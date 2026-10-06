Making Waves with Dave Roetman

Making Waves with Dave Roetman

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Christien Hoss's avatar
Christien Hoss
Oct 6

My mailbox is filled with the minority rule crap. Big glossy mailers proclaiming that changing the amendment process to a super-majority will somehow make South Dakota a minority ruled state is beyond ridiculous. But, the mailers are glossy! Uneducated voters live glossy, so I just hope everyone does some research because those glossy mailers are nonsense.

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Rhonda Milstead's avatar
Rhonda Milstead
Oct 6

Excellent piece, should be in every paper across the state

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