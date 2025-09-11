Taffy on TIFs - Why It Matters to You

Senator Taffy Howard of South Dakota Senate District 34 joins Dave Roetman to explain tax increment financing (TIF) and a citizen petition drive in Rapid City. Howard describes how TIFs were created in the late 1970s to help redevelop blighted areas, how the base and increment values work, and how the state backfills school funding for most TIF types. She says Rapid City recently approved two major TIFs, Libertyland at $125 million and Catalyst at $84 million, calling Libertyland the largest TIF in the state and objecting to its $47 million in discretionary grants. Howard outlines the volunteer effort to refer the Libertyland TIF to a public vote, with 20 days to gather about 2,600 signatures, and criticizes the developer’s opposition campaign. She also notes the county commission’s concerns about transparency and TIFs’ effect on county revenue.

Topics: tax increment financing, Libertyland, Catalyst TIF, Rapid City, referendum petition, discretionary grants, property taxes, school funding, county revenue, citizen activism, corporate welfare

“But for the TIF (Tax Increment Financing) your Mill levy would be lower. People need to understand that.” - Taffy Howard

Contact info to sign petition or volunteer:

John James johnjames@protonmail.com or (605) 863-3859

Tonchi Weaver gopherbroke@reagan.com or (605) 390-1078

Taffy Howard taffyhoward33@gmail.com or (605) 381-0593

City of Rapid City TIF policy page

Rapid City mayor signs resolutions, finalizing Libertyland and Sports Complex TIF Districts

Talking TIFs: City Addresses Common Questions, Statements, Misperceptions

Taffy Howard - SD legislature

Volunteers colleting petition signatures

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate.

[00:00]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Taffy Howard, Senator from District 34, and she’s here to talk to us about a controversy that’s happening out in Rapid City. Taffy, welcome.

Taffy Howard: Thank you. Thank you so much for having me on. And yes, the controversy involves tax increment financing.

Dave Roetman: Could you tell the listeners, the subscribers, what that means? I call it TIF. Yes.

Taffy Howard: Yep, they are called TIFs. So it’s a tool that was created in the late 1970s by the legislature to allow, initially was allowed to assist in like the redevelopment of blighted areas. So let’s say... You have a downtown block that you know there’s decrepit old buildings they need to come down it’s just not conducive to a developer to do anything with it it’s not they’re not going to make any money so a TIF was created to aid in that and most TIFs only take care of the infrastructure costs so what a TIF is that you want to create this financing district.

You determine the boundaries of the district and you look at the land, the assessed value of the land within the TIF district. That becomes your base value. TIFs are usually created for 20 years. Over the life of the TIF, as the land in that district increases in value, everyone in that district continues to pay their normal property taxes, just like they would as your assessed value goes up. So they would continue to pay that.

However, the property tax revenue from anything over the base value, and it’s called the increment value, All property taxes on that increment value go to, as they say, pay off the TIF. So, in actuality, go back to the developer to reimburse [?] expenses that he’s done according to the project plan of the TIF. And as I said, most TIFs are just for infrastructure. So most TIFs, the developer is going to be reimbursed for let’s say he had to do some road work.

He had to do some culverts. They’re out here in the hills. You have some, sometimes you have far more. Groundwork excavate whatever you want to call it then you do say in Sioux Falls So it is more expensive sometimes to develop out here than it is in Sioux Falls.

Dave Roetman: And who issues the TIF? Who issues them? Who authorizes them?

Taffy Howard: Any taxing district can. So a city, municipality, county, well the state wouldn’t issue a TIF, but those taxing districts can. There’s four counties, and it’s really the major cities in those counties that have the most TIFs across the state. Pennington, Minnehaha, Brown, and Davidson. Pennington County, we have the fourth highest in numbers of TIFs, but we have the highest amount in increment value from all of our active TIFs. We have 700 million in increment value of land that is sitting in TIF districts that we’re losing out on the property tax revenue from because that property- property tax revenue is going to pay back the developer.

