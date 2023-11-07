The Land and Its People...

Sarah Ulmer, a Harrisburg-area mom and member of Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion (NOPE), speaking for herself, tells Dave Roetman what it was like to learn from the news that the state planned to build its new 1,500-bed men’s penitentiary on farmland next to her rural Lincoln County neighborhood. She describes a growing community of generational farmers and young families who moved to the country for space, quiet and dark night skies, and says neighbors got no signage, no letters and no public hearing before the decision. Ulmer walks through the history of the land, the Haug family farm that ended up with the South Dakota Office of School and Public Lands and was meant to support schools, and argues that other states put prisons in remote areas, while this site sits in a thriving community with no infrastructure for a prison. She urges listeners to contact their county commissioners, legislators, DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko and Gov. Kristi Noem. Recorded in fall 2023, a few weeks after the site was announced.

Topics: Lincoln County prison, South Dakota State Penitentiary, men’s prison, Department of Corrections, Kellie Wasko, Kristi Noem, NOPE, Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion, Harrisburg, Canton, rural Lincoln County, School and Public Lands, Haug farm, generational farmers, property rights, local zoning, public input, government transparency, site selection, infrastructure, Sarah Ulmer

“I wish I was given more information by our state government. Unfortunately, this was, like I said earlier, dropped in our laps, and we found out right when it hit the press about two weeks ago.” - Sarah Ulmer

Show notes

Sarah Ulmer, who lives southeast of Harrisburg and is a member (not a board member) of Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion (NOPE), joins Dave Roetman to talk about the state’s plan to build a new men’s penitentiary on farmland between Harrisburg and Canton in rural Lincoln County. She explains how neighbors learned about it from the news, with no signage, letters or public hearing, how the land came to the state, and why she believes a prison doesn’t belong in a growing community of farm families and acreages.

Recorded in fall 2023, a few weeks after the Department of Corrections announced the Lincoln County site on Oct. 6, 2023.

About the land: the 320 acres were the farm of Alfred and Ethilda “Tillie” Haug. Tillie Haug died in 1990 without a will or heirs, and the land passed to the state’s Office of School and Public Lands in 1992 to support the common schools. The Department of Corrections bought it from School and Public Lands for about $7.9 million in 2023.

Update (Oct. 2026): The Lincoln County prison was never built. In August 2024 the Harrisburg City Council unanimously turned down the state’s offer to connect the prison to the city’s wastewater system, and in October 2024 a Lincoln County judge dismissed the zoning lawsuit brought by NOPE and neighboring landowners. In February 2025 the South Dakota House rejected funding for the $825 million Lincoln County prison (34-35, then a 35-35 tie on reconsideration). Gov. Larry Rhoden’s Project Prison Reset task force then dropped the Lincoln County site. In July 2025 the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled against the neighbors, finding they had no right to enforce county zoning against the state, though by then the issue was largely moot. On Sept. 23, 2025, a special session of the Legislature approved a $650 million, roughly 1,500-bed prison on Benson Road in northeast Sioux Falls. As part of that land purchase, the 320 Lincoln County acres go back to private ownership under county zoning. Ground was broken in Sioux Falls on April 22, 2026, with completion expected around 2029-2030. (Sources are linked below.)

More on the prison fight on Making Waves

Neighbors Opposed to Prison Expansion (Aug. 29, 2024): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/neighbors-opposed-to-prison-expansion-117

South Dakota’s Proposed Prison Boondoggle, with former warden Doug Weber (Jan. 25, 2025): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/south-dakotas-proposed-prison-boondoggle-1ef

Hot Topics: Property Taxes, Carbon Pipeline, and the Proposed Prison, with Rep. Aaron Aylward (Feb. 7, 2025): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/hot-topics-property-taxes-carbon-04c

Background

How a Swedish-born widow’s farm became site for new men’s prison in Lincoln County (The Dakota Scout, Oct. 12, 2023): https://www.thedakotascout.com/p/how-a-swedish-born-widows-farm-became

Update sources

Harrisburg council rejects state’s water system offer (SDPB, Aug. 21, 2024): https://www.sdpb.org/environment/2024-08-21/harrisburg-council-rejects-states-water-system-offer

Case dismissed over plans to build new men’s prison near Harrisburg (SDPB, Oct. 24, 2024): https://www.sdpb.org/crime-courts/2024-10-24/case-dismissed-over-plans-to-build-new-mens-prison-near-harrisburg

House shoots down prison money, but new vote looms (South Dakota Searchlight, Feb. 21, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/02/21/house-shoots-down-prison-money-but-new-vote-looms/

Lincoln County prison funding bill fails revival attempt in tie vote (Sioux Falls Live, Feb. 24, 2025): https://www.siouxfallslive.com/news/south-dakota/lincoln-county-prison-funding-bill-fails-revival-attempt-in-tie-vote

Jensen v. Department of Corrections, 2025 S.D. Supreme Court opinion #30890 (July 10, 2025): https://ujs.sd.gov/media/eiqjow5f/30890.pdf

South Dakota Supreme Court rules against neighbors in now-moot prison site dispute (South Dakota Searchlight, July 10, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/07/10/south-dakota-supreme-court-rules-against-neighbors-in-now-moot-prison-site-dispute/

Rhoden announces agreement to purchase Sioux Falls prison site (SDPB, Aug. 8, 2025): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2025-08-08/rhoden-announces-agreement-to-purchase-sioux-falls-prison-site

Legislature approves construction of South Dakota Correctional Facility in Sioux Falls (Sioux Falls Live, Sept. 23, 2025): https://www.siouxfallslive.com/news/south-dakota/legislature-approves-funding-for-south-dakota-correctional-facility

Cost savings and improved outcomes emphasized at men’s prison groundbreaking (South Dakota Searchlight, April 22, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/04/22/cost-savings-and-improved-outcomes-emphasized-at-mens-prison-groundbreaking/

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’re here with Sarah Ulmer, a member of NOPE, Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion. Welcome, Sarah.

