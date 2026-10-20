Right now, 50% plus one vote can rewrite South Dakota’s Constitution. Amendment L raises that bar to 60% of the votes cast (HJR 5003: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25663).

Outside groups know our ballot is cheap to play. In 2024, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Think Big America put $500,000 into South Dakota’s abortion amendment (SDPB: https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2024-10-25/illinois-gov-donates-500-000-to-south-dakota-abortion-rights-ballot-question). At 50%, a ladder of outside money can still reach the top. At 60%, you have to convince your neighbors.

The Legislature passed L 61-5 in the House and 29-4 in the Senate. Vote YES on Amendment L.

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