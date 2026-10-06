South Dakota State Capitol, Pierre. Photo: Jim Bowen, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons (cropped).

I’ve been in the trenches since 2016, fighting monied outside interests who want to run South Dakota politics from afar. Amendment L is the best tool I’ve seen in that fight, and I’m voting yes.

What Amendment L does

Today, a simple majority can amend the South Dakota Constitution. Amendment L raises that to “an affirmative vote of sixty percent of the votes cast on the question” (HJR 5003 text). It covers every future amendment, from citizens or the Legislature. Initiated and referred laws still pass by a simple majority (SD Searchlight).

L itself needs only a majority, and it won’t apply to this year’s other amendments (ballot pamphlet). Rep. John Hughes and Sen. Sue Peterson, both of Sioux Falls, sponsored it. It passed the House 61-5 and the Senate 29-4 (HJR 5003).

1. Outside groups use our ballot to go around the people we elect

South Dakota is a cheap place to win a statewide vote. In 2024, the abortion amendment drew about 427,000 votes in total (SOS results). So national groups keep coming.

In 2016, Represent.Us of Massachusetts bankrolled IM 22, and Americans for Prosperity of Virginia bankrolled the opposition (Aberdeen American News; Argus Leader). In 2024, the abortion amendment took $500,000 from Think Big America, the Chicago group backed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (SDPB). Voters turned it down.

Those efforts are rarely what South Dakotans want, but trying is cheap.

2. There are no billionaires behind L

L No’s YouTube ads say it in capital letters: “OUT-OF-STATE BILLIONAIRES PUSHING AMENDMENT L.” Google says that ad has been shown 500,000 to 600,000 times since Sept. 15 (L No ad). A second ad says the same thing (L No ad). On the radio, I’ve heard them say California billionaires.

L No’s YouTube ad, as shown in Google’s Ads Transparency Center. Screenshot taken Sept. 26, 2026.

That’s a brazen lie. To my knowledge, no billionaire is backing L, much less one from California. Every finance report filed so far shows no billionaire and no out-of-state money on either side. L No, the committee paying for these ads, hasn’t filed one at all.

The No campaign’s founder makes a milder version of the argument: at 60%, “the only people who will be able to attempt them are big money, out-of-state groups” (SD Searchlight).

That has it backwards. Big money already plays here at 50% plus one. Sixty percent means persuading your neighbors, not just outspending them.

The last billionaire to take an interest in our constitution was Broadcom co-founder Henry Nicholas, who bankrolled “Marsy’s Law” amendments in six states (AP). Marsy’s Law passed in 2016 with 59.6% (SOS history). That’s just under L’s bar. And then it had to be Amended again because of its flaws (see below).

3. A constitution should be hard to change

Changing the U.S. Constitution takes two-thirds of both houses of Congress and ratification by three-fourths of the states (U.S. Constitution, Art. V). That’s why it has only 27 amendments.

Our constitution is the frame of the house, not the furniture. Yet voters have been asked about roughly 100 amendments since 1972 and approved nearly half, by the No campaign’s own count (SD Searchlight). Sixty percent is a modest step.

4. Outside campaigns sell the label, not the fine print

In my experience, outside campaigns have no qualms about selling voters a friendly label while the real effect sits in the fine print. The record:

IM 22 (2016) , bankrolled from Massachusetts, was sold as an anti-corruption act. It passed by about 11,000 votes (SOS history). Within a month a judge blocked it as likely unconstitutional (AP). The Legislature repealed it in 2017 (HB 1069). It was a law, not an amendment, but it’s the same playbook.

Marsy’s Law (2016) , Nicholas’s amendment, was sold as victims’ rights. What we got was automatic notification even for minor crimes, longer jail stays and swamped county staff (Stateline). Within two years voters had to fix it with Amendment Y.

Amendment A (2020) was sold as legalizing marijuana. It actually bundled three subjects into one vote. Our Supreme Court struck it down because voters “were unable to separately vote on each distinct subject” (UJS).

That one-subject rule, Amendment Z, passed with 62% in 2018 (SOS history). In 2023, the man who now chairs the “No on Amendment L” committee filed a proposed amendment to strip it out (Dakota Free Press). It never made the ballot. I don’t think it’s an accident that the people who want the bar low also want the guardrails gone.

5. Who’s paying for No on L, and when do we get to find out?

The No side has a statewide coalition, a campaign website (Rapid City Post) and real money. The state filings show:

“No on Amendment L” , registered in May 2025, is chaired by Quincy Hanzen of Eagle Campaigns, a Sioux Falls firm that “specializes in managing ballot initiative campaigns” (SOS filings; Eagle Campaigns). It reported $0 raised and $0 spent through mid-May of this year (May 2026 report).

