Rep. Jon Hansen on Education and Life

State Rep. Jon Hansen (R-District 25, Dell Rapids) talks with Dave Roetman at the end of March 2023, just after that year’s legislative session, about education and abortion. He walks through the state’s 2022 test scores, which he calls failing marks, and his HB 1234, a private school voucher bill that died in committee. He also talks about other 2023 bills he says the public education lobby fought: Gov. Kristi Noem’s foster care scholarship, the Center for American Exceptionalism, his own bill on obscene materials in school and public libraries, and Rep. Chris Karr’s bill on taxpayer-funded lewd or lascivious events. In the second half, Hansen, a co-chair of the Life Defense Fund, makes the case against the abortion-rights constitutional amendment petition then being circulated and urges listeners to decline to sign it.

Topics: South Dakota education, school choice, vouchers, HB 1234 (2023), state test scores, Native American students, education funding, Stronger Families Scholarship, SB 100 (2023), Center for American Exceptionalism, HB 1070 (2023), obscene materials, school libraries, HB 1163 (2023), lewd or lascivious content, HB 1116 (2023), fairness in women’s sports, homeschooling, public education lobby, abortion, Life Defense Fund, abortion amendment petition, Amendment G, decline to sign, initiative and referendum, South Dakota Legislature

“I think education should be focused on students and not systems.” - Rep. Jon Hansen

Show notes

State Rep. Jon Hansen (R-District 25) joins Dave Roetman to talk about school choice, student test scores and the 2023 education bills he says the public school lobby fought, and then about the abortion-rights constitutional amendment petition he was organizing against.

Recorded in late March 2023, shortly after the end of the main 2023 legislative session. Hansen was a state representative from Dell Rapids at the time, and a co-chair of the Life Defense Fund, the group formed to fight the abortion amendment petition.

What happened to the bills

HB 1234 (2023; prime sponsor Rep. Jon Hansen), a voucher for students at accredited nonpublic schools, was killed in House Education, 11-4, on Feb. 15, 2023.

SB 100 (2023; prime sponsors Sen. Al Novstrup and Rep. Jess Olson), Gov. Kristi Noem’s Stronger Families Scholarship for children in foster care (up to $4,000 a year, $15 million over three years), was killed in Senate Education, 4-2, on Feb. 7. Public school lobbyists testified against it. Noem later started a smaller, $500,000 version using federal pandemic funds for nonpublic schools.

HB 1070 (2023; prime sponsors Rep. Scott Odenbach and Sen. Ryan Maher) would have created the Center for American Exceptionalism at Black Hills State University. Because it carried an emergency clause and a $150,000 appropriation, it needed two-thirds of the House. It got 46 votes, one short, on Feb. 22, and failed again on reconsideration.

HB 1163 (2023; prime sponsor Rep. Jon Hansen) would have banned giving obscene material to minors in public schools and public libraries. House Education killed it, 9-3, on Feb. 8.

HB 1116 (2023; prime sponsors Rep. Chris Karr and Sen. Al Novstrup), banning the use of state resources to host lewd or lascivious content, passed the House 60-10. It died in the Senate when a motion to bring it to the floor failed, 15-18, on March 2.

The bills Hansen mentions from earlier sessions: HB 1217 (2021), on girls’ sports, passed both chambers but failed after Gov. Noem’s style-and-form veto, when the House fell two votes short of an override (45-24). A similar bill, SB 46, became law in 2022. The homeschool bill he describes appears to be SB 177 (2021; prime sponsors Sen. Rebecca Reimer and Rep. Wayne Steinhauer), which revised the rules for alternative instruction and was signed March 10, 2021.

