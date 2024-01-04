Leah Anderson, Minnehaha County Auditor

Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson, a USD accounting graduate with more than 20 years of public and private-sector accounting and audit experience, sits down with Dave Roetman about a year into her first term. She talks about keeping the office’s staff in place, the county budget, and redrawing Sioux Falls-area precincts to keep up with growth: 81 precincts now, with precincts split between legislative districts cut from 19 to three. She explains new polling places, separate staff and “greeters” at polling places shared by several precincts, and why she needs poll workers from every party. She also covers the Juvenile Justice Center bond and the county’s Moody’s rating, moving the surplus tax-deed property sale online, ES&S training on the county’s tabulators and ExpressVote machines, and the combined April 2024 Sioux Falls city and school election. Recorded in early January 2024.

Topics: Minnehaha County, county auditor, elections, election administration, precincts, redistricting, legislative districts, polling places, poll workers, election greeters, ES&S, tabulators, ExpressVote, election night reporting, Sioux Falls city election, school board elections, county budget, Juvenile Justice Center, county bonds, Moody’s rating, tax deed sale, surplus property, online auction, Leah Anderson

“It seems very easy for me to get Republican poll workers, but I need workers from every party.” - Leah Anderson

Show notes

Leah Anderson is the Minnehaha County Auditor. She earned her accounting degree at the University of South Dakota in 1993 and worked in public accounting, doing financial audits and some tax work, before spending more than 20 years doing the accounting for small businesses in Sioux Falls. She was elected auditor in 2022 and took office in 2023. The auditor’s office runs elections in South Dakota’s largest county and also handles the county’s budget, accounting and payroll, the county commission’s minutes, and sales of tax-deed property.

Recorded in early January 2024 and first published Jan. 4, 2024. The “upcoming” ES&S training and the April 9 combined city and school election she mentions were in 2024.

Update (Oct. 2026): Anderson is running for a second term. She won the June 2, 2026 Republican primary over Samuel McCarty of Hartford, 12,814 votes to 4,725 (about 73%), and faces Democrat Curt Deedrich in the Nov. 3, 2026 general election, the only contested race for an incumbent county office on Minnehaha County’s ballot. In her 2026 campaign she points to post-election audits, the release of cast vote records, limiting local voting to true South Dakota residents, and changes to absentee ballot processing so the county can report results on time when it has 30,000 or more absentee ballots. (Sources are linked below.)

More on Making Waves

Minnehaha Auditor Leah Anderson Interview (Nov. 14, 2024): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/minnehaha-auditor-leah-anderson-interview-76b

About the guest

Minnehaha County Auditor/Elections Office: https://www.minnehahacounty.gov/dept/au/au.php

Leah G. Anderson (Ballotpedia, 2026 candidate page with her survey answers): https://ballotpedia.org/Leah_G._Anderson_(Minnehaha_County_Auditor,_South_Dakota,_candidate_2026)

Update sources

Official results, June 2, 2026 primary (Minnehaha County): https://web.minnehahacounty.gov/dept/au/election/electionReturns/26primary.php

New Minnehaha County register of deeds set as auditor race moves ahead (Sioux Falls Live, June 2026): https://www.siouxfallslive.com/news/sioux-falls/new-minnehaha-county-register-of-deeds-set-as-auditor-race-moves-ahead

Meet the candidates running for Minnehaha County offices in November (The Dakota Scout, Sept. 30, 2026): https://www.thedakotascout.com/p/meet-the-candidates-running-for-minnehaha-county-offices-in-november

Elections and voting (South Dakota Secretary of State): https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/default.aspx

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and I’m here with Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson. Welcome, Leah.

Leah Anderson: Thanks, Dave.

Dave Roetman: Thank you for being on our show. Could you give us a little background about yourself, where your training is, where you came from?

Leah Anderson: My background is an accounting background. I graduated from USD back in ‘93. Since then, I had experience in public accounting doing financial audits and also a little bit of tax work. My preference is the auditing. And then I left and worked for a couple of small businesses in town for about 20-plus years, doing all of their accounting work.

Dave Roetman: So, experience in private enterprise, but also auditing, which is kind of important for an auditor.

