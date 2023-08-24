Austin Goss, then the Pierre-based reporter for The Dakota Scout, sits down with Dave Roetman over coffee to talk about how political reporting works in South Dakota. Goss explains why the capitol gets so little day-to-day coverage: Pierre sits in the middle of the state, three hours from Sioux Falls with Rapid City the other way, the citizen legislature meets only a few months a year, and one-party Republican rule means less of the infighting that drives news. He says South Dakotans mostly want to be left alone and only show up when a bill steps on their toes, like the 2022 plan to expand Custer State Park’s campgrounds that brought out private campground owners. Dave makes the case that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance and that conservatives have to keep showing up. Goss describes how out-of-state ownership has hollowed out the state’s big newspapers, why the Scout keeps all of its reporting and printing in South Dakota, and why he thinks the future of political news belongs to independent, locally owned outlets, Substack writers and podcasts. Recorded in August 2023.

Topics: political reporting, South Dakota press, Pierre, State Capitol, citizen legislature, one-party rule, Republican Party, South Dakota Democratic Party, East River and West River, voter apathy, Custer State Park campground bill, HB 1048, HB 1080, Tom Daschle, The Dakota Scout, Jonathan Ellis, Joe Sneve, Argus Leader, Rapid City Journal, South Dakota Searchlight, newspaper ownership, local news, independent media, Substack, Megyn Kelly, Austin Goss

“I wouldn’t use the word apathetic, but I think people are very content to be left alone and live where they live and not have to hear a lot about their state government unless they have to.” - Austin Goss

Show notes

Austin Goss, then the Pierre-based reporter for The Dakota Scout, joins Dave Roetman to talk about the state of political reporting in South Dakota. He explains why Pierre’s distance from Sioux Falls and Rapid City, a part-time citizen legislature and one-party rule make for a quiet capitol with few reporters, and why South Dakotans tend to show up only when a bill steps on their toes, like the 2022 Custer State Park campground expansion. Dave says the price of freedom is eternal vigilance and conservatives need to keep showing up. Goss also explains why The Dakota Scout keeps all of its reporting and printing in South Dakota, and why he believes independent, locally owned outlets are the future of political news.

Recorded in August 2023.

Update (Oct. 2026): The Dakota Scout is still publishing statewide news, and South Dakota Searchlight is still covering the Capitol. Goss kept reporting from Pierre for the Scout through the 2025 legislative session, including the Legislature’s vote to ban eminent domain for carbon pipelines. In an Aug. 31, 2025, column he announced that he and his family were leaving South Dakota and heading back east, after he’d spent most of that year on active-duty military orders. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

The Dakota Scout: https://www.thedakotascout.com/

Austin Goss, The Dakota Scout: https://www.thedakotascout.com/authors/austin-goss

South Dakota Searchlight: https://southdakotasearchlight.com/

Mentioned in the episode

2022 HB 1048, funding to expand camping at Custer State Park (deferred to the 41st day in House Agriculture and Natural Resources, 9-3): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23040

Plan to expand campsites at Custer State Park defeated in committee (Mitchell Republic, Feb. 1, 2022): https://www.mitchellrepublic.com/news/south-dakota/plan-to-expand-campsites-at-custer-state-park-defeated-in-committee

2023 HB 1080, the “Help Not Harm” bill on medical and surgical interventions for minors: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24100

State Democrats near unanimous in party chair removal (SDPB, Aug. 19, 2023): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2023-08-19/state-democrats-near-unanimous-in-party-chair-removal

Update sources

Legislature sends Summit Carbon ‘kill shot’ to governor’s desk (Austin Goss, The Dakota Scout, March 4, 2025): https://www.thedakotascout.com/p/legislature-sends-summit-carbon-kill

Austin Goss: The final page in the South Dakota chapter (Aberdeen Insider, Aug. 31, 2025): https://aberdeeninsider.com/austin-goss-the-final-page-in-the-south-dakota-chapter/

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’re here with Austin Goss, reporter from the Dakota Scout. Welcome.

Austin Goss: Thanks so much, Dave, for having me.

Dave Roetman: Thank you. We’re down here at Caribou Coffee.

Austin Goss: Beautiful conference room, right off the main room. I didn’t know you could rent this room, but...

Dave Roetman: Well, technically we didn’t pay for it. You can book this room as long as you buy a latte.

Austin Goss: Oh, there you go. Well, easy party [?].

Dave Roetman: You’re a political reporter in South Dakota. Kind of give us an overview of how political reporting works, so the history of political reporting in South Dakota.

