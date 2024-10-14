The Practical Effects of IM 29

Sioux Falls resident Wade Talkington joins Dave Roetman in October 2024 to talk about the practical effects of Initiated Measure 29, the recreational marijuana measure on that year’s South Dakota ballot. Talkington, who has an MBA and moved to Sioux Falls from Alabama, explains how he became an investor in a medical cannabis dispensary in the Los Angeles area in 2015 and what he says happened after California legalized recreational sales: steep taxes and compliance costs, an illegal market he says now dwarfs the legal one, unlicensed delivery through phone apps, pop-up shops, and cartel-run grows that he says threaten landowners, water and public safety. He argues that South Dakota’s limited rural law enforcement, possible cartel activity on reservations, today’s far stronger marijuana and the risk of corruption make the same problems possible here. He supports medical cannabis but urged a no vote on IM 29. Dave adds that California was once a high-trust, Republican state, and if its culture could change, so could South Dakota’s. Recorded in October 2024, ahead of that year’s general election.

Topics: Initiated Measure 29, IM 29, recreational marijuana, legalization, medical cannabis, California, Los Angeles, dispensaries, black market, illegal sales, cannabis taxes, delivery apps, Mexican drug cartels, illegal grows, water theft, public safety, law enforcement, reservations, fentanyl, high-potency marijuana, corruption, high-trust society, 2024 ballot measures, South Dakota, Sioux Falls, Wade Talkington

“If you’re running a cartel and you’re the point person in a U.S. state and your job is to distribute the marijuana, you want addicted users.” - Wade Talkington

Show notes

Wade Talkington lives in Sioux Falls, where he and his wife moved from Alabama. Starting in 2015 he was an investor in a medical cannabis dispensary in the Los Angeles area, near Beverly Hills, which later added an adult-use (recreational) license after California voters legalized recreational marijuana. In this conversation he describes what he says happened next: high taxes and compliance costs, an illegal market he says grew to several times the size of the legal one, unlicensed delivery and pop-up shops, and cartel-run grows on public and private land. He supports medical cannabis, but he urged South Dakotans to vote no on IM 29.

Recorded in October 2024 and first published Oct. 14, 2024, ahead of that year’s general election.

Update (Oct. 2026): South Dakota voters rejected IM 29 on Nov. 5, 2024, 55.5% to 44.5% (237,228 votes to 189,916, certified). It was the state’s third vote on recreational marijuana in four years: Amendment A passed in 2020 but was struck down in court, and IM 27 failed in 2022. No recreational marijuana measure is on the Nov. 3, 2026 ballot, where the four statewide questions are Constitutional Amendments I, J, K and L. South Dakota’s voter-approved medical cannabis program (IM 26, 2020) continues. (Sources are linked below.)

The ballot measure

Initiated Measure 29, Marijuana Legalization Initiative, with certified results (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Initiated_Measure_29,_Marijuana_Legalization_Initiative_(2024)

IM 29: If voters decriminalize marijuana, lawmakers would make the call on sales (Sioux Falls Live, 2024): https://www.siouxfallslive.com/news/south-dakota/im-29-if-voters-decriminalize-marijuana-lawmakers-would-make-the-call-on-sales

South Dakota 2024 ballot measures and results (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_2024_ballot_measures

Update sources

2026 ballot questions (South Dakota Secretary of State): https://www.sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/2026%20Election%20Information/2026-ballot-questions.aspx

South Dakota’s medical cannabis law, SDCL 34-20G (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/34-20G

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman and we’re here with Wade Talkington. Wade, welcome.

Wade Talkington: Thanks. Thanks for having me on.

Dave Roetman: Could you tell us a little bit about your background experience? Where are you from?

Wade Talkington: I’m originally from Alabama and my wife and I have been living in Sioux Falls for a little under four years. And we’ve enjoyed we’ve really enjoyed and love the people here and it’s been a great move a great experience for us.

Dave Roetman: I like to think of Sioux Falls as an overgrown small town.

