plant, you’ve got to get two licenses. One, you have to have the design of the plant reviewed and have that approved. Second, you have to get the site approved. In this country, it takes typically 15 years from the time that you decide to build a plant before you can actually start bringing money in from customers who are paying for the electricity. If you’re building a renewable plant, it’s like two to three years.

Dave Roetman: Two to three years is absurd.

Gary Schuster: Well, it could be, but it’s a heck of a lot quicker than what the nuclear industry is faced with.

Dave Roetman: That’s a generation.

[14:27]

Gary Schuster: It’s a long time. There are many reasons for it. Other countries, Asia in particular, have a lot of nuclear plants, and they build them for half the cost. So much of that is believed to be that they have regulations that are not as onerous, and we shoot ourselves in the foot. Partly you have a problem here because it’s so expensive. Because it’s so time-consuming, people don’t want to build them, and because they don’t want to build them, you don’t get standard designs, you don’t get modular construction, you don’t put a lot on the same site. By making it easier to get the licensing and approvals, and not having nuisance lawsuits, you would make the construction probably much less costly. That high construction cost and long wait, that really kills you, because these costs, they’re net present value calculations. So if you’ve got a long time between the high initial cost and before you start collecting money, it’s going to cost you a lot more. That’s where the nuclear industry is now.

[15:33]

Dave Roetman: I’ve said for years that we’re our own worst enemy.

Gary Schuster: Yes.

Dave Roetman: Forget our foreign competitors, we’re our own worst enemy.

Gary Schuster: For the nuclear industry, I think that’s absolutely right. The last item is safety, and this is one that I think might surprise some of your listeners. What do I mean by safety? Well, you know, there’s probably lots of different metrics that you could use. The one that I’ve found, that I think is probably the best, is this calculation: it’s the death rate per terawatt hour of electricity produced, and it’s a worldwide number. So what in the heck do I mean here? Well, a terawatt is 10 to the 12th watts. So you run that wattage for one hour, that’s the amount of energy. There’s different sources for the energy to make that electricity. So coal is the worst, which is probably no surprise to anyone: 161 people die for every terawatt hour of electrical energy produced.

[16:34]

Dave Roetman: Could you explain that a little bit? Does this include coal mining accidents, air pollution? How would those people die?

Gary Schuster: You know, that’s a good question, Dave, and I’m not sure everything that goes into it. Like the coal mining accidents, it probably should be included. But the main thing is that you put a lot of particulate matter into the atmosphere when you burn coal, and so that is believed to be probably the main... I’m guessing that’s the main source of this. Another thing that people don’t realize is that a coal-burning plant puts 100 times more radioactivity into the atmosphere than a nuclear plant.

Dave Roetman: Because there’s trace amounts of radioactive substances in the coal, and when you burn the coal, it releases into the atmosphere.

Gary Schuster: That’s right. Thorium and uranium are in coal, and it all goes out the stack and into the environment. Whereas with nuclear, it’s very much contained.

Dave Roetman: I’d rather live next to a nuclear plant.

Gary Schuster: Yes, yes. It would be, no question. 161 deaths per terawatt hour worldwide for coal, 36 for oil, 4 for natural gas, 0.44 for solar, 0.15 for wind, and 0.04 for nuclear. The number for nuclear is surprisingly low. Why is this? Well, people, of course, when they hear nuclear, think of some widely reported disasters. And the lead-off one, I think everyone would agree, is Chernobyl. This happened in 1986. As a result of Chernobyl, there were 31 immediate deaths and an estimated 4,000 premature deaths. The second worst nuclear power plant accident was Fukushima. So that’s Japan. The plant was flooded from a tsunami, lost power, the core was breached [?], two deaths. Third worst, Three Mile Island, 1979, Pennsylvania, no deaths. So there was really one major incident for nuclear power plants: approximately 4,000 people died. In the United States, each year it’s estimated that over 13,000 people die from the emissions of coal-fired plants. Nuclear, as far as radioactivity, there was essentially just one incident, and beyond that, there haven’t been deaths due to nuclear plants.

[19:09]

Dave Roetman: What are the dangers, then, of storing nuclear waste?

Gary Schuster: That’s a good question. I tried to find specific information on that. I did some online searching, and there are no reported deaths from incidents with long-term storage of nuclear waste. So by all indications, it seems to be not a very hazardous activity. The nuclear waste now from our power plants is stored on the sites of the reactors. So this wasn’t what was planned. The original plan was to store the waste there temporarily until Yucca Mountain was ready. And they’d actually done the studies to show that it was a safe site, and they’d done a lot of work to prepare Yucca Mountain for this storage. But when the time got close, it was a political decision. It was in Nevada. What’s his name?

[20:15]

Dave Roetman: Harry Reid.

Gary Schuster: Harry Reid. He was the Senate majority leader, had a lot of political pull, and he killed it. The United States does not have a plan to store all of the nuclear waste in one central repository. It would have advantages to do that. The advantages are you have one site to inspect to make sure all the safety protocols were being followed. And there’s some risk that a terrorist will try to do something very destructive, to blow up a storage site and spread some nuclear waste. But as far as operations are concerned, the technology to encapsulate and store waste for long periods of time is well established and can be done pretty safely. The waste problem is one that people bring up, and it’s definitely something that needs to be taken care of, but there really doesn’t seem to be a problem now.

[21:23]

Dave Roetman: The cartoons you’d see online, you know, The Simpsons and movies, there’s no barrels of green goo leaking all over the place. It’s all solid waste.

Gary Schuster: That’s right.

Dave Roetman: And you can reprocess it and reduce its volume.

Gary Schuster: It could be. Now, reprocessing isn’t occurring in this country, but it definitely could be.

Dave Roetman: Again, a political decision.

Gary Schuster: Yes, yes indeed, and it should be. It should be. You could get a lot more fuel. The plutonium that you extract could be burnt, and it should be, and for political reasons... And to be fair, you need to be careful. If you’re dealing with plutonium, then you’ve got to be extra careful that it remains secure. But it’s something that could be done, and if we had the political will, it would be done.

Dave Roetman: It seems to all come down to politics. If it wasn’t for politics, I think we’d have 100% nuclear energy in this country, for electricity, that is. And it seems to me that’s the most efficient way of generating electricity, the most reliable way.

[22:25]

Gary Schuster: I agree. I think if you had the perfect world, you would have a diversity of sources. It’s hard to imagine nuclear ever being less dependable than, say, renewables or fossil, but it could be that for some reason your nuclear has to be taken out, and then what are you left with? Whereas if we had a diverse supply, we would have something else to fall back on. But right now, I would say nuclear is the most dependable, and if we had our politics right, it might be the cheapest and...

Dave Roetman: Most efficient, safest, obviously.

Gary Schuster: Everything, yes.

Dave Roetman: Gary, thanks for being with us.

Gary Schuster: Thank you.

Dave Roetman: This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name’s Dave Roetman.