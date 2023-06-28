Should Term Limits be changed?

State Sen. Brent Hoffman (R-District 9) explains the petition drive for his initiated constitutional amendment to tighten South Dakota’s legislative term limits. Because the 1992 voter-passed limit applies only to “consecutive” terms, lawmakers can serve indefinitely with a break in service; his amendment would cap service at eight years in the House and eight in the Senate. Hoffman recounts the history, including voters’ 2008 rejection of a legislative repeal, and answers the three main objections to term limits: lost experience, “elections are term limits,” and a weaker legislature.

Topics: term limits, South Dakota Legislature, initiated constitutional amendment, ballot petition, 1992 Amendment A, 2008 Amendment J, consecutive terms, Attorney General explanation, legislative experience, citizen legislators, 2024 ballot

“There’s only one thing that truly weakens the legislature, and that’s weak legislators.” - Brent Hoffman

Show notes

State Sen. Brent Hoffman (R-District 9) joins Dave Roetman to explain why South Dakota’s term limits “really aren’t term limits,” and his petition for a constitutional amendment that would limit legislators to eight years in the House and eight years in the Senate.

Recorded in June 2023, when Hoffman was a first-term state senator from District 9.

Update (Oct. 2026): The term-limits amendment did not make the November 2024 ballot. It needed 35,017 valid signatures by May 7, 2024, and it was not among the petitions submitted by that deadline. Hoffman did not seek re-election in 2024 and left the Senate in January 2025.

Links

Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman, 2023 legislator profile: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4457/Detail

Brent Hoffman on Ballotpedia: https://ballotpedia.org/Brent_Hoffman

The proposed amendment (petition with Attorney General’s explanation): https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/assets/2024%20BQ/2024CAPetitionTermLimits.pdf

Attorney General’s release on the ballot explanation (May 25, 2023): https://atg.sd.gov/OurOffice/Media/pressreleasesdetail.aspx?id=2402

South Dakota State Legislature Term Limits Amendment (2024): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_State_Legislature_Term_Limits_Amendment_(2024)

History discussed

1992 Amendment A, the voter-passed term limits (approved 63.5%): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Amendment_A,_Term_Limits_for_State_Congressional,_U.S._Congressional,_and_Executive_Offices_Measure_(1992)

2008 Amendment J, the Legislature’s attempt to repeal term limits (rejected 75.7% to 24.3%): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Amendment_J,_Repeal_Term_Limits_Measure_(2008)

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the current episode audio.

[00:00]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves Podcast. We’re here with Brent Hoffman, District 9, isn’t it? Senate?

Brent Hoffman: Yes, sir. District 9. Thank you, Dave.

Dave Roetman: Thank you for coming.

Brent Hoffman: Appreciate it.

Dave Roetman: One of your initiatives that you’re engaging with right now is term limits. I believe you’re circulating a petition to get that on the ballot. Could you give us a little background on what the term limits are in South Dakota and the history of how we have the term limits right now?

Brent Hoffman: Sure, I would be happy to do that. Back in 1992, the voters, after being stymied in the legislature on several occasions, decided to bring forth an initiated constitutional amendment to place term limits on the ballot. That passed by a resounding margin, as expected, but there was some verbiage in there. It basically says no legislator may serve more than four consecutive terms. Hence, the word “consecutive” is what jumps out at you.

So what has happened over the years is that it has been interpreted that as long as you have a break in service, as long as you transfer from one chamber to another, you can resign and be reappointed. You could even conceivably resign with one day left after you filed and then be elected. As long as you have that break in service, you can serve, according to the Attorney General, indefinitely, which means without limits, by definition. So our term limits really aren’t term limits at all in that sense, and the voters would like to see that changed. That’s what we’re taking on.

Dave Roetman: There have been efforts in the past to remove those term limits, haven’t there?

Brent Hoffman: Very good. Interestingly, the legislature has never passed term limits upon themselves. In fact, to my knowledge and in my research, on more than 60 occasions various states have considered term limits in their state legislature. No term limits proposal limiting the terms, the power and influence of legislators, has ever passed out of a legislature. Conversely, no initiated amendment or initiated measure on term limits, with a few complicated exceptions, has ever failed. So you can see the disconnect there between an initiative and the legislative process.

The voters originally put that on the ballot, and that passed. Then twice since then, the legislature has attempted to weaken it and then to remove it entirely, most recently in 2008, to remove term limits. That failed on a 74-26 vote.

Dave Roetman: The initiative that you’re proposing, is that a constitutional amendment or an initiated measure?

Brent Hoffman: It’s a constitutional amendment. Since the Constitution specifies the terms and qualifications of legislators, it must be modified through the constitutional amendment process. It’s the same thing at the federal level. The reason we can’t pass term limits on our federal legislators at the state level is because it’s in the United States Constitution. So at the state level, if we want to change the length of terms, the term limits or the qualifications, whether it’s age or otherwise, it has to come through the state constitution in the form of an initiated constitutional amendment.

Dave Roetman: That stands to reason. So you would need 35,000 signatures to get that on the ballot?

Brent Hoffman: A little bit north of that. I think it’s 35,017 or something to that effect, but of course it would be a fool’s errand to strive for that number. You typically want to get at least 15 or 20 percent more. So we’re shooting for 40,000 to 45,000 signatures, and I’ll admit it’s a daunting challenge to do that.

