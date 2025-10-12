School Choice in South Dakota, and What Does AFP Do?

Jennifer Beving, then deputy state director of Americans for Prosperity South Dakota, makes the trip from Rapid City to Sioux Falls to talk with Dave Roetman about school choice, property taxes and how everyday taxpayers can be heard in Pierre. A lawyer who left her practice to homeschool her kids, she tells how Gov. Kristi Noem’s outreach during COVID led her to help write and lobby the 2021 rewrite of South Dakota’s homeschool law, and how 30 kids testifying in committee changed votes. She argues that South Dakota ranks among the worst states for school choice, with no charter schools and no program that lets education dollars follow the child, that the debate in Pierre protects institutions instead of asking what is best for kids, and that education is an economic development issue if the state wants to attract workers and families. On property taxes, she notes that most of a typical tax bill goes to schools, previews AFP’s “Your Town, Your Taxes” tour, and talks with Dave about school board opt-outs, the 20-day window to refer one and the case for truth in taxation. She closes with what AFP does, her job as “the lobbyist for the everyday taxpayer,” meetings with South Dakota’s congressional delegation, and why a few well-prepared calls or emails matter more than Facebook arguments.

Topics: school choice, homeschool law, education freedom, charter schools, education and economic development, teacher shortage, property taxes, school board opt-outs, truth in taxation, Your Town Your Taxes tour, Americans for Prosperity, lobbying for taxpayers, citizen involvement, testifying in Pierre

“My job is to be the lobbyist for the everyday taxpayer that doesn’t have special interest groups coming in and fighting for them.” - Jennifer Beving

Show notes

Published Oct. 12, 2025. Recorded in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2025, during the federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1, 2025.

Guest

Jennifer Beving was deputy state director of Americans for Prosperity South Dakota (AFP-SD) when this was recorded; she joined AFP-SD in that role in 2024. She grew up on a farm in eastern South Dakota (Clark), lives in the Black Hills, is a licensed attorney who practiced criminal defense, and left her law practice to homeschool her children (AFP-SD team page; AFP-SD press release, Jan. 7, 2026).

Jennifer Beving, Deputy Director AFP-SD

Background

The homeschool law she helped write and lobby is 2021’s Senate Bill 177, which rewrote South Dakota’s alternative instruction (homeschool) law. It simplified the yearly notice to the school district, dropped the standardized testing requirement and let homeschool students take part in school activities. It passed the House 41-27, and Gov. Kristi Noem signed it in March 2021; it took effect July 1, 2021 (Associated School Boards of South Dakota, March 13, 2021). Her account of how the bill came about and of the committee testimony is her own.

School choice in Pierre: the 2025 session’s two education savings account bills both failed in House Education on Jan. 29, 2025. HB 1020, backed by Gov. Larry Rhoden, would have given up to $3,000 per student for private school, homeschool or other costs; it was deferred 9-6, and HB 1009 failed 8-7 (South Dakota Searchlight, Jan. 29, 2025; SD Legislature). Her statements that South Dakota has no charter school law and is “one of the last two states” without one, and the figures she gives on spending and enrollment, are her own.

Opt-outs: a school board can impose an opt-out (an excess property tax levy) with a two-thirds vote of the board. Voters can refer it to an election with a petition signed by at least 5% of the district’s registered voters, filed within 20 days of the first publication of the decision (SDCL 10-12-43; other taxing districts: SDCL 10-13-36). This is the 20-day window Dave describes.

The “Your Town, Your Taxes” tour she previews went ahead in November 2025, with dinners in Sioux Falls (Nov. 4), Rapid City (Nov. 6), Spearfish (Nov. 13), Custer and Aberdeen. AFP-SD’s property tax agenda calls for “truth in taxation” notices and levy limits (AFP-SD Tax Tour page).