“L No” is chaired by Casey Murschel. Its treasurer is Ryan Rolfs of the South Dakota Education Association. Last December, Change Agents of SD, a Sioux Falls group, told its members “The No on L Committee will be formed in January” (Change Agents). It gave L No $458.29 in 2025 (Change Agents report). But L No didn’t register with the state until June 8 , six days after the primary (L No filing).

The Voter Defense Association launched the No campaign. Matthew Schweich runs it, with Hanzen as vice president (VDA). Schweich spent a decade running ballot campaigns for the D.C.-based Marijuana Policy Project, including Amendment A here (MPP). As a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, VDA generally doesn’t have to disclose its donors.

The state filings don’t show L No’s ads, but broadcasters’ FCC public files do. Its 60-second radio spots have run since Sept. 1 on at least 10 South Dakota stations. On KELO-AM it tripled its buy on Sept. 15, to 30 spots a week, booked through Oct. 6 (KELO-AM orders; Sept. 15; Oct. 6). TV spots started Sept. 15, from Sioux Falls to Rapid City. KELO-TV’s first week alone was a $22,500 order (KELO-TV order), and KNBN’s first was $19,045 (KNBN order). Google reports $20,100 in L No ads, including YouTube (Google ad library). Those three items alone top $60,000, before a single radio spot. The buys were placed by Sage Media Planning & Placement of Washington, D.C.

Known L No ad buys so far, from FCC station public files and Google’s Ads Transparency Center. These are minimums; not all orders are posted.

To be fair, a media buyer is a vendor, not a donor, and a D.C. address on the orders doesn’t make the money out-of-state. But somebody is paying for a professional, statewide ad campaign, and L No hasn’t filed a single finance report. So who is?

Now look at who’s for L. Hughes and Peterson are legislators, not consultants. The rest of the Yes side is grassroots South Dakotans and lawmakers, many of whom I know personally. None makes a living running ballot campaigns or has a financial stake in making the constitution harder to change. Compare that with a No side organized by a professional ballot-campaign firm and a career ballot-campaign manager.

Of course the outside interests want to keep amending our Constitution easy. Lawmakers can repeal an initiated law, as they did IM 22, but only voters can undo an amendment. And for firms in the ballot-campaign business, a low bar is good for business. That isn’t a crime, but it is a motive.

Why does the timing matter? A ballot question committee files a year-end report, a pre-primary report and a pre-general report, and nothing in between (SDCL 12-27-21.1; SDCL 12-27-22). The pre-primary covered money through May 13. The pre-general is due Oct. 19 (SOS calendar), 15 days before Election Day and a month after absentee voting opened. A committee that registers after the pre-primary books close doesn’t have to show a single donor until then. By Oct. 19, L No’s ads will have been on the air for seven weeks. After that, only $500-plus contributions in the final 20 days get 48-hour reports (SDCL 12-27-28).

To be fair: that five-month blind spot is the law for everybody. The one pro-L committee I found, “Save our South Dakota Constitution,” registered even later, on Sept. 14 (SOS filings). Maybe L No didn’t cross the $500 registration trigger until June (SDCL 12-27-3). But a committee its backers said would form in January showed up six days after the primary, then bought weeks of radio, TV and YouTube without naming a single donor. I don’t believe that’s a coincidence. Many South Dakotans will have voted before they see who’s paying for the No campaign – while they accuse their opponents, without evidence, of being financed by billionaires.

The ads are paid for by L No. So who’s paying L No? If out-of-state money shows up in this race, which side do you think it’ll be on?

The other side’s best arguments

“Minority rule.” That’s the official No statement’s charge. Under L, 40% can’t impose anything. It can only keep the constitution as it is, and every ordinary law still passes by majority. This is a lower bar than changing the US Constitution.

“Voters already said no.” Voters rejected a 55% bar in 2018 (Amendment X) and a 60% bar on big-spending measures in 2022 (Amendment C) (SOS history). Asking again and letting a majority decide is democracy. And I think people have had their eyes opened about the way our Constitution has been damaged by malicious Amendments.

“It cuts both ways.” It does. At 60%, Medicaid expansion would have failed in 2022, and so would lawmakers’ 2024 work-requirement amendment (SOS results). A standard that only binds the other side isn’t a standard. That is the point, the Constitution should be hard to change whimsically.

Vote Yes on L

Absentee voting is open now at your county auditor’s office. Register by 5 p.m. local time Oct. 19, and get mail-in absentee applications in by 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time (SOS; VIP).

