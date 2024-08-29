Four Lincoln County neighbors from NOPE, Neighbors Opposed to Prison Expansion (Tom, Sam, Sarah and Madeline), join Dave Roetman in August 2024 to explain why the state’s planned men’s penitentiary on farmland between Harrisburg and Canton was the wrong site. Tom, who farmed the land for 32 years as the School and Public Lands lessee, tells how the old Haug farm came to the state, and explains the neighbors’ lawsuit: the state asked counties to adopt zoning, so it should go through Lincoln County’s zoning process like anyone else. Madeline walks through the missing water, sewer, power, public transit and emergency services. Sam says paving four miles of gravel road alone would run about $40 million and that the prison would draw 150,000 gallons a day from South Lincoln Rural Water. Sarah says the Department of Corrections had no plan B, argues for rebuilding on the existing Sioux Falls site, and contrasts the more than $600 million price tag with Nebraska’s new prison. Recorded in August 2024.

Topics: Lincoln County prison, NOPE (Neighbors Opposed to Prison Expansion), South Dakota Department of Corrections, state penitentiary, Haug farm, School and Public Lands, county zoning ordinance, zoning lawsuit, rural infrastructure, South Lincoln Rural Water, road paving costs, public transit, emergency response, Sioux Falls penitentiary, Nebraska prison, prison costs, Harrisburg, Canton, Worthing

“Maybe we don’t need a prison of this size. Maybe we could not only support our programs for the inmates, but also save taxpayers across the state millions of dollars by rebuilding where it currently sits.” - Sarah, NOPE

Show notes

Four neighbors from NOPE, Neighbors Opposed to Prison Expansion (Tom, Sam, Sarah and Madeline, introduced by first name only), join Dave Roetman to make the case against the state’s plan to build a new men’s penitentiary on 320 acres of farmland between Harrisburg and Canton in rural Lincoln County. They cover the history of the land, the neighbors’ zoning lawsuit, the missing infrastructure and services at the site, road and water costs, and why they believe the state should rebuild on the existing Sioux Falls site.

Recorded in August 2024, while the neighbors’ zoning lawsuit was still pending.

About the land: the 320 acres were the farm of Alfred and Ethilda “Tillie” Haug. The land passed to the state’s Office of School and Public Lands in 1992 to support the common schools, and the Department of Corrections bought it from School and Public Lands for about $7.9 million in 2023.

Update (Oct. 2026): The Lincoln County prison was never built. In August 2024 the Harrisburg City Council unanimously turned down the state’s offer to connect the prison to the city’s wastewater system, and in October 2024 a Lincoln County judge dismissed the zoning lawsuit brought by NOPE and neighboring landowners. In February 2025 the South Dakota House rejected funding for the $825 million Lincoln County prison (34-35, then a 35-35 tie on reconsideration). Gov. Larry Rhoden’s Project Prison Reset task force then dropped the Lincoln County site. In July 2025 the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled against the neighbors, finding they had no right to enforce county zoning against the state, though by then the issue was largely moot. On Sept. 23, 2025, a special session of the Legislature approved a $650 million, roughly 1,500-bed prison on Benson Road in northeast Sioux Falls. As part of that land purchase, the 320 Lincoln County acres go back to private ownership under county zoning. Ground was broken in Sioux Falls on April 22, 2026, with completion expected around 2029-2030. (Sources are linked below.)

More on the prison fight on Making Waves

The Land and Its People, with NOPE member Sarah Ulmer (Nov. 7, 2023): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/the-land-and-its-people-3b6

South Dakota’s Proposed Prison Boondoggle, with former warden Doug Weber (Jan. 25, 2025): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/south-dakotas-proposed-prison-boondoggle-1ef

Hot Topics: Property Taxes, Carbon Pipeline, and the Proposed Prison, with Rep. Aaron Aylward (Feb. 7, 2025): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/hot-topics-property-taxes-carbon-04c

Background

How a Swedish-born widow’s farm became site for new men’s prison in Lincoln County (The Dakota Scout, Oct. 12, 2023):

https://www.thedakotascout.com/p/how-a-swedish-born-widows-farm-became

Update sources

Harrisburg council rejects state’s water system offer (SDPB, Aug. 21, 2024): https://www.sdpb.org/environment/2024-08-21/harrisburg-council-rejects-states-water-system-offer

Case dismissed over plans to build new men’s prison near Harrisburg (SDPB, Oct. 24, 2024): https://www.sdpb.org/crime-courts/2024-10-24/case-dismissed-over-plans-to-build-new-mens-prison-near-harrisburg

House shoots down prison money, but new vote looms (South Dakota Searchlight, Feb. 21, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/02/21/house-shoots-down-prison-money-but-new-vote-looms/

