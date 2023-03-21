Rep. Chris Karr: Sales Tax Reduction and Game Changing Legislation

Representative Chris Karr of South Dakota House District 11 joins Dave Roetman to discuss the 2023 legislative session, starting with HB 1137, the overall sales and use tax reduction that passed the House with 70 votes and drew broad support. Karr, an appropriator with a background in economics, explains the history of the Partridge Amendment tied to online sales tax collections, which he says grew from about $91 million in taxable sales in 2016 to $1.9 billion in 2022, and estimates the cut at $104 million in tax relief. He also describes his DUI mandatory minimum bill for repeat offenders, built around the DUI court program. He closes by urging grassroots activists to email, call and testify.

Topics: sales tax cut, HB 1137, Partridge Amendment, online sales tax, state budget veto, DUI mandatory minimums, DUI court, grassroots activism

Representative Chris Karr, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, provides an inside look at South Dakotaâ€™s budget surplus and the sales tax reduction bill that made it to the Governorâ€™s desk. He also talks about the possibility of a budget veto, and discusses why he believes the DUI bill he sponsored would be extremely positive for the state.

The DUI Court program has an 80% success rate. Thatâ€™s higher than any other program we were able to find. â€” Rep Chris Karr

Update, October 2026

HB 1137 was signed into law in 2023 and cut the state sales and use tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2% on July 1, 2023. The cut carries a sunset: the rate is set to return to 4.5% on July 1, 2027. Karr, now Senate President Pro Tempore, brought SB 195 in 2026 to repeal that sunset. It failed in the Senate 17-17 on Feb. 17, 2026, and again on reconsideration, 16-17, the next day.

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Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. Timestamps are approximate.

[00:00]

Dave Roetman: Welcome to the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman and Iâ€™m here with Chris Karr, Representative District 11. Hi Dave, thanks for having me. Appreciate it. Well, thank you for being on. [inaudible]. Letâ€™s just jump right into it. So the sales tax, do you think thatâ€™s going to be signed by the governor?

Chris Karr: Well, that is the question. And I know that every day we keep hearing different stories. And everybodyâ€™s guessing. At the end of the day, the sales tax that we looked at, the overall sales and use tax reduction, it passed through the legislature almost unanimously. So in the House, it did. It was solid green, 70 votes. I think it was 32 in the Senate. So passed by huge markets. Even the Democrats vote for it.

Even the Democrats. And we looked at a couple different options. We vetted these, we looked at the pros and cons of each of these things. This is the interesting thing is that all different groups, theyâ€™re all different factions of, Republican party, even the Democrats all came up with their own conclusion. And I think for the most part, they said, Hey, this overall reduction in the sales use tax is good. Tax policy.

We saw that with the proponents. So many proponents came to support that bill and not the others. You saw you know the business community, your retailers, just so many different groups were there as proponents for that particular cut.

Dave Roetman: Could you give us a little bit of background of why this sales tax came up? You bet. Well Iâ€™ve been in Pierre as a legislator and.

Chris Karr: Serving in appropriations to 2017 so the year before I was there the sales tax was increasing from 4% to 4.5% and at that time there was a provision put in place that some called the Partridge Amendment and said the sales tax should be reduced by 0.1% for every 20 million of online sales tax we would collect known as remote sellers. There was a lot of issues with that language with the definition of remote sellers.

And over the next two years, 17 and 18, we could not come to a conclusion definitively on the definition and how to handle that situation. I brought several bills trying to address that so that we could honor the intent of the law. It was really odd having something as law and weâ€™re not following it, but we just couldnâ€™t figure out how. So there were several attempts by my and others to go, okay, hereâ€™s how we got to reword this.

Hereâ€™s how we got to think about this. Hereâ€™s a responsible way to address it. Fast forward. Here we are. Our economy has been going strong. Weâ€™ve been dealing with surpluses now for several years. A lot of folks will say, well, thereâ€™s a lot of federal money coming in. Yup, thatâ€™s right. But we also, our economy in South Dakota has been stronger. Growth has been strong. If I take the last 15 years, 20 years, and I take out all these outliers of a tax increase of the federal stimulus in 2010 and 21 and 22, thereâ€™s still this really nice organic growth that we see a growth rate in South Dakota, that supports us being able to take these extra dollars, give them back to South Dakotans.