Wade Talkington: That’s pretty much it yes about 210,000 people it’s about a tolerable size for us yes because we’ve been in larger cities lived in larger cities in the past.

Dave Roetman: You have personal experience with and been involved with the business of recreational marijuana.

Wade Talkington: That is correct, yes.

Dave Roetman: So please tell us about it. What’s your experience, and what have you learned from the legalized recreational marijuana?

Wade Talkington: Well, it’s a long story, and if you don’t mind, I think it’s better if I just start from the beginning, start from the get-go and lead up. It’s a story of basically hubris, and that’s basically pride for those of you who are classically educated, and stupidity and greed. So I think it’s a good story. It pretty much checks all the boxes. So I’ll start...

Dave Roetman: Sounds like an epic story.

Wade Talkington: It is an epic story. It’s a story which has given me a lot of battle scars, a lot of business battle scars.

Dave Roetman: Songs will be sung.

Wade Talkington: Songs will be sung. So I’ll start from the beginning. We’re at 2015. I had... Reconnected with a friend from business school. I’d gone to the University of Vanderbilt [?] School of Business. I went to the School of Business and got an MBA when I was much older at school. I had a friend there who was in school with me and he had moved to Newport Beach, California. Very nice area. It was much nicer now, back then than it is now. And he was a, he’d been involved in investment banking. With Lehman Brothers, and of course Lehman Brothers went out of business working with some smaller firms, and he approached me about an opportunity to invest in a medical cannabis dispensary. Of course back then The rec business had not been put in place in California. The recreational cannabis sales were not allowed. It was only medical. And it seemed like an incredible opportunity. And I, got involved with him and another we purchased a retail license. Had been an existing license for quite some time. And we bought it, and then we ended up getting some people to run this for us. We actually had a store site. I was not involved in the day-to-day management. I was an investor in it. And so what happened at that point was... It was purely medical and we were serving a tremendous number of people and right off the bat I am totally in favor of medical cannabis and its uses. I’ve had family members who have used it to great effect. We were selling to Actually, the final users tended to be adolescents and children, but their parents would come in and buy the oils and so forth for the treatment of autism. And these were real scripts. These weren’t, you know, the doctor feel-good script mill, and getting a, saying, “Oh, well, I have a, I have insomnia.” “Well, there you go, there’s your script. Give me a hundred dollars.” These were legitimately diagnosed people. They had pain, they had, they were having some onset dementia, which would cause anger issues. They were children with autism. And we were servicing a lot of people at that time. And it was a good business. And it was We were doing quite well had a lot of people coming in it was a very good location this location is less than a mile from Beverly Hills it’s a very good location very high-end customers very safe area for someone to go and buy this thing So we were going along well and that opportunity came up. I guess you could say I’m gonna put opportunity in quotes Because it hasn’t been such a great opportunity to not only have the medical license, but to transfer also and get a... A recreational license or an adult use license is what they call it. Of course, that’s a misnomer.

Dave Roetman: Was that a change in the law that allowed that, or was it already legal?

Wade Talkington: That was a change in the law. So the voters of California voted to allow that, and then so the state of California opened that up to people to apply for these licenses, for the recreational licenses or adult use licenses. So not knowing any better, I don’t think we would have done anything different because if your competition is going in that direction, you have to go in that direction as well. So we applied for it and we did get it. So then we started selling recreational sales. I hate that term, adult use sales. But they’re calling it recreational use here in South Dakota, so let’s just call it that.

[05:17]

Dave Roetman: So can we be clear that that means anybody can walk in and get marijuana from you?