Lincoln County prison funding bill fails revival attempt in tie vote (Sioux Falls Live, Feb. 24, 2025): https://www.siouxfallslive.com/news/south-dakota/lincoln-county-prison-funding-bill-fails-revival-attempt-in-tie-vote

Jensen v. Department of Corrections, 2025 S.D. Supreme Court opinion #30890 (July 10, 2025): https://ujs.sd.gov/media/eiqjow5f/30890.pdf

South Dakota Supreme Court rules against neighbors in now-moot prison site dispute (South Dakota Searchlight, July 10, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/07/10/south-dakota-supreme-court-rules-against-neighbors-in-now-moot-prison-site-dispute/

Rhoden announces agreement to purchase Sioux Falls prison site (SDPB, Aug. 8, 2025): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2025-08-08/rhoden-announces-agreement-to-purchase-sioux-falls-prison-site

Legislature approves construction of South Dakota Correctional Facility in Sioux Falls (Sioux Falls Live, Sept. 23, 2025): https://www.siouxfallslive.com/news/south-dakota/legislature-approves-funding-for-south-dakota-correctional-facility

Cost savings and improved outcomes emphasized at men’s prison groundbreaking (South Dakota Searchlight, April 22, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/04/22/cost-savings-and-improved-outcomes-emphasized-at-mens-prison-groundbreaking/

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of, and [inaudible] marks speech we couldn’t make out. Guests were introduced by first name only; speaker labels were assigned by voice. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’re here with Tom, Sam, Sarah and Madeline from NOPE, Neighbors Opposed to Prison Expansion. Tom, I’d like to start with you. Could you give us a little bit of the history and background of the project? How was that site chosen?

Tom: Well, we don’t really know how they chose the site. It appears that they had this site in mind for a long time, but they kept it very quiet, intentionally. They didn’t even tell our representatives or our commissioners. That’s all we know for sure, because they’re not at all forthcoming with any questions that our representatives try to ask.

Dave Roetman: Tell us a little about the history of the land.

Tom: It was first owned by an early settler by the name of K.P. Haug [?]. I don’t know exactly when, but he owned it in 1910, and sometime, probably during the ‘20s, it was sold [?] to his son, Alfred. Alfred farmed there with his wife for quite a few years, into the ‘40s. And then a couple by the name of Earl and Sylvia Helgeson [?] rented it from Alfred, and they were there for a period of 33 years [?].

[01:33]

Tom: Alfred died in 1974. His estate was settled. Some went to his other relatives, but this farm was left for the care of his wife, Tillie [?]. She already had some dementia, and Earl, who had farmed it, was made her personal representative, and it was his responsibility to take care of her and settle her estate when the time came, until she died [?]. Earl could have sold the land and just used the money to care for her. He could have sold it to himself. He somehow didn’t feel right about that. He knew that if nothing was done, it would probably go to the state. Both he and Alfred thought that was okay, and it would go to School and Public Lands, so it would benefit the schools and the citizens of South Dakota. That was their thinking. Well, that’s exactly what happened. I had started farming it [?] by then, and it was turned over to the state in ‘92.

[02:59]

Tom: And then I farmed it for 32 years for School and Public Lands. We had an excellent relationship. We were good citizens of the community. And the county commissioners [?] didn’t like the land being taken off the tax rolls [?], so it was arranged that I would pay the taxes as part of the rent. And they wanted me to do all the business locally instead of at a distance [?]. A very good relationship. That carried us up to the point where it was bought, supposedly bought, by the Department of Corrections [?].

Dave Roetman: What is the crux of your lawsuit, then?

Tom: Well, the crux of our lawsuit: in the late ‘80s, early ‘90s, I believe Mickelson [?] was in office then, Lincoln County and several others saw the need and started to develop comprehensive plans for zoning and regulation. Everybody could see that growth was coming. And this was actually requested by the state Office of Economic Development, and they assisted the counties [inaudible], because they saw the need. Every so often the ordinance... I was around then. I was not a direct contributor, but I was on the township board, and all of us township officials were informed as to the progress of the ordinance and what was in it. It’s reviewed and revised on occasion, every five years [?] or so, but I can tell you that the main premise then, and the main premise still today, is to regulate, through planning and zoning [?], growth and development, so that light industrial and commercial development do not interfere with residential and agriculture. That was the whole idea, so that you didn’t have commercial development leapfrogging around. That’s still the premise of that ordinance today. Well, the state comes along and says they don’t have to pay attention. They don’t have to adhere to this ordinance that they requested we make. And that’s what our lawsuit is about. It simply says that they have to, just like any other citizen or business [?], go through the process: go before the planning commission [?] and go through that whole public [?] process.

