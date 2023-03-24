Rep. Aaron Aylward discusses the Freedom Caucus, ESG, Red Flag laws and the Guard

State Rep. Aaron Aylward (R-District 6), then chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus, talks with Dave Roetman about the caucus’s four guiding standards (Scripture, the state and federal constitutions and the state GOP platform) and the bills he carried in the 2023 session. Those include two ESG bills (HB 1207 and HB 1208, his “economic boycott” bill), an anti-red flag bill (HB 1131) and Defend the Guard (HB 1130), which would require a congressional declaration of war before the South Dakota National Guard could be sent into combat. He also discusses a resolution asking for a summer study of nuclear power, the UCC “definition of money” fight over HB 1193, and why citizen involvement matters in Pierre.

Topics: South Dakota Freedom Caucus, limited government, ESG, HB 1207 (2023), HB 1208 (2023), economic boycotts, red flag laws, HB 1131 (2023), anti-commandeering, nullification, Defend the Guard, HB 1130 (2023), National Guard, declarations of war, nuclear power, SCR 601 (2023), HB 1193 (2023), Uniform Commercial Code, grassroots activism, South Dakota Legislature

“But if they get enough pressure from folks, they start to maybe come around a little bit more.” - Rep. Aaron Aylward

Show notes

State Rep. Aaron Aylward (R-District 6, Harrisburg) joins Dave Roetman to talk about the South Dakota Freedom Caucus, which he chaired at the time, and the bills he brought in the 2023 legislative session.

Recorded in March 2023, after the main 2023 session and before the Legislature’s March 27 veto day. Aylward was in his second term representing District 6 (Lincoln County: Harrisburg, Tea and southwest Sioux Falls).

What happened to the 2023 bills

HB 1207 (ESG; financial service providers may not deny service on certain grounds): killed in House Commerce and Energy, 10-3.

HB 1208 (state contracts with companies that engage in certain economic boycotts): killed in House State Affairs, 12-1.

HB 1131 (anti-red flag; bars enforcement of extreme risk protection orders, with a penalty): failed in House Judiciary. The motion to pass it got 3 votes to 9. Two days earlier, the same committee killed Rep. Linda Duba’s red flag bill, HB 1227, 11-0.

HB 1130 (Defend the Guard): killed in House Military and Veterans Affairs, 9-2.

SCR 601 (asks the Executive Board to form an interim committee on nuclear power; Aylward and Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman): adopted by the Senate 34-0 and the House 63-5. The Executive Board did not create a nuclear study committee in the 2023 interim.

HB 1193 (Uniform Commercial Code update, including the definition of “money”): passed both chambers. Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed it, and on March 27, 2023 the House failed to override, 30-37.

Update (Oct. 2026): Aylward was re-elected in 2024 and served through the 2026 session. Phil Jensen replaced him as Freedom Caucus chairman in early 2025; Aylward remains a member. He did not file for re-election in 2026, so District 6 will have a new representative in January 2027. Defend the Guard returned as HB 1191 in 2024, which was killed in committee, and as SB 82 in 2025, with Aylward as House prime sponsor, which failed on the Senate floor, 6-29. A revised UCC bill, HB 1163, was signed into law in February 2024.

Links

Rep. Aaron Aylward, 2023 legislator profile: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4333/Detail

Rep. Aaron Aylward, 2026 legislator profile: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4734/Detail

Aaron Aylward on Ballotpedia: https://ballotpedia.org/Aaron_Aylward

South Dakota Freedom Caucus: https://sdfreedomcaucus.com/

2023 South Dakota Legislature Red Book (member directory): https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/RedBook/245789.pdf?Year=2023

Bills mentioned

2023 HB 1207: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23851

2023 HB 1208: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23979

2023 HB 1131: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23708

2023 HB 1227 (Duba red flag bill): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24346

2023 HB 1130 (Defend the Guard): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23793

2023 SCR 601 (nuclear power study): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24138

2023 HB 1193 (UCC): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23995

2024 HB 1191 (Defend the Guard): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24810

2025 SB 82 (Defend the Guard): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25865

2024 HB 1163 (UCC): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24682

Background and sources

Joint governors’ policy statement on ESG, March 16, 2023 (Noem and 18 other governors): https://governor.sd.gov/doc/JointGovernors-Policy-StatementonESG_3-16-2023.pdf

Gov. Noem’s HB 1193 veto letter: https://governor.sd.gov/doc/HB-1193_Veto-Letter.pdf

Legislators sustain Noem’s vetoes (South Dakota Searchlight, March 27, 2023): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2023/03/27/hemp-and-crypto-bills-fall-as-legislators-sustain-noem-vetoes/

HB 1130: Aylward tries again to keep the National Guard home (Dakota Free Press, Jan. 25, 2023): https://dakotafreepress.com/2023/01/25/hb-1130-aylward-tries-again-to-keep-national-guard-home/