Wade Talkington: Anyone over the age of 20, anyone 21 or older. So they show, they go in and show ID. They do not need a script from a doctor. Okay, it’s, they’re using it as, it’d be the same as the 21-year-old going into a store and buying beer or alcohol, same kind of thing. We did get that license and sales were going, it didn’t really affect sales. They were up some, not tremendously up though, which was a strange thing. At that time, when we were doing this, the state of California, and I wasn’t aware of this at the time. But I’ve been informed much more recently than the past year by an attorney in Orange County, a man named David Kerrigan [?], who told me that whenever they put all of this in place with the recreational use in California, I guess it would be the California Franchise [Tax] Board or the budget office, whoever does these models for the state of California. People in the legislature had asked, well, what will the illegal sales be as a percentage of legal licensed sales? And the estimate they came up with was, well, The illegal sales were probably going to still be high about 75% of the legal sales. So in other words, I’m just going to throw out numbers here. I don’t know the revenue. So if the state had a billion dollars in revenue, then 750 million would be illegal. So you’d have a billion in legal sales, 750 million in... Off the books illegal sales.

Dave Roetman: Now why would you want to have a legitimate business and pay taxes if you didn’t—

Wade Talkington: Absolutely. The shocking thing is that those numbers absolutely went out the window. The number of, according to this attorney, he was a pretty high powered attorney, he used to be the chief counsel for the Irvine Company. Pretty high powered job, apparently those percentages are now multiples. The illegal sales are multiples higher than the legal sales. In other words, so you have a billion and maybe $3 billion in illegal sales. And that’s for the exact reason you pointed out there. There’s The problem that—one problem that California did was they put in very high taxes. There are annual licensing fees. There’s a 29% tax. And there are also compliance fees. So in other words, you have to have the overhead in your shops to make sure that the—because we’re legal. We are actually a licensed dispensary and we’re selling products to people who are still coming in for medical reasons. You have to make sure that the product you’re selling has no pesticides, no chemicals in it, and they test. And if you have a product that has some of this stuff, it may not be the fault of the buyer we have in the shop. It may just be that the you know, the manufacturer did something in manufacturing and it’s contaminated. It’s got to be thrown out. Whereas your average gangster who’s selling out of the back of his trunk doesn’t really care about that. So that created a situation where it was much easier for a lot of people to go and access the illegal market to buy cannabis. Another thing was that there is no enforcement in California of illegal dispensaries. In other words, they’re called pop-up dispensaries. Someone will just rent a space. Put their wares in there and open up and maybe they’re in business for a week and make a bunch of money no pay tax and shut it down and move to another location. Also, due to the wonders of modern technology, there are actually phone apps, what is called Weedmaps, Weedmaps, you may have heard of this.

Dave Roetman: I have not heard of it.

Wade Talkington: Okay, well, you’re about to learn. Weedmaps, where a person can download an app on the phone and it will show you where all the dispensaries are, legal and illegal. And it will also tell you who delivers. So there’s marijuana delivery and the state does not regulate this they don’t shut any of them down and at least in Los Angeles state there they there’s no enforcement so it’s legal so lit so literally I’ve got a story about that as well so literally you can have a gang member with a trunk full of marijuana and he will deliver from location to location on the app So that pretty much sort of ended our higher end Beverly Hills clientele in that area. Because if you’re in your home and the guy comes over and sells to you, that’s a lot more safe for you than you having to drive to Compton to buy. On the street you’re not going to do that but this makes it a much more comfortable environment because you’re buying it at your residence. So that decimated sales for our dispensary and it’s decimated other dispensaries as well. Probably one of the cleanest, most well-run, best managed dispensaries. That I know of in the Los Angeles area is called the KIND Center, K-I-N-D. It was run by a man named Brian Boling [?], and his business has been completely devastated. In our business, so we were doing around 15,000 to 20,000 a day, our revenues now are about $3,000. But what is... More terrifying this is the part that some of the fine I’m gonna lose money and that’s okay though that things happen You’re an investor. You can make your game making bets you win you lose What’s more concerning though? On this topic for me for South Dakota are the public safety issues because what we have seen in California is that you’re having illegal growers and illegal operations that are increasingly managed and run by Mexican drug cartels. And an example of that is there was an article recently, and I believe it was either the San Francisco Chronicle or the San Jose Mercury News about People who own beautiful tracts of land in Northern California and near the Sierras, who cannot access those lands for vacation purposes or get to their vacation homes because they’re being overrun by cartels and by growers, by illegal marijuana growers. And if they go into these areas, they’re actually... People with machine guns and you know, then law enforcement Is very reluctant to get involved with these things because of the firepower. They’re under manned and in. So that’s created a huge issue as well. There are massive illegal grows in the Angeles National Forest, which is just east of Los Angeles, that are not really being controlled. California, to be such a fruitcake state as far as environmental concerns, these people are destroying the lands. They’re using chemicals. Pesticides are getting in the rivers, they’re destroying fish stocks, and the state of California is doing absolutely nothing about it.