Update (November 2026)

On Jan. 7, 2026, AFP-SD named Beving its state director (AFP-SD press release). In January 2026 AFP-SD hosted more than two dozen lawmakers at a dinner on the REINS Act, its bill to require legislative approval of costly new regulations (AFP press release, Jan. 21, 2026).

Property taxes: over Presidents Day weekend in February 2026, AFP-SD held property tax town halls in Sioux Falls and Dakota Dunes with Gov. Rhoden (AFP press release; Dakota News Now, Feb. 14, 2026). The governor’s Senate Bill 96, which lets counties adopt a sales tax of up to half a cent to cut owner-occupied property taxes, was signed March 12, 2026, along with SB 245, a state homeowner property tax relief fund (SDPB, March 12, 2026).

School choice: Senate Bill 84, signed Feb. 6, 2026, expanded the state’s Partners in Education tax credit scholarship by raising the income limit and the scholarship cap (Gov. Rhoden press release, Feb. 6, 2026; SD Legislature). On Nov. 14, 2025, Rhoden opted South Dakota into the new federal scholarship tax credit from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Starting Jan. 1, 2027, donors can get a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 ($3,400 for married couples) for gifts to approved scholarship organizations (Gov. Rhoden press release, Nov. 14, 2025; IRS; SD Partners in Education).

Links

AFP-SD: https://sd.americansforprosperity.org/

AFP-SD: Jennifer Beving: https://sd.americansforprosperity.org/team/jennifer-beving/

AFP-SD names Jennifer Beving as new state director (Jan. 7, 2026): https://sd.americansforprosperity.org/newsroom/afp-sd-names-jennifer-beving-as-new-state-director/

Associated School Boards of South Dakota: Overhaul of homeschool laws passed by House, signed by Gov (March 13, 2021): https://asbsd.org/overhaul-homeschool-laws-passed/

South Dakota Searchlight: Rival SD school choice bills both fail in Education Committee (Jan. 29, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/01/29/rival-sd-school-choice-bills-both-fail-in-education-committee/

SD Legislature: 2025 House Bill 1020 (education savings accounts): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25659

SD Codified Law 10-12-43 (school district opt-outs and the referral petition): https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/10-12-43

SD Codified Law 10-13-36 (opt-outs for other taxing districts): https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/10-13-36

AFP-SD: Your Town, Your Taxes property tax tour: https://sd.americansforprosperity.org/tax-tour/

AFP: AFP-SD hosts dozens of state lawmakers at dinner focused on REINS Act (Jan. 21, 2026): https://americansforprosperity.org/press-release/afp-sd-hosts-dozens-of-state-lawmakers-at-dinner-focused-on-reins-act/

AFP: AFP-SD property tax town halls with Gov. Rhoden (February 2026): https://americansforprosperity.org/press-release/icymi-afp-sd-continues-grassroots-engagement-in-back-to-back-property-tax-town-halls-with-gov-rhoden/

Dakota News Now: Governor Rhoden, Americans for Prosperity host property tax town hall (Feb. 14, 2026): https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2026/02/14/governor-rhoden-americans-prosperity-host-property-tax-town-hall/

SDPB: Governor signs property tax bills into law (March 12, 2026): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2026-03-12/governor-signs-property-tax-bills-into-law

SD Legislature: 2026 Senate Bill 84, enrolled (Partners in Education scholarship): https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/Bill/299632.pdf?Year=2026

Gov. Rhoden signs six bills into law, including SB 84 (Feb. 6, 2026): https://news.sd.gov/news?id=news_kb_article_view&sys_id=d15b859b1bb2b214df4edb1de54bcbc2

Gov. Rhoden opts in to President Trump’s school choice initiative (Nov. 14, 2025): https://news.sd.gov/news?id=news_kb_article_view&sys_id=d8db85984799b290a497127ba26d43a7

IRS: Federal Scholarship Tax Credit: https://www.irs.gov/government-entities/federal-state-local-governments/federal-scholarship-tax-credit-fstc

SD Partners in Education: Federal scholarship: https://sdpartnersinedu.org/federal-scholarship/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Jennifer Beving, Deputy Director of Americans for Prosperity South Dakota. Welcome, Jennifer.