Defend the Guard FAQ (advocacy group): https://defendtheguard.us/our-faqs/

Arizona Senate passes Defend the Guard Act (advocacy group press release, March 2023): https://defendtheguard.us/articles/press-release-arizona-senate-passes-defend-the-guard-act/

Declarations of war, U.S. Senate: https://www.senate.gov/about/powers-procedures/declarations-of-war.htm

2023 interim committee final reports (no nuclear study committee): https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/AnnualReport/256913.pdf?Year=2023

Freedom Caucus leadership in 2026 (South Dakota Searchlight, March 6, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/03/06/south-dakota-freedom-caucus-is-long-on-theatrics-short-on-results/

Open District 6 seat (Tea Weekly): https://www.teaweekly.com/single-post/jongeling-announces-bid-for-district-6-house

A few on-air details, checked

ESG stands for environmental, social and governance.

The March 2023 governors’ ESG statement had 19 signers, Noem plus 18 others. On air it is described as “close to a dozen.”

Congress last formally declared war in June 1942, during World War II.

In March 2023 the Arizona Senate passed its Defend the Guard bill (SB 1367), 16-13, the first legislative chamber to do so. We couldn’t confirm the on-air details about a Montana bill or “close to 25 states.” The national campaign said versions were filed in 18 states in 2023.

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of; the 2023 recording is noisy in places. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and I’m here with Aaron Aylward. District 6, isn’t it?

Aaron Aylward: District 6.

Dave Roetman: He’s kind of like, thanks for having me, Dave.

Aaron Aylward: District 6, which is Harrisburg, Tea and southwest Sioux Falls, just south of 57th Street, west side. It’s all in Lincoln County.

Dave Roetman: Good Republican district.

Aaron Aylward: Yep.

Dave Roetman: All right, well, let’s jump right into this. So you’re part of the Freedom Caucus?

Aaron Aylward: Correct, yep. I got elected as the chair of the Freedom Caucus. We’ve been established, if you will, for going on close to a year now.

Aaron Aylward: We came out and announced last year at the GOP state convention, at a little get-together there after the convention, and made our announcement.

Aaron Aylward: Ever since then, we’ve been trying to focus on a few things with our core principles. Just to let you know what those are: when we’re looking at bills, things within government,

[01:09]

Aaron Aylward: the four things that we’d like to look at are, one, Scripture, the Bible; two, the state constitution; three, the federal constitution; and the GOP state party platform.

Aaron Aylward: And that’s kind of our focus when we’re looking at legislation, politics-wise.

Dave Roetman: So the focus is less government rather than more government?

Aaron Aylward: Correct, yep. The overall focus being less government there. Really, when we have a piece of legislation or a bill that comes in front of us that we’re assessing,

Aaron Aylward: we try to take those four things and look at it through those lenses.

Dave Roetman: That can be a complicated process.

Aaron Aylward: Absolutely. So when we do that, if you look at those four documents and you’re trying to stick to that, the automatic in my mind is it automatically goes to less government.

Aaron Aylward: So, you know, I was talking to an individual this morning. We kind of got into the caucus stuff a little bit. He thought that the Freedom Caucus was almost too extreme, too much of a less-government thing.

[02:20]

Aaron Aylward: But I would steer people back to, well, if you’re looking at those four guiding things that we look at, my question is, is it really too extreme, too much of a less-government thing?

Aaron Aylward: So we kind of bring those things into the picture and have people look at, OK, these are kind of our four guiding areas. It kind of allows them to reassess it, too, and it kind of starts to click for people.

Dave Roetman: It’s not just less government. You’re also using the biblical principles of the Constitution.

Aaron Aylward: Correct. So, you know, we want to do moral and just and right things. But we just see a lot of these bills and laws that come in that are not needed, or they’re unjust.

Aaron Aylward: So, a lot of unjust laws out there, for sure.

Dave Roetman: All right, you brought several bills this session. I understand two of them were about ESG?

Aaron Aylward: Yep.

Dave Roetman: Can you tell us a little bit about ESG?

Aaron Aylward: Yes, absolutely. So it’s still fairly new to a lot of people out there. They’ve never heard that acronym or wouldn’t know what it stands for. ESG stands for environmental, societal [social] governance.

[03:28]

Aaron Aylward: So what you’ll find is a lot of it’s kind of a big area of the climate change, you know, whether it be this woke stuff that’s out there. It’s a way for folks that like that type of stuff to push that on people, and they bring that in through, you know, a lot with the big banks, big business type of stuff.

Aaron Aylward: The main bill, I had two bills on that, 1207 and then 1208 on the House side. They’re both House bills. My favorite of those two is House Bill 1208, the reason being that was called an economic boycott bill.