[12:30]

Dave Roetman: I hear they’re stealing water.

Wade Talkington: They are stealing water. And that’s a concern in South Dakota because South Dakota has, potentially, from time to time, has water problems, and we’re having sort of a drought right now in East River [?].

Dave Roetman: That’s a big deal in California because they are an arid state.

Wade Talkington: Very arid state, yes.

Dave Roetman: So stealing water from the farmers so they can’t plant their almond trees or stuff, that’s a very serious issue.

Wade Talkington: It’s a huge problem. It’s a huge problem.

Dave Roetman: And I also have read that they’re basically just planting marijuana on somebody else’s land.

Wade Talkington: They are, yeah. And the landowners can’t do anything about it. They call law enforcement, and law enforcement’s not willing to get involved and I can’t really blame them because you’re up against the cartel army, and you’re, yeah, and you may have, you know, I guess you may have your, you know, Ithaca shotgun, but what’s that going to do against an AK-47 [?]?

Dave Roetman: Well, that’s six or ten deputies, yeah, and they have families.

Wade Talkington: Yeah, exactly. So it’s a super huge problem. Now, I know that someone listening to this will probably say, well, yes, that’s California, and they’re all nuts there. We’re logical. We are logical Midwestern people, and we are sensible, logical Midwestern people. And there is a lot of truth to that. You are a very sensical, logical Midwestern people. You have a political construct that’s not of your making here in this state, and this is going to be a little bit controversial and dangerous tonight, whatever, but you just have to put up, take it and like it, and if you don’t like it, you could argue with Dave here. You have a political construct in this state that, in my opinion, might act in a similar way to the national forests and the wild uninhabited lands in California. And that is the native reservations in this state. And why is that? Because, there has been, it has been pointed out by our governor. And it’s been pointed out by a former attorney general of ours that there is the high likelihood of extreme cartel activity on some of these reservations. And that is not a good combination when you have legalized marijuana. Uncontrolled grows and then you have something that could that might serve as a distribution point that’s unchecked, and of course the local sheriff in these areas has no jurisdiction on an

Dave Roetman: Indian reservation [?], you know, maybe two or three deputies.

[15:02]

Wade Talkington: Yeah, and they’re not going to be able to do anything. And so the other thing is that this was brought up very eloquently, in my opinion, as I might say, by the wife of the Minnehaha County Sheriff, that what they’re producing now, the marijuana that’s being produced, is not, I was there, I was too young, but not what was smoked at Woodstock. I mean, this is very powerful. These are very powerful strains of marijuana. And there was a... An individual who wrote an article recently claiming that, well, this is all just fear porn. That’s not true, that it’s not going to be a highly addictive or a gateway drug or something like this. And I think that was someone who writes a newsletter out of Brookings, I believe, or something like that online. But anyway, so... I totally disagree with that because what’s happening is that if you’re running a cartel and you’re the point person in a U.S. State and your job is to distribute the marijuana, you want addicted users. So what is going to keep you from spiking some of your product with minute doses of fentanyl to try to addict? It is quite common in California. What’s to keep someone from doing that? And so while we are, yes, we’re a logical, grounded Midwestern people here, some of the same structures or very similar structures exist here that exist in California that I believe people need to be aware of. I think that for that reason, people should reject recreational use, marijuana in this state.

