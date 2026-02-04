Update From the SD Capitol From President Pro Tem Senator Chris Karr

Sen. Chris Karr of Sioux Falls, President Pro Tempore of the South Dakota Senate, joins Dave Roetman for a quick update from the Capitol early in the 2026 session. Karr covers Sen. Tom Pischke’s SB 115 to let hunters shoot mourning doves in the road right-of-way, and his own appropriation for buffer strips and other conservation practices to clean up surface waters, starting with the Big Sioux River. He explains the separation of powers fight that began when Lt. Gov. Tony Venhuizen broke a 17-17 tie on final passage of a bill: Karr raised a point of order, the Senate backed him 24-10, and he opposed Gov. Larry Rhoden’s request for a Supreme Court advisory opinion. He also takes on property taxes, saying it isn’t right to make everyone who pays sales tax offset property taxes for owner-occupied homes, and talks about protecting utility ratepayers from data center costs and his bill to keep cell phones out of the school day.

Topics: separation of powers, tie-breaking vote, Lt. Gov. Tony Venhuizen, Supreme Court advisory opinion, property taxes, sales tax shift, owner-occupied homes, road hunting, mourning doves, SB 115, Big Sioux River, water quality, buffer strips, data centers, utility ratepayers, cell phones in schools

“I just don’t think it’s right to use everybody who pays sales tax, clothing, food, all of the things, to offset a subset of property owners, the owner-occupied.” - Sen. Chris Karr

Show notes

Recorded in early February 2026, during the South Dakota legislative session.

Guest

Sen. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), District 11, President Pro Tempore of the South Dakota Senate; he served four terms in the House before his election to the Senate in 2024

Update (October 2026)

The South Dakota Supreme Court sided with the governor. On Feb. 18 it answered Gov. Rhoden’s question yes (2026 S.D. 7): the Lieutenant Governor, as President of the Senate, may cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate on any matter, including final passage of a bill. The bill behind the fight, SB 25 (energy and transmission permit applications), was reconsidered, amended and passed 30-3 on Jan. 26 and was later signed into law.

Property taxes went the way Karr warned against. SB 245 creates a homeowner property tax reduction fund: $55.9 million went in on July 1, 2026, and starting July 1, 2027, revenue from the expiring 0.3-point sales tax cut flows in to lower school levies on owner-occupied homes. SB 96 lets counties add a sales tax to cut owner-occupied property taxes. Karr voted no on SB 96 and no on the final version of SB 245, calling it a tax shift that picks winners and losers and taxes everybody to do it. Gov. Rhoden signed both on March 12.

Karr’s water bill became SB 222: $10 million, with $8 million for riparian buffer strips and $2 million for local water, wastewater and storm water projects. It passed the Senate 28-5 and the House 61-8 and was signed into law.

SB 135, the “Data Center Bill of Rights” Karr carried in the Senate with Rep. Jon Hansen, was signed into law and took effect July 1. Large data centers must pay the utility costs they cause instead of passing them to other ratepayers, and cities and counties keep the power to regulate them. The data center tax incentive bills failed.

Karr’s cell phone bill, SB 198, passed the Senate 19-15 but failed in the House 28-39 on March 5. The dove bill, SB 115, passed the Senate 19-15 and then died in House Agriculture and Natural Resources, deferred to the 41st day.

Karr faces Democrat Aaron Matson for the District 11 Senate seat on Nov. 3.

Links

2026 SB 115, mourning doves in the right-of-way (Pischke): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26431

2026 SB 222, water quality and riparian buffer appropriation (Karr): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/27281

2026 SB 135, data centers and utility costs (Hansen, Karr): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/27028

2026 SB 198, student cell phones during the school day (Karr): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26927

Sen. Chris Karr, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4773/Detail

Karr for South Dakota: https://www.karrforsouthdakota.com/

Update sources

Supreme Court issues advisory opinion on the Lieutenant Governor’s tie-breaking votes (SD Unified Judicial System, Feb. 18, 2026): https://ujs.sd.gov/ujs-news/supreme-court-issues-advisory-opinion-concerning-lieutenant-governor-s-constitutional-authority-to-cast-tie-breaking-votes-in-the-senate/

2026 S.D. 7 advisory opinion (PDF): https://ujs.sd.gov/media/ws5nzcel/31355.pdf

2026 SB 25 (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26693

2026 SB 245, homeowner property tax reduction fund: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/27158

2026 SB 96, county option tax to reduce owner-occupied property taxes: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26772

Senate sends $55.9M property-tax relief plan to Gov. Rhoden (KOTA, March 11, 2026): https://www.kotatv.com/2026/03/11/senate-sends-559m-property-tax-relief-plan-gov-rhoden/