Update (Oct. 2026): Hansen was re-elected in 2024, and in January 2025 the House unanimously elected him speaker. He co-sponsored HB 1020 (2025), an education savings account bill, which died in House Education, 9-6. In 2024 the Legislature passed HB 1197 (prime sponsors Rep. Mike Stevens and Sen. Steve Kolbeck), requiring public schools and libraries to restrict minors’ access to obscene material and publish their policies; Gov. Noem signed it on March 6, 2024. The abortion amendment did reach the ballot as Amendment G, and voters rejected it in November 2024, 59% to 41%. In 2026, Hansen ran for governor with Rep. Karla Lems as his running mate. He finished fourth in the June 2 Republican primary, and Gov. Larry Rhoden won the nomination in the July 28 runoff. Hansen didn’t seek re-election to the House, and his term ends in January 2027. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

Rep. Jon Hansen, 2023 legislator profile: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4366/Detail

Rep. Jon Hansen, 2026 legislator profile (speaker of the House): https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4758/Detail

Jon Hansen on Ballotpedia: https://ballotpedia.org/Jon_Hansen

Bills mentioned

2023 HB 1234 (nonpublic school vouchers): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24220

2023 SB 100 (Stronger Families Scholarship for foster children): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23878

2023 HB 1070 (Center for American Exceptionalism): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23692

2023 HB 1163 (obscene material in schools and public libraries): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24265

2023 HB 1116 (state resources and lewd or lascivious content): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23769

2021 HB 1217 (fairness in women’s sports): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/12299

2021 SB 177 (alternative instruction): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/22190

2022 SB 46 (fairness in women’s sports): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/22957

2024 HB 1197 (obscene material, school and library policies): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24817

2025 HB 1020 (education savings accounts): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25659

Background and sources

South Dakota state assessment results by student group, 2018-19 through 2022-23 (Department of Education presentation to the Board of Education Standards, Oct. 2023): https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/bcuploads/10.20.23%20BOES%20Presentation.pdf

Final 2023 budget, including the 7% increase for education (South Dakota Searchlight, March 9, 2023): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2023/03/09/sd-tax-cut-approved-lawmakers-temporary-full-reimbursement-nursing-homes-increase-education/

Noem’s foster care scholarship dies in committee (Mitchell Republic, Feb. 2023): https://www.mitchellrepublic.com/news/south-dakota/gov-kristi-noems-foster-care-scholarship-meets-dead-end-courtesy-of-public-education-lobby

Noem brings back the foster scholarship with federal funds (SiouxFalls.Live): https://www.siouxfallslive.com/news/sioux-falls/gov-kristi-noem-brings-back-foster-scholarship-sidestepping-lawmakers-with-federal-funds

House kills the American Exceptionalism bill (SDPB, Feb. 23, 2023): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2023-02-23/house-kills-american-exceptionalism-bill

Sioux Falls schools and book removal requests (Argus Leader, March 22, 2023; subscription may be required): https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/education/2023/03/22/south-dakota-legislature-sioux-falls-schools-not-banning-books-yet-moms-for-liberty/70030798007/

Florida becomes the fourth state in 2023 to expand education savings accounts (Ballotpedia News, March 30, 2023): https://news.ballotpedia.org/2023/03/30/florida-becomes-fourth-state-in-2023-to-expand-esa-program/

Life Defense Fund fights to keep abortion off the ballot (KELOLAND, 2023): https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/life-defense-fund-fights-to-keep-abortion-off-sd-ballot/

Is the proposed abortion amendment “far more extreme” than Roe v. Wade? (South Dakota News Watch, 2023): https://www.sdnewswatch.org/south-dakota-abortion-measure-roe-wade/

Amendment G, right to abortion initiative, text and results (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Constitutional_Amendment_G,_Right_to_Abortion_Initiative_(2024)

Hansen unanimously elected speaker of the House (SDPB, Jan. 15, 2025): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2025-01-15/hansen-unanimously-elected-speaker-of-the-house

House Education kills both school choice bills (South Dakota Searchlight, Jan. 29, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/01/29/rival-sd-school-choice-bills-both-fail-in-education-committee/

2026 Republican primary for governor (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_gubernatorial_election,_2026_(June_2_Republican_primary)

Rhoden wins the July 28 runoff (South Dakota Searchlight, July 28, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/07/28/south-dakota-governor-wins-republican-nomination-to-seek-his-own-term-after-succeeding-noem/

A few on-air details, checked

Test scores: on the 2021-22 state assessments, 51% of students were proficient in English language arts and 43% in math, and Native American students were 21% and 12%. Those match what Hansen says. We couldn’t confirm the science figures he gives (42% overall, 13% for Native American students), or that “only 50%” of graduates are ready for college or the workforce.