Jennifer Beving: Thank you. Thanks for having me.

Dave Roetman: Well you made your trip here from Rapid City.

Jennifer Beving: All the way across the state, and I’m here, but yes, yes. It’s always good to be in Sioux Falls. I was like, the restaurant scene here, I enjoy trying the new restaurants, so it’s fun.

Dave Roetman: Well, I can give you some recommendations when we’re off the air.

Jennifer Beving: Great.

Dave Roetman: So you have a number of issues, a number of activities that you’re involved with. You were a stay-at-home mom but now you’re interested and you’re engaged with school choice, and tell us how to get involved.

Jennifer Beving: Yeah, well, I actually went to law school, and I was practicing law for several years, and then had children and was getting ready to put my five-year-old into kindergarten, and just started looking into that and sort of decided that I wasn’t sure that our local public school was going to tick all the boxes that I needed them to tick for my kids and how we wanted them to be educated and raised. And so I call myself a reluctant or unexpected homeschooler. It was never something that was on my radar. I didn’t know anybody who homeschooled. I mean, if I’m being totally honest, and this would have been 12 years ago, I thought homeschooling was weird. So I was like, well, how are they going to be socialized? I had all these questions. But I just knew, as far as what I wanted for my kids, that I couldn’t go drop them off at a government building for eight hours a day and feel totally confident in the product that was going to come out of that. And so I gave up my law career at the time, which I had a mountain of student loan debt. And so it was not an easy decision to do. My husband was just starting his business. And so it was definitely a difficult decision. And there was a lot of disappointment in our families for us making that decision and, you know, seeing my legal career go down in flames into the homeschooling realm. But it turned out to be amazing. And my kids, we’ve just kind of grown into this homeschooling family and we were able to personalize all of their education. And so they’re all flourishing now. My daughter, my oldest daughter, she did a summer semester at Oxford this summer and really enjoyed studying there, Model UN. And so now she’s just like very well-versed on UN Security Council issues and really enjoyed that there. But yeah, so in doing that, during COVID, when the school shut down and a lot of people were looking to move to South Dakota, they were looking at the homeschooling laws at the time and they were pretty draconian and, a little bit, probably not super constitutional in South Dakota. We had some old laws on the books that were making homeschools, opening homeschool families up to having their homes searched just because they were homeschooling their children. And as an attorney, when I was signing that form every year and you had to get witness signatures and notarized and you had to give it to the superintendent every single year. And it was really this big brother feel that like, I was doing it with their permission and sort of like they had their thumb on us. And so I really didn’t like that. So in 2020, 2021, Governor Noem at the time was getting a lot of inquiries of people wanting to come to South Dakota and they said, well, we would come, but your homeschooling laws are not good. And so she reached out and said, hey, are these laws not good? And I said, yeah, they’re terrible. Like, homeschooling itself was okay in South Dakota. We were kind of left alone to our own devices. But the laws on the books were not good, and you did have to kind of sign your rights away a little bit to homeschool. And she said, well, let’s change it. Like, write your dream scenario for homeschooling laws, and let’s work on that. So that’s kind of how I first got involved. I hadn’t really been politically active until that point. And so I helped draft the legislation and lobby it and spent a lot of time in Pierre. It was a big controversial issue at the time to not have to submit that form to your local superintendent every year and to not allow, open yourself up to a potential government search and seizure of your home because you homeschooled. And so that really kind of got me hooked. And also I saw how much difference people can make when they show up in Pierre. We had legislators who were hard-nosed, and we brought in all of these kids, and we had them testify. We put, I think, 30 kids up on the testimony in committee, and there were some legislators who were like, okay, I was a no, but seeing all these kids, this is sort of the American dream, this family, we want to go back to that. And so they switched their votes, and I was like, oh, it makes a difference if you show up. So when AFP contacted me last year, I was like, I’m interested in kind of working on school choice like expanding this just beyond homeschool families so that there’s every family in South Dakota could have school choice. And AFP works on the power of people showing up and making a difference. And I was like, okay, fine, I’m in. So that’s kind of how I got from there to here. And so I’m like a reluctant political activist now, I guess I would say.