Aaron Aylward: So what that would say is, you know, Dave, if you own ABC Bank out there, if you’re going to have a contract with the state of South Dakota, we want to make sure that you’re not discriminating against people that want to have business loans related to firearms, the Second Amendment.

Aaron Aylward: We want to make sure you’re not discriminating on the basis of free speech, First Amendment stuff, different types of rights out there.

[04:32]

Aaron Aylward: So the bill was geared towards, OK, banks, businesses, you can still discriminate if you want on some of this other stuff, but if you want to do business with the state of South Dakota, we want to make sure that you notify us, and if you are doing those things, we’re not going to do business with you.

Aaron Aylward: I think that was my favorite out of the two. Again, it was an economic boycott bill.

Aaron Aylward: Some of you out there may have noticed what Governor Noem just came out with, a statement with, I think, close to a dozen other governors, on trying to really push back on this stuff. That was good to see.

Dave Roetman: Amazing we’ve come to this country where you actually have to try to legislate this stuff. It wasn’t even an issue 20 years ago.

Aaron Aylward: Yeah. Yeah. And I talked to the chief of staff, Mark Miller, the governor’s chief of staff, on the ESG stuff a little bit.

Aaron Aylward: I got pushed back on it quite a bit in committee this last session. Both bills died in committee, but afterwards I heard people say, you know, maybe this wasn’t right, but I think you’re on the right track here. We really need to look at this.

[05:38]

Aaron Aylward: So I think with the governor’s support, you know, some other legislators, this could [?]...

Dave Roetman: So you also did an anti-red flag bill?

Aaron Aylward: Yep. So with that one, the thing I like about that bill is it also had a penalty on there.

Aaron Aylward: So it was interesting: in Judiciary Committee on the House side, the week before I had that bill in there, Representative Linda Duba brought an actual red flag bill to the committee, which thankfully got smashed down, got defeated.

Aaron Aylward: But then I brought my bill the next week, and unfortunately mine also got defeated. It had three supporting votes, but got defeated in committee.

Aaron Aylward: And really all that bill said is, if the federal government comes out with a federal mandate that it’s trying to impose upon the states, a national red flag law, the state of South Dakota...

Aaron Aylward: It’s called an anti-commandeering type of bill. The state of South Dakota would tell the federal government, OK, federal government, you can do this, but you’re not going to commandeer. You’re not going to use state resources. The state of South Dakota, we’re not going to.

[06:41]

Dave Roetman: That’s called nullification?

Aaron Aylward: Yep, it’s a form of it. And the nice thing is, anti-commandeering, there’s five Supreme Court cases stemming all the way back from the 1840s, which is precedent on the books.

Dave Roetman: I’ll have to look that up.

Aaron Aylward: It is some good stuff out there.

Dave Roetman: OK. And another bill you brought was Defend the Guard.

Aaron Aylward: Yeah. So Defend the Guard is an interesting one. I brought it the last two years, this last session as well, so three years total.

Aaron Aylward: It started in West Virginia back in 2015, ‘16. Air Force vet Pat McGeehan brought it. And this is actually another nullification bill.

Aaron Aylward: So what this bill says is, federal government, if you want to use our state National Guard, what you have to do to use them is to actually do a declaration of war, which they haven’t done since World War II.

Aaron Aylward: They’ve used a lot of these AUMFs, which is the Authorization for Use of Military Force, which then itself gets abused.

[07:50]

Aaron Aylward: But the thing is that the governor of South Dakota would still be able to direct and command the state National Guard the way she sees fit, because she is the commander in chief of the state National Guard.

Aaron Aylward: The cool thing with this bill, and this also got defeated in committee: it’s down in Arizona right now, about to go on the House floor in Arizona. It actually passed out of committee down there. Same thing up in Montana.

Aaron Aylward: It’s starting to gain some traction. I’d say there’s close to 25 states that brought it this year. So ever since 2015, ‘16, it’s been defeated, defeated, defeated, and now it’s starting to gain traction.

Dave Roetman: Another state, like I said. This would have a remarkable effect upon deployments overseas, because the military depends upon the reserves and the National Guard.

Aaron Aylward: Yeah, a lot. A lot of stuff, yeah. And the thing is, we would hear that argument: well, we won’t be able to do this anymore. And it’s like, you absolutely can. We just want you to do it constitutionally.

[08:55]

Aaron Aylward: And what it really is, it’s calling Congress to the table to do their job, you know, instead of passing it off to others, like the president.

Dave Roetman: And then blame the president.

Aaron Aylward: That’s right.

Dave Roetman: So, some resolution on nukes. That sounds very interesting. I love the idea of having more nuclear [?].

Aaron Aylward: Absolutely. So the spearhead on this was Senator Brent Hoffman, who lives up in Hartford, District 9. Great guy.

Aaron Aylward: He brought this to the Senate, passed it over there overwhelmingly. I don’t even know if he had any no votes against it. Then it came to the House.

