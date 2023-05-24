Property Rights and Eminent Domain

Freshman state Reps. Karla Lems (R-District 16) and John Sjaarda (R-District 2) explain the Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator Heartland Greenway carbon dioxide pipelines proposed across South Dakota in 2023, and why they see eminent domain for private, tax-credit-driven projects as the core issue. Sjaarda, a farmer and part owner of an ethanol plant, argues the fight is “not a for-ethanol or against-ethanol thing,” while Lems describes landowners’ concerns over land use, property values and safety, and calls property rights “tied with freedom.” They discuss the 45Q tax credit, California’s 2035 electric-vehicle goal, and how listeners can engage with local officials, the PUC and the Legislature.

Topics: property rights, eminent domain, carbon dioxide pipelines, Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, 45Q tax credit, ethanol, South Dakota Legislature, HB 1133 (2023), Public Utilities Commission, landowner rights, Minnehaha County Commission

“This isn’t a for ethanol, against ethanol thing. It’s an eminent domain thing. … I am for ethanol. I’m against eminent domain.” - Rep. John Sjaarda

Show notes

State Reps. Karla Lems (R-District 16) and John Sjaarda (R-District 2) join Dave Roetman to talk about the carbon dioxide pipelines proposed across South Dakota, and why they say the real issue is the use of eminent domain by private companies.

Recorded in May 2023, after the 2023 legislative session and before the Public Utilities Commission permit hearings. Both guests were first-term state representatives at the time.

Update (Oct. 2026): In September 2023 the PUC denied permits for both Navigator’s and Summit’s pipelines, and Navigator canceled its project in October 2023. In 2024 voters rejected Referred Law 21 (SB 201), 59.4% to 40.6%, repealing the Legislature’s new pipeline-siting law. In March 2025 Gov. Larry Rhoden signed HB 1052, which bans eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipelines; Rep. Lems was its House prime sponsor. In April 2025 the PUC denied Summit’s second application. In May 2026 Summit announced a new core route through Nebraska to Wyoming that does not include South Dakota. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

Rep. Karla Lems, 2023 legislator profile: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4443/Detail

Rep. John Sjaarda, 2023 legislator profile: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4439/Detail

Karla Lems on Ballotpedia: https://ballotpedia.org/Karla_Lems

John Sjaarda on Ballotpedia: https://ballotpedia.org/John_Sjaarda

Bills mentioned and later outcomes

2023 HB 1133 (Lems), carbon dioxide pipelines not common carriers; passed the House 40-28, killed in Senate committee: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24090

2023 HB 1178 (Sjaarda), timeline and conditions for carbon dioxide pipeline permit applications; killed in committee: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24283

2025 HB 1052, ban on eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipelines; signed March 6, 2025: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25581

Referred Law 21 (2024): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Referred_Law_21,_Regulation_of_Carbon_Dioxide_Pipelines_Referendum_(2024)

Update sources

PUC denies Summit’s first application (SDPB, Sept. 11, 2023): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2023-09-11/south-dakota-puc-commissioners-deny-summit-carbon-solutions-pipeline-application

Navigator cancels Heartland Greenway (SDPB, Oct. 20, 2023): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2023-10-20/navigator-co2-cancels-multi-state-carbon-capture-pipeline-project

Rhoden signs HB 1052 (SDPB, March 6, 2025): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2025-03-06/rhoden-signs-bill-blocking-eminent-domain-use-for-carbon-pipelines

PUC denies Summit’s second application (SDPB, April 22, 2025): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2025-04-22/south-dakota-puc-denies-summits-pipeline-application

Summit’s new route bypasses South Dakota (South Dakota Searchlight, May 13, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/05/13/summit-describes-new-carbon-pipeline-route-as-not-including-south-dakota/

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the current episode audio.

[00:00]

Dave Roetman: Welcome to the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and I’m here with Karla Lems and John Sjaarda. Welcome.

John Sjaarda: Thank you.

Karla Lems: Thanks, Dave.

Dave Roetman: Would you give us an overview of what’s happening with the carbon capture pipeline?

Karla Lems: Sure. First of all, just to explain a little bit of what the carbon capture pipeline is and why they say it is needed: my introduction to this began when I received a letter from Summit Carbon Solutions, which is one of the two pipelines that are coming through the state of South Dakota. The other is Navigator Heartland Greenway. Actually, six different states are involved, each pipeline going through five states, respectively.