Austin Goss: Yeah, I mean, you know, I think what’s kind of unique about South Dakota political reporting is, just to start, the geography of the state. I mean, you have Sioux Falls, of course, which is three hours from Pierre and some change, and then you have, of course, Rapid City the other way, and then just in the middle of the state is Pierre. And there are certainly reporters there, which I would include myself and a couple others, only a few of which cover politics. But it’s obviously very difficult, just proximity, to get to Pierre when there’s press conferences or things like that. I think it was about a week ago, the attorney general had a press conference at the State Capitol, and I was the only one in the room. So when things come up like that... and of course during session, people come up for those things. But it is interesting compared to other state capitals across the country, where they’re a little more metropolitan, and I’m thinking not even massive ones, like Austin, Texas, or Madison, Wisconsin, but even states like South Carolina, Columbia is a very big city [?], or Tallahassee, Florida, a very big city. Of course, Atlanta; Montgomery, Alabama. You look at these capitals, it’s a little more ingratiated into the culture of the politics, versus Pierre is so far geographically from where the populations of South Dakota are, on the opposite sides of the state, that it sort of inclines itself to less, maybe, rigorous political coverage. You find that there’s less people there, naturally there’s going to be a little less coverage, and it’s a smaller state. There’s less population, and by extension, I think there’s less things going on. Thankfully, we have a citizen legislature that’s only there part-time, you know, three months of the year. Everyone’s familiar. And that’s very different from states like Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin, like we listed before, where they’re a little more... they’re full-time, they have staffs. And so, again, that inclines itself to have less going on. It’s a unique state, I think, especially due to the one-party rule that we have with the Republican Party in the state. It makes it a little more quiet. You find that there’s a little less news when there’s one party and not so much an infighting dynamic. In fact, a lot of the coverage comes down... as you’re well aware, we just had last week the Democratic recall of the chair. I mean, a lot of the sort of controversies of that nature come up intra-party. It’s a unique state, I think, the small, rural nature of it, and especially the very different East River-West River divide and what kind of makes people tick on each side of the state. It makes it that much more interesting when you get to Pierre.

[03:02]

Dave Roetman: I can see that would be a challenge. With less to report on, why would you need a lot of political reporting?

Austin Goss: Right. And again, like I said, you know, you find that there are less things because it is such a small state. We have a citizen legislature, it’s one-party rule, so there’s not a lot of back and forth. I think, you know, it’s naturally a good thing that our state government, our lawmakers, want to come back here less often. You don’t find that they return a lot. I was just paying attention to the news in Texas the other day, using that as a reference point because I covered the legislature there. But, you know, they’ve come back already for like four special sessions this year. And I mean, some of them are like cutting property taxes, things people would generally agree with no matter their political affiliation, and certainly in South Dakota. Like, yeah, I think people do like that idea. But, you know, it’s like, man, that’s a lot of special sessions to come back for. And we just don’t have that sort of culture. I wouldn’t use the word apathetic, but I think people are very content to be left alone and live where they live and not have to hear a lot about their state government unless they have to. And certainly, I think that’s changed in more recent years with the national popularity of our governor. The sort of intense national interest in politics, I think, has trickled down to state politics in the post-Trump era, especially with Republicans. But I still think it holds true that it tends to be a little more quiet. And that certainly doesn’t mean it does not necessitate coverage. It does. And I think we have a lot of really good reporters covering the State Capitol, especially at the Scout, but, you know, just to say.

[04:29]

Dave Roetman: That’s an important point. As a conservative, I want to leave other people alone, and I want them to leave me alone. However, I’m also aware that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Austin Goss: Right. And that’s part of what we need to do, is have good political reporting as part of it. And, you know, I think in South Dakota there’s a sort of a mindset, we talked a little bit about this before the podcast, sort of a general, sort of independent streak of thought amongst Republicans, and especially amongst conservatives. You feel that people want to be left alone. They don’t want to hear about what’s going on in Pierre. As long as it’s not stepping on their toes, they don’t show up. And you see that with a lot of bills that go through. They’re very routine, there’s not a lot of controversy in it. But when something does rub people the wrong way... I think of a couple of years ago, we had the, you might remember this, they had the Custer State Park campground bill, and they would build public campgrounds in Custer. I’ve never seen anything like that, even compared to 1080, the cross-sex [?] bill this year. People saw that bill, these normally apolitical campground owners, and people like from out in that part of the state, saw that bill and were so frustrated that they showed up. And that’s what it took, people showing up for something that they were concerned about, frustrated about. But other than that, people generally here like to be left alone. And I think that sort of trickles down into the way that the state operates politically, and also what that kind of directs the currents of.

[05:50]

Dave Roetman: That is a very fair point, because conservatives need to show up if they want to continue to have a conservative state.

Austin Goss: Right. I mean, I think it’s very easy to get apathetic in a very deeply red state, and I’m sure the same thing’s true in states like California or otherwise that are very blue, on the opposite side. But I think, you know, the day belongs to the people who show up. And it’s easy to get apathetic, I would assume, about the political makeup of South Dakota and think it’ll never change. But it’s really not that long ago we had statewide elected Democrats. It was within our lifetimes. It wasn’t long ago, like I said.

