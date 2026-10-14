For most of our history, South Dakota operated on a simple, high-trust assumption: only citizens vote. We didn’t need to spell it out because everyone understood that voting is a right and responsibility of membership in the political community. Citizens are members of our society. Foreigners are guests, not members of the polity.
That assumption no longer holds everywhere. Roughly twenty local jurisdictions in other states, plus Washington, D.C., already allow non-citizens to vote in some local elections. New York City tried to open its municipal elections to roughly 800,000 non-citizens until its own courts stopped it under the New York Constitution. When the rules are unclear, someone will eventually test them.
Right now the South Dakota Constitution guarantees the vote to United States citizens. It lists age, residency, and citizenship among the qualifications. It also lists who is disqualified—people who are mentally incompetent or convicted of a felony. What it does not say, in plain language, is that non-citizens are disqualified. That is the loophole Amendment J closes.
Some say this is unnecessary because state law already limits voting to citizens, or that it could complicate challenges. The point of putting the rule in the Constitution is to remove any ambiguity and prevent courts or future lawmakers from treating the existing language as optional. Eligible citizens will still vote; the amendment simply makes clear that non-citizens cannot.
Sen. Taffy Howard, the prime sponsor, put it clearly: there is currently no prohibition in our Constitution that says non-citizens may not vote. State law already restricts voting to citizens, but laws can be changed or reinterpreted by courts. The Constitution is the foundation. It is the obvious place for a rule this basic.
It is unfortunate that we have to write the obvious into the fundamental governing document of the state. A high-trust society shouldn’t need to. But trust has eroded, and other places have already shown what happens when the rule is left implicit. Waiting until the problem arrives here is not responsible. An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure.
Amendment J does not invent a new qualification. It clarifies the one that already exists by adding non-citizens to the list of people disqualified from voting in any election or on any question submitted to the voters of this state.
The Legislature treated this as the no-brainer it is. The Senate passed it 33-2. The House passed it 58-11. That is overwhelming support. When a measure this straightforward clears both chambers by those margins, the question for voters is simple: why would anyone oppose it?
South Dakota should not follow the failed experiments of other cities and states. We should lead. Putting citizens-only voting in our Constitution makes us a clear example for the rest of the country. It says, without ambiguity, that the franchise belongs to citizens. Other states can look at what we did as an example.
The Constitution is not a collection of temporary policy preferences. It is the fundamental document that sets the rules for everything else. Citizenship is not a minor detail of election administration. It is the definition of who belongs to the body politic. That belongs in the Constitution, not merely in a statute that can be rewritten or sidestepped.
I am voting Yes on Amendment J. It is the responsible, proactive, and obvious choice. South Dakota has the chance to state clearly what most of us have always assumed: only citizens vote.
Vote YES on Amendment J.
Sources
Official amendment language and ballot information: South Dakota Secretary of State, 2026 Ballot Questions — https://sdsos.gov/Division%20of%20Elections/Ballot%20Questions/ballot-questions-2026.aspx
Attorney General's official ballot explanation — https://atg.sd.gov/docs/May%2014%202026%20Ballot%20Initi.%20Measure.Elibable%20to%20Vote.pdf
Legislative vote to place Amendment J on the ballot (SJR 503, 2025): South Dakota Legislature / LRC, Senate Joint Resolution 503 — https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25856 — Senate: 33-2 (February 3, 2025); House: 58-11 (March 6, 2025)
Sen. Taffy Howard's remarks: Senate floor debate on SJR 503 (audio available on the LRC bill page above, February 3, 2025 session); full Making Waves podcast interview — https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/closing-the-loophole-sen-taffy-howard
Even when rules ARE clear, Democrats/Communists will test them.
As an old American Constitutionalist, it is abundantly clear that ONLY legal Americans are allowed to vote in ANY public elections that are held within America~! This should never be questioned! I am unaware of ANY country on earth that allows non-citizens to vote in their public elections, and in some countries the penalty for attempting to do so is quite severe. During "proxy season" when corporations hold elections for their stockholders, ONLY current stockholders who have business doing so are allowed to vote. The entire purpose for an election is to have those who are THE "owners" of all rights that are involved, and who are most directly affected by the election, vote in said election! Furthermore, as a sworn defender of America and all legal Americans, I have absolutely no doubt that ANYONE who votes in our Americans who is not a legal American citizen should be subject to criminal prosecution and executed if found to be guilty! ANY American who fosters, promotes, or otherwise assists any individual to vote in American elections who is NOT a legal American should also be criminally prosecuted and executed if found guilty of such a Treasonous betrayal of our Constitution and beloved country~! To the truly Ignorant this may seem to be a harsh standpoint, however my Constitutional oath was to protect and defend America from ALL enemies, both from within America and foreign threats! When matters are serious, this is often a harsh duty, however I don't have the authority or right to engage in foolish and insane behavior that puts America and ALL Americans at severe risk~! Be EXTREMELY careful if you are playing any role in foolish politics that put American and Americans at serious risk in ANY way, because the time for stupid games is over~!
Have a nice day~!
Sincerely, Mike