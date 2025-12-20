Take Action Against Human Trafficking in South Dakota

Becky Rasmussen, founder of Call to Freedom, and Rachel Foltz, its director of impact and program relations, sit down with Dave Roetman at Call to Freedom in Sioux Falls in late 2025 to talk about human trafficking in South Dakota. Rasmussen explains how the faith-based nonprofit, established in 2016, grew from a group of volunteers to 28 staff and a new Rapid City office and has served nearly 1,800 people. She describes familial trafficking, which affects one in six of the people who come to Call to Freedom, why safety and housing decide whether survivors can stay out, how traffickers try to re-recruit them, why trafficking cases are so hard to prosecute, and Marissa’s House, where up to 36 women survivors and their children live together. Foltz lays out Call to Freedom’s priorities for the 2026 legislative session: app store accountability, so minors need a parent’s consent to download apps; sustainable state funding for victim services as the federal Crime Victims Fund shrinks; and ending child marriage, which she says traffickers can misuse to control a child. Dave recalls how he met Rasmussen at a bakery and started inviting legislators to her luncheons, and both guests invite listeners to an informational luncheon, to volunteer, including as ambassadors who place help-line pull tabs in rest stop bathrooms, and to donate or learn more at calltofreedom.org.

Topics: Call to Freedom, human trafficking in South Dakota, familial trafficking, Sturgis and large events, survivor safety and re-recruitment, prosecuting trafficking cases, Attorney General Marty Jackley, Marissa’s House and survivor housing, app store accountability, Crime Victims Fund and victim services funding, child marriage, informational luncheons, volunteering and donations

“Call to Freedom’s a faith-based organization. We were founded in Becky’s heart and all of the hearts of myself and our whole team. We do what we do out of a deep love and fidelity to God, and we celebrate the institution of marriage as one of God’s greatest creations. So we believe that it’s possible to honor the institution of marriage, and all that it is and all that God designed it to be, while still saying, but it’s not at the expense of kids. And we can hold both of those truths together at the same time, to say they’re not mutually exclusive. And we think there’s a path forward that protects kids but honors the institution of marriage.” - Rachel Foltz, on child marriage legislation

Show notes

Published Dec. 20, 2025. Recorded in late 2025 at Call to Freedom in Sioux Falls, a few weeks after the group opened its Rapid City office, while volunteers wrapped Christmas presents in the next room.

Guests

Becky Rasmussen founded Call to Freedom as its own nonprofit after a 2015 outreach at the Sturgis rally, where she met a teenage girl named Marissa who had been re-recruited into trafficking. She filed for 501(c)(3) status in November 2015, received approval in January 2016 and opened the doors that March. She is Call to Freedom’s president and CEO (Call to Freedom).

Rachel Foltz was Call to Freedom’s director of impact and program relations when this episode was recorded and leads its public policy work. Her title is now director of program and prevention services (Call to Freedom; Dakota News Now).

Background

Call to Freedom is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Sioux Falls that serves victims and survivors of sex trafficking, labor trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation through what it calls a continuum of care: safety planning, housing, transportation, medical care, counseling, addiction recovery, education and job help, and legal advocacy. It has nearly 30 full-time staff and offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City (Call to Freedom; KOTA).

Marissa’s House, named for the girl Rasmussen met in Sturgis, is a secure 12-unit apartment complex (six one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom units) where survivors live with their children while they get support (Call to Freedom).

Call to Freedom served 527 people in 2024, more than in any year since its founding, including 92 survivors of technology-facilitated abuse. It received a 2024 Bush Prize for Community Innovation (Call to Freedom 2024 annual report).

The legislation from Attorney General Marty Jackley that Rasmussen mentions is Senate Bill 58 (2025). It broadened the definition of coercion, made clear that trafficking a minor does not require proof of force, fraud or coercion, made it a crime to profit from a trafficking venture or to obstruct trafficking enforcement, and passed 35-0 in the Senate and 70-0 in the House. Gov. Larry Rhoden signed it on March 12, 2025, and it took effect July 1, 2025 (SD Legislature; Attorney General’s office).

The federal Crime Victims Fund, created by the Victims of Crime Act of 1984, is paid for by fines and penalties from federal criminal cases, not tax dollars, and is passed to the states as grants (U.S. Office for Victims of Crime). South Dakota victim service groups say their federal VOCA money in fiscal 2026 is still about 20% below 2023 levels, and that since 2023 the state has approved its own money each year to make up part of the loss (South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault).

