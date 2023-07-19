John Mills Discusses Eminent Domain and Shared the Dangers of the CO2 Pipeline

Rep. John Mills (R-Volga), who represented District 8 in the South Dakota House, sits down with Dave Roetman at the Cool Beans coffee shop in Brookings to explain why he calls the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline the most foolish government initiative he can remember. Mills traces the project to the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the Senate on the vice president’s tie-breaking vote, and argues that federal tax credits, paid for with borrowed money, are the only reason anyone would capture, compress and pipe ethanol-plant CO2 to North Dakota to bury it. He says many landowners who signed easements did so under the threat of eminent domain, warns about the safety risk of a pipeline rupture, citing the 2020 Satartia, Mississippi, leak and the recent explosion at the Onida ethanol plant, and makes the case for a special session after the July 2023 landowner rally at the Capitol. He closes with his work on the Legislature’s county funding study committee and his idea to let counties keep an administrative fee for collecting and distributing property taxes. Recorded in July 2023.

Topics: CO2 pipeline, carbon capture, Summit Carbon Solutions, eminent domain, property rights, landowners, Inflation Reduction Act, 45Q tax credits, pipeline safety, Satartia Mississippi, Onida ethanol plant explosion, special session, Gov. Kristi Noem, 2023 HB 1133, county funding, property tax, Lake County, John Mills

â€œIn my life, I can’t remember anything that I would consider as foolish as this particular government initiative.â€ - John Mills

Show notes

Rep. John Mills (R-Volga), District 8, joins Dave Roetman at the Cool Beans coffee shop in Brookings to talk about the carbon dioxide pipeline proposed across eastern South Dakota: where it came from, who pays for it, why so many landowners signed easements under the threat of eminent domain, and what a pipeline rupture could mean for the people who live and drive near it. He also talks about the push for a special session and his work on the Legislature’s county funding study committee.

Recorded in July 2023, about a week after the landowner rally at the Capitol in Pierre and the July 9 explosion at the Onida ethanol plant. Mills was serving his fourth term in the House at the time. He did not run for re-election in 2024 and left the Legislature in January 2025.

Update (Oct. 2026): No special session was called in 2023; Gov. Kristi Noem said one would be “fruitless” without legislative consensus. In September 2023 the PUC denied permits for both Summit’s and Navigator’s pipelines, and Navigator canceled its project in October 2023. In 2024 voters rejected Referred Law 21 (SB 201), 59.4% to 40.6%, repealing the Legislature’s new pipeline-siting law. In March 2025 Gov. Larry Rhoden signed HB 1052, which bans the use of eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipelines. In April 2025 the PUC denied Summit’s second application, finding its route no longer viable under the new law. In May 2026 Summit announced a new core route through Nebraska to Wyoming that does not include South Dakota, though the company says it is keeping its South Dakota easements as an option for later phases. The state’s investigation ruled the Onida explosion accidental. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

Rep. John Mills, 2023 legislator profile: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4389/Detail

John Mills on Ballotpedia: https://ballotpedia.org/John_Mills_(South_Dakota)

John Mills, “Pipeline fight product of bad federal legislation” (The Dakota Scout, July 10, 2023):

https://www.thedakotascout.com/p/viewpoint-pipeline-fight-product

Mentioned in the episode

Inflation Reduction Act, Senate passage 51-50 with the vice president’s tie-breaking vote (Aug. 7, 2022): https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_votes/vote1172/vote_117_2_00325.htm

2023 HB 1133, carbon dioxide pipelines not common carriers; passed the House 40-28, killed in Senate committee: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24090

The 2020 Satartia, Mississippi, CO2 pipeline rupture that hospitalized 45 people (NPR, May 2023): https://www.npr.org/2023/05/10/1175305683/a-rupture-that-hospitalized-45-people-raised-questions-about-co2-pipelines-safet

Onida ethanol plant explosion (SDPB, July 10, 2023): https://www.sdpb.org/news/2023-07-10/no-injuries-reported-after-explosion-at-onida-ethanol-plant

Landowners rally in Pierre, call on Noem for a special session (Dakota News Now, July 6, 2023): https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2023/07/06/landowners-rally-pierre-call-noem-special-session/

Study Committee on County Funding and Services, July 12, 2023 minutes: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/Minutes/251982.pdf?Year=2023

Update sources

Noem: a special session would be “fruitless” (Dakota News Now, July 12, 2023): https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2023/07/12/noem-calling-special-session-would-be-fruitless/

PUC denies Summit’s first application (SDPB, Sept. 11, 2023): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2023-09-11/south-dakota-puc-commissioners-deny-summit-carbon-solutions-pipeline-application

Navigator cancels Heartland Greenway (SDPB, Oct. 20, 2023): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2023-10-20/navigator-co2-cancels-multi-state-carbon-capture-pipeline-project