Dave Roetman: How would your measure, your constitutional change, change the term limits as they stand now? What is the difference?

Brent Hoffman: That’s a great question. As I at least inferred earlier, basically it removes that word “consecutive.” Instead of “may not serve more than four consecutive terms,” it says “may not serve more than eight years”: eight years in the State House and eight years in the State Senate, for a maximum of 16 years. Currently, there is no maximum of 16 years. There’s no maximum of 30 years or 50 years. It’s indefinite, without limits, as long as there is a break in service through some means. They can serve forever, and some do serve a much longer period of time.

I’m confident that was actually the original intent and understanding of the voters when they voted on term limits. They thought that meant eight years in the State House and eight years in the State Senate.

[05:00]

So this proposal, we believe, is consistent with voters’ intent. That’s what I thought it was when I voted in 1992: that the term limits were actual term limits.

Dave Roetman: Just to make it clear for our listeners, this would put the initiative on the ballot for voters to vote on next year in November.

Brent Hoffman: That’s correct. In the general election of 2024, there will be a constitutional amendment for term limits, and perhaps several other things as well. Our deadline to get those signatures you mentioned is May of next year.

Dave Roetman: Understood. Let’s address some of the critiques or critics of this kind of measure. Some say that putting these term limits in would reduce the experience of the legislature and its experienced leadership, and that those people would basically be forced out and no longer be available to serve the people.

Brent Hoffman: That’s a good question, or point. It’s probably one of the three main objections I hear to term limits, from what is admittedly a small minority. Typically voters, depending on which poll you look at, support term limits somewhere between 62 and 80 percent. In my own personal poll in our district, when I visited with people privately, it was 92 percent, believe it or not. So people do largely support term limits, the populace as a whole. Amongst legislators, amongst politicians, not so much.

That’s okay. That’s understandable. But you have to get to the meat of what it means by experience. People who are elected to the State Senate and State House are not inexperienced people. One of my colleagues is a principal manager for an energy firm and is the most experienced person in both houses on energy policy. Another is a very experienced and dedicated surveyor and county person, and is the most experienced person in both houses on county issues and funding. Those are both freshmen with just days of experience, but within a week or two, they are some of the best legislators in both houses. That’s Steve Kolbeck and Randy Deibert I’m referring to, and I can give you a lot of examples.

There’s not an inverse relationship between how long someone has been in the legislature and their effectiveness. Some new people are as effective as some people who have been there for a long period of time, and some people who have been there a long period of time are very effective. It’s not an issue of experience per se, because we each bring something from our jobs, our positions, raising a family and building a home. That’s the experience you bring to the political process. Yes, there’s some experience to be gleaned from learning how to make a motion and how to cast a vote. But again, people have already served on city councils, on school boards and on a wide range of other things. Experience is usually an argument made by experienced politicians, frankly, and it’s a bit of a presumptuous argument, if you will.

Dave Roetman: You mentioned that there are three main critiques. What are the other two?

Brent Hoffman: Two is that we already have term limits in the form of elections. Well, how’s that working out for you? The reality is, it’s rare to challenge an incumbent and beat one. Frankly, there are many bright, engaging, hard-working people who would like to run for office and would consider serving their state, but they simply don’t step forward because this guy never leaves.

So from the standpoint of an election, if we believe elections are where things like this should be determined, then let’s have an election about term limits. Let’s put it on the ballot. As I already mentioned, I’m confident it’ll pass if we get those signatures and get on the ballot, because every time it has been considered in an initiated way, it has always passed. Every time it has been considered within a legislature, it has always failed. That’s why we’re never going to see term limits come out of Congress, because Congress is not going to limit its own power.

The third argument I hear in opposition to term limits, generally from politicians or legislators, is that it weakens the legislature in comparison to the governor, because it limits their terms and their long-term influence. I find that, again, a bit of a presumptuous argument, and not a strong one, certainly. In fact, ironically, I was the only legislator this past session to present a rule change that would have strengthened the legislature in comparison to the gubernatorial powers.

[10:00]

So I certainly don’t think that this weakens the legislature in any way. In my opinion, there’s only one thing that truly weakens the legislature, and that’s weak legislators: electing weak legislators and not challenging weak legislators. We have some extraordinary legislators in our great state, but I think we should be more focused on building more leaders rather than building more followers. That’s what leadership really is. We should be mentoring, training and preparing people to replace us rather than remaining there endlessly. So I think ultimately it strengthens the legislature.

Dave Roetman: How can our listeners get involved in helping you with this initiative?

Brent Hoffman: I appreciate that question. They can contact you through the podcast, and you can pass on my personal information. They can go to my website at brhoffman.com. They can contact me through the South Dakota Legislature. The way we’ve approached it is that we’ve put together a 35-district team of volunteers: one person in each district who is our term limits person. They are gathering petition signatures and educating the public, and they have a list of frequently asked questions, a copy of the Attorney General’s statement and, of course, the petitions themselves. We really could use help in that effort.

Dave Roetman: Any final thoughts?

Brent Hoffman: No, I appreciate the opportunity to talk about this. I think it’s an important issue for the public to be engaged in, and I’m hoping in the end that we’ll be successful. I appreciate the opportunity.

Dave Roetman: Well, thanks for being on our podcast. Thank you, sir.