Dave Roetman: Got it. Now, the TIFs that are being proposed right now, they’re recently passed.

Taffy Howard: Right, Rapid City just passed two major TIFs. Libertyland at $125 million and Catalyst at $84 million. Libertyland, really unusual, is one the size. It is the largest TIF in the history of the city, of Rapid City, and it is now also the largest TIF in the state. So we’re blowing Minnehaha out of the water, Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls has the next largest at 98 million. But we have this one now at $125 million.

So there is a grassroots effort to refer this to a vote to see if the people really do want to have a $125 million TIF for an amusement park or historic theme park, whatever you want to call it. And then there’s also there’s 360-unit resort village, and 300 single family homes as well, which are not affordable housing. And there are four categories of TIFs. You have local, industrial, economic development, and affordable housing.

Three of those TIFs, the industrial, economic development, and housing. Three of those TIFs, the school district is held harmless. So you have to remember the increment value, the property tax from that, is not coming into the school, city, and county like it normally would.

[05:00]

So they hold the schools harmless on three of those TIFs. By the way, that... Is they spread out that across all state property tax owners. So when the state does a state aid education, they make up for the loss of local effort for that TIF by spreading it out across all taxpayers.

Dave Roetman: So other people are paying it? Yep.

Taffy Howard: We are all paying for all the TIFs for the schools.

Dave Roetman: Okay, so what’s the objection to these particular TIFs? Now, you mentioned something about amusement park?

Taffy Howard: Right. Libertyland has what we’re calling an amusement park theme park. I mean, a lot of people are just objecting to it on, they just don’t want, they think it’s an idiotic product out here. A lot of comments like, what are they going to do for nine months out of the year? But beyond that, it just goes back to if the developer wants to do this on their private land, great, they have the option to do that as long as it’s zoned appropriately.

We shouldn’t be giving them $125 million though to assist us. So I want to talk about, so I said most TIFs are just for infrastructure, but there are some TIFs And a discretionary grant, that’s money that can be reimbursed to the developer for anything short of a residential structure. So in Libertyland there’s 47 million in discretionary grants and it says right in the plan Those funds will be used for the development of the commercial and entertainment zone and amenities of the resort village.

So literally the city and the county are losing out on property tax revenue. As this district will increase in value and the increment value. We’re losing out on that, and that’s going back to the developer amenities at a resort village. I don’t think that’s what taxpayers want their money going towards.

Dave Roetman: Just to put this into context, how much is this entire project? Libertyland going to be costing the developers? I have not seen that.

Taffy Howard: And that’s another issue with Libertyland is the application has been very poorly filled out. On the application you are supposed to list anyone. Any entity that has an interest in the project, they only bother to list the project manager. That’s it and the project [inaudible] is on record. Now he’s [inaudible] I’m the project manager. The Lien family is behind this. The other investors, I just can’t tell you right now.

Dave Roetman: It seems to me $125 million is a lot of money and you can build a whole project based upon that. It is.

Taffy Howard: To put that in perspective, so Rapid City has, currently with those two that just passed, we have 20 active TIFs. There are three outliers that are huge. It’s Libertyland, Catalyst, and then Black Hills [inaudible] less than $8 million. And that’s because the vast majority, 15 out of those, all 20, don’t have any discretionary funds at all. And outside of Libertyland, the most of any of them for discretionary funds. It’s unbelievable, and I do believe our city council I don’t know, dare I say they’ve lost their collective mind on these.

I mean, I hate to say it, but there were two city councilors that voted no, but there should [inaudible]. Now, this is an example of citizen activism, and that’s why you’re talking to me today.

Dave Roetman: So, what exactly are you planning on doing? You were referring to referring this to the ballot. So what is the process and what are you doing?

Taffy Howard: Yep, so the clock started ticking the day they [inaudible] which was last Saturday the 6th. So we have 20 days to collect right around 2,600 signatures [?], I believe, but we’re looking for around 3,100 so we have a nice cushion. We have an army of volunteers. We have not had a problem and these are all unpaid. None of us are being paid for this. Whereas the developer has that has now hired somebody who is starting to run a campaign, a smear campaign [inaudible] they’re actually showing up where we have circulators trying to get signatures and monopolizing their time, trying to squeeze in and convince people not to sign the petition.