Sources

SD Secretary of State, 2026 Ballot Question Pamphlet (AG explanation, pro/con statements, effective date): https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/2026%20Election%20Information/2026%20Ballot%20Question%20Information/2026%20Ballot%20Question%20Files/2026%20BQ/2026GeneralBQPamphletFINAL.pdf SD LRC, HJR 5003 (2025) bill page and enrolled text: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25663 ; https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/284377.pdf SD SOS, Ballot Question history 1890-2022 (IM 22, Amendments S, Z, A, X, C): https://www.sdsos.gov/elections-voting/assets/Archive/Prior%20to%202026/BallotQuestions.pdf SD SOS, 2024 statewide ballot question results: https://electionresults.sd.gov/resultsSW.aspx?eid=684&map=CTY&type=BQ SD Searchlight Report Ep. 32 transcript (Hughes, Jensen): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/Searchlight-Report-Ep.-32-Transcript-final.pdf SD Searchlight, “Raising constitutional amendment vote threshold would backfire...” (May 15, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/05/15/constitutional-amendment-l-south-dakota-2026-election-raising-voter-threshold-backfire-says-newly-formed-opposition-group/ Aberdeen American News, “Legislators suing to block anti-corruption act passed by voters” (Nov. 29, 2016): https://www.aberdeennews.com/story/news/politics/2016/11/29/legislators-suing-to-block-anti-corruption-act-passed-by-voters/45152343/ Argus Leader, “Out-of-state groups dominate ballot measure contributions” (Oct. 31, 2016): http://www.argusleader.com/story/news/politics/2016/10/31/out--state-groups-dominate-ballot-measure-contributions/93054568/ SDPB, “Illinois Gov. donates $500,000 to South Dakota abortion rights ballot question” (Oct. 25, 2024): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2024-10-25/illinois-gov-donates-500-000-to-south-dakota-abortion-rights-ballot-question AP, “South Dakota, Marsy’s Law campaign reach amendment deal” (2018): https://apnews.com/general-news-united-states-congress-8cf814901ecc4beeb0bc095fe44c3003 Stateline, “’Marsy’s Law’ Protections for Crime Victims Sound Great, but Could Cause Problems” (Oct. 12, 2018): https://stateline.org/2018/10/12/marsys-law-protections-for-crime-victims-sound-great-but-could-cause-problems/ SD Unified Judicial System, Thom, Miller v. Barnett decision (Amendment A): https://ujs.sd.gov/ujs-news/decision-issued-in-thom-miller-v-barnett-and-in-re-election-contest-as-to-amendment-a/ Dakota Free Press, “Marijuana Advocates Consider Campaign to Repeal Single-Subject Rule...” (Feb. 9, 2023): https://dakotafreepress.com/2023/02/09/marijuana-advocates-consider-campaign-to-repeal-single-subject-rule-vote-again-on-marijuana/ National Archives, U.S. Constitution transcript (Art. V): https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution-transcript Rapid City Post, “New statewide coalition forms to oppose South Dakota Amendment L” (Sept. 24, 2026): https://rapidcitypost.com/new-statewide-coalition-forms-to-oppose-south-dakota-amendment-l/ SD SOS campaign finance, “No on Amendment L” filings (Statement of Organization 5/15/25; amended 7/18/25; Year-End filed 1/29/26; Pre-Primary filed 5/20/26): https://sdcfr.sdsos.gov/Search/SearchResults.aspx?cid=1629&rid=3574 ; Pre-Primary report: https://sdcfr.sdsos.gov/Document.aspx?DocumentID=109350&type=doc ; Year-End report: https://sdcfr.sdsos.gov/Document.aspx?DocumentID=100757&type=doc SD SOS campaign finance, “L No” (Statement of Organization 6/8/26; no finance reports filed as of 9/26/26): https://sdcfr.sdsos.gov/Search/SearchResults.aspx?cid=1816&rid=3884 ; Statement of Organization: https://sdcfr.sdsos.gov/Document.aspx?DocumentID=109691&type=doc SD SOS campaign finance, “Save our South Dakota Constitution” (Statement of Organization 9/14/26): https://sdcfr.sdsos.gov/Search/SearchResults.aspx?cid=1835&rid=3933 Eagle Campaigns LLC:

https://www.eaglecampaigns.com/

Voter Defense Association of South Dakota, About: https://vdasd.org/about Marijuana Policy Project, “A salute to Matthew Schweich’s decade of work at the Marijuana Policy Project”: https://blog.mpp.org/blog/a-salute-to-matthew-schweichs-decade-of-work-at-the-marijuana-policy-project/ SD SOS, 2026 Election Calendar: https://www.sdsos.gov/elections-voting/assets/2026%20Documents/2026ElectionCALENDAR.pdf SD SOS, absentee voting press release (Sept. 18, 2026): https://sdsos.gov/about-the-office/assets/Press%20Releases/2026AbsenteePressReleaseGeneral.pdf SD SOS, Voter Information Portal: https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx SDCL 12-27-3 (statement of organization within 15 days of exceeding $500): https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/12-27-3 SDCL 12-27-21.1 (report due dates and coverage periods): https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/12-27-21.1 SDCL 12-27-22 (reports required of statewide ballot question committees): https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/12-27-22 SDCL 12-27-28 (48-hour supplemental reports for $500+ contributions within 20 days of an election): https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/12-27-28 Change Agents of SD, meeting summary (Dec. 17, 2025): https://changeagentsofsd.org/meeting-summary-december-17-2025/ SD SOS campaign finance, Change Agents of SD (PAC) 2025 Year-End report (filed 1/29/26; lists a $458.29 contribution to “L No”): https://sdcfr.sdsos.gov/Document.aspx?DocumentID=100756&type=doc ; committee filings: https://sdcfr.sdsos.gov/Search/SearchResults.aspx?cid=1356&rid=2950 AP (via Washington Times), “South Dakota judge puts government ethics overhaul on hold” (Dec. 8, 2016), IM 22 preliminary injunction: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/dec/8/south-dakota-judge-puts-government-ethics-overhaul/ SD LRC, HB 1069 (2017), repeal of IM 22 (House 54-13, Senate 27-8; signed Feb. 2, 2017): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/8035 FCC Public Inspection Files, KELO-AM/107.9 FM “News Talk” (filed under KELQ, facility 36933), Political Files > 2026 > Non-Candidate Issue Ads > L NO (station file: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/kelq/political-files/): Order 777657, 9/1-9/7/26, 10 x :60, $800 gross: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/api/manager/download/402e6eb0-2555-bdd4-7744-2765fe654547/f7ef76b2-10f8-4e88-815f-9f0524da9b6e.pdf ; Order 778458, 9/8-9/14/26: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/api/manager/download/402e6eb0-2555-bdd4-7744-2765fe654547/b0461a07-081c-4064-a427-19a755cafafe.pdf ; Order 779355, 9/15-9/21/26, 30 x :60, $2,400 gross: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/api/manager/download/402e6eb0-2555-bdd4-7744-2765fe654547/03e6534b-02b9-4a32-a233-4644f55df93b.pdf ; Order 781110, 9/29-10/5/26, 30 x :60, $2,400 gross: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/api/manager/download/402e6eb0-2555-bdd4-7744-2765fe654547/2844fad9-5c05-4509-9d63-3d31c88bfff2.pdf ; Advertising Agreement 9/25/26 (Sep. 29-Oct. 6): https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/api/manager/download/402e6eb0-2555-bdd4-7744-2765fe654547/fb515230-2cc0-4517-8e52-895c08918461.pdf . Agency on all orders: Sage Media Planning and Placement, Washington, D.C. FCC Public Inspection Files, KELO-TV (facility 41983), Political Files > 2026 > Non-Candidate Issue Ads > L No (station file: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kelo-tv/political-files/): Order WO5395843, flight 9/15-9/21/26, 36 spots, $22,500 gross ($19,125 net), agency Sage Media Planning & Placement, Washington, DC 20003: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/api/manager/download/745a7c6b-fea5-ef80-7631-539971b55bc1/0c7c8626-3ca4-47e1-9d92-6679e083e7d3.pdf ; NAB issue-ad agreement (request to purchase dated 8/28/2026): https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/api/manager/download/745a7c6b-fea5-ef80-7631-539971b55bc1/1ab5209f-309b-45fe-99ad-027c32e20b11.pdf . The same orders are filed at satellites KDLO-TV, KPLO-TV and KCLO-TV. FCC Public Inspection Files, KNBN (Rapid City, facility 81464), Political Files > 2026 > Non-Candidate Issue Ads > No L, Order #3721, 90 spots, $19,045 gross: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/api/manager/download/915a9d83-1bdf-e18c-0ef9-9154a7f51044/2163978f-c11a-4c53-bfa8-eb31295f0a7b.pdf . Other L No/No L issue-ad files (radio: KRRO, KTWB, KYBB, KOUT, KPLO-FM/KMLO, KBWS-FM, KGIM-FM; TV: KDLT/KSFY and satellites, KOTA/KEVN/KIVV) are in each station’s file at

https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/