[05:51]

Dave Roetman: I say it quite frequently, the price of liberty is eternal vigilance.

Jennifer Beving: Yes.

Dave Roetman: You have to get involved in politics if you want to change it. So it’s been a good working relationship with you and AFP South Dakota and the homeschooling.

Jennifer Beving: Yeah, yeah. AFP, one of our top priorities nationally has been opening up education freedom. And so as far as my personal life, we still homeschool our kids, and I have a lot of flexibility. We actually put them into an online private school, so I don’t teach them, I don’t come up with the curriculum anymore, but that’s been really amazing. And there’s so many schools out there working in this space of personalizing education, and so I really want to see that for all South Dakota kids, just to be able to choose the best path forward for each kid. I mean, some kids are gonna, like my son incredibly, he’s just a really bright kid, but like sitting still for more than like a half hour is just a huge challenge. And so he, we have to break up his day. Like he’s rebuilding a pickup and doing all these things. He’s 13. But you know, I think about him having to sit through eight hours of school and I was like, oh, that is a waste of like his natural sort of talents and passions. And I know that there’s a lot of kids out there that are, you know, and a lot of families who are putting their kids there because they want an education, but I just think of how much better it could be if we opened that up.

Dave Roetman: I remember having difficulty sitting still at school. 30,000 foot level. What do South Dakota’s homeschooling or school choice laws look like now? Has it changed for the better? And are there things they can do for the better?

Jennifer Beving: Yeah. So South Dakota is nationally ranked one of the worst states in the country for school choice. Essentially, we don’t have school choice. And school choice generally refers to some of your tax dollars that you put into property taxes helping educate every child in the state. And so we don’t have any programs like that. We don’t have charter schools either in South Dakota. We’re one of the last two states in the nation to legalize charter schools. In South Dakota, basically, if you can’t afford to pull your child out of the public school system and finance an alternative education path, there is no choice. And so we are definitely one of the last conservative states to kind of open up the door to giving families choice in education. We’re a very protectionist state as far as our public schools go. And I think it’s in part because we’re rural, we’re a very rural state, and so the public schools have kind of become the foundation of those small towns, and we call it the Friday night lights problem when we’re talking nationally about this, because I grew up in Clark, so small town, everything happened at the high school gymnasium, like every big event. And so I get that fear, but, you know, if you open up education freedom in the right way, you can still keep that community. Those kids can still play football, there can still be homecoming parades. I think South Dakota has a vision of you’re either in the public school system or you’re out, and if you’re out, we don’t want you to touch any of the public school system. And so, yeah, and I think the issue becomes, people know that South Dakota’s public education system, for better or worse, is not producing great outcomes. And so they know, if given the choice, there’s going to be a lot of families that are looking for something that personalizes education and gets their kids up to a higher level academically. And so they know the reality: if these laws open up, their public school enrollment is going to go down. And so the concern for me and really the frustration for me is in these conversations in the legislature or just out in public is no one ever talks about what’s best for children. They’re always talking about we have to protect our public schools, we have to protect our public schools. And that’s an institution and that’s a jobs program and it’s definitely a foundation of communities and I want those to be great. But if we started talking about what’s best for children, like I think that conversation becomes very different. So that’s where I’d like for that to go is to put kids at the forefront of that conversation and say, you know, if we had our dream scenario, what kind of education would you give your kids? And statistically, and when you do surveys, like most people would not pay $10,000 to put their child in the local public school, which is roughly the amount that we’re putting in property taxes into that. People would not do it. They don’t think they’re getting that value out of that. And when property taxes are a big issue in our state, I think we need to start diving in and looking at are we getting value for that, what can we do. I don’t think we can take away public schools, I don’t think we should. I think we should work on making them better, but as long as the conversation is where it’s at in South Dakota, we’re going to have a hard time making progress on making our schools better, getting our teachers more money, which I think probably should happen also. There was just an article out about how many South Dakota teachers are here on J-1 visas, mostly from the Philippines. I talked to a couple of rural districts here in eastern South Dakota where they have more than 50% of the teachers are from the Philippines in these small rural farming communities because they can’t find teachers to do that job. And so a lot of the conversation in homeschooling now is like, well, my child can’t understand the teacher, you know, half their teachers or all their teachers are from the Philippines, and they’re struggling to literally understand the language. And so that’s, you know, just one of the problems that we’re facing here in South Dakota that definitely won’t be talked about when we’re discussing school choice. And so I think we just need to highlight and be realistic about the issues and be okay with saying, you know, some of these kids are not getting as good of an education as we could give them if we opened up the door to more education freedom.

