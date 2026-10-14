Making Waves with Dave Roetman

Making Waves with Dave Roetman

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kathy's avatar
kathy
Oct 15

Even when rules ARE clear, Democrats/Communists will test them.

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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
Oct 15

As an old American Constitutionalist, it is abundantly clear that ONLY legal Americans are allowed to vote in ANY public elections that are held within America~! This should never be questioned! I am unaware of ANY country on earth that allows non-citizens to vote in their public elections, and in some countries the penalty for attempting to do so is quite severe. During "proxy season" when corporations hold elections for their stockholders, ONLY current stockholders who have business doing so are allowed to vote. The entire purpose for an election is to have those who are THE "owners" of all rights that are involved, and who are most directly affected by the election, vote in said election! Furthermore, as a sworn defender of America and all legal Americans, I have absolutely no doubt that ANYONE who votes in our Americans who is not a legal American citizen should be subject to criminal prosecution and executed if found to be guilty! ANY American who fosters, promotes, or otherwise assists any individual to vote in American elections who is NOT a legal American should also be criminally prosecuted and executed if found guilty of such a Treasonous betrayal of our Constitution and beloved country~! To the truly Ignorant this may seem to be a harsh standpoint, however my Constitutional oath was to protect and defend America from ALL enemies, both from within America and foreign threats! When matters are serious, this is often a harsh duty, however I don't have the authority or right to engage in foolish and insane behavior that puts America and ALL Americans at severe risk~! Be EXTREMELY careful if you are playing any role in foolish politics that put American and Americans at serious risk in ANY way, because the time for stupid games is over~!

Have a nice day~!

Sincerely, Mike

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