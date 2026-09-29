In February 2025, I had State Treasurer Josh Haeder and his deputy, Jason Williams, on the podcast and told listeners: “in 2026, vote yes on the Unclaimed Property Trust Fund” (Making Waves). That trust fund is now Amendment K on your Nov. 3 ballot. It’s a no-brainer. I’m voting yes.

Whose money is this?

When a bank account, refund or insurance payout sits unclaimed for three years, it’s turned over to the State Treasurer to hold until the owner comes forward (ballot pamphlet).

Haeder put it plainly on my show: “It is not tax revenue. It is not to be spent that way. It’s simply to be held until we find the rightful owners” (Making Waves).

The Legislature spent it anyway. When we talked, about $1.2 billion was still claimable. Interest earned on it? Zero, Haeder said, “because 100% of that $1.2 billion has been spent.” That left “a $1.2 billion liability with no money set aside to pay those claims.” Carry a liability like that in your personal life, he said, and most would call it “incredibly poor financial management” (same).

Unclaimed property collections to South Dakota’s general fund, FY2020-FY2025. Source: SD Bureau of Finance and Management, FY2027 budget documents ( Summary Book ; Budget in Brief ). Chart by Dave Roetman.

I said it on that show and I’ll say it again: “that’s somebody else’s property” (same). Spending it is wrong, and it’s foolish.

The 2025 law was step one. K is step two.

In 2025 the Legislature unanimously passed SB 155, which created a trust fund in statute and weans the budget off this money (session law). But a fund created by statute alone is stuck in the state’s cash flow fund, what Haeder called “a glorified savings account.” Voters have to approve a trust, he said, “for the investment council to have the capacity to utilize all the investment tools of the other trust funds to get that 7-8% return” (Making Waves).

It’s the smart money move, too

Haeder’s ballot statement says the temporary fund earns only 3% to 4%, while Investment Council trusts earn far more: School and Public Lands 8.3%, Education Enhancement 7.9% (pro statement). As he explained it to me, our trust funds average about 7% a year. “It pays out 4% a year. So anything over that 4% is reinvested back into the principal” (Making Waves). The owners’ money grows, and the state spends earnings, not principal.

Returns cited in Treasurer Josh Haeder’s pro statement in the SD Secretary of State’s 2026 ballot question pamphlet . Chart by Dave Roetman.

This plays to our strength. South Dakota runs trusts well. The Investment Council already manages the health care, education enhancement and Dakota Cement trust funds, all written into our constitution (SD Constitution, Art. XII §§5-6, Art. XIII §20). K puts unclaimed property in the same hands.

Why this money comes here, and why our reputation is on the line

Under rules the U.S. Supreme Court set in 1965, unclaimed property goes first to the state of the owner’s last known address in the company’s records. If there’s no address, or that state doesn’t claim it, it goes to the company’s home state, where it’s incorporated (Texas v. New Jersey; Delaware v. New York).

Some of America’s biggest banks call South Dakota home. Citibank moved its credit card business to Sioux Falls in 1981 (Business History Review), and the FDIC lists Sioux Falls as home to both Citibank, N.A. and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. As Sen. Taffy Howard, K’s prime sponsor, puts it, “because we have certain banks headquartered in our state, that money reverts to the state” (SD Searchlight podcast).

Those banks chose South Dakota, and they could have set up elsewhere. The money they send us belongs to their customers. Treating it as a slush fund hurts our reputation as a responsible place to do business. Our past carelessness and selfishness in spending it was a bad look. K tells those banks, and their customers, that the money is safe here.

What Amendment K does

K puts the statutory trust fund into the constitution and lets the money grow faster (SJR 505 text):

The principal is protected. It can’t be spent except to pay owners’ claims, return money the law requires to be returned, or by a three-fourths vote of all the members elected to each chamber.

The Investment Council invests it , as it does our other permanent trusts.

Only earnings get distributed. Starting July 1, 2027, part of the interest and income goes to the general fund each year, under a formula set by law that must grow both the fund and the payout.

Amendment K’s title and Attorney General explanation, from the SD Secretary of State’s 2026 ballot question pamphlet .

Sen. Howard and Rep. Chris Kassin sponsored it. It passed 35-0 in the Senate and 69-0 in the House (Senate vote; House vote).

One thing to watch: SB 155 still lets the budget keep office costs plus $58 million this fiscal year, stepping down to $25 million by FY2035, and a simple majority could change that schedule (session law). So keep an eye on Pierre. That’s exactly why K matters: whatever reaches the trust stays protected.

The other side

Nobody filed an opposing statement (pamphlet), and I haven’t found organized opposition.

The fair question is why this belongs in the constitution. I’m voting yes on Amendment L because the constitution should be hard to change and reserved for foundational things. K fits. Our other permanent trusts are already there, and protecting other people’s money from the Legislature is exactly what a constitution is for. This isn’t an out-of-state petition drive, either. Your own Legislature sent it to you without a single no vote.

Vote Yes on K

Unclaimed property doesn’t belong to the state. Putting it in a trust fund is right ethically and smart financially. Amendment K is the right thing to do.

Absentee voting is open now at your county auditor’s office. Register by 5 p.m. local time Oct. 19, and get mail-in absentee applications in by 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time (SOS; VIP).

And see if the state is holding money for you or your family at cash.sd.gov, which takes you to the Treasurer’s search at southdakota.findyourunclaimedproperty.com. I found a couple of old $30 cell phone overpayments. As Haeder says, “there is never a cost” (Making Waves).

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