South Dakota's New Social Studies Standards

Aaron Levisay, a Sioux Falls native, history graduate and military veteran, served on South Dakota’s 2022 Social Studies Content Standards Commission. He talks with Dave Roetman in April 2023, the week the state Board of Education Standards adopted the new K-12 standards 5-2. He explains what he sees as their strengths: depth in history, civics and geography, South Dakota figures, and a new K-12 strand on business and economics. He answers two main criticisms: that Native American history is shortchanged, and that the content isn’t age-appropriate. He argues that “standards are not curriculum” and that local districts decide how to teach them. He also describes the funding for teacher training and urges listeners to read the standards themselves.

Topics: South Dakota social studies standards, Board of Education Standards, Social Studies Content Standards Commission, civics, American history, geography, economics, Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings, Native American history, age appropriateness, local control, curriculum, teacher training, Jon Schaff, Ben Jones, Tamara St. John, Front Porch Republic, South Dakota Department of Education

“You need to set high standards to achieve high standards.” - Aaron Levisay

Show notes

Aaron Levisay, a member of South Dakota’s 2022 Social Studies Content Standards Commission, joins Dave Roetman to talk about the state’s new K-12 social studies standards, the criticism they drew, and what happens next.

Recorded in April 2023, the week after the South Dakota Board of Education Standards adopted the standards on April 17, 2023. The episode was first published April 25, 2023. Levisay is a Sioux Falls native and military veteran with a degree in history. He was one of 15 members of the commission the Department of Education named in April 2022.

What happened to the standards

The commission met in summer 2022, and the Department of Education released its draft in August 2022.

After four public hearings and about 1,300 written comments (1,137 opposed, 121 in favor and 37 neutral, as of April 14), the Board of Education Standards adopted the standards 5-2 on April 17, 2023. Board president Terry Nebelsick and Steve Willard voted no.

Teachers had a two-year implementation period, and the standards took effect in classrooms in the 2025-26 school year.

Update (Oct. 2026): The standards are now in effect. For grades K-5, the Department of Education offers districts a free, state-provided, standards-aligned curriculum (Studies Weekly). In April 2025 the state canceled some planned summer teacher trainings, citing federal funding cuts. The Argus Leader reported in 2024 that the department spent about $2.6 million on events promoting the standards, partly from a 2021 civics-and-history appropriation. Levisay led the citizen effort that revived Sioux Falls’ Independence Day parade on July 4, 2026, for the nation’s 250th anniversary. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

South Dakota Social Studies Standards, adopted April 17, 2023 (Department of Education, PDF): https://doe.sd.gov/contentstandards/documents/SS-Standards-2023.pdf

State board approves controversial social studies standards on 5-2 vote (South Dakota Searchlight, April 17, 2023): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2023/04/17/sd-education-board-approves-controversial-social-studies-standards/

What’s next for the newly approved standards (SDPB, April 19, 2023): https://www.sdpb.org/education/2023-04-19/whats-next-for-south-dakotas-newly-approved-social-studies-standards

Background and sources

South Dakota sets new social studies standards commission, with the member list (KOTA, April 25, 2022): https://www.kotatv.com/2022/04/25/south-dakota-sets-new-social-studies-standards-commission/

“How Shall We Train Up A Child?: The View From One State,” by Jon D. Schaff (Front Porch Republic, Sept. 2022): https://www.frontporchrepublic.com/2022/09/how-shall-we-train-up-a-child-the-view-from-one-state/

National Native organizations respond to the revisions, the opposing view (NCAI, April 26, 2023): https://archive.ncai.org/news/articles/2023/04/26/national-native-organizations-respond-to-south-dakota-revisions-to-k-12-social-studies-standards

SDDOE spent $2.6M on events to promote the new standards (Argus Leader, July 24, 2024; subscription may be required): https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/education/2024/07/24/sddoe-spent-millions-on-events-to-promote-new-social-studies-standards/74518612007/

State cancels teacher trainings for new standards due to federal funding cuts (South Dakota Searchlight, April 10, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/04/10/state-cancels-teacher-trainings-for-new-social-studies-standards-due-to-federal-funding-cuts/

Studies Weekly K-5 civics and history resources (Department of Education): https://doe.sd.gov/socialstudiesresources/StudiesWeekly.aspx

America250 sparks a grassroots revival of the Sioux Falls Independence Day parade (SiouxFalls.Live, 2026): https://www.siouxfallslive.com/news/sioux-falls/america250-sparks-grassroots-led-independence-day-parade-revival-in-sioux-falls

A few on-air details, checked

Dave’s intro says the commission met in “the summer of 2020.” It was 2022, as Levisay says.