The 7% increase for K-12 education in the 2023 budget is correct.

School choice in other states: Iowa, Arkansas and Florida all passed universal or near-universal programs in early 2023, and Arizona went universal in 2022.

The “governor’s Senate Bill 100” is right: SB 100 was Gov. Noem’s foster care scholarship.

The Argus Leader story Hansen mentions appears to be the March 22, 2023 report that Sioux Falls schools hadn’t removed any books in response to parents’ reconsideration requests.

Hansen’s statements that the public education lobby opposed each of these bills are his own account. Reporting confirms it for SB 100. We didn’t check committee testimony for the other bills.

On the abortion amendment: as written, it barred state regulation in the first trimester, allowed second-trimester regulation only “reasonably related to the physical health of the pregnant woman,” and allowed the state to prohibit abortion in the third trimester except when needed to preserve the woman’s life or health in her physician’s judgment. Hansen’s descriptions, “abortion through all nine months” and a “sanctuary state for abortion,” are his reading of the “life or health” exception. Supporters of the amendment disputed that reading.

We didn’t verify Hansen’s on-air statements about the petition circulators’ signs, how much they were paid, or outside funding at that point.

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and I’m here with District 25 Representative Jon Hansen. Welcome, Jon.

Jon Hansen: Hey, Dave, how are you doing?

Dave Roetman: Very well, thanks. Thanks for being on.

Jon Hansen: Hey, thanks for having me.

Dave Roetman: Now, you’ve been a leader in education choice for years, and I just saw a tweet that you sent out this morning about the outcomes in schools not being favorable, not being good.

Jon Hansen: Well, yeah. First of all, on educational choice, I just think it’s important that families can choose the best education option that works best for their student. I think education should be focused on students and not systems, and so that’s why I’m a big proponent of education choice.

Jon Hansen: Yeah, I put up a tweet just a couple days ago talking about some of the performance metrics from our public schools, and I’ve got to say, I mean, the results are concerning. Only 51% of our students are proficient in English language arts. That’s not good. That’s a failing grade. Only 43% are proficient in math, and only 42% are proficient in science.

[01:10]

Jon Hansen: Sadly, tragically, it gets even worse if you look at our Native students. Among our Native student population, only 21% are proficient in English, 12% in math and 13% in science. And I just think that is an absolutely horrific tragedy that is unfolding right before our eyes.

Jon Hansen: And when I think about, OK, what is the point of our K-12 system? A lot of conversation around Pierre, let’s say, is, well, we need to prepare these kids for college or the workforce. Well, those numbers are reported in the state as well, and only 50% of the kids that we are graduating are prepared for college or the workforce. I mean, we’re just looking at the raw numbers here, and there’s a lot that goes into it, but the reality is, they’re failing marks. And so we need to look at actual solutions to bring these scores up.

[02:13]

Jon Hansen: You know, the Legislature just increased funding to public education by 7%. I supported that increase. I think it’s important that we adequately fund our schools, and I’ve always supported our schools. But at some point, throwing more money at the same problem and expecting a different result isn’t the answer. It’s not working right now. And so I think we’d better get real serious real quick about how we can reform the system to actually bring up some of these results.

Dave Roetman: You’ve brought several bills over the years, and this year you brought one, HB 1234. Tell us about that.

Jon Hansen: Yeah, that’s right.

Dave Roetman: Tell us what happened to it.

Jon Hansen: Yeah. So 1234 was a voucher bill that I brought this legislative session, and it would have allowed families the financial freedom to choose the education option that works best for them. In this case, it was whether that’s a public school or a nonpublic school. It would have allowed families to use some of the tax dollars that they’re paying into the system and actually have the money follow the student.

