It's Your Money: Melissa Hull on the Treasurer's Office and Amendment K

Melissa Hull, the Republican nominee for South Dakota State Treasurer, joins me to explain an office most people never think about until something goes wrong. Melissa has spent nearly eight years as Treasury Manager under Treasurer Josh Haeder, running the state's banking: every tax dollar and grant coming in, every bill going out, all tracked through one checkbook with the State Auditor and BFM checking each other's work. She isn't learning the job; she's already doing it.

We spend most of our time on unclaimed property and Amendment K. Forgotten bank accounts, refunds and insurance checks get turned over to the state, but they still belong to their owners, and for years Pierre simply spent them. That left about $1.2 billion in claims the state owes and has no money set aside to pay. A 2025 law started a trust fund and caps how much goes to the general fund. Amendment K puts that trust in the Constitution, locks the principal so it's there when owners come forward, and lets the Investment Council earn the kind of returns the other state trusts get, not the 3 to 4% it earns now. Treat it like the people's money, because it is. Yes on K, and Melissa Hull for State Treasurer.

Learn more:

Melissa Hull for State Treasurer (official campaign website)

South Dakota State Treasurer’s Office (official site)

Constitutional Amendment K, 2026 ballot question (SD Secretary of State)

Chapters

0:00 Intro

0:17 Melissa's background: Philip and West River

0:47 What does the State Treasurer actually do?

2:07 The state's checkbook, and checks and balances

2:47 Her job: leading Treasury Services

3:45 What is unclaimed property?

5:21 Amendment K: where unclaimed property money has gone

6:52 The $1.2 billion liability

7:22 What changes if Amendment K passes

8:52 Yes on K

8:58 Final thoughts

Links

Amendment K (SJR 505), Final Attorney General's Statement (PDF)

2026 Ballot Question Pro/Con Pamphlet (PDF)

SJR 505 as filed, the text of Amendment K (PDF)

SB 155 (2025), which created the statutory trust and the general-fund cap (PDF)

SDCL 43-41B-24.5, the trust distribution rule

Search for your own unclaimed property (SD State Treasurer)