[12:06]

Dave Roetman: You touched on it earlier, education how important it is for economic development. Could you elaborate on that?

Jennifer Beving: Yeah, I think certainly if you’re in political circles in South Dakota, we hear economic development as a hot button issue a lot. And I am not naive to the fact that South Dakota doesn’t have what some of our neighboring states have. We don’t have oil, and we don’t have gas. We’re not North Dakota that has a gigantic fund. And so I definitely see the need for increasing revenue in South Dakota and bringing in industry. But what I have really looked at in my analysis of this is, if I’m somebody who’s looking for a job, and if we build a big whatever factory or whatever center, and so we need to bring in workers, which we do, we’re at a workforce shortage. I think, I don’t know, 50,000 jobs or something like that is open right now. We for sure see it in western South Dakota. Everyone’s understaffed. Every restaurant you go into, there’s just not enough workers out there. And so what I started delving into is why people should move to South Dakota and like how we can kind of put ourselves up. And when I have kind of done the reviews and talked to people, they said, well, we love it, we love to vacation there, but, and you don’t have income tax, so that’s really good, but neither does Texas and neither does Florida, and their education systems are amazing. I have a plethora of education options that I can put my kids in for little to no cost, and it just seems so much more open in that. And so I don’t know, as long as we stay in this lane of only having the public school system and our public schools underperforming kind of at the bottom of the list in the country how we are going to bring people to the state to fill all these economic development opportunities that we want to create. And so I think it’s really a disservice to our state to not kind of look at education through the lens of economic development. We need workers in the state. We need to entice families to come here. We’re a great state. There’s a lot of things going for us, but education is one of the top reasons that people will move to make sure that their kids are getting, you know, kids are important to parents. And so they’re not going to come to a state where we can’t fund our teachers, we’re not paying them, half our teachers are from other countries in here on temporary work visas, and there’s no charter school or there’s no sort of personalized education option for those kids. So I think we really need to start reframing the conversation to this is an economic development issue. And I think as long as we don’t, we’re going to see us continually fall behind regardless of what endeavors that we have in the state to draw in outside corporations.

[15:01]

Dave Roetman: Public education is generally funded by property taxes. Do you have any thoughts on that? That’s a hot-button issue in South Dakota right now.