Investigation rules Onida explosion accidental (SDPB, Nov. 20, 2023): https://www.sdpb.org/environment/2023-11-20/investigation-rules-onida-ethanol-plant-explosion-accidental

Referred Law 21 (2024): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Referred_Law_21,_Regulation_of_Carbon_Dioxide_Pipelines_Referendum_(2024)

2025 HB 1052, ban on eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipelines; signed March 6, 2025: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25581

Rhoden signs HB 1052 (SDPB, March 6, 2025): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2025-03-06/rhoden-signs-bill-blocking-eminent-domain-use-for-carbon-pipelines

PUC denies Summit’s second application (SDPB, April 22, 2025): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2025-04-22/south-dakota-puc-denies-summits-pipeline-application

Summit’s new route bypasses South Dakota (South Dakota Searchlight, May 13, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/05/13/summit-describes-new-carbon-pipeline-route-as-not-including-south-dakota/

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Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. We’re here in Brookings, South Dakota, at the Cool Beans coffee shop with John Mills, Representative, District 8. Welcome, John.

John Mills: Good morning, Dave. Thanks for coming up to Brookings this morning. We’ve got a nice day, and I’m glad to be here.

Dave Roetman: You had an op-ed in the Dakota Scout recently about the carbon capture pipeline, which went into the origins of where this came from and what it’s about, and I thought that was very interesting. Could you tell us a little bit about that?

John Mills: I was feeling this is just riding too much under the radar for folks, and I, frankly, was one of those people that didn’t really have a clue a couple years ago, until a constituent reached out and asked me what I knew about it, and I had to admit to him I didn’t know anything. And so through that process I started to become educated. I attended a PUC informational meeting in Flandreau, a huge crowd there. Very fascinating, because out of this large crowd in Flandreau, there were only two people in the audience, by show of hands, who were there that were in favor of this pipeline.

[01:12]

John Mills: So I began to question and listen and dig and learn, and the more that I’ve learned about it, the more concerned I am that people are just unaware of what’s coming. And I felt like I needed to write, provide a little context, help people to begin to think, to see what’s on the horizon. So it is coming, but it’s on the horizon. It’s just the craziest thing ever. I think I’ve never in my life... I can’t remember anything that I would consider as foolish as this particular government initiative.

John Mills: Our federal government. And as I said in the article, this legislation passed by only one vote. It took the deciding vote of the Vice President in the Senate to finally get that legislation through. And of course that was back when the Democrats had control of both chambers.

Dave Roetman: Are you talking about the federal government?

John Mills: I’m talking about the federal government. It was split [?] entirely along party lines. All the Republicans voted against it, all the Democrats voted for it. I don’t think parts of this particular bill are partisan, but as a package, it went down on partisan lines, and the Vice President pushed it through.

[02:31]

John Mills: Well, the piece that relates to the particular issue with carbon capture is the one that’s really front and center in South Dakota today. And not just here; it’s in our neighboring states, it’s in other parts of the country. It relates to this idea that they want to take carbon dioxide, which is a pretty natural product. You and I are exhaling it as we speak. And through a process, they want to capture it off of ethanol plants, as one of their targets, take this natural product and compress it, and take something that’s safe and make it extremely dangerous, and then send it through a network of pipes all across the state and up into North Dakota, where the intention is to bury.

John Mills: And you think, well, how does this make sense? Who’s buying it? What’s the product? There is no product. There’s no benefit, strictly to get rid of it. There’s no market, absolutely no market. The money then to do it is coming from the government, which doesn’t have the money to start with. So they’re printing it. They’re borrowing money from my grandchildren and your grandchildren. That angers me, frankly, to do something that we don’t need and we don’t want, and then on top of that, to give us something that’s extremely dangerous. It’s just about as foolish as it comes.

[04:01]

Dave Roetman: This would only exist because of that legislation, because of the government mandate and government subsidies.

John Mills: Correct. Yeah, what they use is a vehicle called tax credits. Now, most of us don’t have any idea what tax credits are, because really the only people who make use of tax credits are wealthy folks.

Dave Roetman: It’s a fair point.

John Mills: Big corporations and wealthy folks. That’s who makes use of tax credits. And so bureaucrats and folks in D.C. will use that tool once in a while to benefit big corporations and wealthy people. And I don’t have anything against wealthy people. I’m just saying that that’s where the benefit’s going to land, and it’s going to come at the expense of all taxpayers. It puts us further in debt, and along that same line, it’s part of what’s causing the inflation that we’ve all felt. Any time you’re borrowing and spending money you don’t have, you’re ratcheting up inflation.

Dave Roetman: I’ve heard that upwards of 70% of farmers have already signed on to the carbon capture pipeline, and so it’s a minority of landowners that are opposed to it.