The 5-2 vote, “this past week,” and the commission’s work wrapping up in August 2022 are all correct.

The commission members Levisay names were all on it: state historian Dr. Ben Jones, Northern State political scientist Dr. Jon Schaff, and Rep. Tamara St. John (R-Sisseton, District 1), who is the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribal archivist.

“Ten percent of the document” is Levisay’s estimate, which we didn’t verify. The adopted PDF mentions the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings about 28 times. Critics counted it differently: NCAI and NIEA said only six of more than 100 standards directly reference Native peoples.

Teacher-training money: the department paid for the 2023 summit and teacher training partly from a 2021 $900,000 civics-and-history appropriation. We didn’t find a separate 2023 appropriation specifically for two years of training, as Levisay describes.

“The American Story” isn’t identified further on air. Several books share that title.

Most of the public comment opposed the standards, including from educators and the state’s tribes. Levisay’s characterization of the age-appropriateness criticism is his own view.

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:07]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast, and I’m here with Aaron Levisay. Welcome, Aaron. How are you?

Aaron Levisay: I’m doing great, thank you.

Dave Roetman: Thank you for being here.

Aaron Levisay: Thank you.

Dave Roetman: You were on the social studies revision committee in the summer of 2020, so you’re here to talk about that. Well, let’s just get right into that. So what qualifies you to be on that committee? I mean, you’re a veteran, you have a degree in history. Just tell us a little bit about yourself.

Aaron Levisay: Sure. I’m just a South Dakota native, like most other folks who’d probably be listening to this, and I was a product of the South Dakota schools. Sioux Falls Public Schools; graduated from what’s now the Pavilion in 1986, went to USD, finished up my degree in history at the University of Wyoming, and just a lifelong history buff. But I love that, and I love good civics and such, and I basically want people to know it.

Dave Roetman: So the public really should be involved in the public schools.

Aaron Levisay: If the public isn’t involved, I wonder why they call it public.

[01:07]

Dave Roetman: Understood. All right, so let’s talk about the standards. So what’s good about them?

Aaron Levisay: Well, the standards that we were looking at in the summer of 2022 are really amazing, and they’re longer than most of the other ones that have happened in the previous revision years, and that’s by design. They’re comprehensive, they’re strong in history and in geography, and also something that’s been a multi-decade, and I’m talking going back far beyond my lifetime, in terms of dealing with civics knowledge for the average citizen. It’s been woefully lacking, and people have been making this lament for, you know, 80, 90 years. So this is nothing new, but I think in recent years it’s even been more strong from various sectors of society, business, and you know.

Dave Roetman: So this is not just about civics, it’s also about economics.

Aaron Levisay: It is. And one of the things that you’ll see in these standards, as long as they are, are some things, you know, not just with history and civics and geography and all the things that you would class under social studies, but you would also see things that have never been done before in the history of South Dakota social studies standards, to my knowledge, and that’s a huge emphasis, K through 12, on business and economic life. To my knowledge, that’s never been done to this level ever before, all the way from K through 12, spiraling all the way up through the primary school years.

[02:37]

Dave Roetman: Economics was an elective when I went to school in Iowa.

Aaron Levisay: Economics was an elective for me. I had one class my senior year in high school in Sioux Falls, and that’s all you could take back then. But imagine 21st-century South Dakota, let alone 21st-century America, without not just a passing understanding of the business cycle and economics and how everything works in the economic life of a town or a state or nation.