Jennifer Beving: Yeah, property taxes is probably the hot-button issue that we’re hearing a lot about in the state, and for sure, I think that when you break down the property tax issue, the vast majority of most people’s property taxes go to fund the schools in South Dakota. The reality is we spend close to between one and a half and two billion dollars in South Dakota educating 137,000 kids, and that number is continually going down. We have less people moving here, less people having kids, and more people opting out of public schools. And so a large number of our property tax dollars go into these public school systems, and I think that we really need to hone in and kind of look at how much of your property taxes are going to that and just getting people more aware about how the school districts and the school board can spend your property tax dollars. Americans for Prosperity is actually going to do a property tax tour. We’re calling it Your Town, Your Taxes. Maybe Your Tax is Your Town. I’m not sure which way we’re phrasing it, but we’re going to try to hit six cities in the state in the month of November, and really we just want to kind of talk to people about where your property taxes go, who you could talk to if you think your taxes are too high, which is definitely more of a local issue. It’s the school boards and county issue, and so we need to be paying attention to who’s running our school boards. I think one thing that a lot of people don’t understand is that school boards can vote to raise your taxes with usually a pretty small majority, maybe two or three people in the county that you have elected to your school board can vote and raise your taxes. And there’s some fights currently in the state where they have voted to opt out of certain things, and that gets a little in the weeds, but they want to build a new gymnasium and all of a sudden your property taxes are going up to fund that gymnasium. And in a few situations in South Dakota, those are schools that are drastically declining in numbers. And so they’re gambling with their property taxes to build a new gymnasium, to hope that that might attract some people to move to that district. And so, and that might be the right call or it might be the wrong call, but I think a lot of people are unaware that that’s how, the sort of give and take with their property tax dollars. And so our goal with the tour is just really to let people know the breakdown of your property tax dollars, where it’s going, some of the proposals that are floating around the state about how to deal with the property tax issue and try to get those dollars down. When you’re proposing sweeping changes to property taxes, it generally starts to look like a tax burden shift and if that’s something that we want to take on in South Dakota to shift that to more of a sales tax or a fee, and if that’s the right call. And so our goal right now is just to let people know that, you know, and we’re gonna have dinner, we’re gonna have handouts on property taxes. And so, yeah, that should be up in the next week or so, our schedule on that. So we’re gonna try to hit most areas of the state.

Dave Roetman: Transparency and opt-outs are an issue. I mean a couple times I’ve tried to put opt-outs on the ballot and it’s a huge burden to get that many signatures up with 6,000 here in Sioux Falls. You’ve got 20 days to do it. That’s twice as much as you need to get on the ballot to be senator, U.S. senator, and you have only 20 days to do it. It is a process, I think, that is deliberately made excessively difficult, especially because you were talking about putting an opt-out on the ballot, maybe the opt-out should be on the ballot automatically.

Jennifer Beving: Right. Yeah. No, I agree, and I think so many people don’t understand it, and they don’t even know, yeah. And so that’s something that Americans for Prosperity likes. We really like the idea of a truth in taxation sort of reform bill that makes it easier for people to see this. And, you know, I think that there are situations where schools might propose something and the community is happy to rally behind that, and I don’t want to make that harder for schools to do, but I do want people to understand what they’re paying for and where their taxes are going, especially in South Dakota. People are certainly feeling inflation. I think spending is down across the board. And so, you know, we want to be careful with what we’re spending and make sure that people are aware and have a say in it.

Dave Roetman: You are the Deputy Director of AFP South Dakota. Could you tell us a little bit about Americans for Prosperity itself? A lot of folks I think don’t really understand what AFP does or how it relates to national issues and how South Dakota’s AFP does some issues and involved in school choice, for example. Could you expand upon that?

[20:03]