When st- still take care of our obligations. So thatâ€™s where weâ€™re at. Thatâ€™s how we got to 1137. Nowâ€™s the time to cut taxes [inaudible]. Well, I thought that the last couple years I tried to convince my colleagues last year, I got through the House with barely the executive branch was really keen on the idea at the time, and the Senate wasnâ€™t terribly keen on it either. So now everybodyâ€™s in tune to the economy.

And the dollars, like Iâ€™m an appropriator, my backgroundâ€™s economics, Iâ€™ve been in business, and what Iâ€™ve seen and what I foresee allows us to do this. And now, fast forward just a few months after last session, and youâ€™ve got the executive branch coming out, pushing a tax cut saying we can afford to do it. Youâ€™ve got lots of different individuals and groups saying, yeah, I think we can afford to do this.

It just takes some little bit longer than others to be comfortable with that idea. I think at the end of the day that comes from probably a good place where folks want to continue to take care of obligations, and I do too. I just got to that conclusion a little bit sooner.

Dave Roetman: I think that despite the fact that our economy is doing very well, I think people could use a little help. Absolutely.

Chris Karr: Yeah, this tax cut will result in $104 million of tax relief, I think it could be more. I think itâ€™ll incentivize folks to spend more, which will create more prosperity, more turnover in the dollar. The multiplier effect will probably receive or collect more taxes at the state level. So the actual loss of revenue will probably be less than $104 million is what I expect. Based on the elasticity of the tax raise, that we saw in 16 and what a tax decrease does economically, we know that the more discretionary dollars, the more people spend, itâ€™s good for everybody.

Dave Roetman: Now you touched on the Partridge Amendment. So there was a dollar amount that was supposed to be reached before that was triggered. Money are we taking in from internet sales?

Chris Karr: Well, so at the time in 2016, we hadnâ€™t been really measuring it or watching it. And so itâ€™s hard to go back further than that. But we started looking at it, we were at about $91 million in taxable sales in 2016. And in 2022, we were at $1.9 billion in taxable sales.

[05:00]

So we are definitely doing online business and weâ€™re collecting sales tax from businesses. Weâ€™re fully realizing sales tax. So not just brick and mortar, but our online, youâ€™re doing about as good as you could and just honest collections across the board.

Dave Roetman: Well, I hope this gets signed by the governor. So you touched on the budget. So thereâ€™s a threat of veto of the budget. So can you give us a little background.

Chris Karr: On why thatâ€™s the case? Well, Iâ€™m not privy to what the executive branch is thinking on all these issues, but what I will say is that the budget is comprised, I would say 90-percent or more of What Of. A different mechanism thatâ€™s cutting the taxes. To me, as a legislator, if I had proposed this budget, I got 95% of what I wanted, I got this huge tax cut for South Dakota, maybe it wasnâ€™t the mechanism I proposed, thatâ€™s a huge win Iâ€™d celebrate all day every day.

I went into this saying, thereâ€™s a few different options for a tax cut. I believe we need to figure out a way to do something with these surplus dollars. I do think that this way, 1137, the overall sales tax was the best way, but if the rest of people, legislators and the executive branch canâ€™t get behind that, then I am open to supporting something else. And I think thatâ€™s the team approach we got to take as Republicans in South Dakota to go, we know weâ€™re collecting excess dollars.

They have to go back to the taxpayers. Letâ€™s figure out the best way to do that. And it went through. The legislative process, which is thereâ€™s four steps in the legislative process. Thereâ€™s a fifth step. It ends with the executive branch. Thatâ€™s a huge win. And I think itâ€™s a huge win for the executive branch and the governor as well. Iâ€™m hoping that the governor will help embrace that and work together to make sure that thatâ€™s a sustainable tax cut.

Dave Roetman: All right. So letâ€™s talk a little bit about a couple of bills that youâ€™ve brought forward. Wound it and pass. So when it was the lewd and lascivious bill, do you want to explain what that is and what that was about? Sure. Well.