[03:21]

Jon Hansen: Because the reality is, in many cases public school works for kids, and that’s great. And if public school works for your family, by all means, let’s send the kids there and let’s get them the best education outcome that we can. But that’s not the case for everybody, and sometimes a nonpublic option is better for that family, and we should want to support those options and let families have the financial freedom to choose one of them. For some families, homeschooling is the best option, and if that’s the case, great, let’s do the homeschooling option.

Jon Hansen: So House Bill 1234 was really to say, let’s just have the money follow the student. This is a wave that’s happening all across this country, because as time goes on, more and more states realize that educational freedom is a great thing for families. You see it in Iowa; Governor Kim Reynolds really pushed it over there. You see it in Arkansas. You saw it in Arizona. I think Florida is expanding school choice options. This is just something that’s happening all across the country, and it’s time that it happens here as well. I mean, if we can bring a bill that can actually increase these outcomes for these students, I think that’s really what we should do. I think it’s a worthy investment, and that’s why I brought House Bill 1234.

[04:43]

Dave Roetman: There are several new small private schools in South Dakota. I’ve noticed there’s been an increase over the past couple years. It’s notable.

Jon Hansen: Yeah, absolutely. And you see homeschool co-ops across the state as well, and they’re great. And you look at the outcomes at some of those nonpublic schools or in these homeschool families, and these kids are excelling. They’re bright, they’re patriotic, their testing scores are good, and those are the sorts of options that we just need to open up to families.

Jon Hansen: Unfortunately, what’s frustrating in Pierre is that every time we bring something that’s just a little outside the box, whether it’s House Bill 1234, a voucher system, or the governor’s Senate Bill 100, which was a Stronger Families Scholarship program for children in foster care, every time we bring a bill like that, even going back further to other legislative sessions where we had a bill to help homeschooling families, the public school lobby lines up and works very, very hard against those bills.

[05:49]

Jon Hansen: And I think more and more people, as they see that, are just increasingly frustrated by the fact that the public school lobby really isn’t invested in other education opportunities. They’re not interested in making sure that these kids have the best opportunity. Instead, they just want them in the public school. And I don’t think that’s a good educational model. If we’re really going to look at ways that we can better education in South Dakota, I think we need to expand opportunities for families.

Dave Roetman: They’re protecting their industry.

Jon Hansen: I think that’s also true.

Dave Roetman: Fair enough. So, other bills that came up this year that you want to discuss: one, an act to create the Center for American Exceptionalism. That was an education bill.

Jon Hansen: Yeah, that was a great bill that was brought by Representative Scott Odenbach. He’s from out in Lawrence County. This was another bill that would have created a Center for American Exceptionalism. I think if you look all over this country, some of these more woke, leftist ideas that are invading the education system, I don’t think they’re teaching kids to love their country anymore. I don’t think patriotism is necessarily seen as a virtue. And I think the Center for American Exceptionalism would have sort of fostered that mentality in our school system. And of course, that was another example where the public education lobby came in and opposed that bill. I think that was a mistake. I think it would have been a great opportunity, but the public education system opposed that bill.

[07:21]

Dave Roetman: There were several bills involving cultural issues in education, like the lewd and lascivious bills and obscene materials. Can you tell us a little bit about those?

Jon Hansen: Yeah, absolutely. One of those was also my bill. I brought a bill to try to prevent obscene materials from getting into the hands of young children, where it’s just age-inappropriate to be giving little second or first graders these pornographic materials that we’re seeing in some of our libraries, even in South Dakota. I spoke with families from all over the state, and they brought these books before the committee to show, you know, wow, this is really smut, porn, really age-inappropriate.

Jon Hansen: The problem is there’s no review at the front end. So the public school lobby, they came in and they said, we’ve got this handled, don’t worry about it, we have a policy in place.

Dave Roetman: I’ve heard that before.