Basically, what we are being told is that we need to reduce the carbon footprint. This is coming down from the World Economic Forum, from the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement, those kinds of things. When I first read the letter, I was kind of puzzled and didn’t really think too much about it. Personally, we’ve worked with several different pipelines in the past, and we all understand pipeline usage and what it means for the consumer, and it’s very important. But this was a different cat. So I started looking at it more, and it was interesting to me to see that we were basically going to start bowing down to the Green New Deal in order to reduce the carbon footprint to zero, net zero by 2050, which is one of the goals of the World Economic Forum.

We are being told that Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator Heartland Greenway need to put in these carbon capture pipelines. They’re going to capture the carbon from the atmosphere at the ethanol plants and put it into pipe that would go into the ground. They’re going to put it in a state called supercritical, and it will be piped. One of the lines will go to North Dakota, and they will sequester it underground, and the other will go to Illinois, and that will also be sequestered. They’re going to get federal tax dollars, or credits, to do this through the tax code. It’s called 45Q. So there’s a lot of money [?] in these projects. But basically the whole idea is that in order for ethanol in our state to stay relevant and to be able to sell its fuel to states like California and Oregon, and even Canada, they’re going to have to meet certain emissions standards. That’s the whole idea behind the carbon capture.

From there, we start asking other questions: who’s going to benefit from this? This is a private company. At the heart of it, really, in South Dakota, we’re looking at the fact that they’re going to be able to use eminent domain.

Dave Roetman: The money to pay for this pipeline, the reason it exists, is government funding or a government tax initiative?

Karla Lems: Yes.

Dave Roetman: This wouldn’t exist without that?

Karla Lems: I do not believe so. They’re not selling a commodity in demand.

Dave Roetman: Right.

Karla Lems: Yep.

Dave Roetman: John, would there be a viable ethanol industry if this pipeline was not built?

John Sjaarda: Oh, I think so. The reason for this project is to get the federal tax dollars. The pipeline companies need a pawn to get those dollars, so they’re using ethanol as their pawn, to say that ethanol plants need to do this to stay viable. Ethanol is a great product. It takes corn: it takes the starch from the corn and turns it into energy for your cars, and it takes the fiber from the corn and turns it into livestock feed. It’s just a wonderful thing. I’m a big supporter. I use the distillers grain. I use ethanol in my cars. I sell my corn to ethanol plants. I’m a part owner of an ethanol plant. I think it’s a wonderful product. There’s no reason that we need to change this.

The actual ethanol from the ethanol plants, whether the carbon is captured or not, is the exact same. There’s no difference in the ethanol that comes out of it. I think people get confused that low-carbon ethanol is actually a different product. It’s the same product. You just feel better about buying it because it makes less carbon, so they’re saying. There’s room for the use of ethanol for aviation.

Dave Roetman: I understand. So nobody who is opposed to this pipeline is against ethanol?

John Sjaarda: I don’t know about nobody, but for the most part, this isn’t a for-ethanol or against-ethanol thing. It’s an eminent domain thing. We are against eminent domain. If someone really wants to have this pipeline on their land, we’re not opposing that. So I wouldn’t tie the viability of ethanol to this pipeline. I am for ethanol. I’m against eminent domain.

Dave Roetman: The issue here is really the taking of people’s land via eminent domain.

John Sjaarda: Right, private property rights.

Dave Roetman: You were both at a Minnehaha County Commission meeting this morning. How would you characterize the folks who are interested in this issue who showed up?

Karla Lems: I’ve been to several of these meetings, and when you look around, the question has actually been asked. It wasn’t asked this morning, but in other meetings:

[05:00]

“How many of you here are for this project?” Very, very few hands go up. Then you ask landowners and farmers, people who maybe are even invested in ethanol companies, “How many of you are against this project?” and almost every hand in the room goes up. I would say 95 percent.

Most of the people in the room this morning, again, are against the project because they feel their land usage is going to be limited by the pipeline [?] that’s going to be coming by. Their property values may be affected by it, along with their hopes and dreams and maybe their plans of building another house on their property or putting up another livestock feeding facility or whatever it might be. And finally, they are concerned with their safety, because this is a hazardous material being piped through at a PSI of around 2,200. It’s very highly pressurized, and it displaces oxygen. So if there is a leak, there is a very great concern that this could kill you.

Dave Roetman: California has recently voted to get rid of gas cars. So wouldn’t the market for the ethanol they sold to California for their cars just go away? The whole market for the green ethanol they’re planning on selling is going to go away. So this pipeline will become obsolete within 20 years.

Karla Lems: Right, yeah. California has said that by 2035 they do not want to be selling any vehicles other than battery-powered or electric vehicles. It makes no sense. We’re jumping through all these hoops to align with California politics in order to prop up the ethanol industry, because otherwise they say they’re going to go broke. They’ll be irrelevant by 2035 if this is really the case.