Chris Karr: The lewd and lascivious bill, itâ€™s simplest form says itâ€™s something that is deemed lewd and lascivious, which weâ€™re talking about something as we define through the Miller test, thatâ€™s the United States Supreme court definition, lewd and lascivious is something that is so sexually based in and prurient than protected by the first amendment. So your first amendment rights donâ€™t even protect this type of activity as lewd and lascivious that weâ€™re talking about and weâ€™re saying if it meets that criteria then you cannot use state resources or state facilities or state property.

Dave Roetman: To have such an event or host an event. So this would have been a very constitutional bill there. There would have been a constitutional change. I.

Chris Karr: Thought it was pretty straightforward, very simple. I donâ€™t think we would add a constitutional issue there. That was one of the concerns, and when we were drafting it, I think this was a bill that could be used for model legislation in other states, because we know every day I got some sort of email or notification about other states that are dealing with this, drafting legislation, trying to look at how they can put something the law that would address the lewd and lascivious and other types of activities that were happening on public property.

I just donâ€™t think taxpayers, at the end of the day, I donâ€™t, anyhow. I donâ€™t think others do want to be paying for a facility or a university thatâ€™s hosting something thatâ€™s lewd and lascivious, so something so sexually based that itâ€™s not even protected by first amendment rights. I just think itâ€™s a common sense bill. I made it all the way through over to the Senate, died in the committee, got smoked out on the floor, but it did not pass through the Senate floor.

So it was, I think it lost by two votes. I was really disappointed. I thought, I really thought it was a good common sense bill. The problem was a lot of opponents showed up, said there was things that were happening that bill they just simply were not true. I see. And itâ€™s hard to combat people muddy the waters if youâ€™re a monger. Thatâ€™s just a tactic thatâ€™s used and sometimes you canâ€™t overcome it.

Another bill you brought was for.

Dave Roetman: DUI mandatory minimum sentencing.

Chris Karr: Yeah well so that one has a little bit of a personal background there. At the end of the day what Iâ€™ve seen is you have individuals that are these serial or habitual DUI offenders. I donâ€™t think weâ€™ve had a very good system in South Dakota for dealing with it. And I think weâ€™ve been really too easy on an accepting of DUIs, especially the serial DUIs. And so what this does, it creates a mandatory minimum and says, if you have four DUIs in a 10 year period.

Then youâ€™re going to serve one year in the penitentiary. Youâ€™re going to have one year of parole thatâ€™s supervised on the 24-7 program. The next level it says itâ€™s five DUIs in a 10-year period. It goes to three years in the pen and one in one parole. And then six over a 15-year period. And then you have five years of sentence and one year parole. Thing this is not a simple lock them up and throw away the key bill this is a really well balanced bill and the fact that at the end of the day my goal is to get people off the road that are those habitual drinker and driver multiple offenders multiple offenses and they canâ€™t help themselves.

[10:00]

I worked over the last year to look at the different types of rehabilitation we have in our state. Working with the UJS and the Chief Justice in South Dakota, really explored, and I wanted to find our most successful program that we have. And thatâ€™s the DUI court program. It has an 80% success rate. Thatâ€™s higher than any other program that we were able to find. So that means a 20% recidivate. With the 80%, thatâ€™s really good.

All right, successful, itâ€™s very good. So at the end of the day. If we can get somebody to go through this rehab program. And they can be productive members of society, their family, a job. Thatâ€™s the ultimate goal, right? Because theyâ€™re not on the road as a danger. But if they canâ€™t do that and they still continue to drink and drive, then I have no choice but to protect society and we need to lock them up.

So itâ€™s that simple. The really disappointing thing, there wasnâ€™t a lot of opponents. The end it was some attorneys a lot of them said something to the extent theyâ€™re referring to me the sponsor is bringing us over one situation and I thought you know thatâ€™s really unfair Just during session alone we had two different news stories come out. An individual here in Sioux Falls had ten DUIs, I think four just in the last year.

And then we just had in the last couple weeks another individual that had like five DUIs in the last ten years and four were within the last year and a half or something. This happens all the time. I get emails, I have other people reach out to me. This is not one situation. And so I think itâ€™s really offensive when individuals say something like the sponsorâ€™s bringing this over one situation and the bill heâ€™s bringing wouldnâ€™t even have had impact on that situation.

