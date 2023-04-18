Moms for Liberty Chair Amy Bruner

Amy Bruner, chair of the Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls) chapter of Moms for Liberty, talks with Dave Roetman in spring 2023 about the sexually explicit books she found in her children’s school libraries. She also describes what she and other parents have asked the Sioux Falls School District to do about them: tell parents what’s on the shelves and let them opt their own children out. Bruner explains why she sees this as parental choice, not a book ban. She describes how library books reach schools, the district’s new opt-out page, and the crowdsourced tools parents use to research titles. She urges parents to stay civil “joyful warriors” in talking with school boards, librarians and teachers.

Topics: Moms for Liberty, Minnehaha County, Sioux Falls School District, school libraries, sexually explicit material, age-appropriate books, parental rights, informed consent, opt-out, library catalogs, HB 1163 (2023), SB 193 (2023), HB 1197 (2024), HB 1239 (2025), book bans, school boards, South Dakota Legislature

“What I am saying is that parents should have the final say in terms of their children having access to this kind of sensitive material.” - Amy Bruner

Show notes

Amy Bruner, chair of the Minnehaha County chapter of Moms for Liberty, joins Dave Roetman to talk about sexually explicit books in school libraries, and what she and other Sioux Falls parents have asked the school district to do about them.

Recorded in spring 2023, after the 2023 legislative session, and first published April 18, 2023. Bruner is a Sioux Falls School District parent. Her chapter, the second Moms for Liberty chapter in South Dakota, began in November 2022.

What happened to the bills

HB 1163 (2023; prime sponsor Rep. Jon Hansen) would have banned giving obscene material to minors in public schools and public libraries. House Education killed it, 9-3, on Feb. 8, 2023.

SB 193 (2023; prime sponsors Sen. Jessica Castleberry and Rep. Sue Peterson) would have set rules for how school districts review and select instructional materials. Senate Education killed it, 5-2, on Feb. 16, 2023.

Update (Oct. 2026): In 2024 the Legislature unanimously passed HB 1197 (prime sponsors Sen. Steve Kolbeck and Rep. Mike Stevens). It requires every public school and public library to adopt and publish a policy restricting minors’ access to obscene material. Gov. Kristi Noem signed it March 6, 2024. In 2025, Rep. Bethany Soye’s HB 1239 sought to remove the legal defense that protects school and library employees from prosecution for giving minors material harmful to them. Bruner testified for it. The Senate replaced that approach with an amendment: school and library obscenity policies must now let anyone appeal to the school board or library board, with judicial review of the board’s decision. Gov. Larry Rhoden signed it March 31, 2025. The Sioux Falls School District’s library page now offers parents a “Restrict Access to Library Books” form and a formal process for reconsidering materials. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

Moms for Liberty: https://www.momsforliberty.org/

Moms for Liberty continues its push into South Dakota education policy, with Bruner’s chapter (Dakota News Now, May 1, 2023): https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2023/05/02/moms-liberty-continues-push-into-south-dakota-education-policy-conversation/

Bills mentioned

2023 HB 1163 (obscene material in schools and public libraries): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24265

2023 SB 193 (review and selection of instructional materials): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23747

2024 HB 1197 (published policies restricting minors’ access to obscene material): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24817

2025 HB 1239 (obscene material appeals; originally librarians’ affirmative defense): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25730

Background and sources

Sioux Falls School District library services, the catalog, and the parent request to restrict library materials: https://www.sf.k12.sd.us/page/library-services

Sioux Falls schools haven’t removed books parents challenged (Argus Leader, March 22, 2023; subscription may be required): https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/education/2023/03/22/south-dakota-legislature-sioux-falls-schools-not-banning-books-yet-moms-for-liberty/70030798007/

Senate committee kills SB 193 (Argus Leader, Feb. 16, 2023; subscription may be required): https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/education/2023/02/16/south-dakota-education-committee-kills-book-ban-bill-limiting-school-material/69911257007/

SD Senate will consider repealing obscenity prosecution protection for librarians (South Dakota Searchlight, March 6, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/03/06/sd-senate-will-consider-repealing-obscenity-prosecution-protection-for-librarians/

Senate amends HB 1239 (SDPB, March 11, 2025): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2025-03-11/senate-declaws-bill-aiming-to-put-librarians-under-legal-threat

RatedBooks, one of the crowdsourced rating sites Bruner mentions: https://www.ratedbooks.org/

A few on-air details, checked

“Three chapters in South Dakota” is right for spring 2023: Hughes County, Minnehaha County and Pennington County. The Minnehaha County chapter started in November 2022 (”the end of 2022”).

The “two bills” this session were HB 1163 and SB 193. Both died in committee.

Opt-out page: the Sioux Falls School District now publishes a form for parents to restrict their child’s access to library books. We couldn’t confirm when it was first posted or that it began as a Google Doc.