Jon Hansen: Yeah. Well, and you maybe read the Argus story just a couple of days ago, where it seemed to me like there was some sort of boasting: OK, no materials have been removed from the public libraries as a result of parental complaints following their policy. And I just think if you’re going to have some sort of policy in place, the review should really take place on the front end. It should be the responsibility of that school to say no, pornographic materials are not age-appropriate for little kids. But instead, the books get into the library, and then it takes a parent to have to complain about it before anything’s ever done about it.

[08:59]

Jon Hansen: So that was another bill that the education lobby opposed. That bill died in committee. But that issue is not going away. I mean, there are parents from all over the state who are just shocked and appalled at some of the stuff that they’re seeing in their school curriculum and in the libraries, and we really need to do something about that to make sure that materials are really just age-appropriate for these kids.

Jon Hansen: Another bill that came up was a Representative Karr bill. That bill would have prevented taxpayer funding of lewd and lascivious events. And if you look at the definition of lewd and lascivious under the law, it is extreme. I mean, this has to be some really graphic stuff. And yet again...

Dave Roetman: Clearly defined?

Jon Hansen: Yes, clearly defined in statute. I mean, they want to say that it’s gray, but if you look at the definitions under the law of what has to be done to be lewd and lascivious, it’s extreme stuff. It’s stuff that I think most people would agree shouldn’t be happening, and especially shouldn’t be taxpayer-funded. And that’s what we’re talking about, taxpayer-funded lewd and lascivious events. Well, once again, the public education lobby came in and opposed that.

[10:17]

Jon Hansen: So I just think there needs to be a little more awareness of what some of these public education lobbyists are opposing, even going back to fairness in women’s sports, which is very agreeable, it seems. I mean, not amongst people on the left, but very agreeable that boys should play in boys’ sports and girls should play in girls’ sports. And yet even on that issue, the public education lobby came in and opposed House Bill 1217, which was the first bill that dealt with that issue. And homeschool bills, same thing. We had a bill, maybe this was three years ago now, that really sort of streamlined the homeschool process and opened up a few opportunities for homeschool families. And in that case, too, the public education lobby came in and opposed that.

Jon Hansen: So I think there needs to be more awareness about their lobbying efforts out in Pierre. I don’t think families back at home realize that the public education lobby is resisting bills to keep porn out of the hands of young kids and keep taxpayer funding from going to lewd and lascivious events. But that’s what’s happening. The public school lobby is going in and opposing bills to protect taxpayers and kids from those sorts of things. So I just think that needs to be put out there a little more in the public.

[11:32]

Jon Hansen: Same with the performance metrics. Again, I understand there’s a lot of difficulty that comes with educating children. There’s a lot of factors that go into it, whether it’s broken homes or different levels of developmental abilities and those sorts of things. But we really need to take a hard look at some of those statistics and really ask ourselves, what are we doing, and how can we bring up those numbers? Because I think leaving half of our students in a place where they’re not prepared for college or the workforce is not a good result for the kids of the state of South Dakota.

Dave Roetman: Another issue that you’ve been heavily involved with is life issues. You’re involved with the Life Defense Fund, and you’re very active with that right now. There’s something going on. Could you tell us a little bit about that?

Jon Hansen: Yeah. Well, sadly, the far left is trying to amend the South Dakota Constitution to make South Dakota a sanctuary state for abortion. Right now, petition circulators are out on the streets, and they’re asking South Dakotans to sign their petition. And if that petition is signed and placed on the ballot, we could have legalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy.

[12:47]

Dave Roetman: This seems far-fetched, but it’s really true. I mean, this is a change to the Constitution, which would not be able to be changed by the Legislature. It would take out all the laws currently on the books.

Jon Hansen: Right, exactly. I mean, you read the language, and it basically prevents all state regulation in the first trimester and virtually all state regulation in the second trimester. And so you’re talking about things like even health and safety regulations in the first trimester being banned by this constitutional amendment.

Dave Roetman: That’s wild. They wouldn’t even need to go to a medical doctor.