I was really disappointed in that because at the end of the day, the tax cut bill is a really great bill. It gets money back into the taxpayerâ€™s hands. Thatâ€™s whatâ€™s important. But you talk about making a really fundamental difference in society. I think this DUI bill does that. I think itâ€™s a very meaningful bill. It changes peopleâ€™s lives very fundamental level. Thereâ€™s a couple other bills too that I focused on that I thought have more meaningful impact.

I mean, we all want to have more dollars in our pocket, but when you talk about saving lives and changing lives.

Dave Roetman: This is right up there and this is a well-balanced bill. Very proud of that bill. All right. Well, weâ€™ll be good days coming up. Thatâ€™s the last day of legislative session. Do you have any thoughts about that?

Chris Karr: Well, right now, I think we have four bills that weâ€™re looking at that have been vetoed. Weâ€™ll continue to see if thereâ€™s anything else that comes. Weâ€™re going to go, and weâ€™re going to, I want to hear out the governor. I want to hear out everybody, hear their perspectives. And weâ€™ll have to make a decision. So I donâ€™t have a lot more to say. Veto day. All right, well last thoughts here.

Dave Roetman: Letâ€™s throw this out to you. What would your insight be? What would you say to activists, grassroots activists.

Chris Karr: What advice would you give them? First of all, I thank them for their activity, for their organization, for their resolve. I meet a lot of people that say, Iâ€™m really interested, I want to do something, what do I do? Thereâ€™s all this energy and thereâ€™s this interest in politics and making a difference. And people are looking for an avenue and an outlet to do that. And I think other groups that weâ€™re seeing that have come to fruition last few years are perfect because we need that.

Itâ€™s such an important piece of assisting, this team collaborative effort. Yes, we need legislators, but you also need the grassroots, you need your activists, you need all those different components to come together to make a difference, and weâ€™ve seen that happen. And I think itâ€™s really exciting to see and think about the next couple years as this all comes together, congeals more. You have some folks that are legislators, your other elected officials throughout the county, the state, and then you have this grassroots effort thatâ€™s engaged and making a difference.

I think one of the bills that got vetoed is largely in part to the grassroots effort. I donâ€™t think the grassroots and these organizations realize the impact they can have. If they would have more active on lewd lascivious and send more emails or phone calls, it was relatively quiet on that bill. I was shocked, but I think that they could help push that over the finish line. And I understand we get it.

Everybodyâ€™s got. Focus on energy and they were focusing energy in different places, but thatâ€™s one example where I think that could have been a huge one. Representative Odenbach had one on the Center for American Exceptionalism. That was a great bill. These types of organizations, thatâ€™s right up their wheelhouse, right? And if they get behind some of these, they really donâ€™t understand the tremendous impact they can have. But we do, we see it, we hear about it.

Having those folks also come and testify is so huge. When you have 15 people waiting in line to testify, whether itâ€™s remote or in person, that makes a huge impact on that community to go, you know what? This is something thatâ€™s important to people. This is an issue that matters. And they can shed light to go, Oh, you know what? That dispels some of the muddiness or some of the misinformation thatâ€™s getting spread about this.

So encourage them. So to keep being active, weâ€™ve got to figure out how to work together, the legislature and these groups, to really congeal our efforts and our focus on the conservative movement, I think. Iâ€™ve.

Dave Roetman: Never seen this kind of political activity at the grassroots in my years in politics, and itâ€™s really exciting.

[15:00]

And youâ€™re right, we need to be more active and engaged, and I think that we can make a real impact.

Chris Karr: If itâ€™s happening, weâ€™re seeing it. I know youâ€™ve been a part of it for several years in the county party, the state party, and some of these groups too. And so I think a lot of that credit, lies with you as well to be part of that piece of it. Cause again, I say it just, itâ€™s a big team effort and everybody has a role. Well, weâ€™re.

Dave Roetman: Growing and weâ€™ll be there next year too. Excellent. Well, thank you for being on our podcast and Making Waves podcast. Chris Karr, Representative District 11. Thanks Dave. Thank you.