Leah Anderson: Yes.

Dave Roetman: So I understand that you got a nice little compliment on the budgeting process that you went through at the auditor’s [?] office.

Leah Anderson: Yes, I think our budget process went very smoothly this year. I was new to working on such a large budget. I have a budget and finance officer in my office. Her name is Susan. She does a fantastic job. It’s great to have such strong accounting skills in the auditor’s office.

[01:20]

Dave Roetman: But as, of course, your boss, who has a background in auditing, you kind of understand how that flows and can see that the process is being done right.

Leah Anderson: Yes, correct.

Dave Roetman: Speaking of staff, have you made many staffing changes since your election?

Leah Anderson: No. When I came in, I was very impressed with a lot of the staff and their credentials. I wanted to work with everyone and not have any interruptions in our office. There had been a lot of staff changes that had occurred over the last two years, and so I thought it was important to start with everyone that was there and see if we could keep things running smoothly, which we did. About six months in, or maybe four months into the process, I did receive one resignation from my election coordinator. She had been offered a really great opportunity somewhere else, and so she decided to take that. That’s the only staff that I’ve replaced since I’ve been there.

[02:21]

Dave Roetman: So that’s fair. I mean, if you’re offered a pay raise and a better opportunity, I’d grab it too. But since you’ve been elected, you basically brought stability to the office, and you’re satisfied with the experience and skill set of your employees.

Leah Anderson: Correct. Yes.

Dave Roetman: That’s great. Let’s talk a little bit about some of the changes or reforms you have made. For example, I’m a data guy. I’ve been a data guy with the party since 2013. I know how important some of these precincts are, and drawing a lot of these precinct lines is not easy, because you’ve got legislative district lines, you’ve got city council lines, and these precincts are kind of the building block to build those things. But you can’t just change the city council and legislative district lines. So you had to make some changes because of the growth of Sioux Falls. We have a lot more voters, and Sioux Falls is expanding. And you made, what, five new precincts?

Leah Anderson: Well, technically we made more than five, but we netted more. So we have 81 precincts now. That’s both city and outside of the city area, but within the county. So we have 81 precincts. Yeah, you’re correct. The precincts are made up of lots of boundaries. We have water district, power district, the city council. We also go into other cities, like the City of Baltic, Dell Rapids, Brandon. Then within that, yes, the legislative: previous to my coming in, we had 19 precincts that had multiple legislative districts in them after the redistricting [?]. And so now we’re down to three precincts that have more than one legislative district. It’s almost impossible to completely eliminate that, but we’ve gotten it down to three.

[04:14]

Dave Roetman: It would be nice if next time they had a census, they allowed you to draw the precincts before they drew the city council and legislative districts.

Leah Anderson: Yeah, that would be ideal, but... hint, hint. Yes, I don’t know if they’ll do that. So when we create some of these new precincts, we also have to get new polling places, or maybe change the polling places to make the polling location ideal for that precinct. So I also had to do some changes with that and reach out to new locations. Technically, we only have three new locations, but with that, we had some changes in locations too. There’s going to be a mass mailing that goes out in February to anyone that’s had a precinct or polling location change, so please look out for those to come.

Dave Roetman: Does the precinct’s polling location have to be inside the precinct, or is it required to be close? I’m sure it has to be close, but does it have to physically be inside the precinct?

[05:18]

Leah Anderson: Ideally, we would like it to be in the precinct. In the center of the precinct would be ideal. But that doesn’t always happen, and we also can’t always have the location be even in the precinct. We have some rural voting precincts that don’t have a location that would be suitable, so we have to do the best we can and find a close location. Some locations will actually have more than one precinct, but another change I’ve made is we are going to have separate staff for those options. We don’t want to have people confused about where they need to go, and we also don’t want the workers confused about which ballot they need to hand out. So if we completely separate them...

Dave Roetman: Okay. But yeah, because when I go to vote, there’s four precincts voting in that one polling location. And so it makes perfect sense. You have four separate doors, because they’ve got the facilities to handle it. So they just have the different numbers and different doors you walk in there. I had no problem. But the staff then is specific to the precinct. I guess that would help eliminate confusion.