Dave Roetman: There seems to be content about which folks are not aware.

Aaron Levisay: Well, that’s one of them, and that’s one of the ones that I think gets underappreciated for that. But, you know, it’s comprehensive. We have civics and history, as we mentioned. We have geography. And it’s not just national history, by the way. It’s also specific to South Dakota. So there’s all kinds of South Dakota historical figures, everything from Joe Foss to Black Elk to, you know, Sitting Bull. It’s very good South Dakota history as well.

[03:42]

Aaron Levisay: But yeah, I mean, this is ambitious for a reason, because people for many, again, many, many decades have said that we, and when they say we, they mean the public schools generally, because that’s where the vast majority of people go to school, that we, meaning the society, need to teach these subjects better and more comprehensively. You need to set high standards to achieve high standards. You know, that’s something I learned in my life, in the military, and every other sphere of life. If you don’t have high standards, you’ll never achieve something you never set.

Dave Roetman: That’s good. All right, let’s go over a few criticisms that have cropped up. So one criticism is there’s not enough emphasis on Native American history.

Aaron Levisay: Totally false. Ten percent of the document, and it’s a large document. You can do a Control-F and you’re going to see the Native American standards. And it’s not merely just place names or facts about battles or this or that, things that have happened. It’s also going to, by number, relate to what we call the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings. And those are tribal understandings of the culture of the Lakota in South Dakota, as they themselves have formulated; in other words, tribal scholars and tribal leaders and tribal historians.

[05:05]

Aaron Levisay: Do a Control-F on it and go find out. Just put in “Oceti” and see. It’s 10% of the document. And we noted that even as we were wrapping up our commission work. Dr. Jon Schaff, who’s up at NSU, said that when we were deliberating on the very last day. He says, everybody just do a Control-F. So we all did, those of us that had the computers there. He’s right.

Aaron Levisay: And the other thing, too, is we had two or three tribal educators on the commission, one of which is, she’s just one, but State Representative Tamara St. John, from District 1 up in Sisseton. When she is not in the state legislature, she is the Sisseton Wahpeton tribal archivist. So this is what she does. So to answer your previous question about the criticism that it’s not there, that’s ridiculous. It’s just simply not true.

[06:06]

Dave Roetman: There are a number of really admirable historical figures amongst the Lakota. This sounds really good. I mean, I’d love to learn about this stuff.

Aaron Levisay: Oh, yeah. And they’re all through there.

Dave Roetman: Well, good. So another criticism, I actually heard this on the radio. They were talking about the age appropriateness. I don’t even know what that means. I mean, explain to me what that criticism is in the first place, and address it, please.

Aaron Levisay: Well, it is so vague, and so whenever you’re asked for a specific definition of age appropriateness, I think you usually get varying answers, which means that it can’t really be defined. I think what most people are thinking, or the folks that are critical of it are thinking, is that this content is just too tough for, I’m assuming, younger children. I’m assuming that’s what they mean. It’s never been shown that anybody can ever define exactly what age-appropriate is. And really, it comes down to, is it just that it’s a lot of things that are very content-rich that maybe some, and I say some, educators just don’t want to do? That could very well be true. I don’t know that for sure, but I can tell you that I’ve never been able to get a satisfactory definition of what’s age-appropriate.

[07:19]

Aaron Levisay: Kids learn all kinds of things. I’m a Sunday school teacher, and they learn all kinds of things all the time, from when they are pre-K and onward. They do it through song, they do it through memory. They memorize things all the time. Have your radio on every day when you’re taking your kids somewhere, and believe me, after a while they’ll start talking about, or singing along with, the songs that they hear over and over and over again. So the matter of the fact is that the age-appropriate thing, I really think it’s just not serious. Kids are, again, capable of a whole lot more than many adults seem to want to be giving them credit for.

Dave Roetman: It seems to me we should be challenging students to learn. And if you’re going to bring up this age appropriateness, they’re not talking about salacious [?] content; they’re just talking about, they don’t want to teach hard things to younger students. And that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.