Governor signs property tax bills into law (SDPB, March 12, 2026): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2026-03-12/governor-signs-property-tax-bills-into-law

South Dakota Senate endorses $10 million for water quality (South Dakota Searchlight, Feb. 25, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/02/25/south-dakota-senate-endorses-10-million-for-water-quality/

Rhoden signs “Data Center Bill of Rights” bill (SDPB, March 25, 2026): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2026-03-25/rhoden-signs-data-center-bill-of-rights-bill

Property tax relief, data center bills among new South Dakota laws taking effect (SDPB, July 1, 2026): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2026-07-01/property-tax-relief-data-center-bills-among-new-south-dakota-laws-taking-effect

2026 General Election candidate list (SD Secretary of State): https://vip.sdsos.gov/candidatelist.aspx?eid=774

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:07]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Chris Karr, President Pro Tem of the Senate. Welcome, Chris.

Chris Karr: Well, Dave, good morning. Thank you for having me.

Dave Roetman: You’re welcome. Thank you for being on. You’ve only got a few minutes here because you’re a busy guy, so let’s get right into it. You have some bills that are coming up in the legislature that are very interesting. One is some hunting bills. Could you tell us a little bit about that?

Chris Karr: I appreciate you. Let me give you the update from the Capitol here, 15 minutes or less. Dove hunting was a bill brought by Senator Pischke. Basically, it wanted to allow doves to be shot by hunters in the right-of-way. That’s the current practice for upland and waterfowl. So your pheasants, your ducks, your geese all can be shot in the right-of-way. So it’s just treating mourning doves the same, putting them in the same category. I think on its face, it makes a lot of sense. There’s just always been a lot of concern about folks breaking the law, shooting them off power lines, things like that. I guess the way I think about it is if somebody’s going to break the law, they’re going to break the law no matter what, so we can’t control that. That started here in the Senate. We’ll see where it goes in the House. There’s concerns that it’ll bring out more opposition against road hunting, so that concerns me. I’m a proponent of our road hunting, if you do it lawfully and respect private owners and property.

Dave Roetman: That’s a good point to make, because road hunting is legal in South Dakota. And in this case, you’ll allow a new species to be hunted.

Chris Karr: Yeah, yep, in the right-of-way. In the right-of-way, of course.

Dave Roetman: So you also have a bill about cleaning up the environment a little bit, our waterways.

Chris Karr: Water’s been a passion of mine for several years, and about five years ago I brought a bill. I started trying to understand what’s going on with our surface waters. And we have some issues as far as the surface waters. They all get designated certain uses, right? 70% of our bodies of water are failing at least one of their specific uses. So that might be recreating or fishing or something like that. It really gave me pause, and I wanted to understand what was happening and what we can do to clean up our surface waters. I focused on the Big Sioux. It’s South Dakota’s river, if you will, and it touches something like 20 counties, and you’re talking about hundreds and hundreds of miles of shoreline. So I am at this point bringing forward an appropriation to put more dollars into some of the best practices that we have in South Dakota, and those are buffer strips primarily. They also do some livestock containment for smaller livestock operations, so smaller than a CAFO. I’m looking forward to going through that process. And I’ve also been having several meetings, trying to understand and hear from those folks in the water district world, the ag world, and go, what are the next best practices? What do we need to do? How do we educate the landowners about protecting the water? Just good conservation practices, right?

Dave Roetman: Conservation is a conservative issue and has been since before Teddy Roosevelt.

Chris Karr: That’s right.

Dave Roetman: You also have something going before the Supreme Court pretty soon, the separation of powers issue. Could you tell us a little bit about that?

Chris Karr: Well, I think so far that’s probably one of the more interesting things from my perspective, and as my position as the President Pro Tem is really looking at this institution and the integrity of it. What happened was early in session we had a bill, and it doesn’t really matter what the bill was, but we had a tied vote on the floor, 17-17. We’re missing a senator right now. The Lieutenant Governor, as our presiding officer, chose to cast a vote in the affirmative, essentially passing that bill. I brought a point of order to say that he can’t do that. He overruled me. We each laid out our constitutional arguments. So I appealed his ruling. The body voted, it was 24-10. So the Senate was with me and my argument to say there’s a separation here and you don’t have that ability. In the Constitution it says it needs a majority of members-elect, and that presiding officer is not an elected member of the Senate. And that’s kind of my basis. What’s happened since then, the governor decided to exercise what he thinks is his ability to ask the Supreme Court for an opinion, an advisory opinion, on this matter. We have taken a stance, I’ve taken a stance, that that’s not really appropriate either at this time, because the questions that he can ask the Supreme Court in that advisory opinion have to be dealing with the executive branch and executive branch functions. And the question they’re asking is about whether or not the presiding officer in the Senate can cast a tie-breaking vote on final passage. And when that Lieutenant Governor steps into the presiding officer position, he’s no longer representing the executive branch. He’s now operating in the legislative branch. So I’d say that that question is not appropriate, because it’s now the executive branch asking about a legislative function to the Supreme Court. And so I’m opposing them even answering this question at this time.