Before 2026, South Dakota let 16- and 17-year-olds marry with a parent’s or guardian’s permission, the law since 1993 (South Dakota News Watch).

Update (November 2026)

App store accountability: House Bill 1275 (2026), with Rep. John Hughes as prime sponsor and Sen. Sue Peterson carrying it in the Senate, would have required app stores to verify users’ ages and get a parent’s consent before a minor downloads an app. Foltz testified for it on behalf of Call to Freedom. It passed the House 50-17 on Feb. 20, 2026, but the Senate State Affairs Committee killed it 5-4 on March 2, 2026 (SD Legislature; South Dakota Searchlight).

Victim services funding: House Bill 1200 (2026), with Reps. Tim Reed and Taylor Rehfeldt as prime sponsors, puts $5.5 million from the state general fund toward Department of Public Safety grants for nonprofits that serve abused or neglected children and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking or commercial sexual exploitation. The final version passed the House 58-8 and the Senate 31-2 on March 11, 2026, was signed by Gov. Rhoden in March and took effect June 30, 2026. Grant applications are taken each July and August (SD Legislature; South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault).

Child marriage: Senate Bill 159 (2026), with Sen. Tom Pischke as prime sponsor, makes 18 the general minimum age to marry. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds can still marry, but only with a circuit court order or notarized consent from both parents or a legal guardian, and only if the two people are no more than four years apart in age. A judge must hold an in-person hearing, meet privately with each applicant and make written findings, and the license must wait 30 days after a judge approves. It passed the Senate 25-8 and the House 40-27, the Senate agreed to the House changes 31-3, and Gov. Rhoden signed it in March 2026. (SD Legislature).

Call to Freedom held a free “Keeping Kids Safe Online” training for parents and caregivers in Sioux Falls on Nov. 3, 2026, with Avera Health and Homeland Security Investigations, on sextortion, parental controls and the Take It Down tool (Dakota News Now; KOTA).

The next informational luncheon is Nov. 19, 2026, at 11:45 a.m. at the Life 96.5 radio station, 4721 W. 71st St., Sioux Falls, and on Zoom. Registration is on the Call to Freedom events page (Call to Freedom).

Anyone who needs help can call Call to Freedom at (605) 759-3565 (Call to Freedom).

Links

Call to Freedom: https://calltofreedom.org/

Call to Freedom: Our founder, Becky Rasmussen: https://calltofreedom.org/our-founder/

Call to Freedom: Our staff: https://calltofreedom.org/about/our-team/

Call to Freedom: Marissa’s House: https://calltofreedom.org/call-to-freedom-2/marissas-house/

Call to Freedom: 2024 annual report: https://calltofreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/CTF-AnnualReport-v7.pdf

Call to Freedom: Informational Luncheon, Nov. 19, 2026: https://calltofreedom.org/events/informational-luncheon-november/

Call to Freedom: Volunteer: https://calltofreedom.org/support-us/volunteer/

Call to Freedom: Donate: https://calltofreedom.org/donate/

Call to Freedom grants contact (from the original post): grants@calltofreedom.org

SD Legislature: 2025 Session Law Chapter 99 (Senate Bill 58, human trafficking): https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/Session_Laws/Chapter/8204

SD Attorney General: Jackley praises signing of human trafficking and corrections bills (March 13, 2025): https://atg.sd.gov/OurOffice/Media/pressreleasesdetail.aspx?id=2793

U.S. Office for Victims of Crime: Crime Victims Fund: https://ovc.ojp.gov/about/crime-victims-fund

South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault: VOCA funding cuts and South Dakota victim services: https://sdnafvsa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/VOCA-8.5-x-11-in.pdf

South Dakota News Watch: Can some minors legally marry in South Dakota?: https://www.sdnewswatch.org/fact-brief-south-dakota-united-states-child-marriage-legislature/

SD Legislature: 2026 House Bill 1275 (app store age verification and parental consent): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26793

SD Legislature: Senate State Affairs minutes, March 2, 2026: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/Minutes/304969.pdf?Year=2026

South Dakota Searchlight: South Dakota lawmakers defeat app store age verification proposal (March 3, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/03/03/south-dakota-lawmakers-defeat-app-store-age-verification-proposal/

SD Legislature: 2026 House Bill 1200 (victim services appropriation): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/27113