John Sjaarda: I would say the market that we’re trying to appease by having this carbon pipeline is going away anyway, so it doesn’t make sense to be going after that market. And getting back to the people at the courthouse this morning, I would say a good number of them don’t oppose pipelines in general, because a lot of pipelines give you something in return: energy, anhydrous fertilizer, fuel for your cars. You get something back by having that pipeline go through for the common good, something that’s sold to consumers. Consumers want it, and they use it. Whereas what’s going through here does not benefit the people. It’s literally going to be buried.

Karla Lems: Yeah.

Dave Roetman: Yep, literally buried. And the only reason it’s going to be buried is because of government mandates.

John Sjaarda: Yep.

Dave Roetman: So I see there’s a little give and take. You’re willing to let a pipeline go through if it’s going to benefit you, benefit the community, benefit the economy, whereas this doesn’t do any of that. So would you say the majority of landowners are opposed to this, or is that just your impression? Are there landowners who are in favor of the pipeline?

Karla Lems: I think there are some people who have signed up with the pipeline companies and said, “Yes, we’ll sign an easement,” and that’s fine. That’s been my mantra through this whole thing, if you want to call it that: we should have personal choice. If you want to be a part of the project and you want to sign up with it, then you should have the choice to do so. But you should also have the choice to say, “No, thank you. I will pass.”

John Sjaarda: I would say there are landowners, farmers, who would like carbon scores [?] to get lower at ethanol plants. But this is such a new technology. They’re producing ways now that you can take the carbon on the site of the ethanol plant and turn it into e-methanol, which is another form of fuel. You can get about six gallons of that for every 10 gallons of ethanol produced. So there are new technologies that can use the carbon on site, if you really want to get rid of the carbon, without having to dig pipelines. We don’t need to rush into this. There are other ways to have a beneficial product come out of it instead of just burying it.

There are some landowners who were pressured into signing, and they thought, “We’d better take this money now. They’re going to take my land anyway.” Some, you know, older widows or whatever, don’t know what they’re doing. To say they’re for it, I don’t know if they’re for it, but they’re willing to accept it.

Dave Roetman: How can people get involved with this?

Karla Lems: There are several ways they can get involved. Obviously, you can be involved at your local level. This is going through a lot of township boards and even county commissions. Reach out to them and tell them where you stand on this. This is going through several counties in South Dakota specifically. We as legislators tried to address it in this session, but we’re going to be coming back again next year. If you have any ideas about how you think this should be addressed in the legislature, reach out to us.

Also, call the governor’s office. Right now this is under the PUC. They will be doing hearings on this: Navigator’s will be this summer, and Summit’s will be in September. But again, we’ve heard the governor stand up for landowner rights in the past. We really need her voice on this. She’s able to speak to so many people that we won’t be able to reach. Reach out to her and say, “Hey, we need your voice on landowner rights again.” Also, there’s sdpropertyrights.com. If you go to that website, there’s a petition on there that you can sign. Just check that out. It has a lot more information about this.

[10:00]

Dave Roetman: Any final thoughts? John?

John Sjaarda: I would like to say that we’re fighting this because we don’t want eminent domain to be used by private companies. So we’re fighting this specific issue, but if this goes through, other companies will say, “Hey, we can use eminent domain to push our stuff too.” So we want to stop this not only for the fact of eminent domain for private companies, but also to stop the future use of eminent domain.

Dave Roetman: This would affect everyone, even people living in town.

John Sjaarda: Oh, yes. Someone can say, “Oh, I can use your property better than you can. I will use eminent domain to take your house,” or whatever. So yes, we need to stop the use of eminent domain by private companies.

Karla Lems: And I would just add, for instance, JP Morgan has come out and said, “We’re going to invest $1 trillion in these kinds of technologies.” They have also come out and said, “We think that we should be able to use eminent domain for solar and wind.” So this is going to be a domino effect, and we’re going to see property rights erode. I would just say property rights are a foundational element of the founding of our nation. That is why a lot of the people came to our country, so that they could own property, because property rights are tied with freedom. So again, are we going to follow the ideals of the Green New Deal and the World Economic Forum, or are we going to follow the ideals of our South Dakota Constitution?

Dave Roetman: Property rights help the common man, the ordinary person. Without property rights and the assurance that you can do with your property what you want, other people, wealthier people who can hire battalions [?] of lawyers, can come after what is yours.

Karla Lems: Absolutely. This is everybody’s issue. To me, this is one of the key issues we had in the legislative session this last year, and it’s going to be another huge issue going forward.

Dave Roetman: Thank you for coming.

Karla Lems: Thank you.

John Sjaarda: Thank you.