Dave Roetman: People forget. Ronald Reagan came from California. California used to be a Republican state. It used to be a high-trust society. Rural parts of California were a lot like rural parts of South Dakota, where people didn’t lock their doors. Everybody knew each other and there’s a high trust society where we’d have rural gas stations where you just have a cigar box on the top of the gas pump where people make change for themselves and up their gas. But that’s changed. And if it happened in California, to change their high trust culture into a low trust culture, that can happen here.

Wade Talkington: I believe it can. And it’s something that people need to be aware of. Is that the type of change you want to happen to South Dakota society? And I don’t think it is.

Dave Roetman: So your premise is that what the... Legalization of recreational marijuana cartels will have an operational advantage a competitive advantage to move in.

Wade Talkington: I think they will and I think there’s not enough law enforcement to stop it and also I want to I would like to make a comment also about The role of state government in this so California put up them put together a massive bureaucracy to deal with this And they failed. Now, that is obviously to be expected. I know that to completely understand that. But today, we had my wife and I were in an event and we heard the attorney general speak and he was on. He gave a press conference, I believe. Maybe it was earlier today or yesterday about. About some corruption that they were trying, they were uncovering within the state of South Dakota. So to claim that there is no corruption and that there was something, everything’s gonna work smoothly, I think is highly delusional. Things like that when you’re dealing with that amount of money. It’s so easy to flip people or to have corruption occur. And especially with this business, and if I just may add one more thing here. So we’re dealing with these pipeline, these carbon pipeline issues. It’s not too good. I don’t want to go off onto a total tangent that I’m not an expert on this. No desire, I’ve got enough things to deal with in my regular business. But that’s a business that, for good or ill, I’m not casting judgment here, requires taxpayer subsidies to be profitable. The ethanol business requires taxpayer subsidies to be profitable. This business... Does not require any subsidy at all to be profitable. It’s highly lucrative. So as a result of that, the temptation of that much money coming through a business can mean that people are tempted by this thing. If you have a regulatory framework that at least skips part of it and gets rid of the recreational part, but you have just the medical part, which is useful, and you have some control from maybe the state health department and you have pharmacies involved with creating the materials, the product for people. I think that does put an extra layer of control over things that’s needed.

Dave Roetman: So your experience, though, is that when they made recreational marijuana legal in California, it drove out legitimate businesses and legitimate businesses just folded.

Wade Talkington: Legitimate businesses are hanging on. They’re breaking even. They’ll have a profitable month, an unprofitable month. Let me just give you an example. There was a, I’m not going to name, I have a name if you want it off record, but there is a guy with known gang affiliations in California who was pulled over with 500 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car. And he was given a $250 fine. For what? For, boy, I think it was a traffic violation.

[20:21]

Dave Roetman: [inaudible]

Wade Talkington: Yeah, he had a taillight out or something like that. He was pulled over by Ponch and Jon, CHiPs, you know, that old show, CHP, got a $250 fine, and that was it. And I don’t know, they may have confiscated his... Goods, I don’t know but he didn’t go to jail now in not too long ago at least I would imagine in South Dakota not too long ago That would give you a pretty hefty prison sentence 500 pounds one would hope of weed in the trunk of your car. So it’s just They’re just overwhelmed. They’re overwhelmed. And then, of course, California has a tremendous problem now with in-migration, when the borders are open, and that creates a bigger problem with more dangerous drugs, so that the police say, I can go after the... The illegal weed shop where I can deal with this person with 500, 100 pounds of fentanyl. What am I going to do? So they have to prioritize what they’re doing for law enforcement.

Dave Roetman: Vote no on IM 29.

Wade Talkington: Vote no on IM 29. That is my opinion.

Dave Roetman: Wade, thank you so much.

Wade Talkington: Well, thanks for having me, guys. I really enjoyed this.

Dave Roetman: All right. This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’ve been here with Wade Talkington.