South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault: Laws taking effect July 1, 2026: https://sdnafvsa.com/legislative-update-laws-taking-effect-july-1-2026-that-impact-victims-survivors-and-victim-services/

SD Legislature: 2026 Senate Bill 159 (minimum age for marriage): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26940

Dakota News Now: Call to Freedom hosts free online safety training for parents in Sioux Falls (Nov. 2, 2026): https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2026/11/02/call-freedom-hosts-free-online-safety-training-parents-sioux-falls/

KOTA: Call to Freedom partners with federal investigators for online child safety training (Sept. 27, 2026): https://www.kotatv.com/2026/09/27/call-freedom-partners-with-federal-investigators-online-child-safety-training/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:07]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here at Call to Freedom with Becky Rasmussen and Rachel Foltz. Welcome.

Becky Rasmussen: Thank you so much for having us. Yeah, we’re excited to be here, Dave.

Dave Roetman: Thank you for being on the program. I’m sure our subscribers will be very interested to hear what you have to say. Could you tell us about Call to Freedom and more specifically what your positions are and what you do?

Becky Rasmussen: Absolutely. Becky Rasmussen established Call to Freedom as a nonprofit in 2016, and 2026 will be 10 years old as an agency, and established Call to Freedom to serve those that are impacted by human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation. And never did I think that the journey would be the number of people walking through the doors and the need to be so great. We are nearly at 1,800 individuals that we’ve served that have walked through the doors in different capacities. And as we kind of unfold and do education and prevention, intervention and restoration with those that are impacted, we’ve just learned so much about this issue, from labor and sex trafficking, that it’s happening here in South Dakota, and the need is not slowing down by any means.

Dave Roetman: I was shocked when I heard about this. I mean, I’m from Northwest Iowa and I’ve lived in Sioux Falls for most of my life, and I knew that there were some issues, but the extent of it was...

Becky Rasmussen: Yeah. Well, when you think about South Dakota, I mean, you think about some of the poorest counties in the United States are located here with some of our tribal nations, which is definitely a vulnerability that leads into trafficking and other exploitations, as well as what we call familial trafficking, which is one of the most hidden and less talked about, but probably most common. One in six that walk through the doors of Call to Freedom have been impacted by familial trafficking, which is being trafficked by your own parents or guardians. And so that one’s really hard to identify. We’ve worked really hard to do education, to talk about first responders: how are we identifying what victimization is really happening within these individuals that are walking through the doors? And as we’ve done that, we’re discovering a lot of kids that didn’t even know that they were victims of trafficking. And prevention is a big piece of what we’re doing now, and Rachel will talk about some of the legislation that we’ll be carrying in that prevention piece. And as well as events: when we talk about Sturgis and hunting season, groups of people come, and when you have large groups of people, being men or women, there is the opportunity to facilitate trafficking, as well as drug trafficking, human trafficking and gun trafficking as well.

Dave Roetman: You’ve made a big impact and grown quite a bit in the past 10 years. I remember when we met in 2016.

Becky Rasmussen: Yeah, Dave. Yeah, we were all volunteers at that time in 2016, and actually formally hired two employees in November of 2017. And fast forward to today, Call to Freedom has 28 staff. We opened a Rapid City office that just opened last month, and so we have Jessie out in Rapid City. So we will be serving that area as well, and yeah, I think we’re going to see a lot of need out there. As well as Marissa’s House, which we have been facilitating since October of 2016. We built a new Marissa’s House, on April 1st of 2022, that houses women and their children together, up to 36 individuals. And we get calls from all over the United States for that supportive housing piece, and we’re one of two percent in the nation that actually offer housing for women survivors of trafficking as well as their children, and reunify.

Dave Roetman: I’d like to dig into that just a little bit, because I’m aware how necessary that was. And correct me if I’m wrong here, but one of the reasons you have housing is because you need to keep these victims from going back into human trafficking, because they have no other option. They have no other choice. You get them out of the human trafficking, and then they find that they have no resources, they have no place to stay, and they end up going back to human trafficking voluntarily, almost.