[10:00]

So it’s really appalling. But when you think about it, it’s $125 million of easy money that the developer stands to lose if we can get this on the ballot and convince people to vote no. So of course, they’re very wealthy developers. They can throw however much they want to at this, trying to convince people not to sign. But I go back to this is corporate welfare. This is padding the pockets of a wealthy developer at the expense of the average taxpayer.

Dave Roetman: Just for clarification, you need 2,600 signatures to get this on the ballot. It refers to the voters.

Taffy Howard: Right, and it refers to the TIF. We can kill the TIF. And so of course this paid person is, starting to come after us for wanting to have the cost of a special election, but I go, well gee, I don’t know, 50,000 versus 125 million. I think I’ll spend the 50,000 and save the 125 million.

Dave Roetman: That’s what the system is for. It’s exactly why we have this system. And if you don’t want the system, then don’t live in a democracy. How can they [inaudible]

Taffy Howard: [inaudible] on the admin building and at Fitzgerald Stadium yard waste site. Those are the three sites we’re trying to man as regularly as possible but of course we are all volunteers and people still have families and lives to take care of. They can reach out private message me, private message Tonchi Weaver or John James [?], those were... We’re kind of the three that are trying to keep this as organized as possible, but every day we’re adding more circulators.

It’s going really well, but we can’t let up because 3,100 signatures is a lot in 20 days.

Dave Roetman: It certainly is. A lot. And that is 20 days business days or is it 20 days [inaudible] So I’ll put some contact information in this post so people can contact you.

Taffy Howard: I’m going to leave you with one. There’s a, I’m not going to say who said this but it’s probably the foremost expert on TIFs in the state but because you know I was talking to him wanting to make sure that everything that I was saying was accurate and in the discussion he said it this way he said Your mill levy would be lower, and people need to understand that If it weren’t for this TIF, as that increment value increases, and all that property tax revenue is going to pay off the TIF, If it weren’t for the TIF, that increment value, the property tax revenue from that would come into the city and county’s coffers.

And reduce everyone’s mill levy. And here’s the other thing about Libertyland. So the county commission out here actually sent a letter to the city council when Catalyst and Libertyland were working their way to the system. And basically the letter is like Okay, we, we’re concerned about the size, a number of TIFs. We’re concerned about the lack of transparency, accessibility, and they have not heard back from any city councilor or the mayor.

Nobody has bothered to respond to [inaudible], and the county has every right to be concerned. So Rapid City, they create these TIFs, without even asking the county, they’re taking away [inaudible] from that increment value, the property tax revenue from that increment value that would go to the county it goes to the developer but the county has no say in the process.

Dave Roetman: Seems to me this whole process needs to get a little bit of a closer look.

Taffy Howard: Yes, yes, and it’s not just me. There’s other legislators that are not conservative Taffy that are also saying we need to look at these TIFs. They’re getting out of hand, the cities, and they’re just getting out of hand. Should a city now be financing these projects? Because Rapid City is starting, on the application you have to say if it’s developer financed, and that’s what most of them always have been.

[15:00]

And then Libertyland says self-financed, which actually goes to another issue with Libertyland. But lately the city has gotten into, it’s city financed. I mean, granted, some TIFs are strictly, especially like local TIFs, those are strictly like if you wanted to build a park or whatever. I mean, sometimes the TIF is going to have to be city financed because it is completely city owned.

Dave Roetman: Understood. Are there any final thoughts?

Taffy Howard: I don’t think so, just encourage everyone to sign the petition and let the people’s voice be heard on this. It’s really sad that the developer is now putting money in this to stop the process.

Dave Roetman: Taffy, thank you for being with us. This has been the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’ve been here with Taffy Howard, District 34 Senate. Thanks, Taffy. Thank you.