Destiny Discover is the Follett catalog system many schools, including Sioux Falls, use for library searches.

We didn’t find the “Mary in the Library” Facebook page Bruner mentions, so it isn’t linked.

Surveys: we didn’t verify what Bruner means by the state having “weighed in on” school surveys. A 2023 bill on consent for student surveys (SB 151) failed in the Senate.

How books reach school libraries, and librarians not reading every title, are Bruner’s account of committee testimony. We didn’t check them against hearing records.

The Outsiders is S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel. The movie came out in 1983.

Bruner says “this is not a book ban” because she’s asking for parental notice and opt-outs, not removal. The Argus Leader reported that she and other parents had also asked the Sioux Falls board to limit access to specific titles.

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Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast, and I’m here with Amy Bruner, who is the chair of Moms for Liberty. Welcome, Amy.

Amy Bruner: Good morning, Dave.

Dave Roetman: Thanks for coming.

Amy Bruner: Thanks for having me.

Dave Roetman: Well, tell me about this organization, Moms for Liberty. What’s it about?

Amy Bruner: So Moms for Liberty is a group of parents, moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, aunts, uncles and friends who have come together to really advocate for parental rights. Moms for Liberty is a national organization, and there have been several of us who have been attending school board meetings and really trying to pay attention to what’s going on with our local school districts for a number of years. And Moms for Liberty has given us a chance to come together as a group to talk about some of the things that we’re seeing in schools, in the school districts, and just as related to parental rights in general. There are three chapters in South Dakota, and the Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County chapter started at the end of 2022.

[01:13]

Dave Roetman: So you’ve been involved in these kinds of issues long before you joined Moms for Liberty.

Amy Bruner: Sure. There are a lot of us who’ve been going to school board meetings for a while, and this gives us an opportunity, under a more national organization, to come together to talk about the things that we’re seeing here, to share resources, and to get ideas from those across the nation and across the state.

Dave Roetman: So one of the issues you’ve been currently involved with is sexually explicit materials in schools. Have you found some?

Amy Bruner: Well, yeah. So that was an interesting thing for me to come across. This last fall, there were a couple of books that came home with my children from the school libraries that I just happened to open, and I was relatively shocked by the material that I found in those books. It was material of a sexual nature that was really beyond their maturity level and age, as I saw it. And I was really kind of concerned about that, and started to do a little bit of research into that, and found that there’s actually quite a bit of it that’s there. And so, you know, having done some research on that, we started to talk about it, because I think that parents are not necessarily aware that that’s available through the school libraries.

[02:31]

Dave Roetman: Have you spoken to the school boards about this?

Amy Bruner: So we have. In the South Dakota State Legislature this year, there were two bills that were brought forward that would deal with sexually explicit materials in school libraries. And they were both couched in a little bit different ways, but really, giving parents informed consent was one of the main themes with regard to that. At that time, the suggestion was made to us that we should come back to the local school board. And, you know, local government, it’s always great to push things to the local level. And so the school board is one of the very most local government ways that we can be involved, in particular because it affects all of our children.

Amy Bruner: So we have spoken with our school boards about that, and have really had some very productive conversations, actually, with the school boards, with the superintendents, librarians, teachers and whatnot. So I think that really our objective is to create awareness of what’s there and to let parents know. And our ask, really, for the school board has been to inform parents of what’s being made available to children with regard to sexual themes, and to give us an opt-out for our children.

[03:51]

Amy Bruner: There are already precedents for that kind of thing in place. For instance, when the sex ed section of health is going to be held at school, I receive a letter that details what they’re going to be talking about in those classes, and it gives me an opportunity to call the school and opt my children out if I would choose to do so. The state of South Dakota has actually weighed in on some of the surveys that the school districts have given to children. Those surveys often have some pretty invasive questions with regard to sexual behavior, substance abuse, things that are happening in the home. And when I sign my kids up online for school every year, I’m given the option to either let them or not let them take those surveys. And, you know, going even farther beyond that, there are mechanisms in place by which the state or the school districts are already filtering out content through the Chromebooks. There’s parental controls on those types of things. And so we have some precedent for already putting guardrails in place, and this is really what we’ve been asking for.

[04:59]

Dave Roetman: All right, how did these materials get into the schools in the first place? I mean, what’s the mechanism that brings them there?

Amy Bruner: One of the things that we learned when we were in Pierre, and this is in testimony in committee, is that school library books arrive at schools in bundles, or on pallets, really, in packets. And the libraries curate that material, but due to the volume of the material that comes in, we’ve been told that it’s not reasonable, necessarily, for the librarians to read all of that material, because there’s just a ton of it that comes in. And so they’re taking recommendations from some national organizations, associations and the like, and bringing that material into the schools, barcoding them and putting them on the shelves.