Becky Rasmussen: Because they don’t know any other way to survive. I mean, if you think about a trafficker, it’s a business, and so that trafficker will control every aspect of that victim’s life, from their personal identification to where they live, to what they eat, how they dress. So if those basic needs and safety are not met in those initial stages, and when we talk about basic needs, housing is one of those, being able to get a job, having your personal identification so you can do both of those, those are needed. But what we’ve found in the process is if we cannot provide safety and basic needs right when that individual’s walking through the door, those individuals will go back into trafficking. And that’s where Marissa’s House comes in, part of our continuum of care model, where we are actually housing them but equipping them to be self-sufficient through counseling, as well as mental health. You know, addiction is a big part of what we do as well, and making sure that those services and support are in place for those individuals, and then teaching them how to budget, teaching them how to then become parents, if that’s part of their desire. And so Marissa’s House is set up for that. We need more housing. We can’t house... You know, when we have 200, 300-plus individuals walking through the doors every year, our unit only houses up to 36, and it’s 12 apartments. So housing has always been a big issue. So we work a lot with domestic violence shelters too on that emergent piece, when they’re right coming out of that trafficking and that victimization, maybe from 30 to 90 days. We have to find out what does safety look like: is Sioux Falls or South Dakota or Rapid City a safe place for you? And if it’s not, do we need to move you out of South Dakota to another area where you can feel safe, so you can really focus on your healing process? And so we have that partnership with a lot of the domestic violence shelters, as well as some of those shelters for emergency, when you talk about Bishop Dudley and then also UGM. And then once we get through those 90 days, we talk about more stability.

[06:17]

Dave Roetman: Could you go a little bit into the safety issue? Because one of the issues, of course, is that the police, the government has really no resources to help these people that you’ve got.

Becky Rasmussen: It’s a tough issue. It requires a lot of investigation. It requires a lot of resources to come around. I mean, you’ve got to track calls and phone logs. I’ve sat in FBI interviews with clients, and clients who have trauma have to remember details. And if you’ve ever experienced trauma, you probably don’t remember what you ate the day before, let alone dates, times and locations. And so all of that kind of has to be in play for us to effectively prosecute these cases. And so really getting innovative in how we are looking at prosecuting these cases, working together, streamlining those processes, sharing information, because our fusion center is great, where we’re sharing information from different communities, because traffickers travel. So what happens in Minnehaha County, are we sharing those details with Pennington County or some of our rural communities? And those law enforcements are different. You have different sheriffs, you have different local law enforcement. And so these cases are really involved and hard to prosecute. We’re really thankful for Attorney General, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, just some of the legislation he worked on in this last session, as well as just trying to align some of those pieces that I’m talking about, to have more prosecutions and more safety. But the reality is it isn’t just one person in the trafficking situation. Typically you have groups of people that work together that facilitate trafficking, because it’s a business. So you could put one person behind bars, but you might have three or four more a part of that group that are still out and are still a safety factor for those that are coming forward and being courageous and just talking about that. And so it’s much more in depth than I think people know.

Dave Roetman: So going a little bit more in depth, why are they a safety issue to the people who you’ve rescued? Why do they need a safe area?

Becky Rasmussen: Well, I mean, if you think about it, if you don’t feel safe, how can you think about getting a job? Or how can you think about dealing with my trauma when you’re constantly feeling unsafe? And the reality is safety also is a physical threat, a mental threat. And so it’s really important to address that, so those individuals can really focus on their healing and have the opportunity to have that specific focus and not have to worry about safety or basic needs.

Dave Roetman: And the traffickers try to get them back?

Becky Rasmussen: Oh, re-recruiting, yes. So we work with individuals that have been re-recruited back, or they’re re-targeted by different groups. These groups do communicate with each other, where they’re sharing, so-and-so just came out of trafficking, they’re vulnerable still. They will send in individuals that we call recruiters to be able to make connections and re-recruit them.

Dave Roetman: And track them down.

Becky Rasmussen: Yeah. Yeah, I mean, the safety factor sometimes is a perceived unsafety. Sometimes it’s a real legit threat. But the fact is, if you don’t feel safe, you’re not going to move forward with your healing process.

Dave Roetman: Rachel, could you talk to us a little bit about your future plans here, what legislation you’re planning on bringing in this coming session?