Dave Roetman: Daschle [?] worked very hard too.

Austin Goss: Yeah, yeah, it was. And that’s the thing. Daschle was an institution in South Dakota, and still really is in a lot of ways, and certainly was an institution in Washington. And so, you know, it was a lot of hard work. And I think you mentioned this beforehand, but since that Daschle race [?], sort of the general interest in politics in South Dakota has declined, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Again, I think people just like to be left alone. But certainly, you know, it’s not a guarantee that South Dakota would stay a red state forever. People change, and places change, and ideals change, and I think you see that in our country.

[06:59]

Dave Roetman: Again, vigilance.

Austin Goss: Vigilance. Yeah, it is.

Dave Roetman: So you work for the Scout, the Dakota Scout.

Austin Goss: Yes.

Dave Roetman: So tell us a little bit about that. What does the Scout do?

Austin Goss: So the Dakota Scout is sort of this alternative newspaper that Jonathan Ellis and Joe Sneve started last year, last September, shortly before the elections. And basically the goal is just to provide a different voice, a different sort of news option for people, especially as you’ve seen across the state, not just with the Argus Leader but with the Rapid City Journal as well, and other major cities in South Dakota, just the decline of the traditional newspaper [?]. I think, and I think they believe, that that’s not so much to do with a lack of interest in news, and certainly not a lack of interest in what’s going on in communities, and not just political, but just in communities. More so just the outsourcing of the resources to make those papers go. Those major newspapers in the state right now are owned by out-of-state corporations who have moved a lot of those operations out of the state as well. And as a result, I think that the product reflects that, and you can feel that with other news outlets, not just the papers in the state. And I think what the Scout is doing is sort of locally sourcing a lot of those news options. I mean, everything that goes into the Scout happens in South Dakota, whether it’s the printing or the reporting. There’s no out-of-state coverage from the Scout, no out-of-state work really done for the Scout. And that reflects in the product. You want people who live in your community and are a part of your community to cover your community, and you want that to be reflected in their business decisions. And I think that’s what we’re doing.

[08:33]

Dave Roetman: And that’s why I’m a subscriber.

Austin Goss: That’s right. Well, I appreciate it.

Dave Roetman: Where do you see political reporting in South Dakota going? What is the future, do you think?

Austin Goss: I think what we’re going to see, and you’ve certainly seen this, I think, with the advent of our paper, we’re very fortunate to have the support that we do, and with the advent of outlets like South Dakota Searchlight, which has also done a very good job in South Dakota, it’s going to continue to move towards more independent options. I think, of course, these institutional papers in communities like Onida and Highmore and Miller [?] are going to continue to exist. But, you know, the sort of statewide shift is going to be towards more independent... It’s going to come back to the communities. I think people are still craving the news. They still want to know why 41st Street has so much construction. They still want to know who’s going to be the next mayor of my town. But the options that have typically gotten them that information are disappearing. And I think you’re seeing this on the national level too, sort of a shift from our reliance on traditional news media to outlets that operate out of Substack. Reporters who used to be at the New York Times or the Wall Street Journal or the Washington Post are now moving to independent outlets, or doing their own thing, or starting their own podcast. A good example, I think, is Megyn Kelly. Look at Megyn Kelly. She was the prime-time number one host on Fox News, and now she has an incredibly successful podcast that she started on her own and does her own thing. As popular as before, if not more. She has a lot more leeway to say whatever she wants. And I think the same thing is happening in South Dakota. You’re seeing a sort of a shift towards more privately owned, more independently driven news outlets, and I think it’s good.

[10:12]

Dave Roetman: That’s why most of the people I read are on Substack.

Austin Goss: Same. I mean, it’s, you know, I think that when you’re not answering... and this is true if you own a franchise for a restaurant, or if you own any sort of franchise, if you work for anyone. The more people you have to answer to, sort of the less independence you have over your product. And I think you feel that in the...

Dave Roetman: This seems like a positive development for political reporting. I’d rather have more independent voices, where I can know the person who’s doing the reporting, rather than having staff reporting or having a groupthink situation in a major newspaper.

Austin Goss: Right. And like I said, I mean, I do think South Dakota is very independent, generally. Sometimes it can be a little more politically apathetic at times. But there is still a craving for legitimate news reporting, legitimate stories coming out of Pierre [?], Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Watertown and Aberdeen, and a lot of these communities don’t have that anymore. So I think the shift is coming back, and I think it’s an exciting development for South Dakota.

[11:12]

Dave Roetman: Well, thank you for being with us.

Austin Goss: Yeah, my pleasure. Thanks so much for having me, Dave.