Amy Bruner: I think that the librarians are reading some of that material that gets in there. And I think that there’s a lot of room for grace in this. I think there’s a lot of us who just did not know, and I think that may include folks who are at the administration level in the schools, who are working in the libraries as well. And so I think, again, it’s just a matter of people being aware that this is happening. And really, as a parent, I want to be able to determine how my children are introduced and given sensitive material. I know my children best. I know what they’re able to understand. I know their maturity level. And I want parental choice when it comes to that.

[06:29]

Dave Roetman: So there’s room here for reasonable people to come to a reasonable accommodation on this?

Amy Bruner: Absolutely. I think that there’s absolutely reasonable solutions here. And I do have to give the school district where my children attend some credit here, because after a lot of our discussions, they have stood up a page on their school district website that will allow parents to, number one, access the school library catalogs, which is where, I mean, you can go and find a lot of this information there. And once you search that library catalog, if you don’t want your child to have access to certain titles or genres, there’s a Google Doc located on that page, on that website, that I can go fill out, or I and other parents can go fill out, to opt your children out of certain material. And the librarians have been very open to honoring those requests.

Amy Bruner: I’ve been reached out to by some librarians, very friendly conversations. And in fact, I had a teacher reach out to me also the other day, very friendly conversation, about whether or not I would allow one of my children to, you know, be involved in a class discussion on a certain book. And it was The Outsiders, if you remember that. I’m dating myself a little bit, but the book from the ‘80s movie. And I think there’s some really rich topics involved in that, and so I have no problem with my child experiencing that in the classroom.

[07:52]

Dave Roetman: So this has been called a book ban.

Amy Bruner: Well, this is not a book ban. What we are interested in is making sure that highly, highly sexually explicit material does not make its way into the hands of young children. I’m not saying that these books should be removed from Amazon or Barnes & Noble or the public library, and I’m not even really saying that they should be removed from the public school library. What I am saying is that parents should have the final say in terms of their children having access to this kind of sensitive material.

Dave Roetman: So what should parents do if they’re concerned about this issue? Where should they go? You already explained some stuff about the Google Doc, but what should they do? What would you recommend that parents do to be involved with this, what they should do to become more informed about it?

Amy Bruner: So there are lots of resources that have developed, really, through crowdsourcing on the national level: parents who’ve gotten involved, parents who are going in and reading these materials and then providing excerpts from the books. And sort of an underground rating system has developed. So you’ve got people who are putting that information out on the World Wide Web. There are Facebook pages where you can go to access some of that. There’s one in particular called Mary in the Library USA, and it’s a grouchy old lady on the front cover of the Facebook page, but there’s many books listed there. So at least you have an idea of some of the titles that could be located in the library, because that’s where it’s also very difficult, because there’s thousands of titles, and I don’t know what parent has time to read all of those titles, right?

[09:35]

Amy Bruner: So you can access through some of these crowdsourced mechanisms, and then you can actually go to your school library catalog and search for them. A website called destinydiscover.com carries many of the school library catalogs. You have to search by state, pull down, and then search by your school location, and so you can dig in that way. There’s another website that I refer to often called ratedbooks.org, and that will actually give excerpts of some of these texts that we’ve found to be available in South Dakota school libraries. These books are really across the state.

Amy Bruner: And I think that, you know, libraries curate their collections all the time. They add and remove books all the time based on a variety of different reasons, you know, readership and those kinds of things. And so it’s important to understand that those things can change over a period of time, based on whatever reasons the school district would use.

[10:47]

Dave Roetman: There’s some denial of the fact that these books are actually there. But you have proof that these books have been there in the past.

Amy Bruner: So, yes. As I and some friends have been doing some research on this, we actually have taken screenshots of where this material is, and it’s literally across the state of South Dakota.

Dave Roetman: Well, that’s a very informative thing. It sounds like you have a lot of resources available. What’s next for Moms for Liberty? What’s the next step in pursuing this issue?

Amy Bruner: So, really just continuing the discussion with the school district. I really just encourage parents to behave as joyful warriors. That’s one of our mottos, or our missions, through Moms for Liberty: to have very productive, civil conversations with people at a variety of different levels. Go talk to your superintendent, go talk to your school board members, go talk to the librarian and the teachers, because generally, I just think that they may not even know. And so as long as we inform them... and I’ve just found that there’s been a respectful attention paid to what I’ve wanted as a parent. And so I just really want informed consent, and I think that there are lots of parents who feel that way.

[12:04]

Amy Bruner: You know, I have no interest in depriving, you know, an adult of the things that they want to read. And I don’t necessarily have an interest in depriving other families of providing their children with the materials that they want to provide them with. It’s really about parental rights and what I want to have available to my family.

Dave Roetman: That’s very fair to say. Well, thank you for coming, Amy. We really appreciate it, and this has been very informative.

Amy Bruner: Thank you. Thank you, Dave.