Rachel Foltz: Yeah, yeah. So I have the privilege of serving as Call to Freedom’s director of impact and program relations, and under the umbrella of impact, public policy is so critical to moving the needle on trafficking. And so when we think about trafficking as an issue, too, holistically, it was first defined in federal law in the year 2000. A lot has changed in the past 25 years as it relates to this issue, and chief among those changes is the tactics and the methods that traffickers are using to target, recruit and exploit people. And yes, I’m talking about digital spaces in particular. It’s one of the biggest emerging threats, in particular to young people today. And so we at Call to Freedom have always leaned on the lived experiences of those that we serve, our survivors, our clients, to say, what did your exploitation look like? And then, because of that, what supports do you need? What do you not currently have at the supportive level in the state of South Dakota, and what does that look like? And so looking to public policy priorities for 2026 and beyond, bringing really some safety and guardrails to those digital spaces is one of our biggest priorities. And so we’re looking at some legislation regarding app store accountability, is the terminology. Really, just the reality right now is that a minor user, someone ages zero to 17, they have access to smartphones these days. The average age has dropped to something like seven years old in the United States. Kids are having smartphones. And so amidst that reality, what we’re saying is, right now the reality is that those minors can download any app on the App Store currently without parental knowledge or consent. And so we see that as a big barrier, where parents and caregivers don’t have the tools and the rights, quite frankly, that they need to be able to protect their children in digital spaces. So we’re going to be talking with legislators about some legislation that’s already passed in other states, including Texas and Utah and others, about just the simple fact that when a minor chooses to download an app, they need their parent or guardian’s consent to do so, to enter into a legally binding contract with an app store, and subsequently with those app developers as well.

[12:01]

Dave Roetman: So that’s one piece of legislation. You have others?

Rachel Foltz: Yeah, we’re talking as well about the victim services funding landscape. We at Call to Freedom, we’re a busy team. We served 527 clients in 2024. And like Becky was talking about, just that holistic continuum of care model that we provide to those individuals means it takes a lot of resources to provide them hope and healing on their own terms. Whether it’s a counseling session or safety planning, all of these different resources, it takes a lot of staffing support, and it takes a lot of financial resources to be able to help those survivors get the resources that they need. The field historically has relied upon a federal pot of funding called the Crime Victims Fund, which is really cool because it doesn’t rely upon taxpayer dollars. It’s the actual fines and penalties of those federally convicted of crimes. So all of those fines and penalties are put into a pool called the Crime Victims Fund and then disseminated out through formula grants to other states across the union, including South Dakota. But it’s depleted at such a rate that nonprofits like Call to Freedom and others are really having a hard time sustaining through that fund alone. And so we at Call to Freedom have been looking for many years at how do we continue to diversify our funding and get our message out about why the need is so great, that, you know, amidst a 65% reduction in Crime Victims Fund funding, we’re serving 25% more people year over year. You know, that math doesn’t square. So it takes a lot of resources. So we’re just having conversations too at the state level about why is Call to Freedom, and so many other victim services nonprofits, why are we a good investment? Why do we believe that it’s one piece of the puzzle? And really critically, what are the fiscally conservative and really innovative solutions to building sustainable funding for victim service providers across the state of South Dakota?

Dave Roetman: And this is quite important. Even though we’re a small state, there is quite a bit of traffic in South Dakota.

Rachel Foltz: Yeah, crazy amounts. You know, and we would say we even currently are barely scraping the surface as far as this issue. It’s pretty linear: when you engage in increased awareness and education efforts, the amount of people who are learning and hearing about it for the first time, it causes a deep self-reflection, to be like, man, I didn’t realize that that was trafficking. I maybe didn’t even realize that it wasn’t okay to go through that. You imagine a lot of our clients, when you dive into the data too, child sexual abuse is one of the biggest indicators and vulnerabilities that link to trafficking into adolescence or adulthood. And so when you think about someone who’s experienced nothing but abuse beginning at age zero, their whole life, they don’t know what a healthy, supportive, stable household or relationship looks like. You can pretty easily make that jump then, to say that they’re hearing about it for the first time, and maybe just that simple truth that no, that’s not what love looks like, it’s not okay, and that there is a place that’s free. The doors are always open to you here at Call to Freedom to get the help that you need. You see a lot of people come forward, disclose and want to make that connection with us as we engage in increased awareness and education efforts.

[15:18]

Dave Roetman: And there’s a third piece of legislation you plan on bringing?

