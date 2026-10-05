Making Waves with Dave Roetman

Making Waves with Dave Roetman

Making Waves with Dave Roetman
Making Waves with Dave Roetman
Only Citizens Vote, and Hands Off Your Money: Sen. Kevin Jensen on Amendments J and K
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Only Citizens Vote, and Hands Off Your Money: Sen. Kevin Jensen on Amendments J and K

Yes on J, yes on K: citizen-only voting and protecting your unclaimed money.
Dave Roetman's avatar
Dave Roetman

Sen. Kevin Jensen of District 16 joins me to talk about two short amendments on this November’s ballot, and I think both are no-brainers. Amendment J writes into our state constitution that non-citizens can’t vote, so a future legislature can’t undo it just by repealing a statute. Amendment K puts unclaimed property, your money and not tax money, into a permanent trust so Pierre can’t spend it. Jensen says the state has already spent $1.2 billion of that money since 1992. Vote yes on J and yes on K.

“If they were to put one more word in there, only U.S. citizens are eligible, we wouldn’t even be having this discussion.”

— Sen. Kevin Jensen, on Amendment J

“If you had a $100 bill laying on the curb, you wouldn’t walk away from it, right? You’d get it. So go, yes on K, and go get your money.”

— Sen. Kevin Jensen

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