Only Citizens Vote, and Hands Off Your Money: Sen. Kevin Jensen on Amendments J and K

Sen. Kevin Jensen of District 16 joins me to talk about two short amendments on this November’s ballot, and I think both are no-brainers. Amendment J writes into our state constitution that non-citizens can’t vote, so a future legislature can’t undo it just by repealing a statute. Amendment K puts unclaimed property, your money and not tax money, into a permanent trust so Pierre can’t spend it. Jensen says the state has already spent $1.2 billion of that money since 1992. Vote yes on J and yes on K.

“If they were to put one more word in there, only U.S. citizens are eligible, we wouldn’t even be having this discussion.”

— Sen. Kevin Jensen, on Amendment J

“If you had a $100 bill laying on the curb, you wouldn’t walk away from it, right? You’d get it. So go, yes on K, and go get your money.”

— Sen. Kevin Jensen