[06:26]

Leah Anderson: Correct. Now, if the ballot isn’t different, we may not have different staff. There are some situations where we can combine them, but for the most part, we’re going to have different staff. Another change with that is I’m planning to have what I’m going to call greeters, people that can help direct those people coming to vote to make sure they’re in the right place before they stand in line.

Dave Roetman: That makes sense too. You need more poll workers, then?

Leah Anderson: Yes.

Dave Roetman: Okay, so if anybody wants to do some poll work, they should sign up.

Leah Anderson: Yes, and it needs to be all parties. It seems very easy for me to get Republican poll workers, but I need workers from every party.

Dave Roetman: And I would encourage all Republican poll workers: just do the right thing. We want honest, fair elections. So if you can be a poll worker and be honest and fair, I think that’s what we’d expect from anybody. Elections are very important, but what else does the auditor do?

Leah Anderson: So when I first came into office, which was in March, the first project that was placed in front of me was we needed to get bonded, go through the bonding process for the Juvenile Justice Center. That had already been passed by the commission prior to my term. So part of that process was making sure that we provided all the necessary documents to the bonding agencies to get our Moody’s rating. Thankfully, the county still has a very high rating. That has not changed. And that corresponds to us getting a good rate for our bond. We were able to get a good rate for that. So even though we have a 50 million dollar bond, we’re really sitting at a principal of about 46 million. So we saved some money there with the county.

[08:17]

Dave Roetman: I like that.

Leah Anderson: Yeah. And then another process that was new to me, that we recently went through, was the surplus property tax deed sale. When someone doesn’t pay their taxes for four years on their property, the county transfers that deed to the county, and then it gets transitioned over to the auditor to sell the property. So I had some properties that had to be sold. Traditionally, we’ve done that with an in-person sale, and this year was the first year that I introduced an online surplus sale for those properties, which brings in a better audience, and more people know about it.

Dave Roetman: I didn’t know about this.

Leah Anderson: Well, you will next year.

Dave Roetman: That’s good.

Leah Anderson: And that’s the other benefit of having an online auction: even in a busy election year, coming up in ‘24, we can do an online property sale every year and not have to do it every other year based on elections.

Dave Roetman: Ah, I follow. Yeah, that makes sense, because you do have limited staffing.

[09:18]

Leah Anderson: Right.

Dave Roetman: Okay. I didn’t even know the auditor did that stuff, but I guess that makes sense. As auditor, you oversee elections. What’s new with that?

Leah Anderson: A great thing that’s coming up here pretty soon is I was able to get our extensive training scheduled with ES&S, the provider of the machines that are used. They are the vendor.

Dave Roetman: Those are tabulating machines?

Leah Anderson: Yes. They provide tabulating machines, ExpressVotes, which are the ADA-compliant machines, and also the election night reporting [?] software, which is how we transmit the votes to the state. We have that training coming up on the 11th. That’ll be a full day of training. Then also, I’m communicating with the city pretty regularly about their upcoming election, which will be April 9th. It is a combined election this year with the school and the city, so that will have its complications as well. When we were talking about precinct boundaries, one of the things that will be complicated with that is, within the city of Sioux Falls, we have multiple school districts. There will be three ballot options, where people could vote for city items, city and school items, or just school items, depending on where they live. So we’re trying to keep that going, keep the communication working, and meet with the city on a regular basis to make sure we’re prepared. The county auditor doesn’t actually run the city or school elections, but with the City of Sioux Falls, we do contract with them and help oversee the tabulation process, and they use our equipment and our staff.

[11:05]

Dave Roetman: Right. That makes sense, because the auditor runs elections for other things, and the city doesn’t have the staff for that. I think that we should probably look into how we can streamline that system in the future.

Leah Anderson: Right. I know the smaller municipalities run their own elections, but they’re able to do so with limited staff, because the numbers aren’t as large as ours.

Dave Roetman: Yeah, their office workers probably do that every couple of years. That’s one part of the job. Makes sense.

Leah Anderson: Yeah.

Dave Roetman: Well, Leah, thank you for being [?] on our podcast.

Leah Anderson: Thank you, Dave.