Dave Roetman: The House, I think it made it through by a few no votes [?].

Aaron Aylward: I’m not exactly sure why, but all it’s doing is calling the state Legislature to do a summer study on it.

Aaron Aylward: You know, we see in the last number of years Wyoming, Montana, a lot of these western states, Idaho, have really been pushing forward and advancing and bringing about nuclear energy options. Missouri is actually another recent state, with some smaller stuff.

[09:56]

Dave Roetman: We dabbled in it just a little bit in the late ‘60s.

Aaron Aylward: There we go. It sounds like you know your fair share of this stuff.

Dave Roetman: And then we just got out of it ever since then, really, from what I recall.

Aaron Aylward: So I’m really hoping... we’re actually in a stage right now where legislators are voting on what they want to do for summer studies. As I talk to people, and Senator Hoffman talks to people, it seems like this one is probably one of the top two.

Aaron Aylward: I really think it’ll get hit on over the summer, which will probably involve some traveling around, seeing some other...

Dave Roetman: Maybe go to Norway [?]. They’ve got a lot of nuclear power there.

Aaron Aylward: Oh, yeah.

Dave Roetman: I’m thinking more Montana [?]. Well, modern nuclear power plants, the fourth and fifth generation, are very safe and clean. I mean, a meltdown isn’t even possible [?].

Aaron Aylward: Yeah, it’s very interesting stuff.

Dave Roetman: I think I’d be very surprised if we started to receive kickback on this.

[10:56]

Aaron Aylward: I think it is very, very popular. I think so. Very reliable, very clean, very green. And down the road, being affordable.

Aaron Aylward: And we had a few, the utility commission [?], testify in support of this stuff as well. We really want to try, and I don’t have all the answers on this stuff. Senator Hoffman would be much, much better.

Aaron Aylward: But we really want to try to go down the road of how can we start to do this stuff with as minimal... we’re talking about local or limited government. How can we do this stuff with as limited government as possible? So trying to keep that frame of mind as we pursue this stuff.

Dave Roetman: Understood. So, any closing thoughts you’d like to share with the activists?

Aaron Aylward: Yeah. You know, I’m a part of the Signal group out there, and I’ve talked to a number of individuals in the group over the last, what, it’s been a couple of years or three years.

Aaron Aylward: It started in... the group started in February of 2000... what?

[12:01]

Dave Roetman: ‘21.

Aaron Aylward: OK. All right. So, you know, I try to stay in touch with a lot of the folks in the group. Although I’m not really active in it, I do consider myself a part of it. I need to become more active in it.

Aaron Aylward: But I would say I’m busy. I would say this.

Aaron Aylward: The grassroots folks out there, you know, we have people come to Pierre, we have activists come to Pierre and get involved, and we get thank-yous from activists and citizens of the work.

Aaron Aylward: It is important, but I will say this: we can have good legislators, but if we don’t have Young Americans for Liberty, if we don’t have some of these other groups out there [group name unclear],

Dave Roetman: If we don’t have those people getting involved...

Aaron Aylward: it sure makes our job a heck of a lot harder. We continue to beat our heads into walls.

Aaron Aylward: So I want to say one thing this year that’s made a ton of difference is that citizen involvement, that activist involvement.

Aaron Aylward: Just with, you know, the good liberty, conservative-minded folks. It helps with us, but it also helps maybe those legislators that are on the fence that need a little extra push a certain way.

[13:12]

Aaron Aylward: Or, you know, maybe you have somebody out here that completely disagrees with you. But if they get enough pressure from folks, they start to maybe come around a little bit more.

Aaron Aylward: So I want to say for, you know, folks out there, keep doing what you’re doing. We’d love to see the involvement.

Aaron Aylward: That’s one thing with the Freedom Caucus, just to bring that back around, that we’ve seen.

Aaron Aylward: You know, I’ll just mention one bill in particular that’s kind of hot right now: HB 1193, the UCC, the Uniform Commercial Code, the definition of money and all that stuff.

Aaron Aylward: For those of you that have been involved out there, we thank you a ton. It’s something that, you know, a number of legislators have tried to bring light to, our caucus has tried to bring light to, and activists out there have responded greatly.

Aaron Aylward: And so I hope this continues to build, the activity keeps up, because, you know, just this session, we started to see some different areas where we’re pushing in the right direction. So it’s a great impetus there.

[14:16]

Dave Roetman: Nobody wants to go to the legislature and feel like they’re alone. Just to know that somebody’s got your back.

Aaron Aylward: Yep. That helps.

Dave Roetman: Yeah, for sure. Well, thank you for joining us, and this has been the Making Waves Podcast. We’re here with Aaron Aylward, District 6.

Aaron Aylward: Thank you, Dave. Thank you, everyone. Bye-bye.