Jon Hansen: Right. It takes away the ability for the state to place a requirement to say, you know, at least if you’re going to have an abortion, it has to be done safely by a medical doctor. The state couldn’t even do a regulation like that. That’s how extreme this is. And part of the reason for that, I think, is because so much of the abortion industry these days has moved into chemical abortions. And so they just want to be able to ship these abortion pills, very unsafely, by the way, to any mother who finds a link on Twitter or Facebook to obtain these pills.

[13:53]

Dave Roetman: Very dangerous for mothers. So they’re circulating petitions now.

Jon Hansen: Right, they’re circulating petitions right now.

Dave Roetman: And I’ve seen their signs are quite disingenuous.

Jon Hansen: Yeah, that’s an understatement. We’ve seen signs where they’re circulating petitions, and they call their measure pro-life and pro-family, and that’s what they’ll do. They will mislead the public. And so, pro-lifers in the state of South Dakota, don’t be complacent, and don’t think that this can never happen here because it’s South Dakota and we are a pro-life state. We are a pro-life state, but we see these pro-choicers, not just in South Dakota but across the country, they have millions of dollars, and they will spend it to mislead the public. They’re already misleading the public on this measure and the scope of the measure and everything that it would do. And so pro-lifers from all across the state of South Dakota really need to wake up and realize that if we do nothing, they will mislead the public into supporting this measure. And so we need to get out there and defend life and defend these mothers.

[15:00]

Dave Roetman: It strikes me that folks really need to understand what they’re signing before they sign a petition. There’s a nice-guy attitude: OK, I’ll sign your petition. You’re signing a legal document...

Jon Hansen: And you don’t even know what’s on it. Yeah, that’s very true. I mean, the petition circulators aren’t out there saying, hey, go ahead and read this over real quick and then sign my petition. That’s not what they’re doing. Instead, like I just shared with you, they’re saying things like, this is a pro-life, pro-family measure, go ahead and sign.

Dave Roetman: And why are they coming here to South Dakota to do this?

Jon Hansen: You know, South Dakota is generally regarded as a place where there’s easy access to the ballot. It’s a relatively cheap media market. So these outside groups like to come into South Dakota as sort of a testing ground.

Dave Roetman: Outside money.

Jon Hansen: That’s right. And undoubtedly there will be tons of outside money that flows into this one as well, if they make it on the ballot.

Dave Roetman: Well, it’s coming in now, just to circulate the petition.

Jon Hansen: Yeah, that’s true as well. And so I think what they want to be able to do is show, oh, hey, look at this, we got this radical abortion-through-nine-months law written into the South Dakota Constitution, in ruby-red South Dakota, with Kristi Noem as the governor and all the statewide elected officials being Republican. And if we can do that in South Dakota, we can do it anywhere. And so if these circulators are being paid, they’re being well paid.

[16:26]

Dave Roetman: Yes. If you think back to the original South Dakotans who put this initiative and referendum process into place, I think they were thinking this would be a grassroots sort of process. They never imagined this.

Jon Hansen: No, definitely not. I mean, I think they were thinking about people from all over the state circulating these petitions voluntarily because something needed to change. It’s not this big money game where outside money comes in. They fund these petition circulators very well. They pay them to go get the signatures, and then you’re on the ballot. And we’ve seen it before, and we’re seeing it today on this one too.

Dave Roetman: Yeah, fair enough. So, last thoughts. What are your last thoughts here, as we close up this podcast?

Jon Hansen: Well, I would encourage everybody to decline to sign this abortion petition, and tell all your friends and relatives and everybody that you associate with, any sort of civic groups or your churches. Tell everybody that you know to decline to sign that radical abortion petition. And I think if pro-lifers work together and encourage people to decline to sign and to resist that extreme abortion amendment, we can defeat that and keep South Dakota a pro-life state. So everybody, I would just encourage you to decline to sign that radical abortion petition.

[17:38]

Dave Roetman: A call to action. Well, thanks for being on.

Jon Hansen: Thank you.