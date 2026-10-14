For most of our history, South Dakota operated on a simple, high-trust assumption: only citizens vote. We didn’t need to spell it out because everyone understood that voting is a right and responsibility of membership in the political community. Citizens are members of our society. Foreigners are guests, not members of the polity.

That assumption no longer holds everywhere. Roughly twenty local jurisdictions in other states, plus Washington, D.C., already allow non-citizens to vote in some local elections. New York City tried to open its municipal elections to roughly 800,000 non-citizens until its own courts stopped it under the New York Constitution. When the rules are unclear, someone will eventually test them.

Right now the South Dakota Constitution guarantees the vote to United States citizens. It lists age, residency, and citizenship among the qualifications. It also lists who is disqualified—people who are mentally incompetent or convicted of a felony. What it does not say, in plain language, is that non-citizens are disqualified. That is the loophole Amendment J closes.

Some say this is unnecessary because state law already limits voting to citizens, or that it could complicate challenges. The point of putting the rule in the Constitution is to remove any ambiguity and prevent courts or future lawmakers from treating the existing language as optional. Eligible citizens will still vote; the amendment simply makes clear that non-citizens cannot.

Sen. Taffy Howard, the prime sponsor, put it clearly: there is currently no prohibition in our Constitution that says non-citizens may not vote. State law already restricts voting to citizens, but laws can be changed or reinterpreted by courts. The Constitution is the foundation. It is the obvious place for a rule this basic.

It is unfortunate that we have to write the obvious into the fundamental governing document of the state. A high-trust society shouldn’t need to. But trust has eroded, and other places have already shown what happens when the rule is left implicit. Waiting until the problem arrives here is not responsible. An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure.

Amendment J does not invent a new qualification. It clarifies the one that already exists by adding non-citizens to the list of people disqualified from voting in any election or on any question submitted to the voters of this state.

The Legislature treated this as the no-brainer it is. The Senate passed it 33-2. The House passed it 58-11. That is overwhelming support. When a measure this straightforward clears both chambers by those margins, the question for voters is simple: why would anyone oppose it?

South Dakota should not follow the failed experiments of other cities and states. We should lead. Putting citizens-only voting in our Constitution makes us a clear example for the rest of the country. It says, without ambiguity, that the franchise belongs to citizens. Other states can look at what we did as an example.

The Constitution is not a collection of temporary policy preferences. It is the fundamental document that sets the rules for everything else. Citizenship is not a minor detail of election administration. It is the definition of who belongs to the body politic. That belongs in the Constitution, not merely in a statute that can be rewritten or sidestepped.

I am voting Yes on Amendment J. It is the responsible, proactive, and obvious choice. South Dakota has the chance to state clearly what most of us have always assumed: only citizens vote.

Vote YES on Amendment J.

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