[05:09]

John Mills: You know, I’ve heard that same statistic. I think there are several things related to that. The first is that it might be true, we’re not sure, but if it is true, it’s certainly also true that many of those who signed up are signed up because of the threat of eminent domain. I went to Pierre last week, whenever that was, for the rally, a week and a half ago, with two farmers. They both said they got a letter from the pipeline company. The first communication they received said, “We’ve got a pipeline that’s going to come through property you own. We’d like to negotiate with you, but, oh, by the way, if you don’t want to negotiate, we’re going to take your property through eminent domain.”

John Mills: So the very first communication they got was accompanied by a threat. Just from a basic knowledge or understanding of negotiating, the only way you can have a true, equal and honest negotiation is if both parties have the ability to walk away, to be able to say, “No, I don’t want this deal. This is not good for me.” And without that ability, you can’t have a negotiation. That’s another component.

[06:18]

John Mills: The other part about the 70%, when I hear that, that frustrates me, is that even those who signed up willingly and are glad to get the money and happy to have the pipeline, that’s their choice, and that’s fine. But my guess is if you ask those people, they don’t want to force their neighbor to also sign up. There’s not an implication that, okay, 70% signed up, therefore we want you to sign up. They did that. Those who did it willingly, great [?], but they’re not trying to force their neighbor. And many of those who signed up have done so under duress, because they know the option is: I either sign up and take this deal, or I’m going to end up in a long, drawn-out court battle, and I’ll have lawyer fees and all kinds of other costs.

Dave Roetman: The root of the opposition, then, is the eminent domain issue rather than opposition to the pipeline in and of itself.

John Mills: I think the eminent domain is certainly at the epicenter of the issue. Frankly, I think all of us ought to be concerned with the pipeline because of the safety issue. I don’t think we understand that nearly enough. You might think, well, I don’t live by an ethanol plant, or, you know, that pipe’s going to be 10, 20 miles, 50 miles away from me, whatever. But the fact is, because it’s going to connect with this whole network of ethanol plants and traverse across South Dakota all the way up into North Dakota, it will cross Interstate 90, Interstate 29, Highways 34, 14, 81, you know, take your pick. All of us drive those highways, and if there’s a rupture, wherever there’s a rupture, life is in danger.

[08:02]

John Mills: And that’s part of why I put that in the article, about what happened down in Satartia, Mississippi. That was back in 2020. Very rural area. In fact, I looked it up. Satartia, Mississippi, only had a population of 41, but 45 people ended up in the ER after that rupture. And when you read these stories, it’s scary. Folks were on the ground, they couldn’t breathe. The emergency responders, their vehicles quit working, because vehicles need oxygen to run. Fortunately, no one died, but there are a lot of health issues that remain in that community, and the doctors say, you know, obviously there’ll be brain injury, because the brain is the first one to be harmed by a lack of oxygen. And it’s really kind of amazing that nobody died.

John Mills: And I think with the pipelines that are coming, we just have a big risk. In fact, in Onida last week there was an explosion at an ethanol plant. Do you remember that?

[09:11]

Dave Roetman: I heard about it, yes.

John Mills: Yeah. All I could think about was, oh my goodness, what if they had been connected to a CO2 line? Because all these ethanol plants, a lot of them are close to town. Somebody said the one in Onida is maybe a half a mile from town. And you think about if the explosion had ruptured that CO2 pipe. Not only is the explosion potentially harmful, but for perhaps hours later, there’s, you know, an amount of CO2 that could stay as a cloud, because CO2 is heavier than air, so it sinks to the ground. And then depending on the weather conditions, it would move with the wind. It could have moved right into town. I just have this concern that people don’t know the risk that we’re about to walk into.

Dave Roetman: There is a legislative fix that we can apply to this. A special session has not been called, but I understand there’s a petition being circulated. Can you tell us a little bit about that?

John Mills: You know, there were several pieces of legislation this last year that would have gone a long way to fix the eminent domain issue. A couple of those passed the House, died in Senate committee. Those particular pieces of legislation could come back, along with perhaps some variations, that go a long way towards fixing this issue. There is a call for a special session. I was at the rally out here that had 500 or more people there.

[10:40]

Dave Roetman: I was there also. There were more than 500 people at that rally.

John Mills: Yeah, I’ve heard numbers, you know, the media had numbers like 200, 300. And I guess the one thing I would say, as a legislator who’s been in for seven years, it was the largest crowd I have seen in the Capitol. And you’re talking about in the summertime. People are vacationing, they’re at work, and just to get to Pierre, for 95% of those folks, is not easy.

Dave Roetman: And yet, 100 people at a rally in Pierre is a big deal.

John Mills: It is a big deal.

Dave Roetman: It had over 500. I mean, I was there. I counted them. This is what I do, is I count people, and there were more than 500 people at that rally.

John Mills: Yeah, it was a big crowd.