Rachel Foltz: Yeah, we’ve been approached by a couple of really passionate legislators regarding the issue of child marriage, where they kind of just asked... Forced marriage is kind of intertwined as a component of the human trafficking landscape as well, where, very regrettably, you’ll see traffickers misuse and abuse the institution of marriage. Trafficking at its core relies upon control and coercion. They have to control their victims in any way possible, by any means possible. And so in the context of a child, marriage regrettably can be one of those methods by which they exert control. If you marry this child, that child then loses a lot of resources and legal rights almost immediately. I think, for example, that trafficker becomes the legal guardian of the minor upon marrying him or her. And so what that means then for this kid in this marriage, they can’t actually get help at a domestic violence shelter, for example, because they’re under the age of 18 and unaccompanied. You can’t accept, many times, an unaccompanied minor into your shelter. And so where is this child to go if they’re experiencing physical or sexual abuse? You think about their medical care. You know, if they go to a hospital saying, hey, I need a forensic exam, I need X, Y, Z, day two, it’s the same thing. What do their legal rights look like? Seeking a divorce, they can’t until they reach the age of majority at 18. So you’re trapped if you’re allowed to marry at age 16. What does that child do but suffer from ages 16 to 18, until there’s even a glimmer of possibility of escaping that? And so I do, on this point, want to be very clear that Call to Freedom’s a faith-based organization. We were founded in Becky’s heart, and all of the hearts of myself and our whole team. We do what we do out of a deep love and fidelity to God, and we celebrate the institution of marriage as one of God’s greatest creations. So we believe that it’s possible to honor the institution of marriage, and all that it is and all that God designed it to be, while still saying, but it’s not at the expense of kids. And we can hold both of those truths together at the same time, to say they’re not mutually exclusive. And we think there’s a path forward that protects kids but honors the institution of marriage. So we at Call to Freedom, too, are just really eager to get our mission and message out to the general public, but especially to those who have a stake in this issue, legislators and public policy professionals chief among those. My inbox and door is always open, so feel free to reach us at calltofreedom.org. You can find more information about our phone numbers and email addresses to get into contact with us. We’re highly collaborative, and we don’t mean that cheaply or surface level. We really want to find solutions that are workable for all, to the betterment of all South Dakotans. As we talk about how to better serve South Dakotans, and regrettably those who are impacted by trafficking, abuse and exploitation, what does that look like? We want to be a thought partner, a collaborative partner to everyone who’s trying to move the needle on this issue and just do some good. And so please reach out to us to have those conversations, to talk about ideas or changes, tweaks, things that are needed. That’s where our heart is. And our goal is really to help serve survivors and just honor them in the way that they deserve.

Dave Roetman: How can people learn a bit more about human trafficking in South Dakota?

Rachel Foltz: Absolutely. One of our core events that we hold under the awareness umbrella is something we call our informational luncheon. We host one once every quarter, with the next upcoming January 15th at 11:30 a.m. Folks can find out more information on our website and register at calltofreedom.org under the events tab. We just encourage everyone to come out, have lunch provided by us, and to learn more about this issue, but really critically, what does it actually look like in South Dakota? What are the trends? How do we kind of unpack this really complicated issue? Really powerfully, you’ll hear the stories of real clients that were served by Call to Freedom, which I think just puts it into such a deeper perspective, really, and humanizes the issue. And so we’re really always excited to host everyone, so they can come learn more, learn how to join the fight against trafficking and get involved. So again, January 15th at 11:30 a.m. We would love to see you all there.

Dave Roetman: I’ll put a link in the description, and I can testify that that’s a very good way of getting to know Call to Freedom and the whole issue. That’s how Becky and I met.

[20:01]

Becky Rasmussen: That’s right. The bakery is our first connection, wasn’t it? And I so appreciate you, Dave, the fact that you heard this issue and saw the importance of it. And, you know, our initial connection to legislators was developed by you. So thank you for being an advocate for Call to Freedom, but also for this issue, for those that we serve.

Dave Roetman: Yeah, that was some time ago, and you’re welcome. I recall we were at the bakery and there was a meeting going on, and I was working there. Anywhere there’s coffee and Wi-Fi, I can work. And there was something going on in the adjoining room, and I kind of wandered over to find out what was going on. And actually your security guy, Jeff, came and talked to me, because I was sitting there and we were kind of eyeing each other up. And we went over there and I realized what was going on. I heard your story, and I listened to one of your things, and you know what? I said, Becky, you need to meet some legislators. And I started inviting legislators over for your luncheon, and that was a very good connection, I think.

Becky Rasmussen: Oh, it absolutely started the work that we did, what, gosh, eight years ago, nine years ago, and legislation that passed each year. So thank you so much for that. And legislators continue to reach out to us and ask questions.