[05:57]

Dave Roetman: So your contention is that they did not go through the proper process?

Tom: No, no. [inaudible]

Dave Roetman: Why won’t this site location work?

Madeline: Dave, I’m here to tell you there are a hundred reasons that this site location won’t work, but we can just focus on a few today. Specifically, the first one that we want to look at is the lack of infrastructure. Sam will talk to us a little bit later about what that looks like specifically, but when we think about this zoned agricultural area that’s been a farm for as long as any of us can remember or have known, it can be really hard to develop something like a billion-dollar building in the middle of farmland. So the first thing we need to look at: where are things like our water source? Where are we going to get that? The state has made contracts that we are looking to see, what that looks like and how that’s going to be done. When you think of a building of this magnitude, think of the usage of things like gallons per day: general use, laundry, kitchen, personal use for drinking, let alone showers and toilets. There is a lot to come from there.

[07:08]

Madeline: The sewer system: what is that going to look like? The state’s been looking at the idea of tying into a community nearby for sewer, or possibly building lagoons themselves. So what is that going to look like? How will they support the sewer system in that way? Wastewater treatment would come along with that. Electricity: when we look at the use of electricity, they don’t turn the lights off in the evening. That’s going to be electric use around the clock. What does that look like? What do we tie into, and the contracts that we tie into, what do those contracts look like? Again, another contract that we’re looking to get our hands on. Sam’s going to look at infrastructure a little bit when it comes to gravel roads and their plan on paving that as well.

Madeline: Another problem that we’re looking at, so I’ll call this problem number two, would be the traffic and public transit. Think about the amount of people that go in and out of the state pen on the daily, in terms of visitors, in terms of intakes of inmates or released [?] and discharged inmates, people coming in in terms of support systems, or workers, employees at the pen. So how are visitors supposed to get here? What does public transportation look like? We know that it’s nonexistent surrounding this land, and pretty much in Lincoln County as well. We do have some public transportation in the northern part of Lincoln County, but Minnehaha is where it remains the most prevalent. When we look at things like work release, will these inmates be completing their work release in communities like Canton, Harrisburg or Worthing, or will we continue to transport them to Sioux Falls? What does this look like in terms of the impact on local businesses that are working with the state in this program? Would that continue, or is that something that’s going to be lost? Another thing that we look at when we think of traffic and public transit is modes of transportation for inmates who are on parole [?] and are no longer in state custody. Currently, the penitentiary has a bus stop within the block. When we think about this facility being in the middle of rural Lincoln County, that’s not the case.

[09:25]

Madeline: Finally, for our third point, we’re looking at medical, emergency and law enforcement response. Currently, the officers in Sioux Falls are over 280 in staff. When we’re looking at Lincoln County, the number is much less significant. When we think about response time, what does that look like, to get to a state pen in the middle of nowhere, versus in the middle of the city?

Dave Roetman: The upshot is there isn’t enough, or any, infrastructure. There aren’t services, and there’s not the transportation at the location that they’re proposing.

Madeline: Dave, I’d say that’s exactly right. I think you hit the nail on the head and summed up what I said really well. When we look at it, it’s lacking all three of those, and I think that’s a huge oversight by the state, in terms of what an ideal location for a facility of this size [?] would be.

Dave Roetman: Sam, given that there’s no infrastructure, services or transportation in this area, could you give us a rough estimate of how much this is going to cost the taxpayer?

[10:32]

Sam: Well, Dave, I have a few numbers. Obviously, there’s a lot of factors when it comes to all your infrastructure, your power, your water, and I don’t have all those numbers in place. The one number that I do have: I recently got some numbers from the DOT on just the pavement, because where they want to put this is a mile off of a highway, and they came with the plan at the last appropriations meeting that they want to pave four miles of gravel road. And so just by the rough numbers coming from the DOT, pavement equates to about $10 million a mile, and that’s just for the paving. That does not include the widening of the road, the buying of the road, because as taxpayers we pay taxes to the center of the road. So they don’t own the road, we do. And so they have to buy the road, and then they have to widen it. And they have to worry about water mitigation: what are they going to do with our narrow bridges, and with all the downstream water? They also are going to have to buy X amount of feet, because our gravel roads right now are only 22 feet wide. They’re going to have to widen those out for a two-lane highway.

[12:01]

Sam: That adds up to a lot of dollars. So when you’re figuring, if they only do four miles, which is more likely going to be somewhere around six miles, just at four miles you’re talking $40 million just for the pavement, before you start widening anything out. And that’s just that project alone. Like I said, we’re not even taking into effect the water and the sewer and getting everything there, because water, for example [?], we don’t have pressure already, the way it is, and they want to use 150,000 gallons a day of South Lincoln Rural Water. And so what’s that going to do to all the residents, when we already don’t have water? Like I said, that is one of the factors that I know. I don’t know all the other numbers, but it’s going to be exponential when it comes to bringing all that infrastructure out into the middle of the country.