Jennifer Beving: Yeah, so when I, when AFP first got involved, the first contact I had was they helped us in 2020 and 2021 with expanding the homeschool freedoms. And the first thing I said when they approached me and said, hey, we like this bill, we like what you’re doing, how can we help? And I said, well, what are the strings attached to this? So I’m like, what, am I selling my soul here? And they were, they were like, no, these are just, you know, But here are our pillars, here are our principles, our policies that we believe in, and this is one of them. So we want to help people in the state who are working towards this and passionate and maybe are the experts on this, we want to provide you resources. And so they did, they got buses to get our people to Pierre, they put a lot of our testifiers through training on public speaking and door knocking and phone banking and how to be effective when you’re speaking to your legislator. And so over the years I have volunteered with them, and then when they approached me and asked if I wanted to take this position, I again did the same amount of research into it, and I was like, okay, what am I gonna risk here if I take this on? What they tell us, and you can look these up on our website, is these are the principles that we believe in, these are the policies we’re pushing forward. And when I go out into the community and I tell people, it’s a complicated job. But I said, essentially, my job is to be the lobbyist for the everyday taxpayer that doesn’t have special interest groups coming in and fighting for them. That’s really like, at the top level, that’s what we are told when we, when I fly out to DC for my work there. Every event that we have, all of our training is to be the voice of the everyday citizen taxpayer, to get to them, talk to them, find out their issues, and then help make sure that their lives are better, that they’re able to start a business, there’s less red tape. And so every time I go in to trainings, that is the same message. And we go back to principles of human progress. And so we put a lot of study time into reflecting on history and times in history that things went well, and we study that, and then times where they went not as well, study that and try to make sure that whatever’s coming down the road that we’re not repeating those same mistakes. And so, you know, just like any other organization, have there been missteps or been times where they made a decision that, you know, you look back and you think, okay, well, maybe that wasn’t the right decision. Yeah, I think that’s...

Dave Roetman: To err is human.

Jennifer Beving: Yes. And what I do like is they, we are quick to sort of correct course. And, also part of my job is to lobby at the federal level or be able to bring the voices of South Dakotans to DC. So I will go meet with Leader Thune or Senator Rounds or Representative Johnson and, I will, you know, they’re like, what are you hearing on the ground? What, what is the complaint about DC? What are people feeling? And I remember, I don’t remember who I was in with, but I said, you know, people are struggling in South Dakota, like inflation in grocery costs. And because there was a post going through the homeschool community of how to cut costs and budget, and some of the suggestions were so extreme. And so I just screenshotted those. I took the identifying names off from it, and I just printed it out, and I took it right into their offices. And I said, this is reality in South Dakota. And so I’m able to get into their offices, have conversations with them. And so it’s a really interesting job, and I think it just goes back to and reinforces the point to me that when you show up, you get to help make those decisions, and they do listen. Federal is a little different. It’s a pretty big ship to change course on, I think, as we’re seeing right now with the government shutdown. But certainly at the state and local level, I have seen people show up and be well prepared and seen minds change. And so that’s the bulk of my job. What I really want to get the message out to South Dakota and say, you know, get yourself to Pierre. If you don’t like it, maybe get off the internet a little bit, like maybe a little less keyboard warrior and a little more, yeah, a little more show up and testify in a, you know, educated way. And a lot of these legislators in South Dakota are happy to listen to people who are well educated on the issue.

Dave Roetman: Yes.

Jennifer Beving: They can’t be experts, they’re not getting paid. Nobody’s expert, yeah. They don’t have staff. We’re one of the few legislatures in the country that doesn’t have, like, any sort of staff people for the general legislator.

Dave Roetman: Even the leadership and staffing is very minimal.

Jennifer Beving: Yes, yes.

[25:00]

Dave Roetman: Is that what you can do with an intern who is in college?

Jennifer Beving: Right, and these interns are just, I mean, they’re there and they’re happy to learn, but they are not, you know.

Dave Roetman: They’re literally there to learn, not to be your really effective staffer.

Jennifer Beving: Right, right. If you’re somebody that has knowledge on this and you can help the legislators learn why you think it’s a good idea or a bad idea or what some of the consequences might be of this, for the most part I think they’re generally happy to listen and minds can be changed. So yeah. And it just, it feels good. I mean, I think it feels fun and like interesting to engage on social media and kind of get into those Facebook battles.

Dave Roetman: No it’s not.

Jennifer Beving: Or some people find like excitement in it. Facebook is a hamster wheel.

Dave Roetman: Yes. You’re the hamster. Yes. And you’re not going anywhere you’re just in a wheel making squeaky noises that’s all it is.