Dave Roetman: That was important to them too, because then they understand the issue. And so when you drop a piece of legislation in front of them, they could say, oh, what is this issue? I don’t even know what this... Oh, Becky, hi, how are you? Have you talked about this, or have you explained this to them? And I think that’s a really good connection anybody should make, especially in politics.

Becky Rasmussen: Yeah, yeah. I think we need to know what’s happening within our communities and get a full picture of the good and sometimes the not so good. But we are so grateful, like Rachel said, and we’ll reiterate that without legislation, without that support, we can’t move the needle on this issue. And we need not only legislators and community members to come along, we need everybody to be a part of this fight to be effective in combating this.

Dave Roetman: Becky, what can people do? What can listeners of this podcast do to get involved? I mean, you might have reached some people and they want to know, how can I help?

Becky Rasmussen: Yeah. You know, I remember when the Lord gave me this call to start Call to Freedom, one of the first things he said was, unite a community. And I didn’t know what that meant until people that had passion and wanted to make a difference started walking through the doors. And Call to Freedom has been very intentional about creating room for people to be involved with this issue. And that could be on the donor base, where if you have resources, obviously we need funding, you can go to calltofreedom.org. But if you feel called to this issue and want to volunteer: right now we have over 80 ambassadors that go across the state, and they provide our pull tabs, and they go to rest stops, they go into their community and make sure those pull tabs are in every bathroom. Yeah, absolutely. And 80 volunteers are involved with that process, and the amount of referrals and also awareness that has come from that... We’ve had individuals that read those questions and answered yes, and called us and said, am I a victim of trafficking, and begin to self-identify, which is very normal within this population and this victimization. So we have plenty of opportunities for volunteering, from individuals that move our clients to individuals that do grocery shopping, people that are wrapping presents today as we’re talking, right in the next room, so if you hear a little more activity, that’s why. But we have the best volunteers. We have 250 people right now that are actively volunteering for Call to Freedom. We would not be Call to Freedom without our volunteers and without our community. So go to calltofreedom.org, you can go under the volunteer, get involved page, look at what opportunities are there, fill out an application, and Raena will reach back to you, set up an interview, have a conversation, find out what passion you have and get you connected to Call to Freedom. This is not a Call to Freedom issue, this is a community issue. We need our communities, from our legislators to our volunteers to our law enforcement to our first responders and other areas, to come forward and be a part of this movement that we need to get to those that are impacted by human trafficking. So we say we welcome you, and we thank you in advance for getting involved.

Dave Roetman: Do you still accept household good donations?

Becky Rasmussen: Absolutely. Yeah. Yep, we have a list on our website, calltofreedom.org, where we have just different things that we need, from clothing to food to household items, and you can just refer to that list. We have an Amazon list where people can order certain things for our occupational therapists and be able to get those right off Amazon, shipped to Call to Freedom. If you are looking to adopt an organization or a nonprofit around Christmas, we welcome you. We ask you to look at that Amazon list and get involved.

Dave Roetman: Rachel, do you have any final thoughts?

Rachel Foltz: Yeah, we just say thank you for your time and attention on this issue. Whenever somebody is willing to learn and engage with something like human trafficking, we deeply appreciate it, because I say all the time that the natural reaction to a tragedy of this magnitude is to bury your head in the sand or to look away. And that’s what traffickers are counting upon, is us to do nothing, to look away, to ignore, to downplay, to deny. Trafficking is happening here in South Dakota, in every corner, in every community, from Flandreau to Humboldt, from Sioux Falls to Rapid. It’s everywhere. And so it takes a village to make a difference. And so wherever your talents are, whatever time you can give, whatever attention you can give to this issue, there’s a place for you in this movement here at Call to Freedom and in the anti-trafficking movement at large. And so we thank you, and we just welcome you into the fold and into the fight against trafficking. So thank you.

[25:45]

Becky Rasmussen: And I would just encourage you to join us at the informational luncheon and learn about the work of Call to Freedom. I think one of the things... I get calls from all over the United States. I got a call from Louisiana yesterday saying, will you bring Call to Freedom to our community? And God has birthed something here in South Dakota that I believe will eventually affect nations and impact other states. And so please get involved. We would not be the organization we are without our community, and it continues to be volunteers, people coming behind us, our employees, our donors that are making the difference. So go to calltofreedom.org and get connected. We would love to invite you into the fight.

Dave Roetman: Well, thank you. You’re doing God’s work.

Becky Rasmussen: Thank you.

Dave Roetman: This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’ve been here with Rachel Foltz and Becky Rasmussen.