Dave Roetman: I gather that the upshot is that there is no infrastructure in that area. They’re going to have to build entirely new power, roads, sewer and water for this penitentiary, which does not exist?

[13:10]

Sam: Yes, there is none right now. There is nothing other than power and water going to our local homes and acreages. There is nothing that can handle the kind of capacity that they’re going to need for a penitentiary.

Dave Roetman: You mentioned the water mitigation, and I understand that recently they had some flooding in that area. Would that affect the penitentiary?

Sam: Absolutely. In the recent event we had 20 inches of rain, and where this would sit, there was not one road that was not flooded or washed out. It was completely impassable for at least a day [?], at least, that you couldn’t get to this site.

Dave Roetman: Sarah, has the Department of Corrections considered any other sites? Is there a plan B?

Sarah: No, not from what we’ve been told, and not from what we’ve heard during the appropriations meeting, which kind of brings me to wanting to say, you know, back up here: the argument of ‘this has to go somewhere’... It really doesn’t. I don’t know why... The obvious question is, you have an extremely capable location that’s been there for 140 years in the city of Sioux Falls that already has all the infrastructure in place. Why are we not asking the question, what would the cost be to rebuild at that location? And I understand that their general design may not fit up there on the hill, the one that they’re planning for the area in Lincoln County. But if you take a step back and you focus on things like reform, rehabilitation, and the services needed to really help inmates better their outcome, if you will, once they get out, maybe we don’t need a prison of this size. Maybe we could not only support our programs for the inmates, but also save taxpayers across the state millions of dollars by rebuilding where it currently sits.

[15:26]

Dave Roetman: Where it currently sits, where it has all infrastructure, services, roads, and on a hill where it’s not going to be flooded.

Sarah: Correct. And around [?] what Sioux Falls offers: the police, hospitals, hotels. We have, obviously, inmates from around the state of South Dakota. None of those things exist in rural Lincoln County. When they talk about just this building of the penitentiary, there is so much more that everybody needs to consider on a daily basis to run this building.

Dave Roetman: You were at the legislative appropriations meeting about this penitentiary. Did they consider any other locations? Did they have a plan B?

Sarah: No. The DOC secretary was asked point blank if they had a plan B or C, should the lawsuit not go in their favor, and she said they did not. Which is really concerning, considering that basically says they haven’t looked at how this could be more cost-effective in any way, shape or form. We have also looked at other penitentiaries, including the one in Lincoln, Nebraska, and it’s become very apparent that not only was that location contested, but that the mayor and the governor got together, along with landowners, and decided that there was a better, more suitable location, and changed course. They changed the plan. And not only because it didn’t make sense where it was going; it made more sense to bring it closer to existing infrastructure. Clearly our Department of Corrections and the state of South Dakota don’t care about not only figuring out a better route, a better plan, but communicating with the landowners and the people that are going to be affected by this.

[17:15]

Dave Roetman: Well, that raises the question of expense. And what did they do in Nebraska? Please elaborate on their site selection and the cost of the penitentiary that they built in Nebraska.

Sarah: So with a similar bed facility to what they’re proposing here, a 1,500-bed, Nebraska’s bid was around $365 million.

Dave Roetman: And how much is it estimated here in South Dakota? I’ve heard the number is $600 million.

Sarah: We are already over $600 million, and that’s not considering a lot of the topics like Sam touched on today, and then some. So a lot of people that we have spoken to believe it could be closer to $1 billion.

Dave Roetman: So does it cost two to three times as much?

Sarah: Yes.

Dave Roetman: As the one in Nebraska?

Sarah: Correct. Also, with that being said, we’ve also learned that the state of Nebraska did look at about 70 different locations to consider when choosing their site location, which is a stark difference, black and white, compared to our state.

[18:20]

Dave Roetman: Tom, would you like to add a few final thoughts?

Tom: Well, you asked about choosing a site. We do know this: a representative of the Department of Corrections [inaudible] on the news way last fall, saying that one of the reasons they chose this site was because there is no community. That’s quite obviously not true. [inaudible] We have our church there. We still have our cemetery right next to where this prison [inaudible]. Many of us are descendants of the original Swedish [?] community. I went to church there. My family went to church there. We all know each other. We are a community, just because we live a half mile apart [?]. [inaudible]

[19:24]

Dave Roetman: Tom, Sam, Madeline, Sarah, thank you for being with us.

Guests: Thanks for having us. Thank you.

Dave Roetman: This has been the Making Waves podcast.