Aaron Levisay: I remember during the commission meetings, Dr. Jones, Dr. Ben Jones, who’s our state historian, so he was on the commission, you know, he referenced this criticism even when we were just in internal deliberations. He said, look, you know, when we’re listing George Washington in kindergarten, are we expecting kindergartners to, you know, they can barely write, so we’re not expecting them to write an essay and tell me about which battles he won in the Revolutionary War. The introduction of George Washington, let’s say in kindergarten, would be a picture of George Washington: who is George Washington? We’re not expecting any more than that, and then move on to the next thing.

[08:55]

Aaron Levisay: So it wasn’t like we were expecting kids in kindergarten or first grade to be doing things that we would be expecting them to know or do in 11th and 12th grade, since they literally haven’t been taught the skills yet. So again, this also allowed for, when we were talking in the commission, that there would be local control, and there would be ways for individual districts to teach these things. So we specifically made it content-rich, but we said over and over and over during the commission, you know, standards are not curriculum, standards are not curriculum. We set the standards, and then the curriculum can be developed by the local school district.

Dave Roetman: So there’s a lot there for teachers to choose from.

Aaron Levisay: Absolutely. Our idea was not, you need to teach every single one of these people or these events to the nth degree. Our idea was, here are some subject matters, or people in history, or geographical place names that you’re going to see again and again. That’s what’s known as spiraling. When they get to another grade, they’re going to reference back to something they learned at previous grades. So the spiraling effect of them learning something in one grade, and then they will learn and do a little bit more in the next grade. So it would start all the way from kindergarten, with the introduction of all the topics, all the way up to really a thorough understanding of it in 12th grade.

[10:22]

Dave Roetman: So where is the social studies revision committee now? What has happened? Where are these at?

Aaron Levisay: Sure. We had all of our meetings in the summer of 2022. We finished up in, like, early August of 2022. Then the standards themselves were written up, and then they were submitted for public comment. And then the South Dakota boards and commissions are the ultimate final arbiters of whether they will be approved for the state or not. The last board meeting just occurred this past week, and so they’ve had their three meetings or four meetings, I forget which, for public input, for both pro and con testimony, and they voted five to two to go ahead and approve the standards.

Aaron Levisay: So that’s the last step. That’s the last step other than, and I think this is important, the state legislature knew that this was going to be more challenging than probably standards have been in probably decades. So the state legislature actually appropriated a specific, separate amount of money for teacher training, for two years, for teachers to get up to snuff to actually be able to teach these standards. They realize you don’t just throw all this out there and say, all right, teachers, pick up the ball and go. So they specifically appropriated additional funds just for that, for the teachers in South Dakota to effectively teach it at whatever level they’re already teaching at.

[11:59]

Dave Roetman: So do you have a list of books that you can recommend to teachers?

Aaron Levisay: I mean, there’s all kinds of books. The American Story, that’s one that comes to mind. But what I guess I’m trying to get at is, if going through the standards... And I think if a citizen or anybody else has never maybe heard a little bit about the controversy, I’d say go to the Department of Education and go under the standards that have just been approved now, and read through it, and tell me that’s not the kind of standards that you would want to see any state, much less South Dakota, have: standards with strong civics, strong American history, strong geography, strong in-state political and historical personages, and then business and economics. And then tell me that’s not what you’re going to want to have for the kids that are going to be going into school in the next few years, and the kids yet born. I don’t think anybody could really say that to me, or anybody else, with a straight face and mean it, because they’re really good.

[13:08]

Dave Roetman: Well, that sounds like a big success here. Congratulations.

Aaron Levisay: Thank you. You know, Dr. Jon Schaff, who’s a professor of political science up at Northern State University, and he was on the commission, my colleague. And when he, you know, this is his bread and butter, but he’s a really smart guy, and he wrote a Front Porch Republic essay about it, and he just, wow: I wish I would have had these growing up. I mean, these are amazing. And so a guy like that, I really took that to heart. And he’s right.

Dave Roetman: Aaron, thank you for coming. This has been Dave Roetman with the Making Waves podcast.

Aaron Levisay: Thanks for having me.