Jennifer Beving: I just posted a meme that said, life’s short, you should definitely spend more time arguing with strangers on the internet over politics. And I said, since I took this job, I do so much less of that, because I understand I don’t need to convince my neighbor or a stranger or somebody on whatever post of this. I need to take this to my legislator or my city councilman or school board or whatever.

Dave Roetman: The world [?] is run by the people who show up.

Jennifer Beving: Yes.

Dave Roetman: And it doesn’t take much. I was told once in one of their trainings that if six people email or write their U.S. senator, six of them, the next day that item that those six people talk about will be on the morning brief.

Jennifer Beving: That’s all it takes. That’s what they’ve told me, and they said the number is super low to get it on the brief. And to get them really thinking about changing their vote, I think the number for U.S. is like 25 phone calls on the same issue. And so, for sure, in South Dakota, for local legislators, it’s a much lower bar. So, you know, if you can find five of your friends to make a well-thought-out, personalized email or phone call, that’s key.

Dave Roetman: Anger gets you nowhere. You just turn people away.

Jennifer Beving: And so that’s really part of my goal is to get people educated on how to speak in a way that captures the attention of these legislators and to be helpful to them in seeing the possible consequences of various legislation. Because there’s a lot of interesting bills that are brought with good intentions that seem fun to hop on board with. And I’m sure I’ve been guilty of like, oh, rah, rah, I love this idea. But then as you kind of go down the policy rabbit hole, you’re like, oh gosh, this could lead to some pretty crazy consequences.

Dave Roetman: Thomas Sowell talks about that. It’s like, you’ve got to look at what are the consequences. It’s not just the first or second step. It’s six steps down the road. What’s going to happen six steps down the road from whatever it is? The first consequences would be the least effective.

Jennifer Beving: Yeah, yeah, exactly. So that’s the goal, just to try to get South Dakotans more involved. And I think we’re such a small state, and so many people, they know, like, oh, I’m electing my neighbor, my fellow church member, and you just kind of hope that they’re doing a good job because you know they’re a good person in the community, they’re a good person at home. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that they for sure have a handle on this policy. And so that’s kind of the hope, is just to kind of... People are human, and they don’t know everything. Yes, and I go back to when I realized that South Dakota legislators don’t get paid anything, really. I mean, I’m sure it costs most of them money to do this. By the time you get your place in Pierre and you run a campaign, it’s shocking. And, you know, I give a lot of credit to the people that dedicate their winters to going to Pierre, finding a place to stay there, and when you’re up and it’s dark, and you leave the Capitol and it’s dark, and you’re slogging through however many bills get put on. I really appreciate that we have people that will donate their time like that. So I just want to try to help make it be a smooth and fulfilling process for people in Pierre as well as constituents and citizens. I would like for people to feel like they are connected and that they have a say in it. And so whatever we can do, and we have a lot of programs in AFP that help educate people on that, and so we have a lot of resources. So it’s been, it’s an amazing job. I laugh all the time. I’m like, well, it doesn’t feel like work, and I’m just astounded at the amount of resources that I can tap into if I need to bring in a policy person or if I need to train this group. I have a lot of options there. So, yeah, it’s been fun.

Dave Roetman: AFP has been a very effective organization for training grassroots activists and teaching them how to get things done. Yeah. I’d really recommend if you are interested in activism get a hold of your local AFP chapter.

[30:04]

Jennifer Beving: Yeah, yeah, we have an office here in Sioux Falls and one in Rapid City. You can find us on Facebook; that’s probably where we’re most active right now. And we’re revamping our website, and we’re gonna be putting all kinds of stuff on there. So, yeah, we’re just trying to gear up for a busy 2026.

Dave Roetman: Of course. Jennifer, thank you for being with us. This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’ve been here with Jennifer Beving, the deputy director of Americans for Prosperity, South Dakota. Thank you, Jennifer.

Jennifer Beving: Thank you.