Sarah Ulmer: Hi Dave, thank you so much for having me.

Dave Roetman: Now, you’re a member of NOPE, not a board member, so you’re speaking for yourself.

Sarah Ulmer: Yes, that’s correct.

Dave Roetman: Well, tell us a little bit about yourself. Where do you live?

Sarah Ulmer: I live southeast of Harrisburg. Wonderful, growing, thriving little community, full of generational farmers, families, some beautiful new construction acreages out there. And we have just been dealt some pretty big news, that a penitentiary is going to be dropped in our laps as a neighbor.

Dave Roetman: Now, I’ve known you for a few years now, and you moved out to that area to start a family.

Sarah Ulmer: Absolutely. I have always dreamed of living in the country and having space, peace, quiet, being able to really appreciate what living in the country is all about.

Dave Roetman: You have some chickens and some horses.

Sarah Ulmer: I have chickens, I have horses, I just have my first cow here, and I have a little girl, finally. She’s two, almost two.

[01:15]

Dave Roetman: She’s such a cutie [?].

Sarah Ulmer: Thank you.

Dave Roetman: What can you tell us about the proposed site for the prison?

Sarah Ulmer: I wish I was given more information by our state government. Unfortunately, this was, like I said earlier, dropped in our laps, and we found out right when it hit the press about two weeks ago. And I think that’s probably the biggest issue, well, one of the biggest issues that us neighbors of this proposed penitentiary have: the lack of respect for all of our lives, and how they will be impacted by such a project of massive proportions, with some of South Dakota’s finest criminals literally living in our backyard. That’s not why we have chosen, or would want to choose, to live in the country.

Dave Roetman: There was little or no public input before the making of this decision [?].

Sarah Ulmer: Correct. No signage, no letters, no public hearing, nothing.

[02:15]

Dave Roetman: It seems like it’s a done deal.

Sarah Ulmer: I think they’re really trying to spin it that way. And personally, you know, after thinking about this for the last couple weeks, it makes sense that this site would have been so, you know, key [?] for them, because it was owned by the South Dakota School and Public Lands, and they were able to do a lot of things under the table, as opposed to buying this from another farmer, a person, or whatnot.

Dave Roetman: Well, tell us about the land. Who started it? Why is it in possession of the School and Public Lands?

Sarah Ulmer: So, A.P. Haug [?] was one of the earliest settlers in Lincoln County and absolutely loved the state of South Dakota. And he farmed it and ended up passing it down to his son, Alfred, who farmed it for many, many years.

Dave Roetman: One of the first settlers of South Dakota.

Sarah Ulmer: Correct. Yep. And Lincoln County. When Alfred was finished farming it, he had a deal with Earl Helgeson, who farmed it until the ‘80s, that when the time came, because he had no heirs, this land would be donated to the South Dakota School and Public Lands. The current farmer that is farming this property, and has since the ‘80s, the lessee, if you will, has spoken to how much all of these men throughout history have loved the state of South Dakota, and wanted this to go into their hands for the right reasons. And if you ask me, I don’t think a penitentiary is a positive reason.

[03:58]

Dave Roetman: This was a gift to the state.

Sarah Ulmer: Correct.

Dave Roetman: For the purposes of supporting schools.

Sarah Ulmer: Absolutely. Absolutely.

Dave Roetman: Let’s talk about the people who live in the area. Tell us about the people.

Sarah Ulmer: We’ve got generational farmers, like I had mentioned. We’ve got so many families in the area that have done exactly what my husband and I have done: worked hard and wanted to just be able to kind of step away from the city and traffic and noise. To anybody that’s ever spent the night out at an acreage or camping, you look at the night sky and you see the stars unlike anywhere else, and you don’t have the noise. And this penitentiary will absolutely change that for all of us, in so many ways.

Dave Roetman: This is not an empty rural area where no one lives. This is a place that has community, has people living in the country, small towns.

Sarah Ulmer: Correct, absolutely. There’s families all around. And, you know, as we’ve looked at some of the other spots that other states choose to put a penitentiary, they’re in desolate areas, they’re out in the middle of nowhere. And I understand people have the argument of, well, people have to travel for work, the employees of the DOC. And I understand that to some extent, but if you pay your workers well enough... And to my knowledge, I believe penitentiary employees are one of the areas of the industry that travel most for their work. You kind of have to look at the positives to both sides, and for this to get put into such a growing, thriving community just doesn’t make sense. There’s no infrastructure out there, so they’re literally going to start from the ground up. And it doesn’t seem like they care who is affected in their path.

[05:52]

Dave Roetman: What can be done, and who can our listeners contact?

Sarah Ulmer: On our nopelincoln.com website, you can find the names of everyone: county commissioners of Lincoln County, representatives throughout South Dakota, and most importantly, Kellie Wasko, who is the Department of Corrections secretary, and our governor, Noem. In all of her support for ag and farmers, this is definitely crushing to a lot of families, and especially those generational farmers that have loved this state for decades. I really hope that the state considers that with this site selection, and gives it some second thought, putting this elsewhere.

Dave Roetman: Sarah, thank you for bringing this [?].

Sarah Ulmer: Thank you so much.