Dave Roetman: On a weekday at noon hour, in summer. That was a remarkable turnout.

John Mills: Yeah. And, you know, just a little sidebar, it was so inspiring to hear us all recite the Pledge of Allegiance just in perfect unison in that Capitol. It was just like music. And then at the end, singing God Bless America. I mean, these were not people there who were radical or trying to upset the status quo. And they came from all over the state. And that, to me, is awfully amazing too, because really the bulk of the damage that’s going to happen is in eastern South Dakota. That’s where the ethanol plants are, and that’s where this pipeline will be.

[12:02]

Dave Roetman: I think property rights and eminent domain issues apply to everyone.

John Mills: They do. Absolutely.

Dave Roetman: The other projects in South Dakota that I’m going to discuss with some other legislators that have been involved in eminent domain have come up also.

John Mills: Sure. Yeah, that’s a universal issue. And I said that in the article, that property rights are constitutionally guaranteed, and we ought to care when anybody’s property rights are endangered.

Dave Roetman: If there were a special session, do you think consensus would be achieved? There’s been talk that there is no consensus; that’s why there’s no special session.

John Mills: I do think so. I think obviously the understanding of this issue is growing, and so the demand is growing. I think it’s going to take the leadership, particularly the governor and the Senate, to recognize that and to come around and to lead. I’ve been in the Legislature seven years. I’ve been in five special sessions. Every one of those was called by the governor. And so oftentimes the governor sits in this unique spot. You need to recognize what’s happening out in the state and take leadership on these issues. This may be somewhat regional, but we’ve had other regional issues like that, like the non-meandered waters and other things, that the governors have called us in for special session for, because they recognize that. And I think that leadership, if there is any lack of consensus, leadership by the governor would turn that completely.

[13:44]

Dave Roetman: This is not the only issue or thing you’re involved with. So you are on the county funding committee. Tell us about that.

John Mills: I am.

Dave Roetman: I’ve heard about this.

John Mills: We have 66 counties in South Dakota. About 12 or 15 of them are really struggling financially. And a lot of that goes back to when a property tax freeze went into place in the late, or in the mid-’90s, I think under Janklow. And a little history at that time, because this history was important to me, to figure out, well, why are some counties suffering and others aren’t?

Dave Roetman: Context is important.

John Mills: Right. And so what I learned was in the ‘90s, a lot of local governments, counties and schools, had excess reserves. And there was sort of a recognition of that and pushback from the public, saying, wait a minute, why do taxes keep going up, and you guys are just sitting on this huge reserve? And so some of the counties responded to that pressure and began to use up their reserves instead of raising taxes, and some went even further. Some started using their reserves to fund their annual budgets and lower taxes. Well, then under Janklow’s leadership, property taxes were frozen at whatever level they were at that point in time and only allowed to increase by inflation, to a maximum of 3%, plus growth, whatever growth has happened. And so those counties that spent down their reserves and lowered taxes then got locked into that lower rate. Those are many of the counties that are struggling today.

[15:29]

Dave Roetman: Property tax is not only funding the counties, but also the schools.

John Mills: Yeah. In fact, this has been very interesting to me; I didn’t realize it. The county, while property tax is their primary source of revenue by far, they only keep about 24% of the tax they collect. You know, 55% or something like that goes to the schools, and then the rest is divided up among the municipalities, emergency services, the road districts, townships. There’s a whole laundry list of other folks who get small pieces of the property tax. So the counties are keeping about a fourth of it.

John Mills: And so this committee has been tasked with trying to figure this out. And what are the solutions? Are there some consolidations that can happen? Are there some services that the state maybe should pick up that the counties have been bearing? There’s a variety of things. And one of the solutions that at least I’ve brought forward, after listening to all this, is the counties receive the tax money, and they divide it up and they send it out to all these other government entities, folks they give it to, and they do all that work. And the county is the one that’s audited for that also. They’re responsible for the division of all that property tax, but they receive no administrative compensation. And I think they should.

[16:56]

John Mills: I think they ought to be able to say, wait a minute, we’ve got some extra staff, we have some extra responsibility, we’ve got to endure the audit. It covers all this. There’s time involved with it. I think they ought to be able to retain a portion of that to cover that work. And that’s a small thing, but, you know, maybe a couple hundred thousand dollars for a county. You know, that’s not going to make a difference? That’s not insignificant. Yeah. One of my counties that I represent is Lake County. They’re one of the ones that’s struggling. $180,000, $200,000 for them every year would make a difference. They’re in an opt-out right now, which may come to a vote; it has yet to be referred, but that’s a possibility, because they’ve been struggling that much.

Dave Roetman: That’s [?]. I’m on board. Thank you for being on the podcast. Appreciate it. This is Dave Roetman. Thank you for listening to the Making Waves podcast.

John Mills: Thanks, Dave.