[05:56]

Dave Roetman: Well, that’s very interesting. These kinds of issues have, of course, been coming up since the founding of the Republic and, of course, even during the Roman Republic. It’s very interesting that we’d have these kinds of process questions. And just for context for our listeners, the Lieutenant Governor presides over the Senate, and he kind of wields the gavel and is the presiding officer. That’s kind of a tradition, correct?

Chris Karr: Yeah, it’s been a tradition. There’s a lot of states that have exercised that model, and some of them have changed, and we’ve changed the duties of the Lieutenant Governor as well. So now that’s pretty much the involvement of the Lieutenant Governor in our chamber. The President Pro Tem, that’s my position, does all the committee assignments, the bill assignments and oversees the rest of the functions.

Dave Roetman: Got it.

Chris Karr: So I’ve got to recognize that the Lieutenant Governor, Tony Venhuizen, has done a good job. He’s very respectful. He communicates with leadership and myself. I just have to acknowledge that. This isn’t about the man. This is about an institutional question and a separation of powers.

Dave Roetman: Well, it seems all very civil so far. Kudos to both of you.

Chris Karr: Thank you.

Dave Roetman: Before you go, could you tell us a little about what’s happening with property taxes? That’s, of course, on everyone’s mind.

Chris Karr: And that’ll continue to be, I’m sure. There’s several bills. I think Taxation has like 20 bills right now, Senate Taxation. I don’t know how many are in the House, but they’re all touching some facet of property taxes, whether it’s a TIF or dealing with opt-outs. And there’s only a handful of bills that really deal with some revenue and a source of revenue. I think we’ll get some of these bills out, what I’ve been calling kind of the guardrail bills, plugging the holes in the boat. You’ve got to look at the spending side of things in order to stop the growth, right? Let’s look at how we assess, how we value, what are we valuing and how we’re spending these property tax dollars. That’s a big part of the equation as well. So that’s what some of these bills are doing. As far as finding real dollars to provide property tax relief, that’s going to, of course, be the larger hurdle. I believe we’ll try to push some ideas through. I just don’t know where we’ll coalesce. You’ve got to have the Senate, the House and the executive branch all agree on something. A big issue like this really should come from the top down and should start with the executive branch, but what we’ve seen so far has just been the growth limit that the governor brought last year. I’ll just say that there’s been a couple ideas on shifting sales tax to be used for property tax, and that’s something I’ve come out against. I just don’t think it’s right to use everybody who pays sales tax, clothing, food, all of the things, to offset a subset of property owners, the owner-occupied. Some folks are proposing that this increase in sales tax will help offset the owner-occupied property tax, and I just don’t think that’s right. It feels very feudalistic to me.

Dave Roetman: That’s a complex subject. Property taxes are a huge part of local government, so it’s not going to be an easy solve.

Chris Karr: They aren’t, but I mean, you still have to exercise good tax policy. The ends don’t justify the means, to take from everybody else to offset a few individuals’ property tax, or their tax burden. I just don’t agree with that.

Dave Roetman: Do you have any final thoughts? I know you’ve got to go here.

Chris Karr: Final thoughts. Data centers are a big thing we’re talking about right now. The one thing I think everybody agrees on, for the most part, is we want to protect our utility ratepayers, so our electricity, gas and water. We want to protect those resources and the rates of those. Stay tuned, though. The conversation is really on how much economic incentives we want to be able to offer these data centers to come in and operate in South Dakota. And the last one here, I’ll sneak in a bill that I’ve got regarding cell phones and students using them during the school day at school. I’ve got a bill that says no cell phone usage during the day. It would allow some exceptions for medical, educational accommodations and emergencies, et cetera. But it requires each of those school districts to come up with a plan and remove those cell phones. There’s too much research out there and information and anecdotal information about cell phones in schools, what a distraction they are. I just don’t think it’s healthy either for our young kids to be on screens all the time.

[10:51]

Dave Roetman: Well, I’ll tell you what, I’m distracted by my cell phone, and I grew up, didn’t have a cell phone in school [?], so I think they could live without them in school.

Chris Karr: I appreciate that. We’ll see what happens. That’s the update from the Capitol, from the President Pro Tem’s office.

Dave Roetman: Well, thank you very much. This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’ve been here with President Pro Tem Chris Karr. Thanks, Chris.

Chris Karr: Thanks, Dave. Take care.